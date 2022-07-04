5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This was the best buying experience we have ever had. The car was for my wife’s 60th birthday. I bought it without my wife knowing or seeing the car knowing that she would absolutely LOVE it. I worked with Wael Aziziyah. Wael was a very refreshing client advisor and was extremely respectful and knowledgeable about the vehicle. When we picked up the car Wael put the big red bow on it and my wife was speechless which never happens. She also contacted Wael a few days later and met him to have him instruct her on some of the many option, she was so impressed! We live in Ohio and familiar with the Germain family roots in Columbus but assumed the experience would be like any other past car buying experience but I can’t say enough good things about Wael, the dealership and the entire experience. I would highly recommend! Sincerely, Greg Newman 2019 X5 M 7,800 miles Read more