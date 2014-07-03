Used 2007 Chrysler Pacifica for Sale Near Me
- 135,665 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,500$1,648 Below Market
National Car Mart - Cleveland / Ohio
We have been Cleveland's leading Independent dealership for over 50 years. Every vehicle we sell has been safety inspected and serviced and is ready for immediate delivery. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Take home this 2007 Chrysler Pacifica Touring and enjoy the safety and added performance of AWD. If you are interested in this vehicle, it is our suggestion that you contact us at your earliest convenience, as we do turn our inventory very quickly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chrysler Pacifica Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2A8GF68X07R176735
Stock: 02547
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 123,300 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$4,995$874 Below Market
Teutopolis Auto Sales - Teutopolis / Illinois
*GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL AVAILABLE!* HEATED LEATHER SEATS! 3RD ROW! REMOTE START! Good Condition! Check out this 2007 Chrysler Pacifica for sale in Effingham IL! Find this and more quality used cars trucks vans and SUVs for sale at Teutopolis Auto Sales located between Effingham and Teutopolis along Route 40.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chrysler Pacifica Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2A8GM68X67R179452
Stock: 20041
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 166,663 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,900$216 Below Market
Decade Auto - Bladensburg / Maryland
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chrysler Pacifica Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2A8GM68XX7R247073
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 115,091 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,400
THRIVE AUTO SALES INC. - Highland / New York
Thrive Auto Sales3865 Route 9WHighland, NY 12528ThriveAutoSales.com(845) 549-3042
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chrysler Pacifica Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2A8GF68X87R327448
Stock: 327448
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 129,635 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,485
Lakeside Automotive Group - Spring Lake / Michigan
2007 Chrysler Pacifica Touring Bright Silver Metallic ***iPOD JACK***, ***TOURING PACKAGE***, ***LOW MILES***. Lakeside Automotive Group is located at 14953 Cleveland St. Spring Lake, MI. Under new ownership since October 2015, we are honored to be able to build upon the great reputation that has been established at Lakeside since 1966. Our staff has a strong commitment to each and every one of our customers and the community in which we serve. One visit and youâ ll experience how weâ re driven by value and witness our desire to be the preferred pre-owned vehicle dealership in West Michigan for years to come.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chrysler Pacifica Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2A8GM68X67R356551
Stock: P4196
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 134,633 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
Scholtes Auto - Worthington / Minnesota
Local Trade | DVD Video | Moonroof | All Wheel Drive | 4.0L V6 | Autotemp | 6 Passenger Seating | Heated Leather | Chrome Rims | Backup Camera | Lots of Extras | Must See/Drive |
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chrysler Pacifica Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2A8GF78X67R147939
Stock: 18Y74H
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-18-2019
- 151,981 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,495
Mazari Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Tow Package, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 540-898-5555 or sales@mazarimotors.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chrysler Pacifica Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2A8GM68X67R290521
Stock: 90521
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 151,937 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,900
Sundance Chevrolet - Grand Ledge / Michigan
MECHANICS SPECIALS Blue 2007 Chrysler Pacifica Touring AWD 6-Speed Automatic 4.0L V6 SOHC 3rd row seats: split-bench, Leather Trimmed 1st & 2nd Row Seats, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat. Recent Arrival! BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER What is YOUR PREFERRED Price or Payment? Please Call Us At 1-800 SUNDANCE or 517-627-4051.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chrysler Pacifica Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2A8GF68X37R128324
Stock: 206166B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 182,669 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,987
Lockwood Chevrolet - Marshall / Minnesota
