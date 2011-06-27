  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(323)
Appraise this car

2005 Chrysler Pacifica Review

Pros & Cons

  • Exceptional comfort for four, drives more like a sedan than a minivan, top-notch safety scores, upscale interior design.
  • Average room for six, not as family-friendly as most minivans, spotty reliability on early models.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The Pacifica offers an enticing blend of performance, style and comfort that any midsize family is sure to find appealing but a rash of repair issues on early models prevents it from getting our full recommendation.

2005 Highlights

A midlevel Touring model is added to the Pacifica lineup, and the base model loses some of its standard equipment to accommodate a new lower price. Rear parking assist is now optional.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Chrysler Pacifica.

5(61%)
4(25%)
3(11%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.4
323 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Family Truckster Update
Andrew,03/26/2016
Fwd 4dr Wagon (3.8L 6cyl 4A)
We bought new in 2005. We now have over 165,000 miles on the vehicle - and it is going strong. I must admit I was VERY nervous to buy this vehicle. The engine and transmission have been flawless on this vehicle. The one weakspot was motor mounts - replace 4 times! (but its a cheap fix). At 100K I replaced timing belt, struts, cv joints, and alternator (due to squeaky pully). We had to get a whole new exhaust at 130K. The car has been with us through kids elementary/middle/high school, and has been good to move the kids in/out of college. We even did a paper route with this car for 2 years. I'd say we got our money out of this car. We replaced control arms as a preventative measure this year, and the other remaining issue is the the engine subframe rust issue on these cars. In our case, I have been applying coatings to the affected areas - and keeping my eye on the rust progress. My take on this ownership experience is that with proper maintenance you can even keep a Chrysler (any car) going for a very long time. Update 09/28/2016: The Pacifica is still running strong with over 183,000 miles on the odometer. At around 165,000 miles we decided to replace the o-rings between the engine timing cover and the cast iron block due to a small coolant leak from the water pump passages. Since this work involved much disassembly, we decided to replace spark plugs, fuel injectors, water pump, timing belt, intake manifold gaskets, valve cover gaskets, all hoses, and the radiator. Since this work was DIY, labor cost wasn't a factor, and the cost of the parts was only around $800. We also needed to replace a rusty front subframe this year in order to pass Pennsylvania's safety inspection. We were able to buy a rust free subframe from salvage in GA. Total cost for replacement including our mechanic installation of 4 hrs was right around $1000. With replacement vehicles of similar size and feature costing over $30,000, we believe these repairs were well worth the money spent, and hope to enjoy another few years of ownership. Update 9/28/2017: Just went over 200k ... And still rolling with the original engine and transmission. The car is running great, but I do expect some upcoming maintenance on CV axles and possibly front bearings. Something is making noise ... And it doesn't seem to be the tires. Nothing is holding us back... Still taking long trips... But keeping a way eye on these maintenance items.
Warning if you purchase
aheflin,07/29/2014
We fell in love with our Pacifica when we first got and would probably still love it if we did not keep having issues with it. First it was in the shop, free of charge, for most of the first 30 days we had it. The check engine light came kept coming on every 3 days after we bought it. After that we put in a new alternator. Now it needs new tie rods and ball joints. I was told we did not buy a lemon but a bad make/model. I am now trying to decide if we should put more money into it or buy a better make/model. I was told that the next issues could be struts and transmission. Oh, and the electronic seats and passenger air bag are messed up due to a one time change in positions.
128,000 miles NO Problems
ckuhn55,11/20/2012
Bought in June 2005 in New Jersey, and only major expense has been catalytic converter needed to be replace. Just change my oil every 5,000 otherwise no problems. Driven across the USA from Boston to San Francisco twice. Thats 4 trips at 3000 each way. Gas mileage 23 hw 18 (all wheel drive) city. Note: cracked alum tire rim parking, need to replace full rim, very difficult to find. Car is discontinued, so premium for replacement approx $285. Still searching for better price new or used. Great car
Nicest car I have ever owned
Brian,07/24/2005
This is a greate vehicle. It has a very quiet ride, very smooth, and feels very stable (5in off the ground). I knew it would suck gas, but 21mpg on the highway, I think they can do better. Although it does weigh in over 4700 lbs. Highly recommend, great family mover, tons of cargo space with bench seat down.
See all 323 reviews of the 2005 Chrysler Pacifica
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2005 Chrysler Pacifica features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2005 Chrysler Pacifica

Used 2005 Chrysler Pacifica Overview

The Used 2005 Chrysler Pacifica is offered in the following submodels: Pacifica Wagon. Available styles include Fwd 4dr Wagon (3.8L 6cyl 4A), Touring AWD 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 4A), Touring Fwd 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 4A), Limited AWD 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 4A), and AWD 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Chrysler Pacifica?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Chrysler Pacificas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Chrysler Pacifica for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Chrysler Pacifica.

Can't find a used 2005 Chrysler Pacificas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chrysler Pacifica for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $14,643.

Find a used Chrysler for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $11,392.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler Pacifica for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $13,293.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler for sale - 5 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $9,481.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Chrysler Pacifica?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chrysler lease specials
Check out Chrysler Pacifica lease specials

