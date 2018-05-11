Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica for Sale Near Me

3,374 listings
Pacifica Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,374 listings
  • 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Limited in Red
    used

    2018 Chrysler Pacifica Limited

    48,066 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $16,500

    Details
  • 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L in Gray
    used

    2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L

    42,966 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer

    $19,981

    $5,139 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Limited in Red
    used

    2018 Chrysler Pacifica Limited

    8,075 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $31,998

    $4,396 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L in Silver
    used

    2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L

    41,266 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $19,495

    $3,694 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L in Silver
    used

    2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L

    13,234 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $23,690

    $3,470 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Limited in Black
    certified

    2018 Chrysler Pacifica Limited

    19,422 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $29,993

    $3,056 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L in Silver
    certified

    2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L

    23,639 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $21,985

    $2,768 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring Plus in Silver
    certified

    2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring Plus

    49,345 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,997

    $3,295 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chrysler Pacifica LX in Black
    used

    2018 Chrysler Pacifica LX

    34,254 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $16,995

    $2,637 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L in Gray
    used

    2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L

    41,971 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $19,555

    $2,811 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L in Red
    used

    2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L

    42,381 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $19,555

    $2,769 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L Plus in White
    certified

    2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L Plus

    28,897 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $27,500

    $3,578 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L in Silver
    used

    2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L

    24,263 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $24,197

    $2,444 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Limited in Red
    used

    2018 Chrysler Pacifica Limited

    9,316 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $32,000

    $2,881 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L in Red
    used

    2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L

    97,506 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $17,995

    $3,712 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L in Dark Brown
    certified

    2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L

    40,516 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $21,489

    $2,355 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L Plus in Black
    used

    2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L Plus

    14,991 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $28,900

    $2,398 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Limited in Black
    used

    2018 Chrysler Pacifica Limited

    18,635 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $29,919

    $4,011 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,374 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Chrysler Pacifica

Overall Consumer Rating
3.960 Reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (18%)
  • 3
    (13%)
  • 2
    (7%)
  • 1
    (12%)
Love it!
ChrisP,11/05/2018
LX 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
I decided that I needed to write a review since other reviews helped me when researching my vehicle purchase. I love my Pacifica. After 1.5 years of ownership I have had no problems and I am still impressed by the ride, and the fit and finish of the vehicle. I have never owned a Chrysler product prior to this and to be honest I was a little nervous about jumping into Mopar world. I’m glad that I did. We tested an Odyssey and a Sienna but we felt that the Pacifica seemed to have the same (or better) fit and finish, ride quality and options than the competition and at a lower price. Things I would change: -there are no paddle shifters or any other method to select specific gears (I live in a hilly area). -headlights: like most new cars the xenon headlights look great but the light beams are very focused and don’t do a good job of lighting the areas along the sides of the road. This is not specific to the Pacifica and all cars seem to be going this direction but I agree with consumer reports; xenon headlights stink.
Report abuse
