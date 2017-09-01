  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler Pacifica
  4. Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica
  5. Review
Edmunds Rating
7.6 / 10
Consumer Rating
(60)
Appraise this car

2018 Chrysler Pacifica Review

Pros & Cons

  • Easy to transform from people hauler to cargo transport
  • Upscale look of the interior design and materials
  • Many available convenience and luxury features
  • -around visibility is excellent
  • Second- and third-row seats aren't as roomy or comfortable as rivals'
  • Nine-speed transmission occasionally exhibits clunky or slow shifts
  • Seat padding is on the firm side
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
Chrysler Pacifica for Sale
2018
2017
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
List Price Range
$21,000 - $34,990
Used Pacifica for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which Pacifica does Edmunds recommend?

While there are less expensive trims available, it's not until you get to the Touring Plus that you'll find features truly helpful to the prospective minivan buyer. These include full keyless entry, power-sliding rear doors, a power liftgate and three-zone automatic climate control. If we were at the dealership lot, though, we'd plunk down a little extra for the Touring L. This is where the Pacifica's appeal really comes into play, with a power-adjustable passenger seat, heated front seats, leather upholstery and a USB port in the second row, perfect for recharging phones and tablets.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.6 / 10

No other vehicle can match a minivan's ability to comfortably ferry passengers and cargo. But the minivan's utilitarian design and somewhat dorky public image are equally able to put off all sorts of shoppers. For those people, we recommend taking a look at the 2018 Chrysler Pacifica.

Sure, it's still a minivan, but with a curvaceous front end and luxurious cabin, the 2018 Chrysler Pacifica is different from the others, and quite a departure from the capable yet long-in-the-tooth Town & Country it replaced last year. This is the minivan for those who crave more than just function.

Not that the Pacifica lacks the tenets that make minivans unique; after all, it's made by the company that created the modern minivan in the 1980s. In addition to a spacious cabin, roomy third row and ample cargo area, the Pacifica retains one of the Town & Country's best features: Stow 'n Go seats. Most minivans have a third row that neatly folds into the cargo pit to create a flat load floor behind the second row. The Pacifica is the only one with second-row seats that also fold into the floor. In just a few minutes, the Pacifica transforms from an eight-passenger people mover into a two-seater that easily fits 4-by-8 sheets of drywall.

We're equally impressed by the Pacifica's quality cabin appointments, especially in the top-trim Limited model. Soft-touch plastics, stitched trim and supple leather fill the interior, accenting other highlights such as an intuitive touchscreen interface and widely available rear-seat entertainment system. Light pours in through the massive dual-panel sunroof to illuminate the bright two-tone interior. And all the latest advanced driver aids are here, from blind-spot monitoring to an automated parking feature and adaptive cruise control.

There are drawbacks, of course. The nine-speed automatic is a little clunky, and many desirable features are tied to the high-end Limited model. But by and large, the 2018 Chrysler Pacifica is worth your consideration for its enviable interior design, thoughtful cargo solutions, and numerous luxury and safety features.

2018 Chrysler Pacifica models

The 2018 Chrysler Pacifica comes in six main trim levels: L, LX, Touring Plus, Touring L, Touring L Plus and Limited. The naming can be a little confusing but, as expected, the more expensive the trim level, the more standard features you get. There's also a Pacific Hybrid, which is reviewed separately.

Every Pacifica is motivated by a 3.6-liter V6 (287 horsepower, 262 pound-feet of torque) that sends power to the front wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission. Seven-passenger seating is standard across the board, and eight-passenger seating is optional on all but the L model.

The base L trim level comes standard with 17-inch steel wheels, heated mirrors, keyless entry (for the driver door only) and ignition, a rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring, rear parking sensors, rear cross-traffic alert, dual-zone climate control, a height-adjustable driver seat, a 60/40-split folding third-row seat, a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth, and a six-speaker audio system with a USB port and an auxiliary jack. Tri-zone climate control is available at an additional cost.

The Pacifica LX is equipped with alloy wheels, body-colored exterior trim, a driver information display, an automatic engine stop-start system, an eight-way power driver seat (with four-way lumbar), tri-zone climate control and folding/collapsible second-row Stow 'n Go seats.

Stepping up to the Touring Plus adds automatic headlights, foglights, LED taillights, chrome exterior trim, full keyless entry, remote engine start, power-sliding rear doors, a power liftgate, automatic climate control, satellite radio and a charge-only USB port located in the front row. The 18-inch wheels can be ordered separately.

The next level up is the Touring L. Its standard features include an eight-way power passenger seat (with power lumbar), heated front seats, leather upholstery, a second-row USB port and second- and third-row retractable sunshades.

There are several packages available for the Touring L. The Alpine Sound package adds a 13-speaker audio system and an 8.4-inch touchscreen with HD radio and a third-row USB port. The Advanced SafetyTec package bundles automatic high beam control, front parking sensors, a sound-reducing windshield, automatic wipers, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, an automated parking system, a top-down parking camera and a larger driver information display.

Later in the model year, a navigation system will be available for the Touring Plus and Touring L. For the Touring Plus, it also adds the 8.4-inch touchscreen and its upgrades. Also available for the LX, Touring Plus and Touring L is a rear-seat entertainment system with a DVD player.

The upgraded driver info display and sound-reducing windshield are included with the Touring L Plus, along with two sunroofs (panoramic for the first two rows and an additional fixed sunroof above the third row), a heated steering wheel, heated second-row seats, ambient lighting, the 8.4-inch touchscreen, navigation and the Alpine audio system.

The Touring Plus can be equipped with the Advanced SafetyTec pack, a 20-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, and hands-free operation for the sliding rear doors and liftgate.

All Touring models can be further equipped with 18-inch wheels.

The top-dog Limited comes with 18-inch wheels, xenon headlamps, LED foglights, auto-dimming exterior and rearview mirrors, power-folding mirrors, driver memory settings, ventilated front seats, premium leather upholstery, the hands-free liftgate and sliding doors, an in-vehicle vacuum cleaner and a power-folding third-row seat.

As loaded as it is, even the Limited can be bolstered with additional features. The Advanced SafetyTec package is available here, as is an upgraded rear entertainment system. It combines the 20-speaker audio system with a Blu-ray player, dual 10-inch seatback touchscreens, an HDMI input and a household-style power outlet. Twenty-inch wheels are sold as a stand-alone option.

Available on all models is a secondary driver key that Chrysler calls KeySense. Intended for younger drivers and valets, this key starts the car is a mode that limits top speed and volume, keeps all driver aids activated and restricts user-defined satellite radio channels. The Trailer Tow Group is available on Touring Plus models and above, and it adds a four- and seven-pin wiring harness and a 2-inch hitch receiver.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica (3.6L V6 | 9-speed automatic | FWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Pacifica has received some revisions, including standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Pacifica.

Driving

7.5
By minivan standards, the Pacifica performs well. It handles better than average, with good brakes and strong acceleration. It would get a better overall performance score if it weren't for the frustrating nine-speed transmission and vague steering.

Acceleration

7.5
Off the line, the Pacifica feels a little sluggish and unresponsive, but with a heavy foot, it accelerates well. The 3.6-liter V6 is rated at 287 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. Zero to 60 mph takes 7.7 seconds, which is pretty quick for the segment.

Braking

8.5
In regular driving, the brakes are easy to modulate with a short pedal travel and good feel and response, without being overly sensitive. In a simulated-panic stop from 60 mph, the Pacifica took just 119 feet, a short distance for a minivan.

Steering

7.0
Steering is well weighted and easy to control with a good on-center feel, but it communicates very little about what the wheels are doing. In low road-grip situations, good steering feel can help bolster driver confidence.

Handling

8.0
Considering the Pacifica's size (around 4,600 pounds), handling is good. Body roll is limited, and it makes it around corners well, even if the steering doesn't feel all that precise. Midcorner bumps are dispatched with few issues.

Drivability

6.0
The ZF nine-speed transmission is tough to live with. It hunts for the right gear on uphill grades and in traffic. Downshifts take a noticeably long time, too. Cruise control sticks to a set speed and uses the brakes to regulate speed.

Comfort

7.5
There's a lot of comfort to be had in the Pacifica, but the seating position in the second and the third row can be a bit tight. The overly firm seat bolsters hurt the comfort score a bit, too. The ride, however, is smooth and calm.

Seat comfort

7.0
All three rows have firm padding, so you might not find the seats to be quite as comfortable as those on other minivans. The second- and third-row seats recline but don't slide forward or back for comfort. The second-row seats are just large enough for adults, while the third row is most suitable for kids.

Ride comfort

8.0
Ride is comfortable, settled and seldom interrupted by small or large road imperfections. Optional 20-inch wheels make the ride a bit more sensitive to potholes and cracks in the road but it's not unbearable.

Noise & vibration

8.0
The V6 engine is relatively quiet, with a low-pitch rumble under full throttle that isn't unpleasant. There is minimal road noise and a small amount of wind noise created by the sideview mirrors at highway speeds, though we detected some rattles on occasion.

Climate control

8.5
Climate can be controlled through knobs and buttons on the dash or through the touchscreen. Both ways are relatively easy to use. The A/C does a good job of keeping the entire cabin cool on hot days, and three-zone climate control is standard on all but the base L.

Interior

8.5
Whether you're making the daily commute or spending a long weekend on the highway, the inside of the Pacifica is a pleasant place to be. If you're judging it strictly by the numbers, the Pacifica is marginally smaller than rivals, but it feels just as spacious as class leaders.

