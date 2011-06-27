Used 2004 Chrysler Pacifica for Sale Near Me
- $1,999
2004 Chrysler Pacifica Base164,000 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Short Line Auto - Rochester / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chrysler Pacifica with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4GM68444R546132
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,299
2004 Chrysler Pacifica Base186,066 milesDelivery available*
Montrose Ford Lincoln - Montrose / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chrysler Pacifica with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C8GF68434R336842
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,500Great Deal | $422 below market
2005 Chrysler Pacifica Touring184,581 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Corwin Public Wholesale - Fargo / North Dakota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chrysler Pacifica Touring with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C8GF68415R584394
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,500Good Deal | $581 below market
2005 Chrysler Pacifica Touring202,264 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
City Auto Sales of Hueytown - Hueytown / Alabama
2005 Chrysler Pacifica Touring Silver Touring FWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 MPI 24VOur vehicles are hand chosen by very strict guidelines, we select them by their maintenance records, service history. So that we can offer you the best pre-owned vehicle that money can buy. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Alloy Wheels, Cloth Interior Surface, Premium Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window wiper, 7 Speakers, Compass, Rear seats: captain 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Body Side Moldings, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Vanity Mirrors
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chrysler Pacifica Touring with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4GM68405R265270
Stock: 21158T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- $2,499Good Deal | $582 below market
2005 Chrysler Pacifica Touring167,318 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gilly's Auto Sales - Rochester / Minnesota
Runs and drives great, zero accidents, two owners, power windows, locks, seat, mirrors, chrome wheels, local trade, 3rd row seating.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chrysler Pacifica Touring with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4GM68465R588741
Stock: 4157
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,995
2005 Chrysler Pacifica Touring159,000 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Moss Motors - Des Moines / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chrysler Pacifica Touring with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4GF68405R539092
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,525Fair Deal | $556 below market
2005 Chrysler Pacifica Touring155,947 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Deery Brothers Mazda - West Burlington / Iowa
DUE TO THE AGE AND MILES, THIS VEHICLE WILL NOT BE GOING THROUGH OUR SHOP OR INSPECTION PROCESS.PLEASE FEEL FREE TO HAVE YOUR TECHNICIAN OR MECHANIC INSPECT IT.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chrysler Pacifica Touring with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4GM68425R666206
Stock: 946892
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $3,888
2005 Chrysler Pacifica Touring164,144 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Woodys Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Chillicothe / Missouri
For the most accurate prices and vehicle information go to www.wowwoodys.com.This 2005 Chrysler Pacifica Touring FWD has a 3.5L V6 engine. It is equipped with a Sunroof, Roof Rack, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Third Row Seating, and the Cargo Convenience Group! Keyless entry, Cruise Control, TRACTION CONTROL, PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS (STD), CARGO CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: tonneau cover, adjustable roof rail crossbars, rear fascia scuff pad, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/AUTOSTICK (STD), 3.5L MPI 24-VALVE V6 ENGINE (STD), 26S CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.5L V6 engine, 4-speed auto trans, Winch tire carrier, Vehicle info center. This Chrysler Pacifica has a dependable Gas V6 3.5L/215 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Universal garage door opener, Sunscreen/solar control glass, Sentry Key theft deterrent system, Security alarm, Roof side rails, Rear window wiper w/washer, Rear window defroster, Rear grocery bag hooks, Rear Folding Seat, Rear child safety door locks, Pwr windows w/front/rear 1-touch down feature, Pwr rack & pinion steering, Pwr door locks, Pwr accessory delay, Premium door trim panel, Premium cloth low-back bucket seats-inc: 10-way pwr driver, 4-way pwr front passenger, Performance suspension, Passenger assist handles, Overhead console, Occupant classification system.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chrysler Pacifica Touring with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4GM68475R419036
Stock: 05MW63
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- $6,888Fair Deal
2005 Chrysler Pacifica Touring105,901 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Selective Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
***BRUISED OR DAMAGED CREDIT-WE CAN HELP! WE SPECIALIZE IN BANK LOANS FOR BAD CREDIT...WE ACCEPT ALL APPLICATIONS*** CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Silver 2005 Chrysler Pacifica Touring **ANOTHER SELECTIVE MOTORS 1-OWNER** **4 WHEEL DRIVE** **ALL WHEEL DRIVE** **SUNROOF/MOONROOF** **REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT** **LEATHER INTERIOR** **HEATED LEATHER INTERIOR** **NEW TIRES** **UPGRADED AUDIO SYSTEM** **UPGRADED ALLOY WHEEL PACKAGE** **3RD ROW SEATING** **GREAT GAS SAVER** **SUPER LOW MILES** AWD. Odometer is 75993 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chrysler Pacifica Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C8GF68465R649143
Stock: 1298
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,990
2005 Chrysler Pacifica Touring154,498 milesDelivery available*
Runde Chevrolet - East Dubuque / Illinois
