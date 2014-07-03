Used 2007 Chrysler Pacifica for Sale Near Me

3,374 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Pacifica Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,374 listings
  • 2007 Chrysler Pacifica Touring in Black
    used

    2007 Chrysler Pacifica Touring

    135,665 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,500

    $1,648 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Chrysler Pacifica Touring in Silver
    used

    2007 Chrysler Pacifica Touring

    123,300 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $4,995

    $874 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Chrysler Pacifica Touring in Gray
    used

    2007 Chrysler Pacifica Touring

    166,663 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,900

    $216 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Chrysler Pacifica Touring in Gold
    used

    2007 Chrysler Pacifica Touring

    115,091 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,400

    Details
  • 2007 Chrysler Pacifica Touring in Silver
    used

    2007 Chrysler Pacifica Touring

    129,635 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,485

    Details
  • 2007 Chrysler Pacifica Limited in Red
    used

    2007 Chrysler Pacifica Limited

    134,633 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2007 Chrysler Pacifica Touring in Silver
    used

    2007 Chrysler Pacifica Touring

    151,981 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,495

    Details
  • 2007 Chrysler Pacifica Touring in Light Blue
    used

    2007 Chrysler Pacifica Touring

    151,937 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,900

    Details
  • 2007 Chrysler Pacifica Touring in Black
    used

    2007 Chrysler Pacifica Touring

    182,669 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,987

    Details
  • 2007 Chrysler Pacifica Touring in Silver
    used

    2007 Chrysler Pacifica Touring

    76,004 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2007 Chrysler Pacifica Limited in Black
    used

    2007 Chrysler Pacifica Limited

    157,775 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2006 Chrysler Pacifica Touring in Gold
    used

    2006 Chrysler Pacifica Touring

    132,763 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,450

    $1,680 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Chrysler Pacifica Touring in White
    used

    2006 Chrysler Pacifica Touring

    123,561 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,900

    $1,468 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Chrysler Pacifica Touring in Light Blue
    used

    2006 Chrysler Pacifica Touring

    143,913 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,991

    Details
  • 2006 Chrysler Pacifica in Red
    used

    2006 Chrysler Pacifica

    108,627 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,950

    Details
  • 2006 Chrysler Pacifica in Red
    used

    2006 Chrysler Pacifica

    195,887 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $3,998

    Details
  • 2006 Chrysler Pacifica Touring in Silver
    used

    2006 Chrysler Pacifica Touring

    101,450 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,190

    Details
  • 2006 Chrysler Pacifica Touring in Black
    used

    2006 Chrysler Pacifica Touring

    118,685 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,977

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Chrysler Pacifica searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,374 listings
  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler Pacifica
  4. Used 2007 Chrysler Pacifica

Consumer Reviews for the Chrysler Pacifica

Read recent reviews for the Chrysler Pacifica
Overall Consumer Rating
4.5127 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 127 reviews
  • 5
    (70%)
  • 4
    (18%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 2
    (5%)
  • 1
    (1%)
140000 Miles and going strong...
lcosta2,03/07/2014
I have owned 19 cars this is one of the best reliable suv ever no major problems just replace front shocks etc...and yes 140k on it...
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Chrysler
Pacifica
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Chrysler Pacifica info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings