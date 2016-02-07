Used 2006 Chrysler Pacifica for Sale Near Me
3,373 listings
- 132,763 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,450$1,680 Below Market
- 123,561 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,900$1,468 Below Market
- 143,913 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,991
- 108,627 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,950
- 195,887 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$3,998
- 101,450 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,190
- 118,685 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,977
- 69,188 miles
$6,495
- 125,896 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,200
- 157,746 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$6,971
- 161,979 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$4,988
- 186,941 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$1,300
- 184,581 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,500$422 Below Market
- 135,665 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,500$1,648 Below Market
- 123,300 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$4,995$874 Below Market
- 202,264 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,500$581 Below Market
- 167,318 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,499$582 Below Market
- 159,000 milesTitle issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
Consumer Reviews for the Chrysler Pacifica
Overall Consumer Rating4.3149 Reviews
8 Year Owner,07/02/2016
4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
It cracks me up that people are rating this car as if it were a 2016. I have had this car for the past 8 years and can honestly say, it has been a reliable family car throughout. Plenty of storage in the rear with seats down, which comes in handy for anyone needing extra interior space you wont find other than mini van. The car has had low maintenance over the years other than oil changes and wiper blades. My Pacifica has over 150K. and has been a good car. One of the reasons I bought it when I did was for the safety ratings it had with side air bags etc. Most cars then didn't even have side air bags. The Pacifica was rated very highly for safety regarding side impact and I have had my kids ride in it all over creation and felt safe. It has a deep console for storage along with sun glass holder and the arm rests along side the seats are great for long trips. The Pacifica was the precursor to the hybrid SUV style cars and many manufacturers seemed to have copied much of its function and style over the years to a bit more modified versions. I also like the placement of the things you need access to while driving... key on dash (easier to access) than on the column; manual shift option; lights and wipers and radio channel changer in steering wheel everything at your finger tips.
