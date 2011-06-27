  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler Pacifica
  4. Used 2008 Chrysler Pacifica
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(33)
Appraise this car

2008 Chrysler Pacifica Review

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious comfort for four, respectable handling, deluxe cabin accommodations, very good crash scores.
  • Tighter fit for five or six, lackluster performance from base V6, debatable reliability.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
Chrysler Pacifica for Sale
2018
2017
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
List Price Estimate
$2,064 - $3,517
Used Pacifica for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2008 Chrysler Pacifica wagon's chiseled good looks, satisfying performance and versatile interior make it a viable alternative to the usual family minivan or SUV choices.

Vehicle overview

As a vehicle that blends the attributes of wagons, minivans and sport-utilities, the 2008 Chrysler Pacifica luxury crossover succeeds in appealing to many different types of customers. It's a more stylish and better-handling vehicle than a typical people mover, yet it still has room and utility for up to six passengers.

Following a significant update last year that included a freshened interior and exterior, increased power and more standard safety equipment, the Chrysler Pacifica enters 2008 with only minor changes. Carrying over on most Pacifica models is a 253-horsepower 4.0-liter V6 introduced last year that addressed the sluggish feel of the smaller V6 that preceded it. We've found that it's considerably more responsive and satisfying overall, and highly recommend it for most buyers over the base 3.8-liter V6 in the front-wheel-drive LX.

Overall, the 2008 Chrysler Pacifica crossover wagon remains a respectable solution for consumers seeking an alternative to the typical minivan or SUV family hauler. Even though it has been out for a few years now, the Pacifica still ranks highly in terms of handling, features and safety. Some potential buyers might be concerned about reliability -- earlier Pacificas were below average -- though it's likely improved since. Plus, Chrysler now includes a lifetime powertrain warranty. We've also found that it's not quite as roomy as its closest competitor, the Ford Taurus X, nor larger crossover SUVs like the similarly priced Saturn Outlook that get near-equal gas mileage. Still, for an easy-to-drive crossover wagon, the Pacifica is certainly worth a look.

2008 Chrysler Pacifica models

The 2008 Chrysler Pacifica comes in three trim levels: base LX, Touring and Limited. All trims are available in front-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive versions. The standard features on the LX trim include 17-inch steel wheels, five-passenger seating in two rows, dual-zone air-conditioning, remote keyless entry, fully power accessories, power front seats and a CD stereo with an auxiliary audio jack. Upgrading to the Touring model provides foglamps, six-passenger seating in three rows, automatic temperature control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter, satellite radio and an upgraded audio system.

The top-of-the-line Limited trim adds 19-inch chromed aluminum wheels, body-color fascias, a power liftgate, a sunroof, rear parking assist, laminated door glass, leather upholstery, heated front and second-row seats, wood trim, driver seat memory and a six-CD changer. Some of these features are available on lesser trim levels; other major options include a navigation system with a back-up camera, entertainment group with rear video screen, a premium Infinity surround-sound system, Bluetooth hands-free technology and xenon headlights.

2008 Highlights

The 2008 Chrysler Pacifica evolves with only minimal changes this year. As with other Chrysler products, the vehicle is now covered by a limited lifetime powertrain warranty.

Performance & mpg

The base front-wheel-drive Pacifica LX model has a 3.8-liter V6 producing 200 hp and 235 pound-feet of torque. It's hooked up to a four-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel-drive LXs and all Touring and Limited models feature a much stronger 4.0-liter V6 that generates 253 hp and 262 lb-ft of torque, backed by a six-speed automatic with manual shift control. EPA-estimated fuel economy for 2008 is similar for all models regardless of engine choice and drivetrain, ranging from 14¬-15 mpg in the city to 22-23 mpg on the highway. This mileage is slightly worse than large crossover SUVs like the Saturn Outlook and Mazda CX-9.

Safety

All Chrysler Pacificas include antilock brakes with brake assist, stability control, full-length side-curtain airbags and a driver-side knee airbag. The 2008 Chrysler Pacifica scores a perfect five stars in the government's frontal- and side-impact crash tests, while the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gives the Pacifica a top rating of "Good" for frontal-offset crash protection.

