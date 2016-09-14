Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica for Sale Near Me
- 26,674 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$15,900$4,676 Below Market
Square One Auto - Rahway / New Jersey
This 2017 Chrysler Pacifica 4dr Touring-L 4dr Wagon features a 3.6L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a 9 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Contusion Blue with a Black/Deep Mocha Full Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Full Leather Interior Surface, 3rd Row Seating, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Dual Power Sliding Doors, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Power Sliding Door, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact alex collantes at 732-943-2444 or alex@sq1auto.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1BG4HR757984
Stock: CHRYSLER-HR757984
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 60,740 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$13,997$3,582 Below Market
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring FWD..."PRICED TO SELL"...***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans with 2 convenience locations to serve you in Pacoima and in Van Nuys. All our vehicles smoged, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. Visit our two great convenient locations in Pacoima and Van Nuys. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, $395 DOOR EDGE GUARD, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICE, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1DG5HR623272
Stock: X623272
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- 56,709 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$13,997$3,262 Below Market
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
2017 Chrysler Pacifica LX FWD..."PRICED TO SELL"...***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans with 2 convenience locations to serve you in Pacoima and in Van Nuys. All our vehicles smoged, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. Visit our two great convenient locations in Pacoima and Van Nuys. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, $395 DOOR EDGE GUARD, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICE, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1CG3HR689191
Stock: X689191
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- 10,691 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,688$2,632 Below Market
Orlando Hyundai - Orlando / Florida
EQUIPPED WITH NAVIGATION, HANDS FREE SLIDING DOORS AND LIFTGATE, 18" ALLOY WHEELS, 8 PASSENGER SEATING, HD RADIO, POWER FRONT SEATS, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED SECOND ROW SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SEATBCK VIDEO SCREENS, POWER HEATED FOLD AWAY MIRRORS, FOG LAMPS, BLIND SPOT AND CROSS PATH DETECTION, REAR PARK ASSIST WITH STOP. VEHICLE'S MAINTENANCE REQUIREMENTS HAVE ALL BEEN BROUGHT UP TO CURRENT! THIS VEHICLE HAS PASSED ALL SAFETY INSPECTIONS AND IS READY TO GO TODAY!!! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AT GREENWAY ORLANDO HYUNDAI.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L Plus with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1EG8HR579024
Stock: LU243185A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-19-2020
- certified
2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited23,588 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$26,996$3,621 Below Market
Rydell Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - San Fernando / California
CARFAX 1 OWNER & CHRYSLER CERTIFIED! GET A SUPER DEAL ON THIS SHARP AND LOADED BLACK CHRYSLER PACIFICA LIMITED EDITION WITH ONLY 23,588 PLUS MILES. THIS VAN IS A GREAT CHOICE FOR FAMILIES ON THE GO. IT COMES WITH COOLED AND HEATED PREMIUM LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, DUAL SUNROOF, PREMIUM SOUND, HANDS FREE LIFT GATE AND MUCH MORE. YOU ALSO GET ALL THE BENEFITS OF A CHRYSLER CERTIFIED VEHICLE INCLUDING WARRANTY EXTENSIONS AND ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE. AT RYDELL WE WANT OUR CUSTOMERS TO BE HAPPY WITH YOUR PURCHASE SO WE OFFER A 7 DAY RETURN POLICY ON THIS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. IF YOU SIMPLY CHANGE YOUR MIND OR FIND A BETTER DEAL JUST RETURN IT WITHIN 7 DAYS, IN IT'S ORIGINAL CONDITION AND WITHIN 250 MILES FROM THE TIME OF DELIVERY AND WE'LL TAKE IT BACK! PLEASE CONTACT OUR INTERNET SALES DEPARTMENT FOR ASSISTANCE. ASK FOR SILVANA, APRIL, JIM, MICHELE OR JOHN. WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU. VOLUME AND CUSTOMER SATISFACTION ARE THE CORNERSTONES OF OUR DEALERSHIP. WE HAVE CUSTOMERS THROUGHOUT THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA INCLUDING SAN FERNANDO, VAN NUYS, SANTA CLARITA, SIMI VALLEY, LOS ANGELES, VENTURA, ORANGE COUNTY AND BEYOND. WE WANT YOU AS A CUSTOMER FOR LIFE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1GG6HR616147
