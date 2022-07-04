Germain BMW of Naples
Customer Reviews of Germain BMW of Naples
Derrick Brady, and team were extremely professional…
04/07/2022
Germain BMW Naples had the selection we wanted, and customer service we hoped to receive. Derrick Brady in Sales did a nice job working with us and made the experience one that will bring us back!
Great Guys!
04/06/2022
Thank you Derrick Brady and Ted (Cole?) for assisting us in the purchase of our BMW 330i. I was very impressed by how cordial, easy going and humorous they both were. Derrick even laughed at all of our stupid jokes! Although it takes a rather longtime to purchase a vehicle [seriously, it took less paperwork to have major surgery) the team at BMW made it very easy. They also helped me figure out the dashboard instrumentation which probably could take me to outer space if I were so inclined. Anyway Kudos to Derrick and all the help we received from Germain BMW. It was much appreciated especially since I hate buying cars!
Love our new BMW X5 s40i!!!
04/01/2022
I reached out to Germain BMW regarding an X5 I saw on their website. Karina Ledezma contacted me right away. The vehicle I wanted was still in transit. Karina answered all my questions and helped me to ultimately purchase my gorgeous new X5. She was very attentive, friendly, knowledgeable, and quick to answer all of my calls and emails. She even helped me get the windows tinted prior to my picking it up. I highly recommend Germain BMW and Karina Ledezma!
Experience
03/30/2022
Oscar Matamoros was very pleasant to work with. Very dedicated and sincere. We will enjoy our new BMW X5. Thank you Oscar. Tom
eExcellent Service Experience
03/29/2022
My service advisor George Donovan was the friendliest, knowledgeable, and helpful advisor I have ever had!! I also liked the video clip they sent me before doing the work. Thanks BMW of Naples and George Donovan
My 540I Purchase
03/24/2022
My Salesperson, Max Zuercher is excellent. Listens to the customer and communicates well. An enjoyable experience buying a car from Max.
Great Service
03/22/2022
First time at BMW Naples Service. George Donovan provided a professional/friendly experience. Would certainly recommend this service department.
Excellent Experience
03/20/2022
Syed Mohiuddin made the experience of buying my first car effortless. He was a complete delight~ his salesmanship, courtesies, knowledge and communication was unmatched. Syed is a compliment to the BMW Dealership!
Professional in every way!
03/09/2022
Germain BMW's Service Advisor Cory Hespeler always provides friendly, professional service, including timely explanations of problem issues discovered during their investigations and expected repair charges. He's surely a real asset to Germain's Service Department Staff!
EXCELLENT SERVICE ADVISOR
03/05/2022
Charles( Chuck ) Griffith has been my long time service advisor at Germain BMW. He is very knowledgeable, always professional, and goes the extra mile to take care of his customers. He is a pleasure to deal with.
My M440
03/02/2022
Kevin Higgins is my salesperson at Germain BMW. He is a true pleasure to work with. He is honest, intelligent and he does not waste your time. If you tell him what you want he will get it for you. He cares about his clients, he is punctual and he will go out of his way to please you.
Beyond the call of duty
03/01/2022
Mr. Klevis Toska was a very easy salesperson to deal with. We felt very comfortable. He suggested a way to save me a good deal of money in my lease transaction. Overall, we are very pleased with him, and we will recommend him
Excellent Service
02/25/2022
Rhoel Gray provided excellent service. I ended up with a conflict at the time of my service appointment. I had to take my granddaughter to the airport and could not wait at the service department while my car was serviced. Rhoel assured me he would be in contact if needed and would let me know when the car would be ready to be picked up. Everything was perfect. He explained what had been done and answered any questions.
Ultimate X5
02/23/2022
This was the best buying experience we have ever had. The car was for my wife’s 60th birthday. I bought it without my wife knowing or seeing the car knowing that she would absolutely LOVE it. I worked with Wael Aziziyah. Wael was a very refreshing client advisor and was extremely respectful and knowledgeable about the vehicle. When we picked up the car Wael put the big red bow on it and my wife was speechless which never happens. She also contacted Wael a few days later and met him to have him instruct her on some of the many option, she was so impressed! We live in Ohio and familiar with the Germain family roots in Columbus but assumed the experience would be like any other past car buying experience but I can’t say enough good things about Wael, the dealership and the entire experience. I would highly recommend! Sincerely, Greg Newman 2019 X5 M 7,800 miles
Out of state sale
02/14/2022
We were in the Naples area on vacation and found the inventory as well as pricing to be much better than in Ohio. We purchased a used 2021 BMW X5 and received a fair market value trade in. Our salesman, Wael Aziziyah was extremely knowledgeable and made, what can be a painful experience, an easy transaction. The car had a small door ding and they made sure that it was corrected in time for us to head north. It appears that all the necessary paperwork is in order for us to complete the registration in Ohio.
second car
02/10/2022
just bought a second home in Naples,needed a second car quick.Alex Pope took care of my needs courteously and expeditiously,he even came in on his day off to deliver the car.That is the extra mile.
Service Beyond Expectation
02/05/2022
George Donovan, our service advisor at the Germain BMW store, was able to get us a service appointment much sooner than scheduled. I appreciate his willingness to go above expectations to meet my needs.
Charles Griffith runs a great service department
02/03/2022
Chuck Griffith is so professional such a nice person. We went in with a small issue with our new 2022 430i convertible. Chuck immediately took the vehicle and found the problem and replaced a part on the spot. Germain BMW is lucky to have Chuck represent them!
Great Experience at Germain BMW in Naples FL
01/20/2022
Had a bubbling issue with my leather dashboard on a BMW 640i Convertible and Germain BMW in Naples took care of the problem immediately. Provided a free loaner while the dashboard was being replaced. The tech called daily to provide an update and when work was finished---they detailed the car which looked like new. Very happy with the service, communication, etc. Will definitely buy from Germain in the future. Thanks!
BMW Service
01/16/2022
It is always a pleasure to visit Germain BMW, Naples. Charles ( Chuck) Griffith is such a helpful, knowledgeable service associate! He is friendly and professional at the same time. I feel very comfortable leaving my Alpina in his hands. He is a five star employee and an outstanding representative of all that is Germain BMW.
Great car!
01/16/2022
Alex was wonderful to work with. He understood what I wanted and was able to deliver. He set me up with the amount I wanted to spend on the lease. This was the second car that I have bought from Germain. The car rides like a dream. I would recommend Alex Cross and Germain to anyone that wanted a BMW.
