Consumer Rating
(147)
2017 Chrysler Pacifica Review

Pros & Cons

  • Easy to transform from people hauler to cargo hauler
  • Upscale interior
  • Roomy third-row seat
  • Many convenience and luxury-based features available
  • Second-row seats aren't as comfortable as those in some rival minivans
  • Nine-speed transmission's occasionally clunky or slow shifts
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

If you've either ridden in or owned a steady flow of Honda Odysseys and Toyota Siennas throughout your life, you are forgiven for thinking that Chrysler minivans have largely existed in a state of perpetual rental fleet mediocrity. While Chrysler was a pioneer of the segment in the '80s, the last couple decades have been a lot more like the rolling equivalent of Cleveland Browns or Wachowski movies after The Matrix. But here comes the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica. It's a new name for a new van, and get ready to reset your expectations.

Chrysler had a crossover wagon/SUV named Pacifica during the mid-2000s, but there's no relation here. Instead, this Pacifica replaces the now discontinued Town & Country minivan. That Chrysler is willing to shelve the name recognition of the familiar T&C is a hint of how different this new Pacifica is. It's built on a new light-yet-strong body structure and is wrapped up with svelte styling and a handsome-looking and well-finished interior.

The Pacifica packs some cool new optional features, too, including a dual-screen rear entertainment system, automatic braking for forward collision mitigation, a built-in vacuum cleaner and an automated parallel and perpendicular parking system. Also interesting is the new Pacifica Hybrid variant. It's the first hybrid minivan on the market (plug-in variant or otherwise) and Chrysler says you can drive it up to 30 miles on pure electric power alone before it switches over to regular gasoline/electric hybrid power.

All of this propels the Pacifica right in the mix as one of top minivans on the market for 2017. Take a test drive and we think you'll be surprised on how closely the Pacifica can match (or even exceed) the look, feel and performance of the segment all-stars, the Odyssey and Sienna, plus the Kia's upstart minivan, the Sedona. It's also competitively priced, often coming in a couple grand lower for a similar mix of features. So, the Cleveland Browns winning the Super Bowl? The Wachowski brothers making a superior Matrix sequel? Clearly, stranger things can happen. Just look at the 2017 Pacifica.

Standard safety equipment for the 2017 Pacifica includes traction and stability control, antilock disc brakes, side curtain airbags, front seat side airbags, driver and front passenger knee airbags, and a rearview camera. The antilock brake system also includes a couple extra features, including periodic brake-rotor drying in rainy conditions and automatically snugging the brake pads to the rotors when the driver abruptly lifts off the gas.

The subscription-based Uconnect Access service includes emergency assistance, remote door locking/unlocking and vehicle location services.

Rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring, and rear-cross traffic alert are optional for the LX and Touring (SafetyTec Group package) and standard on all other Pacificas. If you're backing up in a Pacifica, the rear parking sensors have automatic low-speed braking functionality that can be applied when an object is detected and the driver takes no action.

The optional Advanced SafetyTec Group package is optional for the Touring-L Plus and Limited and includes automatic wipers, automatic high-beam headlight control, lane departure warning, lane departure intervention, forward collision warning, forward collision mitigation with automatic braking, adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree top-down camera system and an automated parking system (parallel and perpendicular).

In an Edmunds simulated panic stop, the Pacifica slowed from 60 mph to zero in 119 feet, a shorter-than-average stopping distance for a minivan.

2017 Chrysler Pacifica models

The Chrysler Pacifica minivan comes in five trim levels: LX, Touring, Touring-L, Touring-L Plus and Limited. The Pacifica Hybrid will be sold in Premium and Platinum trims, but check back later for complete information on the Hybrid.

Starting things off is the Pacifica LX with 17-inch alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, heated mirrors, remote locking and unlocking, push-button ignition, seven-passenger seating, folding/collapsible second-row Stow 'n Go seats, a 60/40-split folding third-row seat, an eight-way power driver seat (with four-way power lumbar), three-zone climate control, a tilt-and-telescopic steering wheel, an electric parking brake, a 5-inch center touchscreen display, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, voice commands, Uconnect Access and a six-speaker sound system with a USB and auxiliary inputs.

Moving up to the Touring gets you those features plus power-sliding rear doors, automatic headlights, keyless entry and ignition, and satellite radio.

The midgrade Touring-L adds on a power liftgate, roof rails, fancier exterior trim, foglights, remote engine start, rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring, rear-cross traffic alert, LED taillights, a security alarm, automatic climate control (three-zone), leather seating, heated front seats, second- and third-row sunshades and added storage for the first-row floor console.

