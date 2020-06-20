BEWARE OF HIDDEN FEES
I am very disappointed with the team at DCH Honda Temecula. I was helped by Cristian Loera (sales manager), which I thought was very pleasant or so I thought! He help me get the vehicle I wanted and thought he was being honest and transparent. Cristian offered me the Honda Care and very vaguely went over what it included, I declined it , then I changed my mind and want it. I was under the impression that all of the information I needed would be reviewed in finance as is has in my past experiences. Not only did I wait for finance for hours (which I know they were busy and I was not upset about it ) but they added some accessories to my contract that were completely optional without them being offered to me. I did not have a say, they took it upon themselves to add it to my contract. Cristian shared with me a screen shot of fees, when I questioned the $2300+ he said stated it was a standard fee for car accessories.. in my mind I am thinking back up camera, etc.. I know they have to make there money somehow but there is a difference of being offered optional accessories vs sneaking it in to your contact and fluffing it up. Another thing that was interesting was that when Cristian showed me the print screen of the fees, he showed it to me without tag fees, then the second time around it had tag fees. I questioned it and he said the system automatically does it for you if the fees are due (that’s was a lie), he told me that I would have to pay for the tags then when I was with the finance manager, he said I wouldn’t have too cause they were current since I bought a certified pre-owned vehicle. When I was reviewing my contact Finance Manger, Corbin Higgins made an error on the price for the Honda care, he was charging me more that we had agreed, he quickly modified the contract and reprinted it. As I started to question some of the fees, he told me they were a break down of what Cristian went over with me. As we were going over the contract he made a comment about my oil changes, I told him that Cristian said I was getting 2 oils changes (I thought those were complementary), Corbin stayed that i was getting 2 a year for the life of the vehicle, he didn’t say much about the alarm but he also had me sign a form about KARR, yes I signed but only because I thought that all of this was part of the Honda Care since it was the only thing that I added, I even asked him to please go over Honda Care with me when we finished because I noticed the alarm and I had never purchased Honda Care before.. I didn’t know the details of what it included. I knew it was an extended warranty but it seemed to be more since I was getting other stuff. When we finished with the paperwork I forgot about the Honda Care as I was excited about my new vehicle and It was after 7pm and I hadn’t had breakfast and of course Corbin did not go over it with me. I have purchased my share of cars and I’m sure like all car dealership they alter some prices but never have I had them be sneaky and add stuff to my contact. I thought it was odd that they didn’t offer me anything else but they were busy so I didn’t think much about it. Every time I questions a charge they had an answer for me so I stopped asking (big mistake). After I noticed the extra fees I emailed them but they never called me so I called the store asking to speak to Ken Colson, GM but they keep giving me excuses that he’s not available or that he is not there. I did email Ken directly and I am waiting for a call back from him. The sales manger Peter Shehata, didn’t call me a liar directly but implied that I was lying because I signed for everything they charged me for. I explained everything to him but he doesn’t seem to believe me so he stated that he can not help me. Yes, I am partially at fault for not reviewing my contract better but this is why I am writing this, to avoid this happening to others. The fact that I signed does not make it okay for them to add stuff that I never agreed too. Please beware!!! I am sure they do this stuff all of the time. I’m sure some time it gets caught but amor of times we try to see the good in people and trust that they are truly being honest.
Awesome dealer
Very friendly and had great prices!
Car purchase
Good service and the price was excellent thank you for all the help and professionalism,excellent apr rate to what other dealers were offering..
Service After the Sale
Buying a vehicle was the easy part. Called to find out warranty information to have repairs done at a different dealership, could not get anyone to answer. After finally getting the call center, left multiple messages for an advisor to call back....nothing after more than 24 hours. Call center kept saying that all the advisors were currently with customers and they would deliver the message. Did this multiple times with still no call back. I eventually made it home and was able to get the warranty information from the original paperwork. This would definitely have been a problem if I were traveling outside of the state or away from home for multiple days and needed repairs done on the vehicle. Good customer service should also be done after a sale is made, not just to get someone to buy something. I purchased multiple cars from DCH Honda and it think this will be the last unfortunately.
