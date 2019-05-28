sales Rating

To start with, I am like I think the average person, I dread buying a new car due to the "reputation" that most car sales people have as being pushy and high pressure. I have to say I have had some very bad experiences so like most, it is something I don't look forward to doing. Well yesterday I was just "browsing" on Cars.com and I was looking for a truck. I found several at John Miles Chevy and then got on your website where I chatted with I believe her name was Julia. I told her my situation and then she passed on my information to Kevin James to call me. He called me promptly about 30 minutes later and we discussed a time for me to come in. I came in later in the afternoon and met Kevin. He was very pleasant and best of all, very low key and I didn't feel the typical "salesman" pressure from him at all. I will try to keep this short but after the test drive we chatted, then did some brief negotiating including meeting the Sales Manager Kevin Beamon. I can't say enough about the experience. I have poor credit and a good income and they made a deal work. I had to run and get my son so they called me later and I came back in and we did the deal. Everyone I dealt with was so pleasant and professional including your F&I manager, Al. I can promise you if I have a good experience with my service after the sale as I did with my purchase, you have won a customer for life! Kudos to both Kevins and Al. You are lucky to have such a great and professional team. And this again is coming from an "anti" car sales guy! :) Read more