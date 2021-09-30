1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Our car buying experience at Larry H. Miller Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram on 104th was a big disappointment to say the least and we cannot recommend them. The one thing I will give them is that Eric was pleasant to deal with initially. There are so many items that were mishandled that it hard to list them all in a short review. We looked at and test drove the 2016 Pilot that we eventually purchased on the first day, paid a hold deposit, and then purchased the vehicle in full the next day. We were told that it had a tow hitch (Eric felt underneath the vehicle) and navigation and turned out that it did not. We noticed it had a broken fog light and was missing the passenger side roof molding/trim. They said they would replace the roof molding but would not replace the broken fog light. They would not even take off a measly $20 for the fog light which did not make sense from a business stand point to us. All we were asking for was to give us a small discount for what we would have to pay to go out and buy one and fix it ourselves. Eric also agreed that the car would be detailed, the engine washed, and that they would attempt to buff out some of the bigger scratches in the paint. We sat down to review the numbers and they were quite a bit larger than what we expected. There was a $599 D&H fee added on as well as a $899 protection program fee. We stated that we thought that the D&H was included in the listed price on their website as stated. Eric said it was not included. They also seemed to try to make us believe that the protection program fee was something that “they did there” and mandatory. We said we would not buy the car unless removed so they removed the protection program fee. This gave us the impression that this dealership has some degree of dishonesty as standard practice. We returned the next day to finalize the purchase and the first thing we were told is that they could not get the roof molding trim kit from anywhere and that it was on back order with Honda (I later went home and found the roof molding kit on several sites as well as in stock at Planet Honda and Schomp Automotive). Also, none of the other items that they said they would do were done (interior detailing, engine wash, buff paint). I know this because there were some stains (looked like dairy product or something) on the middle of the back seat that came off with the back of my finger when we were there the day before, the carpet had not been vacuumed, and the engine looked the same (I could take my finger and wipe dirt off the plastic engine cover). Also, the scratches had not changed at all so I assumed they never buffed it like promised since they did not do any of the other items that were promised. The used car sales manager (Yusef) got involved at this point and said he would take $200 off for the roof molding and then went to $400 off. When my wife asked if the D&H was included in the list price Yusef said that it is included. We stated that we were told it was not included by Eric and then Yusef stated "which do you want $400 off or $599 off?" He then stated no further detailing would be done (was supposed to have already been done and was not) if he takes the $599 off. We stated to take the $599 off but in hindsight why should we have had to choose if the $599 should have been included in the price in the first place? They should have taken another $400 off since the $599 D&H should not have been added to the list price in the first place. We finalized the purchase but later realized that were not given copies of our check nor our credit card down payment receipt even though we requested them several times. We asked Eric about where the 3 day exchange policy documentation is that he had mentioned earlier and he stated that he did not know and that he was not sure if it even existed any more and was very cavaliere about it. Also, the gas tank was empty once again at signing (was empty the day before as well) and they expected us to drive the vehicle off the lot on an empty tank of gas. Talk about not appreciating your customers not to mention lack of effort towards building a repeat customer. We stated were not paying for a car and then driving it off the lot on an empty tank. They proceeded to fill the tank. We also have a paint touch up in the "we owe you" list and were told that they would contact us the next week to bring it in. It has been 2 weeks now and no phone call or email from anyone which is also unacceptable. We left with the impression that they were doing us a favor rather than feeling appreciative for our business. Read more