sales Rating

I am very disappointed with the team at DCH Honda Temecula. I was helped by Cristian Loera (sales manager), which I thought was very pleasant or so I thought! He help me get the vehicle I wanted and thought he was being honest and transparent. Cristian offered me the Honda Care and very vaguely went over what it included, I declined it , then I changed my mind and want it. I was under the impression that all of the information I needed would be reviewed in finance as is has in my past experiences. Not only did I wait for finance for hours (which I know they were busy and I was not upset about it ) but they added some accessories to my contract that were completely optional without them being offered to me. I did not have a say, they took it upon themselves to add it to my contract. Cristian shared with me a screen shot of fees, when I questioned the $2300+ he said stated it was a standard fee for car accessories.. in my mind I am thinking back up camera, etc.. I know they have to make there money somehow but there is a difference of being offered optional accessories vs sneaking it in to your contact and fluffing it up. Another thing that was interesting was that when Cristian showed me the print screen of the fees, he showed it to me without tag fees, then the second time around it had tag fees. I questioned it and he said the system automatically does it for you if the fees are due (that’s was a lie), he told me that I would have to pay for the tags then when I was with the finance manager, he said I wouldn’t have too cause they were current since I bought a certified pre-owned vehicle. When I was reviewing my contact Finance Manger, Corbin Higgins made an error on the price for the Honda care, he was charging me more that we had agreed, he quickly modified the contract and reprinted it. As I started to question some of the fees, he told me they were a break down of what Cristian went over with me. As we were going over the contract he made a comment about my oil changes, I told him that Cristian said I was getting 2 oils changes (I thought those were complementary), Corbin stayed that i was getting 2 a year for the life of the vehicle, he didn’t say much about the alarm but he also had me sign a form about KARR, yes I signed but only because I thought that all of this was part of the Honda Care since it was the only thing that I added, I even asked him to please go over Honda Care with me when we finished because I noticed the alarm and I had never purchased Honda Care before.. I didn’t know the details of what it included. I knew it was an extended warranty but it seemed to be more since I was getting other stuff. When we finished with the paperwork I forgot about the Honda Care as I was excited about my new vehicle and It was after 7pm and I hadn’t had breakfast and of course Corbin did not go over it with me. I have purchased my share of cars and I’m sure like all car dealership they alter some prices but never have I had them be sneaky and add stuff to my contact. I thought it was odd that they didn’t offer me anything else but they were busy so I didn’t think much about it. Every time I questions a charge they had an answer for me so I stopped asking (big mistake). After I noticed the extra fees I emailed them but they never called me so I called the store asking to speak to Ken Colson, GM but they keep giving me excuses that he’s not available or that he is not there. I did email Ken directly and I am waiting for a call back from him. The sales manger Peter Shehata, didn’t call me a liar directly but implied that I was lying because I signed for everything they charged me for. I explained everything to him but he doesn’t seem to believe me so he stated that he can not help me. Yes, I am partially at fault for not reviewing my contract better but this is why I am writing this, to avoid this happening to others. The fact that I signed does not make it okay for them to add stuff that I never agreed too. Please beware!!! I am sure they do this stuff all of the time. I’m sure some time it gets caught but amor of times we try to see the good in people and trust that they are truly being honest. Read more