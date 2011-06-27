Vehicle overview

As a vehicle that blends the attributes of wagons, minivans and sport-utilities, the 2008 Chrysler Pacifica luxury crossover succeeds in appealing to many different types of customers. It's a more stylish and better-handling vehicle than a typical people mover, yet it still has room and utility for up to six passengers.

Following a significant update last year that included a freshened interior and exterior, increased power and more standard safety equipment, the Chrysler Pacifica enters 2008 with only minor changes. Carrying over on most Pacifica models is a 253-horsepower 4.0-liter V6 introduced last year that addressed the sluggish feel of the smaller V6 that preceded it. We've found that it's considerably more responsive and satisfying overall, and highly recommend it for most buyers over the base 3.8-liter V6 in the front-wheel-drive LX.

Overall, the 2008 Chrysler Pacifica crossover wagon remains a respectable solution for consumers seeking an alternative to the typical minivan or SUV family hauler. Even though it has been out for a few years now, the Pacifica still ranks highly in terms of handling, features and safety. Some potential buyers might be concerned about reliability -- earlier Pacificas were below average -- though it's likely improved since. Plus, Chrysler now includes a lifetime powertrain warranty. We've also found that it's not quite as roomy as its closest competitor, the Ford Taurus X, nor larger crossover SUVs like the similarly priced Saturn Outlook that get near-equal gas mileage. Still, for an easy-to-drive crossover wagon, the Pacifica is certainly worth a look.