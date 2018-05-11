Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica for Sale Near Me
- 48,066 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$16,500
Auto Boutique - Houston / Texas
This vehicle is being sold on a first come first serve basis. All in store purchase to be on AS-IS basis. Price Does not include Sales Tax, DMV Fees, Documentary fee, and Zurich Shield of $499 For this vehicle we offer all kinds of extended warranties, please check with our finance department at 713-352-0777
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1GG2JR185506
Stock: T05012
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,966 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$19,981$5,139 Below Market
Hennessy Honda of Woodstock - Woodstock / Georgia
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat 3rd row seats: split-bench, 6 Speakers, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Detection warning, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Uconnect Access, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger vanity mirror, Perforated Leather Trim Bucket Seats, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7 Display, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Spoiler, Sun blinds, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Touring Suspension, Trip computer, USB Host Flip, Variably intermittent wipers. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 19/28 City/Highway MPG Hennessy Honda of Woodstock is proudly serving... Atlanta, Buckhead, Duluth, Suwanee, Alpharetta, Cumming, Gainesville, Flowery Branch, Buford, Roswell, Jasper, Canton, Woodstock, Peachtree City, South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida, Ball Ground, Douglasville, Alpharetta, Marietta, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody, Johns Creek, Lawrenceville, Lilburn, Chamblee, Stone Mountain, Vinings, Norcross, Oakwood, Sugar Hill, Athens, Kennesaw, Dawsonville, Morrow, Monroe,New Bern, Kinston, Greenville, Fayetteville, Goldsboro, Wilmington, Greensboro, Jacksonville, Raleigh, Florence, Georgetown, Moorehead City, Chattanooga, Huntsville, Birmingham and Nashville. If you would like discuss your options with our friendly sales staff, click on Directions for interactive driving directions and other contact information. We look forward to serving you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1BG1JR122775
Stock: 200677A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-12-2020
- 8,075 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$31,998$4,396 Below Market
CarMax Indianapolis - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Indianapolis / Indiana
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in IN, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1GG3JR289468
Stock: 19359351
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 41,266 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,495$3,694 Below Market
Caseys Frontier Chevrolet - Livingston / Tennessee
NOTICE Please print listing and present to sales person upon arrival for internet pricing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1BG3JR119554
Stock: PU3605
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2019
- 13,234 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,690$3,470 Below Market
Bourne's Auto Center - South Easton / Massachusetts
-Backup Camera, Leather Seats, Heated Front Seats, Satellite Radio, and Rain Sensing Wipers- This 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L w/ Leather,Heated Seats,Backup-Cam. is Gray with a Black interior. This Touring L w/ Leather,Heated Seats,Backup-Cam. comes with great features including: Backup Camera, Leather Seats, Heated Front Seats, Satellite Radio, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Air Conditioning, Keyless Entry, Roof Rack, Leather Steering Wheel, and Side Airbag . Bourne's Auto Center was voted DealerRater Dealer of the year in 2020, 2018 and 2015, DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction awards in 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015, Massachusetts Quality Dealer of the Year for 2010-2011 and Auto Dealer Monthly named Bourne's Auto Center the largest independent dealer in Massachusetts in Volume! It's all because here at Bourne's, we know we have the best cars at the best prices, and to prove it each vehicle qualifies for a 90 day or 3,750 mile powertrain warranty at no additional cost! You'll love our no haggle, no pressure buying experience at our family-owned and operated dealership in Easton, Massachusetts. Ask us about our First Time Buyer's Program!!! **Price Does Not Include Standard $479 Documentation Fee** . **Vehicle comes with 1 key and 1 Remote, an additional key can be purchased by the customer for our dealer cost.**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1BG4JR104240
Stock: 64292K
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- certified
2018 Chrysler Pacifica Limited19,422 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,993$3,056 Below Market
Yark Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Toledo / Ohio
*Leather Seats*, *Navigation*, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Front dual zone A/C, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Quick Order Package 27P, Rear window defroster. Recent Arrival! 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Limited Brilliant Black Crystal PearlcoatClean CARFAX. Odometer is 15500 miles below market average! Certified. FCA US Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Vehicle History * Limited Warranty: 3 Month/3,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Roadside Assistance * 125 Point Inspection * Includes First Day Rental, Car Rental Allowance, and Trip Interruption BenefitsWelcome to Yark Automotive where we make buying a car easy with LIVE MARKET PRICING. Our live market pricing mission is to present the best pricing to all of our customers. Pre-owned live market pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned web sites hourly. This ensures that every one of our customers receives real time market price on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games. After being in business for 35+ years, we realize that live market pricing is, by far, the best approach for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1GG9JR330587
Stock: JP27414
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- certified
2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L23,639 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,985$2,768 Below Market
Melton Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Claremore / Oklahoma
~~ CHRYSLER CERTIFIED- Includes 7/100k Powertrain warranty, 3/3k Max Care Warranty, 24hr Roadside~~~, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Backup Camera, Cargo Area Liner, MOPAR Interior Protection Package A, Perforated Leather Trim Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Quick Order Package 27L, Rear air conditioning, Rear Cargo Bin Stow 'N' Go Storage, SIRIUS XM, Voice Command w/Bluetooth. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 23640 miles below market average! ---Our Purpose is to share our LOVE of cars with Every driver in Green Country.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1BG4JR312490
Stock: 513651
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- certified
2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring Plus49,345 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,997$3,295 Below Market
Performance Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Delaware - Delaware / Ohio
CHRYSLER CERTIFIED! CARFAX VERIFIED 1 OWNER! *DESIRABLE FEATURES:* BACKUP CAMERA, CLEAN CARFAX, VOICE COMMAND, REMOTE START, APPLE CARPLAY, BACKUP SENSORS, BLUETOOTH, REMOTE ENTRY, ANDROID AUTO, FACTORY CERTIFIED, POWER LIFT GATE, STOW 'N GO, POWER SLIDING DOORS, 3RD ROW SEAT, FOG LAMPS, MULTI-ZONE A/C, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, BOUGHT HERE SERVICED HERE.*SERVICE & MAINTENANCE COMPLETED:* Stock# JR113156 FEATURES NO LESS THAN $525 IN PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE & SAFETY EQUIPMENT UPGRADES including the following items: Performed Chrysler Certification Verfiication Including A Comprehensive 125-point Inspection Along With An Oil & Filter Change, New Wipers & Tire Rotation, and Performed A Complete Inside & Out Vehicle Detail !This front wheel drive Chrysler Certified 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring Plus features an impressive 6cyl, 3.6l, 287.0hp Engine with a Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat Exterior with a Alloy/black Fabric Interior. With only 49,345 miles this 2018 Chrysler Pacifica is your best buy in Delaware, OH.*CHRYSLER CERTIFIED:* With this 2018 Chrysler Chrysler Certified Pacifica Touring Plus, you have far more than just a used vehicle. You have confidence, pride and a vehicle that you can trust. You're Chrysler Certified Chrysler can be counted on to go the distance with higher resale value.This CPO vehicle has passed a stringent certification process in order to qualify as a Chrysler Certified. Your 2018 Chrysler Pacifica was subjected to a comprehensive 125-point inspection and a thorough reconditioning process using Authentic Mopar Parts.For even more peace of mind consider: Your 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring Plus includes a factory-backed 7-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, 3-Month/3,000-Mile Maximum Care Coverage, 24-Hour Towing and Roadside Assistance, Car Rental Allowance, CARFAX Vehicle History Report and an introductory 3-month subscription to SiriusXM Satellite Radio.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This 2018 Chrysler Certified Chrysler Pacifica in Delaware,OH Includes: Satellite Radio, Keyless Start, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Anti Theft System, Auxiliary Audio Input, Garage Door Opener, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Compatible Radio*STOCK# JR113156 PRICED BELOW MARKET RETAIL VALUE!* Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram has this 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring Plus ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Delaware will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram today at *(740) 369-9611 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring Plus! Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Delaware serves Delaware, Westerville & Marion OH. You can also visit us at, 2815 Stratford Rd Delaware OH, 43015 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 28.0 Highway MPG and 19.0 City MPG! This Chrysler Pacifica comes Factory equipped with an impressive 6cyl, 3.6l, 287.0hp engine, an automatic transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Power Windows, Heated Mirrors, Power Sliding Passenger Door, Front Wheel Drive, Traction Control, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Telescoping Wheel, Disc Brakes, Third Passenger Door, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Cruise Control, Rear Window Wiper, Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Tachometer, Remote Trunk Release, Trip Computer*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Delaware, Westerville & Marysville used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Deleware, OH dealership over these interior options: Automatic