Ease of use

8.5
The controls inside the Pacifica are very intuitive and easy to use. The buttons are large, easy to locate within arm's reach of the driver. The touchscreen controls are laid out well with frequently used commands available from the main home screen.

Getting in/getting out

8.5
The front-row seats are a bit high, but there's a low floor and high ceiling to help out. The sliding rear passenger doors provide a generous opening to get in and out or load child seats, and there's a large gap between the second-row seats to access the third row.

Driving position

8.5
The highly adjustable front seats and a tilt-and-telescoping wheel make it easy to find a comfortable driving position. The steering wheel is on the large side and feels solid and hefty.

Roominess

7.0
From the front seats, the Pacifica feels relatively large, with ample headroom and hiproom available. Legroom in the second and third rows, however, is just average. Competitors, including the Honda Odyssey and Kia Sedona, beat it by a few inches.

Visibility

9.0
Massive windows, big mirrors and clear lines of sight mean virtually zero blind spots. Blind-spot monitoring, rear parking sensors and a rearview camera come standard, and a 360-degree surround-view camera is optional.

Quality

7.0
At first glance, the Pacifica presents an upscale vibe with nice soft-touch surfaces for your elbows. Upon closer inspection, though, things are less than perfect with crooked stitching on the steering wheel and door panels.

Utility

8.0
The Pacifica might not be the biggest vehicle in the class, but it only falls behind the leaders such as the Honda Odyssey by a few cubic feet. Stow 'n Go seating is an excellent feature, and when the seats aren't stowed, there's good storage underneath the floor.

Small-item storage

9.0
The center console storage is adequate enough for large water bottles and a few snacks. There are a lot of small pockets everywhere in the cabin. Cupholders, cubbies and magazine slots are all present. Got a million little things? They'll all fit here.

Cargo space

7.5
The Pacifica is near the bottom of the class for cargo capacity with 32.3 cubic feet behind the third row and 140 cubic feet with the rear rows folded. However, the Stow 'n Go seats provide serious versatility that make up for the smaller overall volume.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.5
The rear sliding doors provide great access for loading car seats. There are two sets of LATCH anchors in both the second and third rows, and with the optional eight-passenger configuration, the second row has a top tether anchor in the center seat.

Towing

8.5
The maximum towing capacity for the Pacifica is 3,600 pounds, which is a marginal 100-pound advantage over the Honda Odyssey, Kia Sedona and Toyota Sienna minivans.

Technology

8.0
The Chrysler Uconnect system is one of the easiest systems to use, with simple controls and an intuitive device interface. The 2018 Pacifica is preferable to the 2017 model due to the upgraded hardware, 4G LTE Wi-Fi, and addition of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Audio & navigation

8.5
Uconnect is one of the best systems in the class. The controls are easy to understand with a convenient menu on the lower portion of the screen for main commands. Navigation info can be displayed on the center screen or within the gauge cluster for easy viewing.

Smartphone integration

8.0
Easy to plug in, boot up and index music quickly via multiple USB ports (depending on trim). No problems connecting our devices via Bluetooth either. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, and you can stream video from an Android device to the rear screens with the Uconnect Theater system.

Driver aids

7.5
Multiple driver aids are standard, while adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and intervention, and a 360-degree camera are optional. The adaptive cruise control is overly sensitive at times, leaving a large following distance and braking hard when minor slowdowns occur in front of you.

Voice control

8.0
The Pacifica comes standard with voice controls for audio, phone calls and voice text reply. The available 8.4-inch system adds Siri Eyes Free, which takes commands to play music, set reminders and access navigation.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.6 / 10
Driving7.5
Comfort7.5
Interior8.5
Utility8.0
Technology8.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Chrysler Pacifica.

