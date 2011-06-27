2005 Chrysler Pacifica Review
Pros & Cons
- Exceptional comfort for four, drives more like a sedan than a minivan, top-notch safety scores, upscale interior design.
- Average room for six, not as family-friendly as most minivans, spotty reliability on early models.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,190 - $2,595
Edmunds' Expert Review
The Pacifica offers an enticing blend of performance, style and comfort that any midsize family is sure to find appealing but a rash of repair issues on early models prevents it from getting our full recommendation.
2005 Highlights
A midlevel Touring model is added to the Pacifica lineup, and the base model loses some of its standard equipment to accommodate a new lower price. Rear parking assist is now optional.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Chrysler Pacifica.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Andrew,03/26/2016
Fwd 4dr Wagon (3.8L 6cyl 4A)
We bought new in 2005. We now have over 165,000 miles on the vehicle - and it is going strong. I must admit I was VERY nervous to buy this vehicle. The engine and transmission have been flawless on this vehicle. The one weakspot was motor mounts - replace 4 times! (but its a cheap fix). At 100K I replaced timing belt, struts, cv joints, and alternator (due to squeaky pully). We had to get a whole new exhaust at 130K. The car has been with us through kids elementary/middle/high school, and has been good to move the kids in/out of college. We even did a paper route with this car for 2 years. I'd say we got our money out of this car. We replaced control arms as a preventative measure this year, and the other remaining issue is the the engine subframe rust issue on these cars. In our case, I have been applying coatings to the affected areas - and keeping my eye on the rust progress. My take on this ownership experience is that with proper maintenance you can even keep a Chrysler (any car) going for a very long time. Update 09/28/2016: The Pacifica is still running strong with over 183,000 miles on the odometer. At around 165,000 miles we decided to replace the o-rings between the engine timing cover and the cast iron block due to a small coolant leak from the water pump passages. Since this work involved much disassembly, we decided to replace spark plugs, fuel injectors, water pump, timing belt, intake manifold gaskets, valve cover gaskets, all hoses, and the radiator. Since this work was DIY, labor cost wasn't a factor, and the cost of the parts was only around $800. We also needed to replace a rusty front subframe this year in order to pass Pennsylvania's safety inspection. We were able to buy a rust free subframe from salvage in GA. Total cost for replacement including our mechanic installation of 4 hrs was right around $1000. With replacement vehicles of similar size and feature costing over $30,000, we believe these repairs were well worth the money spent, and hope to enjoy another few years of ownership. Update 9/28/2017: Just went over 200k ... And still rolling with the original engine and transmission. The car is running great, but I do expect some upcoming maintenance on CV axles and possibly front bearings. Something is making noise ... And it doesn't seem to be the tires. Nothing is holding us back... Still taking long trips... But keeping a way eye on these maintenance items.
aheflin,07/29/2014
We fell in love with our Pacifica when we first got and would probably still love it if we did not keep having issues with it. First it was in the shop, free of charge, for most of the first 30 days we had it. The check engine light came kept coming on every 3 days after we bought it. After that we put in a new alternator. Now it needs new tie rods and ball joints. I was told we did not buy a lemon but a bad make/model. I am now trying to decide if we should put more money into it or buy a better make/model. I was told that the next issues could be struts and transmission. Oh, and the electronic seats and passenger air bag are messed up due to a one time change in positions.
ckuhn55,11/20/2012
Bought in June 2005 in New Jersey, and only major expense has been catalytic converter needed to be replace. Just change my oil every 5,000 otherwise no problems. Driven across the USA from Boston to San Francisco twice. Thats 4 trips at 3000 each way. Gas mileage 23 hw 18 (all wheel drive) city. Note: cracked alum tire rim parking, need to replace full rim, very difficult to find. Car is discontinued, so premium for replacement approx $285. Still searching for better price new or used. Great car
Brian,07/24/2005
This is a greate vehicle. It has a very quiet ride, very smooth, and feels very stable (5in off the ground). I knew it would suck gas, but 21mpg on the highway, I think they can do better. Although it does weigh in over 4700 lbs. Highly recommend, great family mover, tons of cargo space with bench seat down.
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 6400 rpm
