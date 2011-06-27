  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(149)
2006 Chrysler Pacifica Review

Pros & Cons

  • Exceptional comfort for four, drives more like a sedan than a minivan, top-notch safety scores, upscale interior design.
  • Average room for six, not as family-friendly as most minivans, spotty reliability.
List Price Estimate
$1,455 - $2,732
Used Pacifica for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although its reliability record is not rock-solid, the 2006 Chrysler Pacifica offers an enticing blend of performance, style and comfort that any midsize family is sure to find appealing.

Vehicle overview

When all-American Chrysler "merged" with German conglomerate Daimler, it seemed an unlikely combination. So it shouldn't be much of a surprise that the first product to emerge from this strange brew is itself an improbable mix of minivan, wagon and sport-utility known as the Chrysler Pacifica.

The Pacfica's sleek lines certainly don't scream "mommy-mobile," but look inside and there are more than enough seats to qualify it for carpool duty. Combine this with the Pacifica's luxurious appointments and high-end options, and it's easy to see why this tall wagon is so hard to wedge into any one specific category. Although base front-wheel-drive models start around $26,000, loaded all-wheel-drive versions can push $40,000. While the base price places it against mainstream vehicles like the Rendezvous, Pilot and Highlander, more heavily optioned models run squarely against luxury-branded vehicles like the MDX and RX 330, a challenge Chrysler feels that its upscale crossover is up to.

Acceleration is a little soft from a standstill, but once the 3.5-liter V6 gets its wind, the vehicle moves out quickly. The ride is quiet and comfortable, and handling, while not exactly athletic, is certainly nimble for a large vehicle. Inside, the Chrysler Pacifica has an attractive two-tone color scheme accented by faux wood and aluminum. The base model includes a three-passenger second-row bench seat, while the Touring and Limited's second row features captain's chairs that provide nearly as much comfort as the front seats. A surprisingly accommodating entry height makes getting in and out of the Pacifica a breeze. Space in the Touring and Limited's two-passenger third row is tight, making it suitable for small children only. Plus, there's only 13 cubic feet of cargo space behind the third-row seats -- not much at all for a utility vehicle. At least all the rear seats can be folded into the floor when you need more space, opening up to 92.2 cubic feet in the base model, and 79.5 in the Touring and Limited (due to the third-row seat).

We like the Pacifica's combination of upscale amenities, sharp handling and nontraditional styling. Add to that an elevated driving position, supremely comfortable seats and top-notch safety scores and you have an attractive package for any family of four or five. The main issue that gives us pause about the Pacifica is the spotty reliability of early models. Although quality has improved since then, it's fair to say that the 2006 Chrysler Pacifica doesn't quite measure up to competing import-brand nameplates when it comes to hassle-free ownership.

2006 Chrysler Pacifica models

The Chrysler Pacifica is available in three models -- base, Touring and Limited. Base and Touring models are available with front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive; the Limited is AWD only. The base model comes with two-row, five-passenger seating; cloth upholstery; a CD player; full power accessories; and keyless entry. The Touring adds 17-inch alloy wheels; three-row six-passenger seating (with second-row captain's chairs); automatic climate control; and a 10-way power driver seat. Limited models build upon the Touring with a monochromatic exterior, 19-inch wheels, heated leather seats, a power moonroof and a power liftgate. Entertainment options include an upgraded 385-watt Infinity audio system, Sirius Satellite Radio and a rear-seat DVD entertainment system. An innovative DVD-based navigation system is offered with the screen mounted in the instrument cluster for easy viewing by the driver.

2006 Highlights

Changes to the Chrysler Pacifica for 2006 include minor exterior trim revisions, available auto tilt-down side mirrors and a larger glovebox. The base engine has also been dropped.

Performance & mpg

All Pacificas are powered by a 3.5-liter V6, which makes 250 horsepower and 250 pound-feet of torque. All Pacificas come with a four-speed automatic transmission. AWD models have a simple but effective viscous-coupling center differential, and the system has the ability to send up to 90 percent of the power to the front or rear wheels if the conditions warrant it.

Safety

Four-wheel antilock disc brakes are standard. Side curtain airbags for all three rows and a tire-pressure monitoring system are optional. The Chrysler Pacifica achieved a perfect five-star sweep in front- and side-impact crash tests conducted by the NHTSA (when equipped with the optional airbags). In addition, the Pacifica was named a "Best Pick" by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) in its frontal offset crash test.

Driving

The 2006 Chrysler Pacifica delivers a confident over-the-road feel that most minivans and SUVs are hard-pressed to match. The steering provides solid feedback, and the suspension imparts a sense of surefooted control that borders on fun. We're not going to go too far out on a limb and call it "sporty," but for a vehicle that's specifically designed for family duty, it's surprisingly entertaining. While power from either V6 is adequate, the Pacifica can feel sluggish at times due to its hefty curb weight.

Interior

Touring and Limited Pacifica models can seat up to six people, and the seats are arranged in three rows of two. Base models seat five and include a three-passenger rear bench seat and no third-row seat. The Pacifica's second- and third-row chairs can be tumbled easily to fold flat into the floor, maximizing level loading space with an extra storage bin under the cargo area. Lack of legroom in the third row limits it to occasional use only.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Chrysler Pacifica.

5(54%)
4(31%)
3(11%)
2(3%)
1(1%)
4.3
149 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 149 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Owned for 8 years!!!
8 Year Owner,07/02/2016
4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
It cracks me up that people are rating this car as if it were a 2016. I have had this car for the past 8 years and can honestly say, it has been a reliable family car throughout. Plenty of storage in the rear with seats down, which comes in handy for anyone needing extra interior space you wont find other than mini van. The car has had low maintenance over the years other than oil changes and wiper blades. My Pacifica has over 150K. and has been a good car. One of the reasons I bought it when I did was for the safety ratings it had with side air bags etc. Most cars then didn't even have side air bags. The Pacifica was rated very highly for safety regarding side impact and I have had my kids ride in it all over creation and felt safe. It has a deep console for storage along with sun glass holder and the arm rests along side the seats are great for long trips. The Pacifica was the precursor to the hybrid SUV style cars and many manufacturers seemed to have copied much of its function and style over the years to a bit more modified versions. I also like the placement of the things you need access to while driving... key on dash (easier to access) than on the column; manual shift option; lights and wipers and radio channel changer in steering wheel everything at your finger tips.
Best Car I've ever Purchased
Demetries,08/25/2015
Touring 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
First off this is 2015 I just bought a 06 Pacifica that just hit 100k miles, the car is a dream, drives with no issue. I would expect a truck to ride rough have a lot of blind spots but it is a dream. one thing that definitely wins me is the space! I am 6"1 I have long legs and it always has been a issue with me driving or sitting in the back. the car is wonderful! I am ready to fill it up with some kids of my own for the 4 seats in the back. only issue is have is there really isn't much storage space in arm or eye reach. i am use to storing stuff in different places that is reachable when i am driving. not good on gas but I am coming from having Cars for over 10 years into the truck world, but its good on gas on the highway.
My Dream Ride
Rose Jacobson,08/09/2015
4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
I purchased my 2006 Pacifica in 2008. With 32000 MI on it. Have loved it! Only had to have the brakes fixed once, but that's not bad for 7 yrs of driving. I would buy it again. Wish they hadn't quit making them!!!!!!!
Great family vehicle, awesome on highway.
Jimmy James,04/21/2016
4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
So I bought this from a family member in September 15. It's a great family vehicle and kids love it. Coming from a 2dr wrangler, this was a huge gain in interior space although huge decrease in coolness. It accelerates ok but transmission can be jittery in changing gears. fuel economy ok for an 06 car. Took it on a long road trip and performed exceptionally great. Have only changed the oil and replaced back rotors. It's a huge vehicle with plenty roominess, but sucks to park in the city parallel parking. Driving it feels like you're driving a sedan - sort of. Seems like i got one of the good ones as many other reviews claim issues with transmission, motor mounts and rusting engine cradle. If i ever have to fix any of those issues, will just trade it in or sell it for cheap. Kids love it. It's a popular vehicle on used car market, so much so Chrysler brought it back as a new full fledged mini-van which looks like a giant chunky 200c , apparently they are killing off the Town and Country and the Dodge Caravan. I have the base version with the 3.5L engine which is ok. I can imagine the 07-08s with the 4.0L have much better acceleration and have a 6 speed transmission as opposed the 4 speed on mine, but those cost more and look like are less reliable. Would recommend if you buy it with under 100K miles and make sure to inspect motor mounts and engine cradle are not rusted out, otherwise you will be stuck with moneypit no one will buy.
See all 149 reviews of the 2006 Chrysler Pacifica
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2006 Chrysler Pacifica features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Related Used 2006 Chrysler Pacifica info

