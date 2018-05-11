Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica for Sale Near Me

Performance Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Delaware - Delaware / Ohio

CHRYSLER CERTIFIED! CARFAX VERIFIED 1 OWNER! *DESIRABLE FEATURES:* BACKUP CAMERA, CLEAN CARFAX, VOICE COMMAND, REMOTE START, APPLE CARPLAY, BACKUP SENSORS, BLUETOOTH, REMOTE ENTRY, ANDROID AUTO, FACTORY CERTIFIED, POWER LIFT GATE, STOW 'N GO, POWER SLIDING DOORS, 3RD ROW SEAT, FOG LAMPS, MULTI-ZONE A/C, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, BOUGHT HERE SERVICED HERE.*SERVICE & MAINTENANCE COMPLETED:* Stock# JR113156 FEATURES NO LESS THAN $525 IN PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE & SAFETY EQUIPMENT UPGRADES including the following items: Performed Chrysler Certification Verfiication Including A Comprehensive 125-point Inspection Along With An Oil & Filter Change, New Wipers & Tire Rotation, and Performed A Complete Inside & Out Vehicle Detail !This front wheel drive Chrysler Certified 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring Plus features an impressive 6cyl, 3.6l, 287.0hp Engine with a Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat Exterior with a Alloy/black Fabric Interior. With only 49,345 miles this 2018 Chrysler Pacifica is your best buy in Delaware, OH.*CHRYSLER CERTIFIED:* With this 2018 Chrysler Chrysler Certified Pacifica Touring Plus, you have far more than just a used vehicle. You have confidence, pride and a vehicle that you can trust. You're Chrysler Certified Chrysler can be counted on to go the distance with higher resale value.This CPO vehicle has passed a stringent certification process in order to qualify as a Chrysler Certified. Your 2018 Chrysler Pacifica was subjected to a comprehensive 125-point inspection and a thorough reconditioning process using Authentic Mopar Parts.For even more peace of mind consider: Your 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring Plus includes a factory-backed 7-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, 3-Month/3,000-Mile Maximum Care Coverage, 24-Hour Towing and Roadside Assistance, Car Rental Allowance, CARFAX Vehicle History Report and an introductory 3-month subscription to SiriusXM Satellite Radio.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This 2018 Chrysler Certified Chrysler Pacifica in Delaware,OH Includes: Satellite Radio, Keyless Start, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Anti Theft System, Auxiliary Audio Input, Garage Door Opener, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Compatible Radio*STOCK# JR113156 PRICED BELOW MARKET RETAIL VALUE!* Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram has this 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring Plus ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Delaware will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram today at *(740) 369-9611 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring Plus! Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Delaware serves Delaware, Westerville & Marion OH. You can also visit us at, 2815 Stratford Rd Delaware OH, 43015 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 28.0 Highway MPG and 19.0 City MPG! This Chrysler Pacifica comes Factory equipped with an impressive 6cyl, 3.6l, 287.0hp engine, an automatic transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Power Windows, Heated Mirrors, Power Sliding Passenger Door, Front Wheel Drive, Traction Control, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Telescoping Wheel, Disc Brakes, Third Passenger Door, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Cruise Control, Rear Window Wiper, Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Tachometer, Remote Trunk Release, Trip Computer*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Delaware, Westerville & Marysville used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Deleware, OH dealership over these interior options: Automatic Climate Control, Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Compass, Cloth Seats, Overhead Console, Power Drivers Seat, Air Conditioning, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Bucket Seats, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Illuminated entry, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Split Folding Rear Seat, Rear Window Defroster, Vanity Mirrors, Tilt Steering Wheel, Floor Mats*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* From Marysville to Marion you'll arrive in style with exterior options like: Aluminum Wheels, Fourth Passenger Door, Power Fourth Passenger Door, Privacy Glass, Auto Headlamp, Spoiler / Ground Effects*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Whether steering your way to work in Westerville or soccer practice in Scioto County, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Rear Parking Aid, Electronic Stability Control, Back-Up Sensors, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Occupant sensing airbag, Drivers Air Bag, Delay-off headlights, Anti-Lock Brakes, Knee AirBag, Overhead airbag, Rear Head Air Bag, Dual Air Bags, Front Side Air Bags, Child Proof Locks, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag*DISCLAIMER:* Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, $250 Dealer Documentary Fee, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Any available rebates included in sales price in lieu of any special financing / lease incentives unless otherwise indicated. Internet prices are available to everyone.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring Plus with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2C4RC1FG2JR113156

Stock: JR113156

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-03-2020