3.5L V6 AWD 4 Speed automatic 4 door Gas POWER WINDOWS POWER DOOR LOCKS AIR CONDITIONING TILT WHEEL STEERING CRUISE CONTROL POWER Trunk/Hatch Release CD STEREO AM/FM STEREO ALUMINUM WHEELS KEYLESS ENTRY - REMOTE POWER SEATS - BOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS/CONSOLE LEATHER SEATS ABS BRAKES AIRBAGS - DUAL FRONT REAR AIR CONDITIONING REAR HEATER TRACTION CONTROL FOLDING REAR SEAT 6 DISC IN DASH CD CHANGER HEATED SEATS - FRONT HEATED SEATS - REAR LUGGAGE RACK 3RD ROW SEAT STABILITRAK POWER Hatch/Tgate CLOSER CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS - 2ND ROW STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION SIDE IMPACT AIR BAGS DRIVER INFO CENTER AUTO LEVEL SUSPENSION ELECTRONIC CLIMATE CONTROL 17 Wheels PARK ASSIST **local trade** ** AS IS- NO WARRANTY ** ADJUSTABLE PEDALS MEMORY SE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chrysler Pacifica Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C8GF68445R473144
Stock: 5R473144
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $3,390
2005 Chrysler Pacifica Touring192,221 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Country Chevrolet Buick GMC - Benton / Kentucky
LOCAL TRADE! THIS IS A FRESH TRADE THAT HAS NOT AND WILL NOT BE SERVICED. SOLD COMPLETELY AS IS AS WAS TRADED. SOLD WITH ABSOLUTELY NO GUARANTEES AT ALL. THIS IS JUST AN ALTERNATIVE TO TAKING IT TO THE AUCTION. NO WARRANTY AVAILABLE! Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat 2005 Chrysler Pacifica Touring FWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 MPI 24V HEATED SEATS, LEATHER, MOONROOF SUNROOF, REAR DVD/ENTERTAINMENT, RECENT TRADE IN, Pacifica Touring, 4D Sport Utility, 3.5L V6 MPI 24V, 4-Speed Automatic, FWD, Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat, Dark Slate Gray w/Premium Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats or Premium Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, 2nd Row Overhead 7' Video Screen, Adjustable Roof Rail Crossbars, Alloy wheels, AM/FM Compact Disc w/Changer Control, Automatic temperature control, Cargo Convenience Group, Cargo Net, CD player, Comfort/Convenience Group, Fog Lamps, Heated Front Seats, Heated Seat Group, Heated Second Row Seats, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power Moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Premium Two-Tone Seat Accents, Quick Order Package 26W, Rear air conditioning, Rear Fascia Scuff Pad, Rear Seat Video System Prep., Rear window defroster, Rear-Seat Video System, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tonneau Cover, Video Remote Control, Wireless Headphones. Recent Arrival! ** Used Trade In Marked For Wholesale ** This vehicle sold as is, no warranty implied.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chrysler Pacifica Touring with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4GM68475R535711
Stock: 50461A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $2,450Great Deal | $1,680 below market
2006 Chrysler Pacifica Touring132,763 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tooele Chevrolet Buick - Tooele / Utah
7 DAY MONEY BACK GUARANTEE / 30 DAY EXCHANGE on eligible pre-owned vehicles. 2006 Chrysler **SOLD AS-IS**, Pacifica Touring, 4D Sport Utility, 3.5L V6 MPI 24V, 4-Speed Automatic, FWD, Gold, Cloth.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chrysler Pacifica Touring with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2A4GM68436R677050
Stock: C1339B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- New Listing$2,900Good Deal | $1,468 below market
2006 Chrysler Pacifica Touring123,561 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2006 Chrysler Pacifica 4dr 4dr Wagon Touring FWD features a 3.5L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Body Side Moldings, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chrysler Pacifica Touring with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2A8GM68426R828426
Stock: AAW-828426
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $5,991
2006 Chrysler Pacifica Touring143,913 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
D-Patrick Ford Lincoln - Evansville / Indiana
2006 Chrysler Pacifica Touring Recent Arrival! 17" x 7.5" Aluminum Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Compact Disc w/Changer Control, AM/FM radio, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails on
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chrysler Pacifica Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2A8GM684X6R653178
Stock: W14078
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- Price Drop$2,950
2006 Chrysler Pacifica Base108,627 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoWorld of Conway - Conway / South Carolina
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. **, **LOCAL TRADE**SELLING AS-IS RUNS AND DRIVES GOOD WILL NEED A LITTLE TLC ABS LIGHT IS ON COLD AIR PROBABLY GOING TO NEED A BATTERY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chrysler Pacifica with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2A8GM48406R645871
Stock: 645871
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- $3,998
2006 Chrysler Pacifica Base195,887 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Spradley Barr Mazda - Fort Collins / Colorado
Red 2006 Chrysler Pacifica AWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 MPI 24V AWD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chrysler Pacifica with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2A8GF48416R610833
Stock: CK0148A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-15-2020
- $5,190
2006 Chrysler Pacifica Touring101,450 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Lane - Peoria / Illinois
BUILT LIKE A TANK!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chrysler Pacifica Touring with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2A4GM68436R833748
Stock: 20-220
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,977
2006 Chrysler Pacifica Touring118,685 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Castle Buick GMC - North Riverside / Illinois
CASTLE BUICK GMC, **NORTH RIVERSIDE ILLINOIS, **LEATHER SEATS, **HEATED FRONT SEATS, **POWER LOCKS, **POWER WINDOWS. Odometer is 14087 miles below market average! Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2006 Chrysler Pacifica Touring FWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 MPI 24V
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chrysler Pacifica Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2A4GM68406R735695
Stock: B20386B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020