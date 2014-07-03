Used 2007 Chrysler Pacifica for Sale Near Me

Castle Buick GMC - North Riverside / Illinois

CASTLE BUICK GMC, **NORTH RIVERSIDE ILLINOIS, **LEATHER SEATS, **HEATED FRONT SEATS, **POWER LOCKS, **POWER WINDOWS. Odometer is 14087 miles below market average! Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2006 Chrysler Pacifica Touring FWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 MPI 24V

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Chrysler Pacifica Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2A4GM68406R735695

Stock: B20386B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-22-2020