Climate Control, Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Compass, Cloth Seats, Overhead Console, Power Drivers Seat, Air Conditioning, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Bucket Seats, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Illuminated entry, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Split Folding Rear Seat, Rear Window Defroster, Vanity Mirrors, Tilt Steering Wheel, Floor Mats*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* From Marysville to Marion you'll arrive in style with exterior options like: Aluminum Wheels, Fourth Passenger Door, Power Fourth Passenger Door, Privacy Glass, Auto Headlamp, Spoiler / Ground Effects*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Whether steering your way to work in Westerville or soccer practice in Scioto County, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Rear Parking Aid, Electronic Stability Control, Back-Up Sensors, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Occupant sensing airbag, Drivers Air Bag, Delay-off headlights, Anti-Lock Brakes, Knee AirBag, Overhead airbag, Rear Head Air Bag, Dual Air Bags, Front Side Air Bags, Child Proof Locks, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag*DISCLAIMER:* Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, $250 Dealer Documentary Fee, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Any available rebates included in sales price in lieu of any special financing / lease incentives unless otherwise indicated. Internet prices are available to everyone.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring Plus with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1FG2JR113156
Stock: JR113156
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 34,254 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$16,995$2,637 Below Market
Thorson Motor Center - Pasadena / California
2018 Chrysler Pacifica LX Recent Arrival! Alloy Wheels, Aluminum Wheels, Audio Package, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Cargo Package, Climate Package, Power Package, Solid Smooth Ride Suspension Package, Standard Suspension Package, Quick Order Package 27E. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 5978 miles below market average! 19/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1CG9JR253211
Stock: 9564R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 41,971 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,555$2,811 Below Market
Fowler Toyota of Tulsa - Tulsa / Oklahoma
2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L 4D Passenger Van granite crystal metallic clearcoat FWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVTCARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Odometer is 6631 miles below market average! 19/28 City/Highway MPGAt Fowler Toyota of Tulsa, we are a premier Toyota dealership. We serve Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Sapulpa, Owasso, and Claremore, OK. Welcome to Fowler Toyota of Tulsa, a premiere Toyota dealership serving customers near Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Sapulpa, Owasso, and Claremore, OK. We invite you to stop in today to meet our entire Toyota team, all of whom are happy to assist you in whatever way they can. Our dealership offers new and used Toyota vehicles, financing and automotive service and repair. We pride ourselves in excelling in customer service in all areas of our Toyota dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1BG2JR110103
Stock: PAT00690
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 42,381 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,555$2,769 Below Market
Fowler Toyota of Tulsa - Tulsa / Oklahoma
2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L 4D Passenger Van Velvet Red Pearlcoat FWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVTCARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.***APPLE CARPLAY***, ***ANDROID AUTO***, ***TOUCH SCREEN CONTROLS***, ** New Arrival - Call for more Info **, **ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX**, **NON-SMOKER**, **CARFAX ONE OWNER**, **HEATED MIRRORS**, **HEATED/COOLED SEATS**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **LEATHER**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **NAVIGATION/GPS**, **REAR BACKUP CAMERA**, **REAR BACKUP SENSORS**, **REMOTE START**, **SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO**, **USB**, **BLUETOOTH, HANDS-FREE**, ***WE DELIVER ANYWHERE!!!***.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Odometer is 6180 miles below market average! 19/28 City/Highway MPGAt Fowler Toyota of Tulsa, we are a premier Toyota dealership. We serve Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Sapulpa, Owasso, and Claremore, OK. Welcome to Fowler Toyota of Tulsa, a premiere Toyota dealership serving customers near Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Sapulpa, Owasso, and Claremore, OK. We invite you to stop in today to meet our entire Toyota team, all of whom are happy to assist you in whatever way they can. Our dealership offers new and used Toyota vehicles, financing and automotive service and repair. We pride ourselves in excelling in customer service in all areas of our Toyota dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1BG7JR110064
Stock: PAT00689
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 28,897 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,500$3,578 Below Market
Safford Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Warrenton - Warrenton / Virginia
Certified. Non-Smoker, Professionally Detailed, Local Clean Trade-In, Pacifica Touring L Plus, 18 x 7.5 Painted Aluminum Wheels, 20 harman/kardon Speakers, 20 Speaker harman/kardon Sound Group, 7 & 4 Pin Trailer Tow Wiring Harness, 760 Watt Amplifier, 8.4 Touchscreen Display, Apple CarPlay, Auto High-beam Headlights, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Detection warning, Entertainment system, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Heavy-Duty Radiator, Hitch w/2 Receiver, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, KeySense, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power Liftgate, Power Open/Close Shade, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4 Display, Rain sensing wipers, Rear Parking Sensors, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SiriusXM Traffic Plus, SiriusXM Travel Link, Tire & Wheel Group, Trailer Sway Damping, Trailer Tow Group - 3,600 lb Rating, Tri Pane Panoramic Sunroof, USB Host Flip. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. FCA US Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Roadside Assistance * 125 Point Inspection * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Limited Warranty: 3 Month/3,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Includes First Day Rental, Car Rental Allowance, and Trip Interruption Benefits * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $100 Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 19/28 City/Highway MPG At Safford of Warrenton we pride ourselves in giving our clients a world class experience and a top notch product. We're here to make your car buying experience hassle free all while we MAXIMIZE YOUR SAVINGS! Stop by and see us today at 7308 Cedar Run Dr Warrenton VA 20187 or call us directly at 540-347-6622!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L Plus with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1EG3JR101566
Stock: R233899A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-19-2020
- 24,263 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$24,197$2,444 Below Market
DriveTime Athens - Athens / Georgia
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1BG7JR124207
Stock: 1190150526
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,316 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$32,000$2,881 Below Market
Glassman Auto Group - Southfield / Michigan
Carfax indicates only 1-Owner!!, Carfax shows no accidents!!, One Owner, Local trade -in, Pacifica Limited, 4D Passenger Van, 3.6L V6 24V VVT, 9-Speed Automatic, FWD, Red, 13 Speakers, 3.25 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Detection warning, Brake assist, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Memory seat, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power door mirrors, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Rain sensing wipers, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Roof rack, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Touring Suspension, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voltmeter. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 22485 miles below market average!Here at Glassman Automotive we believe in delivering superior service and respect for our customers time. With Glassman Assurance you can expect us to go above and beyond your expectations. We don't want to sell you a car we want to ''Help you buy one''. *POSTED PRICING IS EXCLUSIVE FOR INTERNET CUSTOMERS. *POSTED PRICING IS VALID ONLY UPON PRESENTATION OF THIS AD PRIOR TO DELIVERY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1GG6JR256805
Stock: JR256805
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 97,506 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$17,995$3,712 Below Market
Best Deal! Auto Sales - Fort Wayne / Indiana
***ONE OWNER*** THIS 2018 CHRYSLER PACIFICA IS JUST THE FAMILY VAN YOU'VE BEEN LOOKING FOR POWERED BY A 3.6L V6 THIS VAN IS EQUIPPED WITH FOG LIGHTS LUGGAGE RACK PARKING SENSORS ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL POWER HEATED SIDE VIEW MIRRORS AND POWER SLIDING REAR PASSENGER DOORS. THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE ALSO FEATURES POWER HEATED LEATHER SEATS LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST POWER LIFT GATE 2ND ROW BUCKET SEATS AND A LARGE TOUCH SCREEN MULTI-MEDIA CENTER FOR ALL YOUR ENTERTAINMENT NEEDS SUCH AS AM/FM/XM RADIO WITH BLUETOOTH AND REAR AND FRONT FACING CAMERAS. STOP BY TODAY FOR A QUICK SPIN AND DRIVE IT HOME TODAY. 260-482-8899!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1BG2JR171001
Stock: C171001
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L40,516 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$21,489$2,355 Below Market
Fitzgeralds Countryside Chrysler Jeep Clearwater - Clearwater / Florida
"** Chrysler Certified ** Great People Mover with Style ** Dark Cordovan Pearlcoat 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L FWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT 17"" x 7.0"" Aluminum Wheels
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1BG4JR269740
Stock: VN69740
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-21-2020
- 14,991 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,900$2,398 Below Market
Galena Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Galena / Illinois
1 OWNER LOCAL TRADE IN!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L Plus with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1EG3JR354080
Stock: JR354080
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-03-2020
- 18,635 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,919$4,011 Below Market
Roger Jennings - Hillsboro / Illinois
Check out this very nice, one owner Chrysler Pacifica! This van is roomy and luxurious! Clean Carfax! These vans have been very popular and it is easy to see why. Hurry in or give us a call today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1GG3JR186812
Stock: Y6596
Certified Pre-Owned: No
