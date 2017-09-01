Every Pacifica is motivated by a 3.6-liter V6 (287 horsepower, 262 pound-feet of torque) that sends power to the front wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission. Seven-passenger seating is standard across the board, and eight-passenger seating is optional on all but the L model.

The base L trim level comes standard with 17-inch steel wheels, heated mirrors, keyless entry (for the driver door only) and ignition, a rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring, rear parking sensors, rear cross-traffic alert, dual-zone climate control, a height-adjustable driver seat, a 60/40-split folding third-row seat, a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth, and a six-speaker audio system with a USB port and an auxiliary jack. Tri-zone climate control is available at an additional cost.

The Pacifica LX is equipped with alloy wheels, body-colored exterior trim, a driver information display, an automatic engine stop-start system, an eight-way power driver seat (with four-way lumbar), tri-zone climate control and folding/collapsible second-row Stow 'n Go seats.

Stepping up to the Touring Plus adds automatic headlights, foglights, LED taillights, chrome exterior trim, full keyless entry, remote engine start, power-sliding rear doors, a power liftgate, automatic climate control, satellite radio and a charge-only USB port located in the front row. The 18-inch wheels can be ordered separately.

The next level up is the Touring L. Its standard features include an eight-way power passenger seat (with power lumbar), heated front seats, leather upholstery, a second-row USB port and second- and third-row retractable sunshades.

There are several packages available for the Touring L. The Alpine Sound package adds a 13-speaker audio system and an 8.4-inch touchscreen with HD radio and a third-row USB port. The Advanced SafetyTec package bundles automatic high beam control, front parking sensors, a sound-reducing windshield, automatic wipers, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, an automated parking system, a top-down parking camera and a larger driver information display.

Later in the model year, a navigation system will be available for the Touring Plus and Touring L. For the Touring Plus, it also adds the 8.4-inch touchscreen and its upgrades. Also available for the LX, Touring Plus and Touring L is a rear-seat entertainment system with a DVD player.

The upgraded driver info display and sound-reducing windshield are included with the Touring L Plus, along with two sunroofs (panoramic for the first two rows and an additional fixed sunroof above the third row), a heated steering wheel, heated second-row seats, ambient lighting, the 8.4-inch touchscreen, navigation and the Alpine audio system.

The Touring Plus can be equipped with the Advanced SafetyTec pack, a 20-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, and hands-free operation for the sliding rear doors and liftgate.

All Touring models can be further equipped with 18-inch wheels.

The top-dog Limited comes with 18-inch wheels, xenon headlamps, LED foglights, auto-dimming exterior and rearview mirrors, power-folding mirrors, driver memory settings, ventilated front seats, premium leather upholstery, the hands-free liftgate and sliding doors, an in-vehicle vacuum cleaner and a power-folding third-row seat.

As loaded as it is, even the Limited can be bolstered with additional features. The Advanced SafetyTec package is available here, as is an upgraded rear entertainment system. It combines the 20-speaker audio system with a Blu-ray player, dual 10-inch seatback touchscreens, an HDMI input and a household-style power outlet. Twenty-inch wheels are sold as a stand-alone option.

Available on all models is a secondary driver key that Chrysler calls KeySense. Intended for younger drivers and valets, this key starts the car is a mode that limits top speed and volume, keeps all driver aids activated and restricts user-defined satellite radio channels. The Trailer Tow Group is available on Touring Plus models and above, and it adds a four- and seven-pin wiring harness and a 2-inch hitch receiver.