You get even more with the Touring-L Plus. Its features include the above plus upgraded headlights, an eight-way power front passenger seat, an upgraded driver information display, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, ambient interior lighting, a heated steering wheel, heated second-row seats, upgraded upholstery, an 8.4-inch touchscreen, a 13-speaker sound system and a second-row rear entertainment system with dual 10-inch touchscreens, a Blu-ray player, a 115-volt power outlet, and additional USB and HDMI inputs.

Finally, there's the Limited. The entertainment system is optional here but otherwise it has all of the above plus 18-inch wheels, hands-free liftgate and sliding door functionality, two sunroofs (panoramic for the first two rows and an additional fixed sunroof above the third row), xenon headlights, LED foglights and power-folding mirrors. On the inside you get driver-seat memory settings, upgraded interior ambient interior lighting, a navigation system, upgraded leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, an in-vehicle vacuum cleaner and power-folding functionality for the third-row seat.

Many of the features of the upper trim levels can be added to the lower trim levels as options. Other major options include 20-inch wheels, a removable center second-row seat (boosting passenger capacity to eight), a 20-speaker Harman Kardon sound system and a tow package.

Every 2017 Chrysler Pacifica comes standard with a 3.6-liter V6 that develops 287 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. That power is sent to the front wheels through a nine-speed automatic transmission. Automatic engine stop-start functionality (to help save gas when you're not moving at stoplights, for instance) will be added midway through the model year.

In Edmunds performance testing, the Pacifica accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 7.7 seconds, a few tenths quicker than rivals. EPA-estimated fuel economy checks in at 22 mpg combined (18 city/28 highway). This is an average number for the minivan segment.

Properly equipped, the regular Pacifica can tow up to 3,600 pounds.

Driving

The 2017 Pacific boasts an agreeably smooth and quiet ride, even with the larger 20-inch wheels specified. Whether you're driving around town or heading out for a weeklong road trip, the Pacifica will keep you and your passengers comfortable. It's also impressively quiet at highway speeds thanks to minimal amounts of wind, road and engine noise. The steering wheel is well-weighted, but road feedback is totally nonexistent. There's not much body roll around turns, so passengers won't feel nauseated while the van climbs steep mountain grades.

The V6 feels strong off the line, provided you push the accelerator pedal far enough to prevent the nine-speed transmission from upshifting. Although we aren't fans of this transmission in other applications (notably, the Acura TLX and Jeep Renegade), it behaves better here. The transmission still climbs into high gears quickly and is hesitant to downshift when you need more power, but upshifts aren't as herky-jerky as in those other cars.

Interior

Spending time in the old Town & Country minivan is a bit like hanging out at the Smithsonian's Air and Space Museum — lots of neat stuff to play with, but a dated vibe is unavoidable. For the new Pacifica, you're taking a trip to Los Angeles' new Broad museum. The Pacifica's dashboard has a modern and flowing look that's topped off by the new metallic rotary gear selector knob that looks and feels more upscale than the typical stubby minivan shifter.

Chrysler has also adopted the more open feel of the Odyssey and Sienna by taking out the T&C's traditional center console and instead going with an open floor between the driver and passenger. This creates more available storage for your various personal effects, and the Pacifica now rivals the Odyssey for best mix of cubbies, slots and bins. Interior material quality is high, and the controls have a solid feel to them. Overall, the Pacifica looks and feels impressively upscale inside.

The Pacifica also packs Chrysler's latest tech hardware. If you can, get the 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen. Uconnect is one of our favorite infotainment systems because of its crisp and clear graphics, quick processing and easy-to-use nature. If you do a lot of road trips with your kids, you'll enjoy opting for the new Uconnect Theater rear entertainment system. Besides having Blu-ray disc playback for the two 10-inch touchscreens mounted in the back of the front seats, the system also includes the ability to individually input various devices (smartphones, gaming consoles) and has a few built-in apps and games as well.

One thing carried over from last year are the useful folding/collapsible second-row captain chair seats, which Chrysler calls Stow 'n Go. If you frequently need to switch from carrying people to hauling cargo, they are invaluable. Without much effort, you can individually fold the second-row seats and then store them in under-floor compartments (which can also be used for storage if you've got the seats deployed). The only downside to these seats is that they're not quite as adjustable or comfortable as the second-row seats in rival minivans, nor can you get them as high-end lounge-style chairs as you can in those vans.

A new addition this year is an available center seat that boosts the Pacifica's passenger count to eight. It's removable, but there's no under-floor storage for this seat, however. In the way back is the class-typical 60/40-split third-row seat. It's more comfortable for adults than the old T&C's seat, though, and we think the Pacifica now has the most supportive and comfy seat in its class.

If you've got child safety seats installed in the second-row seats, getting to the third row is easier this year. Passengers can still use the center isle between the seats, but there's also a second-row seat tilt feature that allows you to tip those Stow 'n Go seats forward without having to remove the safety seats.

When you don't need the third-row seat, you can fold it down into a rear storage area. Power operation is an exclusive feature of the Limited trim level; just push a button and the individual seat sections can be raised or lowered in about 17 seconds.

Behind the third-row seats, the Pacifica offers 32.3 cubic feet of luggage space. Fold those seats down and 87.5 cubic feet becomes available. Maximum cargo capacity is 140.5 cubes. These capacities are typical for the latest batch of minivans.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica.

5(42%)
4(27%)
3(12%)
2(6%)
1(13%)
3.8
147 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 147 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Limited model-Little disappointed
Melissa,09/14/2016
Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
I've had my Pacifica for now 2 weeks. I got the limited model with sunroof. First thing I notice is one of the screens on the UConnect is not working. So dealership had to order another one. The second disappointment is the noise coming from the roof. It's very loud and annoying. So I couldn't rate the noise level due to this. Come to find out this is not the only sunroof problem this dealership has found with the Pacificas. Hope they can figure out and fix this problem. I would hate to know I've paid this much for a vehicle I can't enjoy driving due to this.
Stylish and Modern some details need improvement
Ann M.,08/29/2016
Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
I wish this minivan has all wheel drive. I don't drive my minivan in the snow as I live on a hill and it cannot navigate it. Otherwise, Sleek Ride! I feel like I am in my own private modern spaceship with beautiful dashboard - all cushy leather and modern controls. It feels luxurious, spa-like. I am just engulfed in massage! Great 360 degree camera - beeps on the side that you are about to bump into! Rear camera is great because it also shows you your view from above. The most fun is the SELF PARKING! I love putting my hands high up in the air while the car PARKS ITSELF! Then strangers come over to me and ooh and aah! This is great for NYC parking!!! Here are the caveats: 1) NO SPARE TIRE -Chrysler swapped the interior space for spare tire for the vacuum system. I bumped into a curb on a Sunday night - the inflator was not appropriate because tire had a large hole. Needed a flatbed truck to tow it. Now I have to wait THREE DAYS because dealer can't get tire . 2) the vacuum system is a great idea but they need to improve details. Hose was not screwed down properly - so would not stay in place. Dealer is having trouble screwing it down (in the trunk compartment) because of awkward positioning Stowing the vacuum in the second seat side panel is not easy - this needs improvement. 3) seat stowage - the old town and country was much better at this - not so easy and does not stow exactly flat or hidden 4) the feature to kick and the door opens IS NOT AVAILABLE - false advertising
Better than my Mercedes...
Will Nelms,08/04/2016
Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
19th Month update, car now has 18,700 miles, the due service light just came on for 2nd service. To date, as complex and as many complicated electronics in this car, first of a new model and built very early in their release, I have had NO issues whatsoever. Have only gone to the dealer for the first oil change and it was at no charge. So very pleased with the quality. Not much else to report other than I am very pleased with the car and its many features. It is nice to be able to quickly lower all seats and have basically a cargo van that will hold 4 x 8 sheets of plywood. I will say that I am very impressed with the AC, it cools extremely fast. UPDATE-Owned car for 13 month-13,700 miles. Only to the dealer once for routine service, cost free. Being a Limited with every electronic and an early build of a new model, I had thought I would have some issues but NONE! I found this to be a considerable upgrade from my Mercedes GL450. The Chrysler is quieter, rides better, designed better, the front seats more comfortable & more leg room than the MB. One thing I don't like, the wheel tilts but does not telescope. I am tall and like the seat all the way back, and would like to bring the steering wheel back towards me. A minor gripe. I bought the limited with every option. I was very pleasantly surprised by gas mileage. I drive usually at 79 mph on the Interstate and the highway mileage was just under 28mpg. The dash and electronics are laid our very well it is almost a full tablet. Be careful of dstraction. I am most impressed by the radar cruise control. I have had it on other cars but it was too abrupt and I would not use it. Chrysler nailed it on this car. I now use it almost every time I drive even in town. It works great in heavy stop and go traffic and you do not have to touch the brake or gas from 70 to zero and back to 70. It has 3 settings, I have only used medium and it works perfect for me, smooth on stopping or starting and just about the right distance from the car in front of you. Unlike another car, it does not sense the car next to you and make adjustments in error. It also works well in the fast lane on the interstate, as the speed often in traffic flucuates +/- 10mph and you cannot use normal cruise control. The car pegs it and made my long trips far less tiring. Anyone in the 2nd row loves the rear touch screen tablets.. We were driving in 100 degree heat and the car kept very cool very easy, the rear has pull down shades in addition to deep tint. Another safety feature on the car, is lane assist, it will physically keep you in your lane in medium or high setting, but senses if you take your hands off the wheel. I assume they do not want one using it with radar cruise as the car would be driving itself. I prefer the low or light setting, so I get a gentle nudge if driting out of my lane. Even with the active system off, the blind spot warning with a light on your mirror and an audible warning alerts you of a car in your blind spot and the lane assist nudges you to stay in your lane. Another feature that impressed me, was the camera system. You have the standard backup camera that can be switched into a 180 degree mode where you can see cars or people approaching from the side when backing. It also has a front camera but what really impressed me was the 360 degree camera that gives you the view that you would see from a satellite looking down at your car. It is some type of virtual reality and even shows the color of the cars around you. This car has the automatic parking system for both parallel parking and backing into a parking spot. Both work well. I have the upgraded stereo with 19 speakers, you could not get better sound. Having all seats fold into the floor is a great feature. The limited comes with a huge sun roof, almost the entire roof of the car is glass. I do not use it and think it adds heat and would order without it. It also has roof rails that fold into the roof when not needed, making the car more air efficient and sleeker. It comes with 3 high tech keys. Each can be set for different drivers, you can even limit the speed of the car by programming the key. The Nav system is the best I have owned & with the Sat radio comes with live traffic updates and live weather radar and all kind of aps you can access from the car. This car has the vacuum and with it you give up the compact spare which imo is worthless anyway. This car is designed for road trips, I already bought a matching full size spare for when going out of town. If I have a flat I want to change the tire and continue my trip, not be forced to try and find a matching tire. If the spare takes up too much space, just buy a streamlined thule cargo box for the roof. I think this is the best car I have owned and I have owned 100s literally. I am a car nut and Chrysler hit a Grand Slam with this car. I like it better after a year and 3 long trips. A Flawless car so far.
Only this could pry Mom away from her Sienna
Hate Toyota Stories,06/17/2016
Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
My wife loved her Sienna. Me personally, I hated it but nothing ever broke except the automatic door shutter. I can live with one thing broken on a 100k van used for a day care. Anyway, I just didn't like it. We sold it when we went overseas. When we moved back to the states I got her to buy a Mazda5 for the fuel mileage. Worked fine while we had 2 kids but when we had a 3rd kid it become close to worthless. There's just no room in it. Not only that, I had to put up with the constant drone of hearing how great the Sienna was. "The Sienna could do this and that and that better.... blah, blah, blah..." It was like listening to fish stories. The inside got bigger and it got even better gas mileage every time she talked about it. So, we went to look for a minivan. I was thinking Odyssey, she was insisting on Sienna. On a whim we went to go look at a T&C, friend has the Dodge version and swears by it. So off we go after looking at the Hondas and Toyotas all day. And there it was. I guess the dealer just got them in. Never even knew what the Pacifica was. Hadn't seen a commercial for it and I don't exactly look for vans or really even care. Looked at a Limited. Wife loved the sunroofs. And the seats. And the storage. And pretty much everything about it. Nice test drive. Rode good, very quiet. Went home that night and talked about our choices. She was dead set on the Pacifica. I about fell out of my chair. After 7 years of listening to the Toyota hype she swapped brands. 2 weeks later I'm still shaking my head. Anyway, we had them find what we wanted in the color we wanted. Took them a day to have it transported to us. We just wanted the safety package with the adaptive cruise and the tow package (and 220amp alternator). I put 10 inch TV/DVD players in myself for $300 vs buying the entertainment package for $999. We've only racked up 1000 miles but I actually love driving it. It really is a great van and very well thought out. It actually does get 28-29 on the highway at 70mph. Didn't expect that. And it is very quiet. Very nice van and we're both really happy. Looking forward to taking a trip in it. Haven't heard a single damn Toyota fish story since we bought it.
See all 147 reviews of the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 7
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
287 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 7
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
287 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 7
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
287 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 7
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
287 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.6%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica

Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Overview

The Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica is offered in the following submodels: Pacifica Minivan. Available styles include Touring-L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Touring-L Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A), Touring Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A), and LX 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L is priced between $16,700 and$25,998 with odometer readings between 14895 and109337 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited is priced between $25,301 and$31,995 with odometer readings between 5990 and74637 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L Plus is priced between $21,500 and$30,954 with odometer readings between 10935 and72237 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring is priced between $15,000 and$23,998 with odometer readings between 11684 and95313 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring Plus is priced between $21,588 and$26,584 with odometer readings between 7965 and48968 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica LX is priced between $18,995 and$21,583 with odometer readings between 25444 and45303 miles.

