Service
by 05/28/2019on
Mr. Goss, Service Manager and Mr. Peterson, service agent worked together with GM to resolve an issue with my Canyon in a very fair and equitable way. I am extremely satisfied. In the past, I switched from the dealer to a private provider once the warranty was done, as the dealerships treated me poorly and alleged my vehicle needed thousands of dollars of repair when it actually needed nothing. I am staying with John Miles because of their fairness, up front explanations about repairs and willingness to advocate for their customers. I am very satisfied and would give them 10's.
James dyle
by 05/26/2018on
Great service department went out of their way to fix my truck with no cost to me
georgia54
by 02/19/2018on
The service was quick and the customer service was awesome. I really enjoyed the way that they took care of me.
An anti car buying guy surprised by a great experience!
by 08/06/2017on
To start with, I am like I think the average person, I dread buying a new car due to the "reputation" that most car sales people have as being pushy and high pressure. I have to say I have had some very bad experiences so like most, it is something I don't look forward to doing. Well yesterday I was just "browsing" on Cars.com and I was looking for a truck. I found several at John Miles Chevy and then got on your website where I chatted with I believe her name was Julia. I told her my situation and then she passed on my information to Kevin James to call me. He called me promptly about 30 minutes later and we discussed a time for me to come in. I came in later in the afternoon and met Kevin. He was very pleasant and best of all, very low key and I didn't feel the typical "salesman" pressure from him at all. I will try to keep this short but after the test drive we chatted, then did some brief negotiating including meeting the Sales Manager Kevin Beamon. I can't say enough about the experience. I have poor credit and a good income and they made a deal work. I had to run and get my son so they called me later and I came back in and we did the deal. Everyone I dealt with was so pleasant and professional including your F&I manager, Al. I can promise you if I have a good experience with my service after the sale as I did with my purchase, you have won a customer for life! Kudos to both Kevins and Al. You are lucky to have such a great and professional team. And this again is coming from an "anti" car sales guy! :)
Terrible Service
by 07/20/2016on
I came to John Miles 3 times regarding my keyless entry on my car. The first time, they had me pay $160 for a new FOB. The second time, they told me it was not properly programmed and had to be redone. The third time, they told me that 2 antennas and a module had to be replaced. They kept my car for nearly 2 weeks and claimed that my car was not previously equipped with keyless entry and that it had to be completely installed from scratch (even though keyless entry was previously working). By the time I left I was out another $300 even though the manager stated that I would not be charged due to their lack of knowledge. I also went out on a limb and asked them to replace a grill on the front of my car- they had nearly 2 weeks to do so and failed to do it, stating that it required modifications. I took the grill to MAACO and the grill was installed in 30 minutes. All of this, and they totally destroyed the interior décor in my car where I had rhinestones, they ripped out, and did not replace- they didn't even return them. I do not even trust this company to ask them to fix anything because on top of all of the run around, they disconnected my wireless ipod connection. They never even called to state that the grill of wireless connection was a problem. I will not return to them, and I highly suggest that no one else does either. I informed the clerk that I deserved a refund, but of course, they are silent on that issue, too. Just a terrible, unqualified, lack of customer service company.
Thanks John Miles Service Team!
by 06/24/2015on
The with an illusive "noise" in the front of car has plagued me since buying the vehicle in March from Bellamy Strickland through the USAA car buying service...their service department assured me it was coming from the New ABS brakes they had installed and would go away...well it didn't and it took John Miles Service Manager Jim's closer look to get to the real problem; not a moment too soon as we prepare to take a cross country trip in the vehicle, I have greater peace of mind! I appreciate that so much as I had become a bit disheartened by the choice to purchase the vehicle given the unrelenting, audible noise from the vehicle; Jim actually drove the car, with me along for the ride,and on doing so determined immediately the problem was not the ABS brakes but the lower throttle arm...Thanks Jim and service team! you have a customer for life!