5(50%)
4(18%)
3(13%)
2(7%)
1(12%)
3.9
60 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 60 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love it!
ChrisP,11/05/2018
LX 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
I decided that I needed to write a review since other reviews helped me when researching my vehicle purchase. I love my Pacifica. After 1.5 years of ownership I have had no problems and I am still impressed by the ride, and the fit and finish of the vehicle. I have never owned a Chrysler product prior to this and to be honest I was a little nervous about jumping into Mopar world. I’m glad that I did. We tested an Odyssey and a Sienna but we felt that the Pacifica seemed to have the same (or better) fit and finish, ride quality and options than the competition and at a lower price. Things I would change: -there are no paddle shifters or any other method to select specific gears (I live in a hilly area). -headlights: like most new cars the xenon headlights look great but the light beams are very focused and don’t do a good job of lighting the areas along the sides of the road. This is not specific to the Pacifica and all cars seem to be going this direction but I agree with consumer reports; xenon headlights stink.
Very well thought out and designed minivan
vivek,10/26/2017
Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
Was never in the market for a minivan. Looked at many SUVs including the VW Atlas. I like the Atlas among all the SUVs I tested and sat in. I also looked at Odyssey and Pacifica. I like the stow & go arrangement. The interior is a shade better than the odyssey. the screen on the new 2018 model is much more responsive. The 360 camera sold me big time as I find that an extremely valuable feature. This is not available in the Honda, not sure why for such a large vehicle. It is a huge safety feature. The stop and go ACC is better than it functioned in the Odyssey (Which stops at 20 mph, unlike the CRV version). The 9 speed transmission also shifted much better on the Pacifica. The park assist function is so so. Hit or miss but helpful nevertheless. Between backup camera and 360 deg camera, you have more than enough assistance needed to park this big minivan. It is very big but does not drive big. Overall, I am not sure of the reliability unlike the great Honda. I have decided to give the Pacifica engineers my money. Hope it all works out. This is my first Chrysler product.
Horrible Car! Electronics Failed, Safety Hazard
Rose Marie C,03/12/2018
Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
I have had this car since late August and have had electrical problems with it from the first week. The electronics system went dead twice while I drove the car on a long distance trip. A few days later, the side door failed to open and close electronically AND the car issued an engine malfunction message on the radio screen. The Adapitve Cruise Control/Forward Cruise Control has also failed several times. Brought the car back to the dealer over 20 times to repair these problems. These are safety problems and should have been repaired immediately. In addition, Chrysler has falsely advertised that this car has wifi capability. It doesn't. I was able to connect a hotspot in the car for a month and then without notifying me, the hotspot was cancelled BUT I was still charged by AT&T. I've contacted Chrysler about all of these problems and was transferred to 3 different case managers who simply tried to get me to sign a release in exchange for one month's payment of my lease. I asked to return this car so many times and each time was stonewalled. I have wasted so much time driving back and forth to the dealership to get this car repaired and the problems continue. Buyers BEWARE!!!
Great for our needs
Chance,12/07/2018
Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
We went from a 2013 Sienna and have owned a 2018 Pacifica for approx. 1 month now. Overall fit and finish of the Chrysler is very well. The interior quality is almost luxury car like. Rattles and interior noise is Amazing. Driving the Pacifica from a sienna is also much better. The Sienna felt very heavy and would roll going around curves and dips and such. The pacifica feels much more stable and planted to the road. Even though the Pacifica is a bit smaller and you can tell it in some aspects, we felt like it wasn't a difference that we would notice. The stow-n-go is great. Seat comfort is Great! The infotainment system one morning wouldn't show that I have heated seats and wouldn't let me turn them on or anything. I tried restarting the van a few times, but this didn't resolve till after work when starting it up and everything was fine. This has only happened one time and I'm not sure what was going on. I see a lot of complaints on the Transmission being rough and shifting clumsy, but I have never had it stumble or anything that I feel like I should be worried about it. Fuel mileage is beyond what I was expecting. We drove a 300 mile trip the first week we had it, and averaged 27.6. Around town and to the house (which is 10 miles in the country) and start ups to warm up (15-20 mins) every morning, we are now averaging right at 23 mpg. The sienna with the same daily driving we were below 19. Overall Great Van and Great Family Pleaser. Would recommend to other families needing a crossover or Minivan.
See all 60 reviews of the 2018 Chrysler Pacifica
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 7
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
287 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 7
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
287 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 7
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
287 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 7
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
287 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Pacifica models:

Front/Rear Park Assist with Stop
Alerts the driver when the Pacifica approaches an object directly in front of or behind the vehicle. Applies the brakes if necessary.
Surround View Camera
Helps the driver park the car by providing a 360-degree, top-down view of the Pacifica.
Blind-Spot Monitoring
Informs the driver of a vehicle in the Pacifica's blind spot. Also identifies vehicles crossing the Pacifica's path while backing up.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.6%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2018 Chrysler Pacifica

Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Overview

The Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica is offered in the following submodels: Pacifica Minivan. Available styles include Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Touring L Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Touring Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A), L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A), LX 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A), and Touring Fleet 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Limited is priced between $22,900 and$34,990 with odometer readings between 12123 and47250 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L is priced between $21,000 and$28,990 with odometer readings between 5817 and78091 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L Plus is priced between $25,999 and$31,900 with odometer readings between 13054 and55346 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring Plus is priced between $22,799 and$25,500 with odometer readings between 11222 and40417 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Chrysler Pacificas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Chrysler Pacifica for sale near. There are currently 39 used and CPO 2018 Pacificas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $21,000 and mileage as low as 5817 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica.

Can't find a used 2018 Chrysler Pacificas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chrysler Pacifica for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $17,179.

Find a used Chrysler for sale - 7 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $9,906.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler Pacifica for sale - 8 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $25,653.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $12,927.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chrysler lease specials
Check out Chrysler Pacifica lease specials

Related Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles