Consumer Rating
(708)
2004 Chrysler Pacifica Review

Pros & Cons

  • Exceptional comfort for four, drives more like a sedan than a minivan, top-notch safety scores, upscale interior design.
  • Average room for six, not as family-friendly as most minivans, gets expensive when you add high-end options, fussy climate and radio controls.
Edmunds' Expert Review

However you define it, the Pacifica offers an enticing blend of performance, style and comfort that any midsize family is sure to find appealing.

Vehicle overview

When all-American Chrysler "merged" with German conglomerate Daimler, it seemed an unlikely combination. So it shouldn't be much of surprise that the first product to emerge from this strange brew is itself an improbable mix of minivan, wagon and sport-utility. Chrysler calls the Pacifica a "sports tourer," and while this may be just another example of the endlessly fertile minds of Chrysler's marketing team, the Pacifica does have a distinctly different personality compared to your average minivan or SUV. Its sleek lines certainly don't scream "mommy-mobile," but look inside and there are more than enough seats to qualify for carpool duty. Juxtapose this with the Pacifica's luxuriously appointed interior and high-end options, and it's easy to see why this vehicle is so hard to wedge into any one specific category. Although base front-wheel-drive models start at just over $31,000, loaded all-wheel-drive versions can exceed $40,000. While the base price places it against mainstream vehicles like the Honda Pilot and Buick Rendezvous, more heavily optioned models run squarely against luxury-branded vehicles like Acura's MDX and the Lexus RX 330 -- a challenge Chrysler feels that its new upscale crossover is up to. Power is provided by a 250-horsepower version of the 3.5-liter V6 previously seen in the Chrysler 300M and Concorde. Acceleration is a little soft from a standstill, but once the V6 gets its wind, the vehicle moves out quickly. The ride is quiet and comfortable, and handling, while not exactly athletic, is certainly nimble for a large vehicle. Inside, the Pacifica has an attractive two-tone color scheme accented by faux wood and aluminum. Second-row captain's chairs provide nearly as much comfort as the front seats and an equally accommodating entry height. Satellite climate controls and an optional rear DVD entertainment system further contribute to the first-class feel in back. There are a few details that parents may find frustrating. Attending to a small child from the front is quite a stretch, and without a bench seat, you don't have the option of plopping yourself down between two kids in back on longer trips. Besides that, space in the third row is tight, making it suitable for small children only. Finally, there's only 13 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rearmost seats -- not much at all for a utility vehicle. At least all the rear seats can be folded into the floor when you need more space. The real question, of course, is what kind of ratings buyers will give the Pacifica. We've found it hard not to like its combination of upscale amenities, sharp handling and non-traditional styling. Add to that an elevated driving position, supremely comfortable seats and top-notch safety scores and it's easy to see why Chrysler believes that it has created a whole new category. "Sports tourer" might be a little optimistic, but if the worst aspect of the Pacifica is its pretentious title, then we would consider it a vehicle well done.

2004 Chrysler Pacifica models

The Pacifica is available in two models -- front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive. Both offer features such as 17-inch alloy wheels, power-adjustable pedals, power driver and front-passenger seats, dual-zone climate control, a CD player, second-row captain's chairs, auto-down windows and auto-dimming rearview and driver-side mirrors. Options include leather upholstery, a power sunroof, power rear liftgate, heated first- and second-row seats and chrome wheels. Entertainment options include an upgraded 385-watt Infinity Intermezzo audio system, Sirius Satellite Radio and a rear-seat DVD entertainment system. An innovative DVD-based navigation system is offered with the screen mounted in the instrument cluster for easy viewing by the driver. Chrysler has chosen the Pacifica to showcase its first hands-free communication system, "UConnect."

2004 Highlights

The Pacifica is an all-new six-passenger vehicle that combines the attributes of a wagon, minivan and SUV.

Performance & mpg

Both front- and all-wheel-drive versions come with Chrysler's 3.5-liter V6, which makes 250 horsepower and 250 pound-feet of torque. AWD models use a viscous coupling center differential, and the system has the ability to send up to 90 percent of the power to the front or rear wheels if driving conditions warrant such activity. All Pacificas come with a four-speed automatic transmission with automanual functionality.

Safety

Safety features include an Enhanced Accident Response System (EARS) that automatically unlocks all doors and turns on interior lights after the airbags have been deployed. Other safety enhancements include side curtain airbags for all three rows, three-point belts for all six seating positions, a knee airbag for the driver and a tire-pressure monitoring system. The Pacifica has also earned a perfect five-star sweep in front- and side-impact crash tests conducted by the NHTSA.

Driving

The Pacifica delivers a confident, over-the-road feel that most minivans, and SUVs for that matter, would find hard to match. The steering provides solid feedback, and the suspension imparts a sense of surefooted control that borders on fun. We're not going to go too far out on a limb and call it "sporty," but for a vehicle that's specifically designed for family duty, it's surprisingly entertaining. While power from the V6 is adequate, the Pacifica can feel sluggish at times, especially when it's carrying passengers and/or cargo up a steep grade.

Interior

The Pacifica can seat up to six people, but the seats are arranged in three rows of two. The second- and third-row chairs can be tumbled easily to fold flat into the floor, maximizing level loading space with an extra storage bin under the cargo area. This cabin setup enables the rear seats to be configured with only one seat folded down in each row, allowing the Pacifica to make a Home Depot run for a lumber pickup, while also carrying a passenger in each of the second and third rows. Lack of legroom in the third row should limit it to occasional use only.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Chrysler Pacifica.

5(76%)
4(16%)
3(6%)
2(1%)
1(1%)
4.7
708 reviews
4.7
708 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Can last forever...
rcunning6,05/26/2011
I feel very qualified to write a review on the Pacifica in that I've had my 2004 model since April 2003 and have amassed over 277,000 miles on it. I've been fairly consistent with routine maintenance and have had a few more significant repairs, but nothing to indicate that the vehicle can't make it to 300,000 miles. It's been relatively fun to drive, not exciting, but fun. Definitely luxurious and comfortable. Of course, the 3rd row doesn't work well for adults, but the versatility of the car with the fold down seats makes it an excellent choice for a luxury/practical/family car. If you take care of this car, it will take car of you...no regrets.
Life saver!
Three Girls,08/12/2015
Fwd 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
I loved my Used 2004 Pacific being a mother of two it has been great with the comfort & DVD player. I had it for 2 years. My only complaint is it has bottom out on me a few times on the front end. The crash rates are amazing. I got hit head on with my 2 kids in the car totaled my car but we walk out with just a few bumps. I loved my Pacifica & would 100% buy one again!
God Blessed Me and My Kids
Takwana Pinson,10/06/2015
AWD 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
First off I just brought this car last week. It only had 84,670 miles on it's 11 years old for someone with 3 kids and 2 of them are still in car seats, the space is awesome. Gas is great, I live in Killeen, TX and work in Austin an hour away. I only use a quarter tank of gas to get to and from work. Love it buy it if the price is right!!!! Only paid 7364 for mines!!! No problems yet!!! Thank God for blessing us with this excellent crossover!!!
Best car I ever owned
ed dugan,07/10/2010
I have owned dozens of cars and rented dozens more. The 2004 Chrysler Pacifica is the best car I have ever owned or driven. It looks great, drives great and has a lot of Mercedes in it. It truly is an elegant car and I wouldn't do a thing to change it. Some of the features, like the second seat CD player are wasted on me since we have no children but I'm sure it will help the resale value. However, I cannot imagine ever wanting to get rid of this ride.My wife has a serious back problem and we test drove 8-10 vehicles looking for seating that would be comfortable for her. This car was head and shoulders above the others.
See all 708 reviews of the 2004 Chrysler Pacifica
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 6400 rpm

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2004 Chrysler Pacifica
More About This Model

In 1983, Chrysler introduced a new type of vehicle that revolutionized the family automobile. The company called it a minivan. Twenty years later, we find ourselves once again hearing Chrysler's horns heralding the birth of a new segment, this time christened "sports tourer." What is a sports tourer, you ask? You're not alone. Proving that there is no such thing as a stupid question, a bevy of automotive journalists has been asking the same thing since the Chrysler Pacifica first debuted as a concept vehicle at the 2002 North American International Auto Show.

Chrysler insists that the 2004 Chrysler Pacifica is not a minivan, SUV, station wagon or even a crossover, and the company is intent on launching its new product in a class of its own. We recently had the opportunity to drive a production Pacifica, and while we're still unsure of the sports tourer classification, we did learn some hard facts and form various opinions by comparing it to both minivans and SUVs.

Powering the Pacifica is the same 3.5-liter V6 engine used in the Chrysler 300M. It produces 250 horsepower and 250 pound-feet of torque, and is mated to a four-speed automatic transmission that uses Chrysler's "AutoStick" automanual. Front-wheel drive with traction control comes standard on the Pacifica, or buyers can opt for an all-wheel-drive version, which Chrysler expects to make up 70 percent of Pacifica sales. The 3.5-liter engine may be a fine performer in the 300M sedan -- a car that weighs nearly 1,000 pounds less than the hulking Pacifica -- but we found it a little sluggish and noisy in this application, especially when entering freeway traffic or climbing the steep grades of the San Diego mountain range. A five-speed automatic transmission might help the powertrain perform better, as the four-speed often seemed to be hunting for gears.

The Pacifica uses a five-link independent rear suspension that was optimized in the Mercedes-Benz driving simulator in Berlin. Its architecture (not parts) is borrowed from the recently redesigned Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedan. The four-wheel independent suspension allows the Pacifica to provide a soft ride, more like a car than a truck-based SUV. There's also a standard load-leveling system that will help keep the vehicle from sagging under added weight. The maximum tow rating is 3,500 pounds, enough to enable the Pacifica to pull a small boat or a couple of jet skis, but not much else.

At first glance, you'll realize that this vehicle is big, but not unmanageably tall or long. At 198.9 inches in length, the Pacifica falls above the 189.1-inch-short wheelbase Chrysler Voyager, and just below the 200.6-inch-long wheelbase Town & Country, but still shares some of the minivans' underpinnings. The Pacifica's track is extra-wide -- a whopping 66 inches (the largest they could make it and still produce at the Windsor, Ontario, Chrysler plant) as opposed to the 63-inch-wide minivans, or the Volvo XC90's 64.3-inch track. A wider track promotes more stable handling, and as the Pacifica is a broader, lower vehicle than most midsize SUVs, it feels much more confident and less top-heavy going into sweeping curves or around tight corners.

This aggressive-looking vehicle carries up to six passengers without using bench seating, but six individual chairs instead. First- and second-row seating are spacious with full-length center storage consoles between seats. Even the second-row seats are fully adjustable, allowing passengers to recline to a near prone position. Lack of legroom for third-row passengers should limit the last row to occasional use only, unless you're a child.

The second- and third-row chairs can be tumbled easily to fold flat into the floor, maximizing level-loading space with an extra storage bin under the cargo area. Since the rear seats can be configured with only one seat folded down in each row, the Pacifica can make a Home Depot run for lumber while carrying a passenger in each of the second and third rows. Maximum cargo capacity is less than some competitors', though. The Pacifica has 79.5 cubic feet, while the seven-passenger Volvo XC90 has 85 cubic feet and the eight-passenger Honda Pilot has 90 cubic feet.

Standard features abound inside the Pacifica's cabin, leaving only a short list of optional equipment. All Pacificas come with a 10-way power driver seat, and a four-way power front-passenger seat. Power-adjustable pedals with memory are also standard, a great benefit if one-half of your driving team is short and the other is tall. The driver seat and outside mirrors also have memory, allowing the regular driver to settle in quickly with just the press of a button. Occasional drivers and front passengers needing to make seat adjustments won't find the Pacifica's power seat switches along the base of the seat, but instead mounted on the door in Mercedes-Benz fashion.

Another unusual placement is the instrument panel-mounted ignition switch -- no more hunting along the steering column in the dark. The leather-wrapped steering wheel feels good in your hands, and the steering wheel-mounted audio controls are easy to use. The instrument panel is trimmed in attractive brushed aluminum, with numerous stereo and climate control buttons. Rear passengers have their own set of climate controls, so the expansive cabin's temperature can be adjusted conveniently by all passengers.

During our test-drive, we found the leather-trimmed front seats comfortable and supportive, but seat comfort gets progressively worse as you move toward the back. The second-row seats seem harder and flatter than the front buckets, and the third-row chairs have minimal padding. Heated seats are optional for both first- and second-row seats, and we admit that the added warmth may have made us a tad more forgiving while evaluating the second row's comfort.

Other Pacifica options include 17-inch chrome wheels instead of the standard aluminum discs of the same size, high-intensity discharge headlamps for added nighttime illumination and a power sunroof and liftgate. Power liftgates are becoming more common on minivans, and are much appreciated by people who load and unload the rear cargo area with a stroller or groceries. The Pacifica will be only the second utility vehicle to offer one, the first being Lincoln's Navigator.

The Pacifica gets even more high-tech as you move down the options list, and the last five items are bound to appeal to the audiophile or entertainment freak in your family. The Pacifica offers Sirius Satellite Radio with up to 100 channels as a dealer-installed option, and a factory-installed rear-seat DVD video entertainment system with a ceiling-mounted seven-inch LCD screen and two sets of wireless headphones. The eight-speaker Infinity Intermezzo digital surround sound system with AM/FM/cassette/CD is a step up from the standard AM/FM/CD with seven Infinity speakers. An optional in-cluster navigation system, an industry first, places the navigation screen within the circle of the speedometer, with the intention of helping drivers keep their eyes on the road. The DVD-based nav system allows drivers to search for destinations eight different ways, including by address, phone number or point of interest, using just four simple buttons.

Lastly, a "UConnect" hands-free communication system can be factory installed, enabling Pacifica occupants to integrate their own personal cellular phone into the Pacifica's electrical architecture. Once activated, the UConnect technology will distinguish when someone enters the vehicle with a recognized cell phone. The system will automatically allow the audio to be heard through the radio speakers, and the user's voice to be picked up by a microphone housed inside the rearview mirror, while the cell phone is placed anywhere in the vehicle. Conversations will not be disrupted while users are entering or exiting the vehicle, since calls can remain linked to UConnect within 30 feet of the Pacifica.

After wading through the benefits of an SUV and the convenience of a minivan, while mulling over the Pacifica's starting MSRP of $32,980, we again (scratching our heads) return to the sports tourer classification. Our test-drive didn't lead us any closer to uncovering the truth regarding the need for this new segment. But if you don't want to drive a minivan or SUV, the underpowered Pacifica is still a well-packaged family vehicle, but when talking to Chrysler, don't call it a crossover.