Driving

The 2008 Chrysler Pacifica delivers carlike handling from its Mercedes-Benz-sourced suspension and inspires more confidence than typical minivans and truck-based sport-utilities. Steering feedback is solid and precise, though some drivers might have an issue with excessive body motions over bumps. Pacificas with the smaller V6 labor under acceleration due to the hefty curb weight, though pickup with the 4.0-liter V6 is entirely adequate. Overall, the Pacifica provides more driving smiles than you might expect from such a versatile family hauler.

Interior

Among crossover wagons, the Pacifica is a relatively upscale, well-appointed choice. The base Pacifica LX offers seating for five with a three-across second-row bench. Touring and Limited models feature second-row bucket seats and a split-folding third-row bench that accommodates up to six passengers in a two-two-two arrangement. Getting in and out is surprisingly easy thanks to a low entry height and upright seating. Both second- and third-row seats fold flat to optimize versatility. However, tight legroom in the third row means it's best used for small children only. Cargo room is generous, with a mammoth 92 cubic feet of maximum space in the LX and nearly 80 cubic feet in the Touring and Limited models (due to the third-row seat).

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Chrysler Pacifica.

5(64%)
4(9%)
3(12%)
2(6%)
1(9%)
4.1
33 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 33 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great driving experience!
twistedtoes,02/23/2014
I, for the life of me can't understand why Chrysler stopped building such a great driving experience of the Pacifica. I'm totally amazed at how well this piece of equipment handles itself on the highway as well as in town. It's not sluggish when you want to pass another car and the fact that it's interfaced with Mercedes - Benz technology only adds to the driving experience. I just paid mine off, so the ride just got better!
Please start making the Pacifica again!
Russ,10/04/2010
We bought a 2007 base model for our son to tour with his band and we had been looking for a late model Pacifica for a while ourselves. A loaded Limited fell into our laps. We could not have been more pleased. Ride is great. Seats and all the adjustments and memory are required for us with me 6-4 and wife 5-4 although I don't give up the driving duties much. It is our long distance car and I love to drive it. Chrysler HAS to reintroduce this car!!
Sad to see this baby go
jtg1961,03/05/2009
This is the second Chrysler Pacifica I've owned. I was happy with my 05 but wanted to upgrade to the 08 with 4.0L engine and 6 spd transmission. The difference with the extra power and smoother shifting is incredible. Too bad they didn't get it right initially but they have it right now, just in time to discontinue the line. What a shame, this is one of the best vehicles Chrysler has ever made. I bought one of the last of the 08 model year and hopefully it'll last a long time. The lifetime powertrain warranty should ensure that it does.
I was foolish enough to get rid of 2004...
chinatown,10/27/2013
Touring 4dr Wagon (4.0L 6cyl 6A)
I had thought it was using oil. However, I later found out that it is normal with these cars as the lighter weight which improves the mileage is the reason. Oh well. Anyway an earlier post indicated the MP3 problem. I also experienced same. I later found this solution, after I had traded it in. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=294TFX3b5-A Hope this is viewed by the current owners.
See all 33 reviews of the 2008 Chrysler Pacifica
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 6
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
253 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 22 hwy
Seats 6
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
253 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 22 hwy
Seats 6
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
253 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2008 Chrysler Pacifica features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2008 Chrysler Pacifica

Used 2008 Chrysler Pacifica Overview

The Used 2008 Chrysler Pacifica is offered in the following submodels: Pacifica Wagon. Available styles include Touring 4dr Wagon (4.0L 6cyl 6A), LX 4dr Wagon (3.8L 6cyl 4A), Touring 4dr Wagon AWD (4.0L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (4.0L 6cyl 6A), LX 4dr Wagon AWD (4.0L 6cyl 6A), and Limited 4dr Wagon (4.0L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Chrysler Pacifica?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Chrysler Pacificas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Chrysler Pacifica for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Chrysler Pacifica.

Can't find a used 2008 Chrysler Pacificas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chrysler Pacifica for sale - 8 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $16,474.

Find a used Chrysler for sale - 5 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $8,376.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler Pacifica for sale - 4 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $14,215.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $18,084.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 Chrysler Pacifica?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chrysler lease specials
Check out Chrysler Pacifica lease specials

Related Used 2008 Chrysler Pacifica info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles