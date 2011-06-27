  1. Home
2007 Chrysler Pacifica Review

Pros & Cons

  • Ample room and comfort for four, respectable handling for its size, upscale cabin design.
  • Roominess dwindles when seating six, sluggish performance from base model's 3.8-liter V6, questionable reliability.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2007 Chrysler Pacifica's good looks, appealing performance and versatile interior make it a decent alternative for families uninterested in a minivan or traditional SUV.

Vehicle overview

A wagon that's part minivan and part SUV, the Chrysler Pacifica luxury crossover attempts to be all things to all people. In many respects, it succeeds. The Pacifica's sculpted lines give it a look that's more stylish than that of your typical ho-hum kiddie hauler, but with room for six, it handles this function without breaking a sweat. Best of all, the Pacifica gets you there with a nimbleness that belies its capacious heft.

Updates have been made this year that enhance the vehicle's family-friendly quotient. Stability control, side curtain airbags and a tire-pressure monitoring system are now standard on all trims. Also, a backup camera and backup sensor have been added to the options list on certain models.

The 2007 Chrysler Pacifica also gets a new 4.0-liter V6 that makes 253 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. This should address the sluggish feel of the previous 3.5-liter V6. True, that engine still made 250 hp and 250 lb-ft of torque, so this 4.0-liter doesn't look that much stronger, at least on paper. But the spec sheet doesn't tell the whole story. While the new engine doesn't imbue the Pacifica with delusions of drag-racing trophies, it does feel considerably more powerful and torquey, especially at low speeds.

The Pacifica fills a need for those seeking a family hauler that's outside the box, and we're impressed. We like the crossover's sharp styling, able handling and long list of luxury and safety features. However, we're troubled by the less-than-stellar reliability of early models. Quality has no doubt improved since the vehicle's introduction in model-year 2004. Still, it's fair to say that if you place a premium on headache-free ownership, you'll probably be better served by an offering like the Honda Pilot or Subaru B9 Tribeca.

2007 Chrysler Pacifica models

The 2007 Chrysler Pacifica comes in three trim levels: base, Touring and Limited. All trims are available with front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. The standard features list on the base model includes five-passenger seating, air-conditioning, keyless entry, full power accessories, power front seats and a CD/MP3 player with steering-wheel-mounted audio controls. Step up to the Touring trim and you also get dual-zone climate control, HomeLink, three-row six-passenger seating and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter. The top-of-the-line Limited trim adds a power liftgate; leather upholstery; heated seats; automatic dual-zone climate control; wood trim; driver-seat memory, an upgraded sound system with a six-disc, in-dash CD changer; and a rear DVD entertainment system. Major options, depending on the model, include a navigation system with a backup camera, park assist, a premium sound system and xenon HID headlights.

2007 Highlights

The Chrysler Pacifica gets a host of revisions for 2007. Under the hood, all models except the base front-drive trim get a new 4.0-liter V6 matched to a new six-speed automatic transmission. Inside, instrument graphics have been revised, a new audio system with MP3 capability has been added and base models now get an analog clock. The rear-seat entertainment system also gets a larger 8-inch video screen. In terms of safety, side curtain airbags and stability control are now standard on all models, and a backup camera and backup sensor have been added to the options list on some trims. Wrapping up the changes to the 2007 Pacifica is updated front-end styling.

Performance & mpg

Pop the hood of the base front-wheel-drive Pacifica and you'll find a 3.8-liter V6 good for 200 hp. Powering all-wheel-drive base models and all Touring and Limited models is a more muscular 4.0-liter, 253-hp V6. Front-wheel-drive base model Pacificas get a four-speed automatic transmission, while all other models get a six-speed.

Safety

Side curtain airbags for all rows are standard on all Pacificas, along with a tire-pressure monitoring system and a stability control system that includes traction control and brake assist. A backup camera is also available. The Pacifica scored a flawless five stars in the NHTSA's frontal and side-impact crash tests. The IIHS gives the Pacifica a top rating of "Good" for frontal-offset crash protection.

Driving

The 2007 Chrysler Pacifica handles with a confidence that surpasses that of most minivans and SUVs. Steering feedback is solid, though some drivers might find body motions to be excessive when it's driven over bumps. All in all, however, the Pacifica delivers more driving enjoyment than you'd expect from a family hauler. In terms of acceleration, the wagon's robust curb weight dulls acceleration for models with the smaller V6.

Interior

With the base model Pacifica, you get seating for five; there is a rear bench that seats three, but no third row. Touring and Limited models are equipped with second-row bucket seats and accommodate six passengers thanks to a split-folding third-row seat. A surprisingly accommodating entry height makes getting in and out of the Pacifica a breeze. Both second- and third-row chairs fold flat, affording the Pacifica a fair degree of versatility. However, cramped legroom means that the wagon's third row is best left for the wee ones. Cargo room is generous, opening up to 92.2 cubic feet in the base model and 79.5 in the Touring and Limited (due to the third-row seat).

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Chrysler Pacifica.

5(70%)
4(18%)
3(6%)
2(5%)
1(1%)
4.5
127 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

140000 Miles and going strong...
lcosta2,03/07/2014
I have owned 19 cars this is one of the best reliable suv ever no major problems just replace front shocks etc...and yes 140k on it...
Third year of enjoyment
db60,05/24/2012
Having purchased our Pacifica as it came off a Chrysler lease in 2009, we could not be happier with the performance, handling and comfort that we enjoy. Our Pacifica is the W.P. Chrysler Signature Series, and this mean upgraded leather, radio and other features that make this an enjoyable vehicle. The interior is a dream. The Navigation is in the center of the speedometer and is simular to heads up displays. The capability to handle 7 (that is right 7) DVD's between the radio and the external changer makes long trip with Grandkids actually fun. The four captain chairs (all heated with individual controls) are extremely comfortable. Toad trips of 6 to 7 hours are not unheard.
Excellent Choice
Jason5,01/09/2007
I traded in a 2000 Dodge Sedan for the roomier Touring FWD in Magnesium. I shopped minivans and SUVs--needing a 3rd row for people and space for cargo hauling--and found this the better choice. I'm extremely pleased with the 07's power, handling, ride and features. So far fuel mileage has exceeded my expectations for the 4.0 with 6 speed. No less than 19.6 mpg in mixed town and highway and a high of 24 on the Interstate at um "good" speeds. Dealer experience was one of the best in memory as was the value. I recommend you consider the Pacifica.
WOW!!!! What A Difference
Annette Brady,10/13/2006
I turned in my 2005 AWD Touring Sedan and picked up my 2007 Signature Series Pacifica. I cannot believe they are the same car. The 05 was nice, but seemed to labor until tou got her up to cruising speed. This one, got to be careful or a ticket may be in my future. New engine is very quie. Love all the extras, GPS and the back up camera and warning system. LOVE THIS CAR! Dealership is excellent also. This is car # 12 from them.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 6
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 22 hwy
Seats 6
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 22 hwy
Seats 6
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested

More about the 2007 Chrysler Pacifica

Used 2007 Chrysler Pacifica Overview

The Used 2007 Chrysler Pacifica is offered in the following submodels: Pacifica Wagon. Available styles include Touring 4dr Wagon (4.0L 6cyl 6A), 4dr Wagon (3.8L 6cyl 4A), Touring 4dr Wagon AWD (4.0L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (4.0L 6cyl 6A), 4dr Wagon AWD (4.0L 6cyl 6A), and Limited 4dr Wagon (4.0L 6cyl 6A).