Equipment The vehicle has satellite radio capabilities. A moon roof lets more light into this vehicle and makes the interior feel more spacious. This 1/2 ton suv has an elegant black exterior finish. The vehicle has a 4.0 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This vehicle is equipped with all wheel drive. The gas and brake pedals adjust allowing you to fine-tune them for personal fit and comfort. Set the temperature exactly where you are most comfortable in the Chrysler Pacifica. The fan speed and temperature will automatically adjust to maintain your preferred zone climate. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in this unit. It features cruise control for long trips. This model is equipped with front side curtain airbags. Keep the movie for the kids with the wireless headphones that are included with the rear dvd entertainment system. It has an automatic transmission. This model is equipped with front air bags. Packages 29P TOURING SPRING SPECIAL CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG: 4.0L V6 engine; 6-speed auto trans; 19 x 7.5 5-spoke ultrabrite aluminum wheels; P235/55R19 all-season performance BSW tires; AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD/DVD/MP3 changer w/memory; 2nd row 8 overhead video screen; video remote control; wireless headphones; Sirius satellite radio w/(1) year service subscription; pwr moonroof; fog lamps; heated 1st & 2nd row seating; driver seat memory; heated fold-away pwr mirrors w/memory; auto-dimming driver exterior & rearview mirrors; pwr adjustable pedals w/memory; pwr liftgate; Parksense rear park assist system; rear fascia scuff pad; tonneau cover; adjustable roof rail crossbars; automatic headlamps; cargo net. ENTERTAINMENT GROUP II: 2nd row overhead 8 video screen; video remote control; wireless headphones; Sirius satellite radio w/(1) year subscription. CARGO CONVENIENCE GROUP: cargo net; tonneau cover; adjustable roof rail crossbars; rear fascia scuff pad. PWR MOONROOF. PARKSENSE REAR BACK-UP SYSTEM. AM/FM STEREO W/CD/DVD/MP3 PLAYER. 6-DISC IN-DASH CD/DVD CHANGER. SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO. PWR LIFTGATE. LUXURY FRONT & REAR FLOOR MATS. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chrysler Pacifica Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2A8GF68X27R267862
Stock: 24773B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 76,004 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,995
Bachman Chevrolet - Louisville / Kentucky
TRADE IN! .. CARFAX CERTIFIED! At Bachman Chevrolet, we make your buying experience simple and hassle free. You found us because of our great pricing, now come see why Bachman's people, vehicles and facilities make the difference! Have peace of mind in your purchase with a free Carfax vehicle history report on any of our vehicles. ALLOY WHEELS, LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Alloy wheels, Leather Trimmed 1st & 2nd Row Seats, Quick Order Package 29S. Touring
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chrysler Pacifica Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2A8GF68X37R334596
Stock: 20-7549A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 157,775 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,999
Fred Beans Hyundai of Flemington - Flemington / New Jersey
Delivers 24 Highway MPG and 16 City MPG! This Chrysler Pacifica delivers a Gas V6 4.0L/241 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wood/leather-wrapped tilt steering wheel w/audio controls, Wood/leather-wrapped shift knob, Winch tire carrier.* This Chrysler Pacifica Features the Following Options *Vehicle info center, Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/washer, Universal garage door opener, Tonneau cover, Tire pressure monitoring display, Sunscreen/solar control glass, Sentry Key theft deterrent system, Security alarm, Roof side rails, Removable short mast antenna.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Fred Beans Hyundai of Flemington NJ060 located at 172 route 202, Flemington, NJ 08822 can get you a trustworthy Pacifica today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chrysler Pacifica Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2A8GF78X57R200498
Stock: Q00031J1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 132,763 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,450$1,680 Below Market
Tooele Chevrolet Buick - Tooele / Utah
7 DAY MONEY BACK GUARANTEE / 30 DAY EXCHANGE on eligible pre-owned vehicles. One Low Upfront Price... no haggle, no hassle! 2006 Chrysler **SOLD AS-IS**, Pacifica Touring, 4D Sport Utility, 3.5L V6 MPI 24V, 4-Speed Automatic, FWD, Gold, Cloth. Tooele Motor Company - A New Company, A New Philosophy OUR 7 BRAND PROMISES: - One Low Price, Plain & Simple Always - Relaxed Shopping Experience - Financial Solutions for Today and Your Future - Real Cash Value for your Trade - The Right Vehicles at the Right Time - You Cant Buy the Wrong Vehicle - Dependable Service to Meet Your Needs Non-Commissioned Professional Sales Staff, so you can expect a no-pressure, relaxed car buying experience from start to finish. Actual price may differ for various reasons, including but not limited to, manufacturer eligibility requirements, manufacturer rebates, special limited time offers, and dealer incentives. Listed price for the vehicle does not include government fees, taxes, $297.50 document fee, title and licensing fees. All prices, specifications and are availability subject to change. Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on our website, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Not responsible for typographical errors. Always contact dealer for most current information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chrysler Pacifica Touring with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2A4GM68436R677050
