We bought new in 2005. We now have over 165,000 miles on the vehicle - and it is going strong. I must admit I was VERY nervous to buy this vehicle. The engine and transmission have been flawless on this vehicle. The one weakspot was motor mounts - replace 4 times! (but its a cheap fix). At 100K I replaced timing belt, struts, cv joints, and alternator (due to squeaky pully). We had to get a whole new exhaust at 130K. The car has been with us through kids elementary/middle/high school, and has been good to move the kids in/out of college. We even did a paper route with this car for 2 years. I'd say we got our money out of this car. We replaced control arms as a preventative measure this year, and the other remaining issue is the the engine subframe rust issue on these cars. In our case, I have been applying coatings to the affected areas - and keeping my eye on the rust progress. My take on this ownership experience is that with proper maintenance you can even keep a Chrysler (any car) going for a very long time. Update 09/28/2016: The Pacifica is still running strong with over 183,000 miles on the odometer. At around 165,000 miles we decided to replace the o-rings between the engine timing cover and the cast iron block due to a small coolant leak from the water pump passages. Since this work involved much disassembly, we decided to replace spark plugs, fuel injectors, water pump, timing belt, intake manifold gaskets, valve cover gaskets, all hoses, and the radiator. Since this work was DIY, labor cost wasn't a factor, and the cost of the parts was only around $800. We also needed to replace a rusty front subframe this year in order to pass Pennsylvania's safety inspection. We were able to buy a rust free subframe from salvage in GA. Total cost for replacement including our mechanic installation of 4 hrs was right around $1000. With replacement vehicles of similar size and feature costing over $30,000, we believe these repairs were well worth the money spent, and hope to enjoy another few years of ownership. Update 9/28/2017: Just went over 200k ... And still rolling with the original engine and transmission. The car is running great, but I do expect some upcoming maintenance on CV axles and possibly front bearings. Something is making noise ... And it doesn't seem to be the tires. Nothing is holding us back... Still taking long trips... But keeping a way eye on these maintenance items.

Read more