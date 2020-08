Used 2008 Chrysler Pacifica for Sale Near Me

Dominion Chevrolet - Bridgman / Michigan

Sometimes, budget luxury go together - THIS is one of those times!! This Pacifica is a local trade has been well maintained with Dominion Auto Group. Beautiful silver with leather power seats, Clean CarFax, Dual Tempature Controls and a LOT more for the money! LOTS of room too - lay down the back seats this Pacifica will swallow up just about anything you need to carry! How about a test drive? So easy - just click 'contact us' set it up or give us a call. At Dominion Automotive Group we strive to give you great service before, during and after the sale. Contact one of our professional sales consultants to schedule a test drive at one of our dealerships near you. Dominion Chevrolet - 269-465-DEAL (3325) 9630 Red Arrow Hwy, Bridgman, MI Deals on Wheels Benton Harbor - 269-925-DEAL (3325) 2508 S Pipestone, Benton Harbor, MI Deals on Wheels Dowagiac - 269-783-DEAL (3325) 56155 M-51 South, Dowagiac, MI

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Chrysler Pacifica LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2A8GM48L08R659733

Stock: 21911

Certified Pre-Owned: No