Great Buying Experience
by 03/02/2015on
I bought a 2015 Malibu 2LT. The car is beautiful and it has exceeded my expectations. The sales associate who helped me, Cory Waye, was very personable and knowledgeable. Once I had decided on the vehicle I wanted to purchase, I feel that I got the best deal possible. Thank you Cory, I will be happy to recommend John Miles Chevrolet!
John Miles Chevy, GMC, Buick gets it done right!
by 10/06/2014on
I bought new 2014 GMC Sierra Crew Cab. The sales person Ronnie Moore was excellent and his knowledge, expertise, and professionalism sealed the deal. When I met Ronnie, I knew right away, I was going to be purchasing a New Truck from John Miles Chevrolet because Ronnie was going to find the truck I wanted and not the truck the Dealership wanted to sell. When you are making a large investment like a new vehicle purchase, you need people at a Dealership in the sales, finance, management, and service level that can say what they will do and do what they will say. John Miles Chevrolet, GMC, & Buick is definitely the place you want to purchase your next vehicle. Thanks Again Ronnie Moore and John Miles Chevrolet, GMC, and Buick for a great buying experience.
Great Service
by 01/16/2014on
I brought my Savana Conversion van in for service. I was somewhat releuctant because I purchased it from another dealership. I was having issues with some of the conversion work as well electrical problems that were under warranty. They welcomed me and completed the work as promised. Everyone was really nice, even the driver that took me home and picked me up to get my van the next morning. I will definitely make this dealership my home.
Quality of Service on the Purchase of my 2006 Hummer H3
by 09/23/2013on
I have been looking for a SUV for a few weeks and everything I looked at and drove was in really bad shape. I went onto the John Miles Site and was looking at their used inventory and found the 2006 Hummer H3. I have had issues in the past with my credit and so I was hesitant about doing the application on line because I knew that the answer was going to be NO but I went ahead and filled it out. I received a called from Gary W. He told me all about the H3 and how nice it was. Gary said he would submit my application and see if they could get me approved. Gary Called about 2 hours later and my heart dropped when he said, "We got you approved" and it was with a bank. John Miles worked to get me into the vehicle that I wanted not what they wanted me to get and Gary W. was so helpful. I am now on my way to establish my credit and enjoy my H3 that I thought I would never own. Thanks Gary W. and John Miles Chevrolet for everything
Massive Ripoff
by 06/24/2013on
My wife accidentally starting putting regular gas in her diesel Chevy duelie while at a horse show this past weekend (beware the green handles at BP stations). Thankfully she didn't start it and AAA towed it to this dealership. They charged her $300 labor to siphon her tank and $100 to change her fuel filter which didn't need to be changed because she never started the engine. Total bill $430 for 30 min job. i called and spoke with the service manager who was rude and unapologetic. Bottom line, they took advantage of a woman in distress. i wouldn't use this dealership's bathroom much less their service, parts or sales department.
Very Happy Consumer
by 07/16/2009on
My husband and I have purchased several vehicles from John Miles Chevrolet and they continue to get our repeat business because of salesman Gary Washington. As you know there are some over zealous and very pushy sales people out there, Gary is not one of them. He is friendly, knowledgeable, and works extremely hard to assist you in making a solid decision about your car purchase. When we are in the market for an upgrade, we will definitely go to John Miles Chevrolet and ask for Gary Washington. K. & C. Langford
Good Service
by 07/16/2009on
We are always greeted by a friendly staff and we receive quality and timely service for all of our vehicles. K. & C. Langford
Oil Change Problems
by 08/14/2007on
I took in my new 2500 truck for it's first oil change. I received a phone call a couple of hours later that there had been an accident. My truck fell off the lift. I was not satisfied with the way this dealership handled the situation. I was only offered for them to fix the truck. Why would I want them to fix the vehicle that they had wrecked. I was affraid they would not fix it properly. I ended up hiring a lawyer.