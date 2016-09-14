Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica for Sale Near Me

  • 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L

    26,674 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $15,900

    $4,676 Below Market
  • 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring

    60,740 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $13,997

    $3,582 Below Market
  • 2017 Chrysler Pacifica LX in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Chrysler Pacifica LX

    56,709 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $13,997

    $3,262 Below Market
  • 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L Plus in Silver
    used

    2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L Plus

    10,691 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $24,688

    $2,632 Below Market
  • 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited in Black
    certified

    2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited

    23,588 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $26,996

    $3,621 Below Market
  • 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited in Red
    used

    2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited

    65,449 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $19,877

    $4,212 Below Market
  • 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited in Gray
    used

    2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited

    19,981 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $28,998

    $2,678 Below Market
  • 2017 Chrysler Pacifica LX in Red
    used

    2017 Chrysler Pacifica LX

    16,779 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $18,001

    $2,613 Below Market
  • 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L in Gray
    certified

    2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L

    32,130 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $20,000

    $3,354 Below Market
  • 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L in Silver
    used

    2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L

    74,830 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $16,411

    $2,894 Below Market
  • 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited in Black
    used

    2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited

    79,305 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $19,977

    $4,196 Below Market
  • 2017 Chrysler Pacifica LX in Gray
    certified

    2017 Chrysler Pacifica LX

    26,407 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $18,499

    $2,695 Below Market
  • 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L in Gray
    certified

    2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L

    35,947 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $20,300

    $3,401 Below Market
  • 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L

    28,824 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $22,090

  • 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L in Black
    used

    2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L

    19,914 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $20,999

    $2,829 Below Market
  • 2017 Chrysler Pacifica LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Chrysler Pacifica LX

    21,444 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $17,500

  • 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L Plus in Red
    used

    2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L Plus

    38,707 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $24,000

    $3,178 Below Market
  • 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited in Black
    certified

    2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited

    29,891 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $26,900

    $2,655 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Chrysler Pacifica

Overall Consumer Rating
3.8147 Reviews
  • 5
    (42%)
  • 4
    (27%)
  • 3
    (12%)
  • 2
    (6%)
  • 1
    (13%)
Limited model-Little disappointed
Melissa,09/14/2016
Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
I've had my Pacifica for now 2 weeks. I got the limited model with sunroof. First thing I notice is one of the screens on the UConnect is not working. So dealership had to order another one. The second disappointment is the noise coming from the roof. It's very loud and annoying. So I couldn't rate the noise level due to this. Come to find out this is not the only sunroof problem this dealership has found with the Pacificas. Hope they can figure out and fix this problem. I would hate to know I've paid this much for a vehicle I can't enjoy driving due to this.
