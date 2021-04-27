What is the Pacifica?

The 2022 Chrysler Pacifica is a three-row minivan from the company that popularized the small family van more than three decades ago. The Pacifica underwent a heavy refresh in 2021, emerging with updated front and rear styling, an updated interior, and new tech and standard driver aids. We spent a year with the current Pacifica not too long after it debuted, and the new model improves on what was already a strong product. Even before the 2021 updates, we found the Pacifica to be a comfortable and well-appointed family hauler, though passenger space in the rear is tight compared to rivals.

While minivans used to be a hot segment, most automakers have moved on to more popular crossover SUVs. That's not to say the segment isn't as competitive as ever. The Honda Odyssey continues to be a perennial favorite thanks to a cleverly designed interior, strong V6 engine, and a decent array of tech and driver aids. The Toyota Sienna was redesigned just last year. It's slower than both the Pacifica and Odyssey, but its hybrid-only powertrain means it's more fuel-efficient than both. And like the Pacifica, the Sienna is available with all-wheel drive.