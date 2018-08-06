More about the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica

Not to be confused with — and totally unrelated to — a large crossover that Chrysler produced in the mid-2000s, the Chrysler Pacifica replaced the storied Town & Country minivan a few years ago. Though Japanese and Korean competitors bested Chrysler's previous minivan in terms of interior materials and build quality, the latest Pacifica fights back with a luxurious cabin and overall refinement. Like all minivans, the Pacifica is space-efficient and great at carrying people and their things. But it's the little details, from the tasteful chrome accents to the hidden sliding-door tracks, which give the Pacifica the edge in many ways. The 2019 Chrysler Pacifica comes in six trim levels: L, LX, Touring Plus, Touring L, Touring L Plus and Limited. The base L trim is new this year, with standard features that include blind-spot monitoring, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, a 7-inch touchscreen, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. To get one of the Pacifica's killer features, second-row Stow 'n Go seats that fold neatly into the floor, you'll have to upgrade to the LX. It's worth noting that competitors have more versatile seats that are easier to remove and can slide in the second row where the Pacifica's seats can't. The trio of Touring variants starts with the Touring Plus, which equips the Pacifica with keyless entry, automatic headlights, satellite radio, a power liftgate and power-sliding doors. The Touring L ups the ante with a power passenger seat, heated front seats and leather upholstery. The Touring L Plus further adds two sunroofs, a larger touchscreen, navigation and a premium audio system. The Limited lords over lesser trims with premium leather, an in-vehicle vacuum, and hands-free operation for the doors and liftgate. Options include automatic emergency braking, an automatic parking system for both parallel and perpendicular parking, and a dual-touchscreen rear video entertainment system. Fuel economy for the Pacifica is average for the minivan class, with the EPA giving it an estimated rating of 22 mpg combined (19 city/28 highway). Add it up and the Pacifica stands as one of our top picks for a minivan, while also presenting a good value proposition as it often prices out a few grand less than some similarly equipped rivals. Use Edmunds' shopping tools to find your ideal 2019 Chrysler Pacifica.

The 2019 Chrysler Pacifica is offered in the following submodels: Pacifica Minivan. Available styles include Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Touring Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Touring L Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A), L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A), LX 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A), and Touring Fleet 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A).

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

2019 Chrysler Pacifica Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A)

The 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $51,410 . The average price paid for a new 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is trending $5,993 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $5,993 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $45,417 .

The average savings for the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is 11.7 % below the MSRP.

We are showing 1 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A)

The 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $43,225 . The average price paid for a new 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is trending $5,170 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $5,170 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $38,055 .

The average savings for the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is 12 % below the MSRP.

We are showing 2 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A)

The 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $40,475 . The average price paid for a new 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is trending $4,590 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $4,590 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $35,885 .

The average savings for the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) is 11.3 % below the MSRP.

We are showing 1 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Chrysler Pacifica for sale near. There are currently 5 new 2019 Pacificas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $40,125 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $6,696 on a used or CPO 2019 Pacifica available from a dealership near you.

Find a new Chrysler Pacifica for sale - 3 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $11,838 .

Find a new Chrysler for sale - 5 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $14,065 .

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