Stock: C1339B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 123,561 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,900$1,468 Below Market
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2006 Chrysler Pacifica 4dr 4dr Wagon Touring FWD features a 3.5L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Body Side Moldings, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chrysler Pacifica Touring with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2A8GM68426R828426
Stock: AAW-828426
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 143,913 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,991
D-Patrick Ford Lincoln - Evansville / Indiana
2006 Chrysler Pacifica Touring Recent Arrival! We want you to shop confidently for your next used car at The BIG Ford Store, D-Patrick Ford. We are located on Highway 41 and Walnut, right next to the Lloyd Expressway. Our premium used vehicles are put through an extensive inspection before hitting our lot. Because of this, we are able to offer a 30-day warranty on all used vehicles, unless clearly offered as-is . We also offer extended warranties, additional protection plans and offer a free to you CarFax vehicle history report. We have a large selection of all makes and models, all in one location. Including a large selection of used trucks for sale. Looking to sell your current vehicle? We buy cars for cash. *Disclaimer - Price listed does not include a $199 documentation fee, applicable tax, title, tags, license, destination charges, $150 service and preparation, and any dealer installed options. 17" x 7.5" Aluminum Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Compact Disc w/Changer Control, AM/FM radio, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails on
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chrysler Pacifica Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2A8GM684X6R653178
Stock: W14078
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 108,627 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,950
AutoWorld of Conway - Conway / South Carolina
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. **, **LOCAL TRADE**SELLING AS-IS RUNS AND DRIVES GOOD WILL NEED A LITTLE TLC ABS LIGHT IS ON COLD AIR PROBABLY GOING TO NEED A BATTERY YES YOU WILL HAVE TO PAY FOR IT
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chrysler Pacifica with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2A8GM48406R645871
Stock: 645871
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 195,887 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$3,998
Spradley Barr Mazda - Fort Collins / Colorado
Red 2006 Chrysler Pacifica AWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 MPI 24V AWD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chrysler Pacifica with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2A8GF48416R610833
Stock: CK0148A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-15-2020
- 101,450 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,190
Auto Lane - Peoria / Illinois
BUILT LIKE A TANK!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chrysler Pacifica Touring with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2A4GM68436R833748
Stock: 20-220
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 118,685 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,977
Castle Buick GMC - North Riverside / Illinois
CASTLE BUICK GMC, **NORTH RIVERSIDE ILLINOIS, **LEATHER SEATS, **HEATED FRONT SEATS, **POWER LOCKS, **POWER WINDOWS. Odometer is 14087 miles below market average! Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2006 Chrysler Pacifica Touring FWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 MPI 24VWelcome to Castle Buick GMC Welcome to Castle Buick GMC! At Castle Buick GMC, we take pride in being a locally-owned, trusted member of the North Riverside community. For many years, North Riverside, Cicero, and Chicago neighbors have come to us for a trustworthy and attentive car buying event. To see why hundreds buy their Buick GMC from us every year, stop by our Castle Buick GMC or experience our Buick GMC car inventory digitally. Castle Buick GMC is a quality used dealership that's proud to have a huge selection of used, certified and pre-owned vehicles for North Riverside customers to test drive. Whether you are looking for an used car under $10,000 or a certified pre-owned vehicle that looks and feels like new, Castle Buick GMC is the place to find it. We are a one-stop shop for your automotive needs! People from all over North Riverside, Cicero, and Chicago come to Castle Buick GMC for the best deals on new Buick GMC, used cars, and more. Come in today and see why! You may also contact one of our fine sales representatives at (877) 917-9559!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chrysler Pacifica Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2A4GM68406R735695
Stock: B20386B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
