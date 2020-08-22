Rick Hendrick Duluth
by 08/22/2020on
Straight forward experience just what I expected and wanted with Donnie
RUDE. UNPROFESSIONAL
by 03/20/2020on
Very bad experience with Rick Hendrick Gmc. Service department set an appointment for a rear marker light and when I brought it in to be fixed they didn’t have the part i told them i needed. Then after getting upset they said they would take it off another truck. A little untrusting I wanted to watch my truck. I was treated poorly and very rude to me. I ended up leaving without my light being fixed. No follow up call or anything. I strongly suggest not using this dealership.
Incredible Experience! Awesome Staff!
by 12/27/2019on
I drove to Duluth after working all day, near Chattanooga, Tennessee, a little over 2 hours to make the drive. Arrived just after 7:00 PM on a Wednesday. Andrew came in on his day off to help me and my daughter. We both ended up buying new cars. Austin also went above and beyond to help us. These guys stayed until after 11:00 PM to finalize everything. I just can’t say enough good things about them. They exceeded my expectations, in every way! We had shopped at a dealership in Marietta, on the previous Saturday (different make of car & not a part of Rick Hendrick Automotive) and we had a horrible experience. I am so happy that we went to and purchased from Rick Hendrick Buick GMC! They are a shining example of true customer service! They have earned my respect and definitely my future business.
Art Wheaton
by 12/16/2019on
Salesman was very professional, friendly and informative as was Justin in finance.
Great help from Tavian
by 12/10/2019on
My wife and I had a great experience purchasing a new Yukon Denali with Tavian who was very helpful in answering all questions and helping us meet our budget.
Job well done!
by 12/08/2019on
It was great working with our salesperson, Tavioun. He was patient and answered all of our questions.
T. Coleman salesman
by 12/05/2019on
Very nice and polite. He is very respectful and patient. Rick Hendrick needs to acknowledge this young man for his service towards the company.
Very pleased!
by 11/17/2019on
I purchased a new car today and was helped by Donny. He was very helpful and knowledgeable about the vehicle. He was patient with me as he walked me through the features. I have never met anyone who sits there and explains in detail as he did with me. Thank you for making this purchase as smooth as possible.
Syn Capek
by 10/26/2019on
Luis Rios responded to our online request for a test drive of a truck we were interested in almost immediately. He was very prompt and professional as well as nice. Next thing we knew we had a new vehicle. Thank you Luis!
Sales Excellence
by 10/20/2019on
The sales staff knows their product. Straight forward and transparent process. Very impressive. Specifically, Tylre Belle is excellent at what she is doing. Tylre will be successful at whatever she decides to do. Tylre Belle is a perfect example for all employees to follow. I would highly recommend contacting Tylre at Rick Hendrick Buick GMC in Duluth and speak with a true professional.
Mr Satterfield
by 09/27/2019on
Tavien Coleman and Ron Ruberry made a great team helping me get a new truck I wanted for a while! Greatest experience of my life!
Disappointed Customer
by 09/15/2019on
My experience was positive initially. The Sales Rep was very attentive and did a good job answering questions. I made it very clear that I was there to purchase the vehicle and as the consumer, I expected certain things out of my experience. I explained that in a previous purchasing experience at another dealership, I was completely turned off with how little effort went into prepping the vehicle before I received it. My requests for the vehicle to be detailed properly weren’t unreasonable. After all the paperwork was done, I inspect the vehicle and it might as well had not been touched. I was extremely disappointed that the interior hadn’t been wiped down or vacuumed properly. After that, the Sales Rep states he’s going to retrieve the second key and I can be on my way. He informs me that the keeper of the keys is on vacation and he would have to check back for it on a later date. I knew something was wrong when he said he would check on this, “if there was a second key”. I asked what that meant and was told there may not be a second key. I’m extremely turned off at this point because I wouldn’t have purchased the vehicle just to go back and incur additional expense for a second key. When the manager was informed of this, he stated that I should have asked about that and essentially made it my fault. There was no effort on his part to make any of this right. Needless to say, I’m extremely turned off by how everything went down. Customer service goes beyond the time the dotted line is signed. With that, I can’t recommend this dealership based on my experience.
Best buying experience!!!
by 08/16/2019on
My overall experience at Rick Hendrick GMC was great. I had the pleasure of working with sales rep. Luis Gutierrez. From the beginning when me, my friend, and our two children walked in we were greated with a smile. We were offered complementary coffee,water and popcorn. While working with Luis he ask plenty of questions to ensure he paired us with the best vehicle. Although the initial vehicle we wanted was sold he still continued to gather information on exactly what we were looking for. He made alot of suggestions and in the end found a solution. He brought us a White 2017 GMC Acadia that was fully loaded. We test drove it and decided it was the one. Luis went through all the necessary measures to insure we were accommodated with the lowest interest rate and payments as possible. In the end we left out happy, stress free and with ease. So if anyone ever visits Rick Hendrick Buick GMC ask for Luis Gutierrez. He will go the extra mile to get you what you want so that you can leave there completely satisfied. Also at there location they have a kids room which was a big plus because we all know that there is always a bit of a wait when you're puchasing any vehicle. While waiting I helped myself to popcorn,cappuccino, water and snack from the vending machine.
Donny
by 08/11/2019on
Exceptional salesman- Donny was knowledgeable and entertaining through the whole process. Kept us informed at every step.
Bruce M
by 07/14/2019on
Great experience. Very easy to work with in getting the right truck.
#1 with Customer Service
by 07/13/2019on
Just brought vehicle #6 from them, awesome sales department not pushy . Speedy process, and I will definitely use there services again.
Excellent
by 06/25/2019on
Jeff is awesome to work with and very friendly. Thank you!
Great
by 06/17/2019on
Working with Donny R. Was a great experience. He really got me a good deal on a new 2019 GMC Terrain!!!
Sales experience was fantastic!
by 06/11/2019on
We walked in with the intent to find something for our daughter. Found the perfect vehicle and a great price, much better than I thought we would find for her. She’s extremely happy with her Toyota Avalon. Our sales person was Tavian Coleman. He was extremely kind and personable. He did a fantastic job and I highly recommend him. No one there wasted our time. Excellent experience.
Great experience
by 06/10/2019on
The process was easy & simple. The customer service was amazing!
2019 Sierra Denali
by 05/30/2019on
Great experience! No pressures sales. Easy to get in touch with sales department. Tavian was great to deal with.
