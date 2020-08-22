sales Rating

My experience was positive initially. The Sales Rep was very attentive and did a good job answering questions. I made it very clear that I was there to purchase the vehicle and as the consumer, I expected certain things out of my experience. I explained that in a previous purchasing experience at another dealership, I was completely turned off with how little effort went into prepping the vehicle before I received it. My requests for the vehicle to be detailed properly weren’t unreasonable. After all the paperwork was done, I inspect the vehicle and it might as well had not been touched. I was extremely disappointed that the interior hadn’t been wiped down or vacuumed properly. After that, the Sales Rep states he’s going to retrieve the second key and I can be on my way. He informs me that the keeper of the keys is on vacation and he would have to check back for it on a later date. I knew something was wrong when he said he would check on this, “if there was a second key”. I asked what that meant and was told there may not be a second key. I’m extremely turned off at this point because I wouldn’t have purchased the vehicle just to go back and incur additional expense for a second key. When the manager was informed of this, he stated that I should have asked about that and essentially made it my fault. There was no effort on his part to make any of this right. Needless to say, I’m extremely turned off by how everything went down. Customer service goes beyond the time the dotted line is signed. With that, I can’t recommend this dealership based on my experience. Read more