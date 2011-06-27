Vehicle overview

A wagon that's part minivan and part SUV, the Chrysler Pacifica luxury crossover attempts to be all things to all people. In many respects, it succeeds. The Pacifica's sculpted lines give it a look that's more stylish than that of your typical ho-hum kiddie hauler, but with room for six, it handles this function without breaking a sweat. Best of all, the Pacifica gets you there with a nimbleness that belies its capacious heft.

Updates have been made this year that enhance the vehicle's family-friendly quotient. Stability control, side curtain airbags and a tire-pressure monitoring system are now standard on all trims. Also, a backup camera and backup sensor have been added to the options list on certain models.

The 2007 Chrysler Pacifica also gets a new 4.0-liter V6 that makes 253 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. This should address the sluggish feel of the previous 3.5-liter V6. True, that engine still made 250 hp and 250 lb-ft of torque, so this 4.0-liter doesn't look that much stronger, at least on paper. But the spec sheet doesn't tell the whole story. While the new engine doesn't imbue the Pacifica with delusions of drag-racing trophies, it does feel considerably more powerful and torquey, especially at low speeds.

The Pacifica fills a need for those seeking a family hauler that's outside the box, and we're impressed. We like the crossover's sharp styling, able handling and long list of luxury and safety features. However, we're troubled by the less-than-stellar reliability of early models. Quality has no doubt improved since the vehicle's introduction in model-year 2004. Still, it's fair to say that if you place a premium on headache-free ownership, you'll probably be better served by an offering like the Honda Pilot or Subaru B9 Tribeca.