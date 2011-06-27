Close

For the most accurate prices and vehicle information go to www.wowwoodys.com.This 2005 Chrysler Pacifica Touring FWD has a 3.5L V6 engine. It is equipped with a Sunroof, Roof Rack, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Third Row Seating, and the Cargo Convenience Group!Want a custom video? Just text your name and the stock number to 660-247-5319. This vehicle's stock number is 05MW63-65.Keyless entry, Cruise Control, TRACTION CONTROL, PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS (STD), CARGO CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: tonneau cover, adjustable roof rail crossbars, rear fascia scuff pad, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/AUTOSTICK (STD), 3.5L MPI 24-VALVE V6 ENGINE (STD), 26S CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.5L V6 engine, 4-speed auto trans, Winch tire carrier, Vehicle info center. This Chrysler Pacifica has a dependable Gas V6 3.5L/215 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*These Packages Will Make Your Chrysler Pacifica Touring The Envy of Your Friends *Universal garage door opener, Sunscreen/solar control glass, Sentry Key theft deterrent system, Security alarm, Roof side rails, Rear window wiper w/washer, Rear window defroster, Rear grocery bag hooks, Rear Folding Seat, Rear child safety door locks, Pwr windows w/front/rear 1-touch down feature, Pwr rack & pinion steering, Pwr door locks, Pwr accessory delay, Premium door trim panel, Premium cloth low-back bucket seats-inc: 10-way pwr driver, 4-way pwr front passenger, Performance suspension, Passenger assist handles, Overhead console, Occupant classification system.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Chrysler Pacifica Touring with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2C4GM68475R419036

Stock: 05MW63

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-22-2020