Excellent Experience
Extremely happy with my whole experience! I have a 2008 Honda Civic was ready for an upgrade. I got the 2019 Honda Civic Ex I love the car and all the new features. I did my research online I contacted AAA they referred me to Honda Temecula. I was contacted by Logan Pena internet sales he was very helpful and knowledgeable. Logan and Cecilio Garcia sales team leader made it very easy and stress free. I'm very happy with my purchase, staff was really nice, everything went very smoothly and I recommend this dealership.
Excellent used car purchase
I just purchased a used 4runner from DCH Honda of Temecula and it was the easiest vehicle purchase I have ever had. I got a fair price without any hassle and they took care of several details after the deal was done.
Worst experience ever
Where to begin? Bought a 2016 Honda Civic on 3/1/2019, the next day it rained and I noticed one of the back corner windows was leaking water into the passenger area. Checked to make sure all the windows were rolled up, wiped away the water, but more water leaked in with more rain. Called DCH, they said to bring the car in. Did that and they couldn't find the problem or "replicate the leak" (we had pics and video documentation). At that point I knew I was done with the vehicle. Kept getting calls from sales people saying a manager would get back to me, finally had enough of the run around and drove down to handle things in person. This is where it gets fun...a sales manager named David came over and attacked my credibility and accused me of lying. When I showed him footage of the leak he asked me where I got the video from, it was clearly taken by my iphone. Maybe because I'm a female he thought he could discredit and bully me into keeping the car? I asked for the actual GM, instead David came back out with paperwork to return the car. So I admit I did use the F bomb when talking with him and I shouldn't have, but I was frustrated. However badgering, bullying, and intimidating a customer to the point of tears is unacceptable. The best part: DCH has a 3 day/300 mile total satisfaction guarantee, I didn't even need a reason to return the car. Basically David was trying to bully me into keeping the car until the next morning when it would be out of the return window, he said it was so a window guy could asses the problem. Yeah, he had ulterior motives and knew exactly what he was doing. Even though I did get a full refund this matter isn't resolved yet, I'm supposed to hear from the GM tomorrow. Hopefully someone will take responsibility for selling me a used car with issues and for David's intimidation attempts to turn it around on me. The way I was treated on the showroom floor is absolutely not ok. Shout out to the front desk, to Rick in services, and to Cody and Chris in sales who were all helpful and kind. I understand the salesmen may not have known about the issue, so I don't fault him. Thank you to Chris, after all the tears he asked if I was ok and if there was anything he could do to help. Bottom line: buyer beware of this dealer.
charging for service not done
tires on my crv were not rotated as stated in service request but was charged . now having doubt with the other services if they were done at all.
Terrible customer service; playing games
The other terrible reviews are completely accurate; wish I could give a 0-star rating. Tried contacting DCH Honda of Temecula for more information, as I was ready to purchase a new car. The email sent by John Wall in Internet Sales stated they would show how they "deliver customer happiness". When I replied to his email, he proceeded to tell me to come in before I would get any help. I let him know I was coming from out of town, and would make the long drive if I at least had a ballpark idea of pricing. His response was "Well thanks for your email." I'm not interested in playing their dishonest games.
Eventually Got There
The initial car buying process was fine. I actually really liked my salesperson and felt like I got a fair price. However, they messed up the paperwork and I had to come back the next day to fix it. Not a big deal, just inconvenient. But, then after only 4 days, the brand-new car had some weird engine problems. Probably just a fluke, but who knows. I brought it in and DCH swapped it out for another new car same color/model/trim. All good, right? Nope. I drove the new, new car home, parked it in the garage, and went to sleep. The next morning, guess what? It won't start. It's 3 am, and I got to get to work. I tried everything, googled everything, even woke my wife up to help. Nothing I did worked. The car just would not start. I had to miss work (lose money) and at 7:00 am, I started putting calls into DCH. Initially, the people on the phone assumed I was incompetent and said stuff like, "you know you have to push the brake or it won't start." Seriously! I'd been up since 3 am googling this problem and looking for any possible solution. So, how did this whole ordeal end? Well, turns out the aftermarket security system DCH installed requires a chip to be put in after purchase. Otherwise, the car won't start after the test drive. They simply forgot to install the chip after they detailed it. DCH sent someone out to my house around 8:30-9:00am and popped it in there. Voila, the car started. Still, a major pain in the butt and had to miss work, but at least my car works. Side note, DCH has not done anything to compensate me for the major inconvenience. I feel weird asking and I won't, but they definitely should do something.
