Rick Hendrick Buick GMC

Visit dealer’s website 
3244 Commerce Blvd, Duluth, GA 30096
Today 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Rick Hendrick Buick GMC

4.1
Overall Rating
(28)
Recommend: Yes (21) No (7)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Rick Hendrick Duluth

by Gmg7777 on 08/22/2020

Straight forward experience just what I expected and wanted with Donnie

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
44 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Rick Hendrick Duluth

by Gmg7777 on 08/22/2020

Straight forward experience just what I expected and wanted with Donnie

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

RUDE. UNPROFESSIONAL

by Rude on 03/20/2020

Very bad experience with Rick Hendrick Gmc. Service department set an appointment for a rear marker light and when I brought it in to be fixed they didn’t have the part i told them i needed. Then after getting upset they said they would take it off another truck. A little untrusting I wanted to watch my truck. I was treated poorly and very rude to me. I ended up leaving without my light being fixed. No follow up call or anything. I strongly suggest not using this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Incredible Experience! Awesome Staff!

by PCMCDONALD on 12/27/2019

I drove to Duluth after working all day, near Chattanooga, Tennessee, a little over 2 hours to make the drive. Arrived just after 7:00 PM on a Wednesday. Andrew came in on his day off to help me and my daughter. We both ended up buying new cars. Austin also went above and beyond to help us. These guys stayed until after 11:00 PM to finalize everything. I just can’t say enough good things about them. They exceeded my expectations, in every way! We had shopped at a dealership in Marietta, on the previous Saturday (different make of car & not a part of Rick Hendrick Automotive) and we had a horrible experience. I am so happy that we went to and purchased from Rick Hendrick Buick GMC! They are a shining example of true customer service! They have earned my respect and definitely my future business.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Art Wheaton

by Awheaton56 on 12/16/2019

Salesman was very professional, friendly and informative as was Justin in finance.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great help from Tavian

by rtucker1124 on 12/10/2019

My wife and I had a great experience purchasing a new Yukon Denali with Tavian who was very helpful in answering all questions and helping us meet our budget.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Job well done!

by P Banks on 12/08/2019

It was great working with our salesperson, Tavioun. He was patient and answered all of our questions.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

T. Coleman salesman

by Bcmotherof3 on 12/05/2019

Very nice and polite. He is very respectful and patient. Rick Hendrick needs to acknowledge this young man for his service towards the company.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Very pleased!

by Dhill777 on 11/17/2019

I purchased a new car today and was helped by Donny. He was very helpful and knowledgeable about the vehicle. He was patient with me as he walked me through the features. I have never met anyone who sits there and explains in detail as he did with me. Thank you for making this purchase as smooth as possible.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Syn Capek

by Syn Capek on 10/26/2019

Luis Rios responded to our online request for a test drive of a truck we were interested in almost immediately. He was very prompt and professional as well as nice. Next thing we knew we had a new vehicle. Thank you Luis!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Sales Excellence

by Sales Excellence on 10/20/2019

The sales staff knows their product. Straight forward and transparent process. Very impressive. Specifically, Tylre Belle is excellent at what she is doing. Tylre will be successful at whatever she decides to do. Tylre Belle is a perfect example for all employees to follow. I would highly recommend contacting Tylre at Rick Hendrick Buick GMC in Duluth and speak with a true professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Mr Satterfield

by Lynn Satter on 09/27/2019

Tavien Coleman and Ron Ruberry made a great team helping me get a new truck I wanted for a while! Greatest experience of my life!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Disappointed Customer

by Brandon M on 09/15/2019

My experience was positive initially. The Sales Rep was very attentive and did a good job answering questions. I made it very clear that I was there to purchase the vehicle and as the consumer, I expected certain things out of my experience. I explained that in a previous purchasing experience at another dealership, I was completely turned off with how little effort went into prepping the vehicle before I received it. My requests for the vehicle to be detailed properly weren’t unreasonable. After all the paperwork was done, I inspect the vehicle and it might as well had not been touched. I was extremely disappointed that the interior hadn’t been wiped down or vacuumed properly. After that, the Sales Rep states he’s going to retrieve the second key and I can be on my way. He informs me that the keeper of the keys is on vacation and he would have to check back for it on a later date. I knew something was wrong when he said he would check on this, “if there was a second key”. I asked what that meant and was told there may not be a second key. I’m extremely turned off at this point because I wouldn’t have purchased the vehicle just to go back and incur additional expense for a second key. When the manager was informed of this, he stated that I should have asked about that and essentially made it my fault. There was no effort on his part to make any of this right. Needless to say, I’m extremely turned off by how everything went down. Customer service goes beyond the time the dotted line is signed. With that, I can’t recommend this dealership based on my experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Best buying experience!!!

by Adore12 on 08/16/2019

My overall experience at Rick Hendrick GMC was great. I had the pleasure of working with sales rep. Luis Gutierrez. From the beginning when me, my friend, and our two children walked in we were greated with a smile. We were offered complementary coffee,water and popcorn. While working with Luis he ask plenty of questions to ensure he paired us with the best vehicle. Although the initial vehicle we wanted was sold he still continued to gather information on exactly what we were looking for. He made alot of suggestions and in the end found a solution. He brought us a White 2017 GMC Acadia that was fully loaded. We test drove it and decided it was the one. Luis went through all the necessary measures to insure we were accommodated with the lowest interest rate and payments as possible. In the end we left out happy, stress free and with ease. So if anyone ever visits Rick Hendrick Buick GMC ask for Luis Gutierrez. He will go the extra mile to get you what you want so that you can leave there completely satisfied. Also at there location they have a kids room which was a big plus because we all know that there is always a bit of a wait when you're puchasing any vehicle. While waiting I helped myself to popcorn,cappuccino, water and snack from the vending machine.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Donny

by RICHARD on 08/11/2019

Exceptional salesman- Donny was knowledgeable and entertaining through the whole process. Kept us informed at every step.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Bruce M

by Bruce M on 07/14/2019

Great experience. Very easy to work with in getting the right truck.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

#1 with Customer Service

by Tyslevine on 07/13/2019

Just brought vehicle #6 from them, awesome sales department not pushy . Speedy process, and I will definitely use there services again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Excellent

by MICHAEL on 06/25/2019

Jeff is awesome to work with and very friendly. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great

by Kara Muro on 06/17/2019

Working with Donny R. Was a great experience. He really got me a good deal on a new 2019 GMC Terrain!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Sales experience was fantastic!

by Brown family on 06/11/2019

We walked in with the intent to find something for our daughter. Found the perfect vehicle and a great price, much better than I thought we would find for her. She’s extremely happy with her Toyota Avalon. Our sales person was Tavian Coleman. He was extremely kind and personable. He did a fantastic job and I highly recommend him. No one there wasted our time. Excellent experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great experience

by Cake lady on 06/10/2019

The process was easy & simple. The customer service was amazing!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

2019 Sierra Denali

by HBomar88 on 05/30/2019

Great experience! No pressures sales. Easy to get in touch with sales department. Tavian was great to deal with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
74 cars in stock
0 new72 used2 certified pre-owned
Jeep Wrangler
Jeep Wrangler
0 new|7 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
0 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes