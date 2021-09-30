Larry H. Miller Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram 104th
Customer Reviews of Larry H. Miller Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram 104th
We are disappointed and issues still need addressed.
by 09/30/2021on
Our car buying experience at Larry H. Miller Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram on 104th was a big disappointment to say the least and we cannot recommend them. The one thing I will give them is that Eric was pleasant to deal with initially. There are so many items that were mishandled that it hard to list them all in a short review. We looked at and test drove the 2016 Pilot that we eventually purchased on the first day, paid a hold deposit, and then purchased the vehicle in full the next day. We were told that it had a tow hitch (Eric felt underneath the vehicle) and navigation and turned out that it did not. We noticed it had a broken fog light and was missing the passenger side roof molding/trim. They said they would replace the roof molding but would not replace the broken fog light. They would not even take off a measly $20 for the fog light which did not make sense from a business stand point to us. All we were asking for was to give us a small discount for what we would have to pay to go out and buy one and fix it ourselves. Eric also agreed that the car would be detailed, the engine washed, and that they would attempt to buff out some of the bigger scratches in the paint. We sat down to review the numbers and they were quite a bit larger than what we expected. There was a $599 D&H fee added on as well as a $899 protection program fee. We stated that we thought that the D&H was included in the listed price on their website as stated. Eric said it was not included. They also seemed to try to make us believe that the protection program fee was something that “they did there” and mandatory. We said we would not buy the car unless removed so they removed the protection program fee. This gave us the impression that this dealership has some degree of dishonesty as standard practice. We returned the next day to finalize the purchase and the first thing we were told is that they could not get the roof molding trim kit from anywhere and that it was on back order with Honda (I later went home and found the roof molding kit on several sites as well as in stock at Planet Honda and Schomp Automotive). Also, none of the other items that they said they would do were done (interior detailing, engine wash, buff paint). I know this because there were some stains (looked like dairy product or something) on the middle of the back seat that came off with the back of my finger when we were there the day before, the carpet had not been vacuumed, and the engine looked the same (I could take my finger and wipe dirt off the plastic engine cover). Also, the scratches had not changed at all so I assumed they never buffed it like promised since they did not do any of the other items that were promised. The used car sales manager (Yusef) got involved at this point and said he would take $200 off for the roof molding and then went to $400 off. When my wife asked if the D&H was included in the list price Yusef said that it is included. We stated that we were told it was not included by Eric and then Yusef stated "which do you want $400 off or $599 off?" He then stated no further detailing would be done (was supposed to have already been done and was not) if he takes the $599 off. We stated to take the $599 off but in hindsight why should we have had to choose if the $599 should have been included in the price in the first place? They should have taken another $400 off since the $599 D&H should not have been added to the list price in the first place. We finalized the purchase but later realized that were not given copies of our check nor our credit card down payment receipt even though we requested them several times. We asked Eric about where the 3 day exchange policy documentation is that he had mentioned earlier and he stated that he did not know and that he was not sure if it even existed any more and was very cavaliere about it. Also, the gas tank was empty once again at signing (was empty the day before as well) and they expected us to drive the vehicle off the lot on an empty tank of gas. Talk about not appreciating your customers not to mention lack of effort towards building a repeat customer. We stated were not paying for a car and then driving it off the lot on an empty tank. They proceeded to fill the tank. We also have a paint touch up in the "we owe you" list and were told that they would contact us the next week to bring it in. It has been 2 weeks now and no phone call or email from anyone which is also unacceptable. We left with the impression that they were doing us a favor rather than feeling appreciative for our business.
The worst dealership experience I have ever had...
by 06/26/2021on
The worst dealership experience I've ever had. I worked with a salesperson remotely, agreed to a price, wired money, then two days later was told I couldn't buy the car because I was out of state (which they knew since I had sent photos of my driver's license as well as a credit app). It's now been 2 more days since they told me I couldn't buy the car and still haven't returned my $5000 deposit. They aren't returning my calls. Even Steven, the Sales Manager, promised to get back to me on when to expect my money back but never did. It took 7 attempts to get him to answer his phone, and 24 hours ago I was promised an email when to expect my refund. There has been no email sent. The sales person I worked with, Andrew, was slow to respond during the process and now won't respond to my calls or text messages. I have reported this dealer to the Better Business Bureau, Colorado Auto Dealer Association, and will be filing a police report as they won't respond to me at all. I wish I could give them zero stars, they don't even deserve the one star I am forced to give them.
Sad Joke
by 05/29/2020on
Hands down the worst Dealership experience ever. You will Never get a call back from anyone you leave a message for. they cant seem to get a trade in paid off for months. This dealership is a clown car. Sales and Finance, if they were a little better, it would be funny but, since they are sooo bad its just sad. If the price for the truck I wanted wasn't so good I would never have put up with any of it. I do not recommend them to anyone!! Worst part is not one of them cares about how bad it is....
Service
by 05/03/2020on
Great service department. They took care of all my concerns and got me repairs under the extended warranty where possible saving me hundreds of dollars. Gary is one of the best service writers I have ever encountered.
Great Service
by 04/12/2020on
Let me know what needed to be fixed and recommended what services I should get done, and great package deals.
Satisfied customer
by 04/09/2020on
Very, very happy with purchase of my new vehicle and the process was quick and easy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Always good
by 04/06/2020on
I thought that I had LOF service left and my service writer pulled up the record and contacted me to say I didn't. he went ahead and had the service done as well as had a recall taken care of I didnt expect the vehicle until the next day but it was done the same day. I purchase a new service agreement of oil changes to cover my vehicle always good service from LHM Chrysler. Thank you .
XLNT service on 2020 Trailhawk purchase
by 04/02/2020on
The dealer guided me through the package options on the Trailhawk without pushing for a be or the other- just educated me on the pros and cons of each. I’m very happy with my decision on the car and my decision to business with Larry Miller.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Oil change
by 03/31/2020on
2 hour wait time for oil change with a scheduled appointment. But I did receive a lift to my daughter's house, and was picked up after my car was ready, so I would be safe from any covid-19 exposure.
Went out of their way to meet our needs.
by 03/27/2020on
We special-ordered a Durango. The saleslady, Jeannae, was very helpful and hustled the deal through before the coronavirus shutdown could interfere. The price was decent, and the finance guy was very honest and fair. We are very happy with our purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Overnight Service
by 03/23/2020on
Dropped car off Friday night for routine service. Needed additional replacement part. Service advisor Mike communicated very well and returned my calls promptly. One of the best experiences I’ve had recently. Was much easier to reach Service Dept by phone.
Service great! Allow a bigger radius with Uber/Lyft
by 02/26/2020on
Took my car in for an oil change and to have something else worked on. All in all service department is great. I think the only thing I wish they would do better on is working with their customers who doesnt live close by. I know they use Uber or Lyft instead of a shuttle. But it would be nice if they allowed those customers that dont live near their radius the same thing. Obviously we go there for a reason because we like their service and because of our warranty the least they could do is give us a ride to and from.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
It's a Jeep thing! 🚙🌄
by 01/31/2020on
If you want to have a rocking experience and value your car buying experience, look no further than the Larry H. Miller dealership! I bought my very first Jeep last year, right before Thanksgiving, and boy am I THANKFUL too! My Cherokee Trailhawk can do pretty much anything I ask of it every time I take it off-roads... (now if only I could get my wife to quit sneaking off with it for weekend grocery/shopping trips, then I'd be 100% satisfied, *laughs* 😄)! Do yourself the biggest favor and go talk to the sales assistant named Jeff. This young man had a fine attitude, very knowledgeable, and he was even able to show me all the individual differences between the Limited and Trailhawk models, which made me change my mind after I thought I had it all figured out after browsing online... He'll go out of his way to assist you in your buying experience and he wants to get the best deal he can for you because he's not selling you just 1 vehicle, but all your family's future vehicle purchases too. He could be a part-time comedian too, don't ever let him try to start telling you the story about his nephew and "the cranberry sauce"— you'll be howling in tears for the next 5 minutes!! I'm cracking up again just remembering it all!!!!! Thank you so much to all the rest of the team members that served me during my buying process and making it the best one in a very long time! *Special thanks to Mr. Gher from work for making me realize I needed a Jeep, too!* 🚙
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Awesome Salesman!!!
by 01/31/2020on
Went to go purchase a vehicle from Jeff Snow and he was the best! He was very professional and friendly. He knew exactly what we were looking for and made it happen!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
2 Comments
Customer service
by 01/30/2020on
Tyree was a great person to work with. Came in for a new key for our 2007 Jeep and made it helpful with the whole experience!
Thanks for the great service.
by 01/24/2020on
All the staff at Larry Miller Jeep were helpful and courteous. Service was completed quickly. The rental vehicle was clean and ran well. Overall a great experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Transmission Mount Replacement
by 01/16/2020on
I was in for service because my Jeep Wrangler was idling rough when in reverse. They found that my transmission mount was bad (warped). They provided an Uber and they performed an airbag recall repair as well. Overall it went great. They were able to get the repairs done in the time they estimated.
Robert Carstensen
by 01/12/2020on
We recently purchased a 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited from LH Miller on 104th ave Thornton, Colorado, it was one of the best car buying experience we have. The staff there is very professional and courteous and goes out of the way to make sure we got a deal that we were very happy with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Bad experience
by 01/11/2020on
Everything went wrong. 1. Didn’t sell me the car I test drove, they switched it with a different one. 2. They over charged me on the taxes which created a huge delay in getting my plates from motor vehicle 3. The salesman promised me a full tank of gas if I left a good review which I never received 4. When I brought it in for its first oil change service the service manager said that our salesman never completed the appointment verification and said he did not have time to do the service.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience with Silas Getz
by 01/09/2020on
Silas and his team made the car buying experience as smooth and painless as possible. He was very helpful and genuinely invested in helping us make the right choice. We are very happy with the car and service both during and after the sale.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Best service around
by 12/21/2019on
Came into test drive to get a feel of which Jeep I would want and walked out with one that checks off more of my want boxes. Thank you Jeff Snow for all of your awesome help
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments