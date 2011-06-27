2004 Chrysler Pacifica Review
Pros & Cons
- Exceptional comfort for four, drives more like a sedan than a minivan, top-notch safety scores, upscale interior design.
- Average room for six, not as family-friendly as most minivans, gets expensive when you add high-end options, fussy climate and radio controls.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
However you define it, the Pacifica offers an enticing blend of performance, style and comfort that any midsize family is sure to find appealing.
Vehicle overview
When all-American Chrysler "merged" with German conglomerate Daimler, it seemed an unlikely combination. So it shouldn't be much of surprise that the first product to emerge from this strange brew is itself an improbable mix of minivan, wagon and sport-utility. Chrysler calls the Pacifica a "sports tourer," and while this may be just another example of the endlessly fertile minds of Chrysler's marketing team, the Pacifica does have a distinctly different personality compared to your average minivan or SUV. Its sleek lines certainly don't scream "mommy-mobile," but look inside and there are more than enough seats to qualify for carpool duty. Juxtapose this with the Pacifica's luxuriously appointed interior and high-end options, and it's easy to see why this vehicle is so hard to wedge into any one specific category. Although base front-wheel-drive models start at just over $31,000, loaded all-wheel-drive versions can exceed $40,000. While the base price places it against mainstream vehicles like the Honda Pilot and Buick Rendezvous, more heavily optioned models run squarely against luxury-branded vehicles like Acura's MDX and the Lexus RX 330 -- a challenge Chrysler feels that its new upscale crossover is up to. Power is provided by a 250-horsepower version of the 3.5-liter V6 previously seen in the Chrysler 300M and Concorde. Acceleration is a little soft from a standstill, but once the V6 gets its wind, the vehicle moves out quickly. The ride is quiet and comfortable, and handling, while not exactly athletic, is certainly nimble for a large vehicle. Inside, the Pacifica has an attractive two-tone color scheme accented by faux wood and aluminum. Second-row captain's chairs provide nearly as much comfort as the front seats and an equally accommodating entry height. Satellite climate controls and an optional rear DVD entertainment system further contribute to the first-class feel in back. There are a few details that parents may find frustrating. Attending to a small child from the front is quite a stretch, and without a bench seat, you don't have the option of plopping yourself down between two kids in back on longer trips. Besides that, space in the third row is tight, making it suitable for small children only. Finally, there's only 13 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rearmost seats -- not much at all for a utility vehicle. At least all the rear seats can be folded into the floor when you need more space. The real question, of course, is what kind of ratings buyers will give the Pacifica. We've found it hard not to like its combination of upscale amenities, sharp handling and non-traditional styling. Add to that an elevated driving position, supremely comfortable seats and top-notch safety scores and it's easy to see why Chrysler believes that it has created a whole new category. "Sports tourer" might be a little optimistic, but if the worst aspect of the Pacifica is its pretentious title, then we would consider it a vehicle well done.
2004 Chrysler Pacifica models
The Pacifica is available in two models -- front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive. Both offer features such as 17-inch alloy wheels, power-adjustable pedals, power driver and front-passenger seats, dual-zone climate control, a CD player, second-row captain's chairs, auto-down windows and auto-dimming rearview and driver-side mirrors. Options include leather upholstery, a power sunroof, power rear liftgate, heated first- and second-row seats and chrome wheels. Entertainment options include an upgraded 385-watt Infinity Intermezzo audio system, Sirius Satellite Radio and a rear-seat DVD entertainment system. An innovative DVD-based navigation system is offered with the screen mounted in the instrument cluster for easy viewing by the driver. Chrysler has chosen the Pacifica to showcase its first hands-free communication system, "UConnect."
2004 Highlights
Performance & mpg
Both front- and all-wheel-drive versions come with Chrysler's 3.5-liter V6, which makes 250 horsepower and 250 pound-feet of torque. AWD models use a viscous coupling center differential, and the system has the ability to send up to 90 percent of the power to the front or rear wheels if driving conditions warrant such activity. All Pacificas come with a four-speed automatic transmission with automanual functionality.
Safety
Safety features include an Enhanced Accident Response System (EARS) that automatically unlocks all doors and turns on interior lights after the airbags have been deployed. Other safety enhancements include side curtain airbags for all three rows, three-point belts for all six seating positions, a knee airbag for the driver and a tire-pressure monitoring system. The Pacifica has also earned a perfect five-star sweep in front- and side-impact crash tests conducted by the NHTSA.
Driving
The Pacifica delivers a confident, over-the-road feel that most minivans, and SUVs for that matter, would find hard to match. The steering provides solid feedback, and the suspension imparts a sense of surefooted control that borders on fun. We're not going to go too far out on a limb and call it "sporty," but for a vehicle that's specifically designed for family duty, it's surprisingly entertaining. While power from the V6 is adequate, the Pacifica can feel sluggish at times, especially when it's carrying passengers and/or cargo up a steep grade.
Interior
The Pacifica can seat up to six people, but the seats are arranged in three rows of two. The second- and third-row chairs can be tumbled easily to fold flat into the floor, maximizing level loading space with an extra storage bin under the cargo area. This cabin setup enables the rear seats to be configured with only one seat folded down in each row, allowing the Pacifica to make a Home Depot run for a lumber pickup, while also carrying a passenger in each of the second and third rows. Lack of legroom in the third row should limit it to occasional use only.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Chrysler Pacifica.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Pacifica
Related Used 2004 Chrysler Pacifica info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons