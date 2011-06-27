Vehicle overview

When all-American Chrysler "merged" with German conglomerate Daimler, it seemed an unlikely combination. So it shouldn't be much of a surprise that the first product to emerge from this strange brew is itself an improbable mix of minivan, wagon and sport-utility known as the Chrysler Pacifica.

The Pacfica's sleek lines certainly don't scream "mommy-mobile," but look inside and there are more than enough seats to qualify it for carpool duty. Combine this with the Pacifica's luxurious appointments and high-end options, and it's easy to see why this tall wagon is so hard to wedge into any one specific category. Although base front-wheel-drive models start around $26,000, loaded all-wheel-drive versions can push $40,000. While the base price places it against mainstream vehicles like the Rendezvous, Pilot and Highlander, more heavily optioned models run squarely against luxury-branded vehicles like the MDX and RX 330, a challenge Chrysler feels that its upscale crossover is up to.

Acceleration is a little soft from a standstill, but once the 3.5-liter V6 gets its wind, the vehicle moves out quickly. The ride is quiet and comfortable, and handling, while not exactly athletic, is certainly nimble for a large vehicle. Inside, the Chrysler Pacifica has an attractive two-tone color scheme accented by faux wood and aluminum. The base model includes a three-passenger second-row bench seat, while the Touring and Limited's second row features captain's chairs that provide nearly as much comfort as the front seats. A surprisingly accommodating entry height makes getting in and out of the Pacifica a breeze. Space in the Touring and Limited's two-passenger third row is tight, making it suitable for small children only. Plus, there's only 13 cubic feet of cargo space behind the third-row seats -- not much at all for a utility vehicle. At least all the rear seats can be folded into the floor when you need more space, opening up to 92.2 cubic feet in the base model, and 79.5 in the Touring and Limited (due to the third-row seat).

We like the Pacifica's combination of upscale amenities, sharp handling and nontraditional styling. Add to that an elevated driving position, supremely comfortable seats and top-notch safety scores and you have an attractive package for any family of four or five. The main issue that gives us pause about the Pacifica is the spotty reliability of early models. Although quality has improved since then, it's fair to say that the 2006 Chrysler Pacifica doesn't quite measure up to competing import-brand nameplates when it comes to hassle-free ownership.