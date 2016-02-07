Used 2006 Chrysler Pacifica for Sale Near Me

It cracks me up that people are rating this car as if it were a 2016. I have had this car for the past 8 years and can honestly say, it has been a reliable family car throughout. Plenty of storage in the rear with seats down, which comes in handy for anyone needing extra interior space you wont find other than mini van. The car has had low maintenance over the years other than oil changes and wiper blades. My Pacifica has over 150K. and has been a good car. One of the reasons I bought it when I did was for the safety ratings it had with side air bags etc. Most cars then didn't even have side air bags. The Pacifica was rated very highly for safety regarding side impact and I have had my kids ride in it all over creation and felt safe. It has a deep console for storage along with sun glass holder and the arm rests along side the seats are great for long trips. The Pacifica was the precursor to the hybrid SUV style cars and many manufacturers seemed to have copied much of its function and style over the years to a bit more modified versions. I also like the placement of the things you need access to while driving... key on dash (easier to access) than on the column; manual shift option; lights and wipers and radio channel changer in steering wheel everything at your finger tips.