John Wall
ABSOLUTELY THE WORST. Me and my Wife went in to purchase a new Honda CRV we were tired/hungry and we are disabled. I was explaining to John Wall the internet sales representative from DCH Honda Temecula that we where tired/hungry and hurting from the Purchase experience and that we would be back after we grab some food. Roughly and hour later I get a Call from John Wall and asked me "When we were coming back." I responded by saying "that we would not" then John Wall cut off me off in that instant and told me over the phone "WHATEVER MAN" then he continue to slam the phone on me. John Wall did not let me finish my side the conversation after he hung up on me. I was going to say "that we were not going to headed down till a bit later that afternoon." I will not be coming back to Honda Temecula and will never buy a car from Honda again. I will file a complaint with the BBB/Costco/TrueCar/Navy Federal Credit Union Auto Program send a letter to Honda Corp. I will make sure this doesn't not happen to anyone else that goes to purchase a Honda VEHICLE AT DCH Honda Temecula. I am not sure what the General Manager Kelly Schmidt is doing as far as training his team at DCH Honda of Temecula, But this is a poor reflection on Management and Piss poor professionalism on how to deal with customer/Consumer. I felt very uncomfortable and extremely upset since I had to go back to DCH Honda Temecula and finish the purchase of the CRV for my wife. I was going to give John Wall a piece of my mind but he was gone for the day. Very poor experience dealing with John Wall. John Wall Kept telling us that he only makes $75.00 per car he sells, If that's the case made be he should get a different job to make more money to help him take better care of customers/Consumers. I do want to thank the rest of staff of DCH Honda to finish the rest of my process and get my wife the CRV that she wanted. Cecilio "Cece" Garcia was critical on helping me with the process Kudo's to him and everyone else that helped me and my wife that night.
Excellent Salesman
could easily have talked me into car that was out of my stated price range, but suggested something in my league so no buyers remorse. Thank god.
Bad experience on buying a car.
My friend and I stop at the Temecula dealer. To buy a car they advertise for 23,700 plus on top of the price add another $4000.00 dollars spoke to manager did not help.
Amazing Experience
We just bought a 2016 Honda Pilot from Cecilio "CeCe" Garcia at DCH Honda Temecula. We found the car via USAA car buying service and already had an idea that this was the car we wanted. We met Cecilio "CeCe" Garcia when we arrived (my two kids in tow) and told him this was the car we wanted. He pulled it out and let us have time to look at it, answered all of our questions. I then decided I want to look at an odyssey and he was so patient and let my husband and I test drive each car (separately, so we wouldn't be moving car seats around). We discussed our ideal price and car payment. He was so helpful in letting us explore the features of each car so we could decide what WE wanted and was NOT pushy at all. He helped us explore different options for what we wanted that would stay within our budget as well. Cecilio "CeCe" Garcia made our car buying experience absolutely amazing. By the end of our visit we knew that we were getting the car we wanted for our family and never felt pressured to buy a car we didn't want. I would recommend Cecilio "CeCe" Garcia to all of my friends and family. He is so fun and helpful in finding YOU the perfect car for what YOU are looking for.
Fast. Friendly. Reasonable.
As anyone who is in the market for buying a new or used car should, I did my research and decided on the exact vehicle I wanted...make, model, year and mileage. DCH Honda happened to have it. I live an hour and 45 minutes away so I called their internet sales department and got general numbers and out the door pricing over the phone from Tracy and the internet sales manager, Ferris. Based on market availability for the vehicle/mileage I was looking for, KBB (not the best source for car valuation) and Edmond's "TMV" (better than KBB) the numbers were fair. I told them I'd swing by around 11:00 the next day (today) and Ferris was ready for me. I was literally test driving the vehicle within 5 minutes of being on the lot. Since the numbers had been decently hashed out over the phone, it was just a matter of finalizing the price and signing the paperwork. Brian, the floor manager (I'm guessing) sat down within 15 minutes of returning from the test drive with the final number, which was slightly better than the over the phone out the door price we talked about. I went to the bank to get a cashier's check and by the time I returned the car was washed and waiting for me. Literally, the fastest and best car buying experience I've had. In my opinion, if you're in the area and want a good car buying experience, do 3 simple things: 1) Know what you want before you get there. 2) Show some upfront respect for those you're going to be working with at the dealership by scheduling an appointment. 3) Call DCH Honda and enjoy the ride. Thanks Gents, J
The worst service I've ever gotten in my life
I will never go back to this Honda of temecula dealership I got the worst service from Edward the manager Chuck they are horrible people The first day I went in to trade my Honda vehicle and get myself a new car I had told him them what I was looking for and they told me that it should be coming in soon it arrived be next day he called me on the phone and said please come down and we will start The process of buying your new car as soon as I walked in the door we sat down and we started going over the papers and info another associate walked up to him and took the keys and said sorry this car is sold now right in front of me it was the most horrible feeling ever of being lied to and wasting my own time coming down there when I could have been looking elsewhere with much more professional people that knew what they were doing it was the worst feeling having people treat me like that I hope they will no longer be employed there so nobody else has to go through this they are just a bunch of [non-permissible content removed] trying to make an extra dime instead of actually helping people I will no longer give my service to this horrible place.
Nicely surprised and grateful
FIRST I'd like to say REVIEWERS BEWARE! If you decide to leave a review here you should know that once you post a review you CAN NOT change or delete it. It's apparently mentioned in the agreement but of course I didn't read the darn thing so... This is why I'm telling you because I know there are probably others who haven't read them either. If I had done so I wouldn't have left a review because I TOTALLY DISAGREE with their policy. Anyway, I'm updating because although my initial experience wasn't very good, the end result turned out OK. I say OK only because I went in to DCH Honda to purchase a Honda Accord but left with a lease I didn't want. I don't like leasing. There are many who believe leasing is the way to go but it makes me a nervous wreck because I'm always stressing about miles and damage etc. I prefer to purchase. Believing that there was nothing I could do, and in most cases that would be true, I spent a few sleepless nights and then wrote the previous review. I was then contacted by the General Manager, Kelley of DCH Honda and he was able to fix the problem to the best of his ability. I was totally surprised. When he contacted us I figured he just wanted to call and say he's sorry we're disappointed and get us to see his point of view but not actually do anything. Although this IS usually the case, that's not what happened here- he seriously wanted to see what he could do to make things right. I'm really glad he reached out to us and I take back what the rating I gave for this dealership; I would definitely recommend purchasing/leasing a vehicle from DCH Honda. I will add that if you're not happy with the service in any way don't leave angry or upset or lose sleep over it, ask to speak to a manager or Kelley directly- you never know, he may surprise you. :) That's all I want to say. I would have preferred to delete the previous review and replace it with one that better suited the situation, but sadly Edmunds won't let me. Reviewers beware!
Reasonable price and excellent service
Purchased a 2016 Honda Pilot EX from DCH Honda Temecula last week. The overall buying experience was very pleasant and easy. Brandon Morse was the sales person. I contacted him via e-mail for a price quote. He provided me all the vehicle detail, price, photos and assured me there's no games and no hassles. Although, Honda Temecula is pretty far from where I lived, but the price they offered me was the lowest among all the dealers within the 100 miles. So, I drove all the way from Torrance, CA to Honda Temecula. I met Brandon in the dealership and he was professional, respectful, straight to the point, didn't upsell anything! The whole transaction was done in an hour and it was very smooth and easy. I highly recommend DCH Honda of Temecula. A very positive experience with Brandon and the dealership. Please keep up the good work!
This is how the car buying experience should be
My wife and I have nothing but praise for DCH Honda of Temecula. We worked with the outstanding professional, ndy Prado. I will send all friends and family directly to Andy's door as long as he's in the business. No nonsense, no gimmicks, no games. Just a genuine person being real and helping us understand our options, and making the deal we want happen. Andy Prado and DCH Honda were superlative in all respects.
Amazing experience!
I had such an amazing experience with DCH Temecula. Lorraine Yelton took the time to show me all of my options. I hadn't had any credi history for the past 10 years and they really put in so much effort to get me approved! After a day of processing I was approved! I set a time to come in and sign my paperwork. And when I got there they had my new car already clean and parked in front for me! Paperwork was ready to go too! Took me about 30 minutes and I was out the door in my brand new car!
1B SERVICE
This is the 3rd time I've had my Civic serviced by this dealer since moving to Temecula and I have no complaints they do a great job. THX