Stock: CE4786
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 65,449 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$19,877$4,212 Below Market
Larry H. Miller Ford Mesa - Mesa / Arizona
Featuring a backup sensor, rear air conditioning, ventilated seats, push button start, remote starter, backup camera, blind spot sensors, parking assistance, a navigation system, and braking assist, be sure to take a look at this 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited before it's gone. It has a 6 Cylinder engine. This one's a keeper. It has a crash test safety rating of 5 out of 5 stars. For a good-looking vehicle from the inside out, this car features a classic velvet red pearlcoat exterior along with a black/deep mocha interior. Interested? Don't let it slip away! Call today for a test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1GG3HR735287
Stock: 200631A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 19,981 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$28,998$2,678 Below Market
Luxury & Imports Leavenworth - Leavenworth / Kansas
PACIFICA LIMITED. 3.6L V6 AUTOMATIC. 8 PASSENGER. 3RD ROW. LEATHER HEATED AND COOLED FRONT SEATS. HEATED 2ND ROW. BLIND SPOT MONITOR AND REAR CROSS DETECTION. REAR PARK ASSIST. BACK UP CAMERA. NAVIGATION. BLUETOOTH. STOW 'N VAC INTEGRATED VACUUM. POWER SLIDING DOORS AND LIFTGATE. PREFERRED EQUIP PKG 25P. ALLOY WHEELS. ONE OWNER. CLEAN CARFAX. REMAINDER OF CHRYSLER FACTORY WARRANTY. ORIGINAL MSRP: $43,490. CHECK OUT ALL OUR CHRYSLER VANS ON SALE AT WWW.LUXURYANDIMPORTS.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1GG4HR623033
Stock: 29523
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 16,779 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$18,001$2,613 Below Market
Tasca Kia - Johnston / Rhode Island
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1CG2HR648812
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L32,130 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,000$3,354 Below Market
Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Bronx / New York
FACTORY CERTIFIED WARRANTY AVAILABLE THROUGH 2025!! CERTIFIED CLEAN CARFAX!!! One Owner Vehicle - Bluetooth - Alloy Wheels - Backup Camera - Power Seats - Premium Leather Seats - Heated Seats - Rear Climate Control - Third Row Seats - Power Accessories - Immaculate Condition - Save yourself Time and Money by shopping with the award winning Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, a 3 time consecutive CUSTOMER FIRST AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE dealer! Buy with Confidence. View our entire inventory by visiting our virtual showroom at www.eastjeep.com "Pay the Least in the East" at Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge-This Brand New State of the Art Dealership is only 2 blocks away from Exit 13 off I-95 or Minutes from exit 7 on the Hutchinson Parkway. Over 200 Certified cars available for Immediate Delivery. To take advantage of the special pricing for this vehicle, the purchase must be consummated based on mutually agreed upon method of payment (cash or finance) and customer must present ad at arrival and take same day delivery. $0 down available. Prices are adjusted and modified frequently -weekly, daily, and sometimes hourly. Price adjustment is a function of website traffic, inquiries, and bidding on any one vehicle. For more information and up to date accuracy of pricing and terms of sale, please visit our website, www.eastjeep.com. Excludes sales tax, registration fees, finance and reconditioning charges (dealer fees may apply). Aftermarket/Mopar warranties and coverages are available but not necessary to purchase any vehicle. A complete listing of these items are available on site and upon request. Vehicles sold cosmetically as is, not responsible for typos. Customer Inquiries only- No Dealer or Wholesale calls please.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1BGXHR744754
Stock: U200888
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 74,830 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$16,411$2,894 Below Market
Gillis Auto Center - Shelton / Washington
*WARRANTY FOREVER!*, **CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY**, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH / WIRELESS, 3RD ROW SEAT, Pacifica Touring L, 4D Passenger Van, 3.6L V6 24V VVT, 9-Speed Automatic, FWD, billet silver metallic clearcoat, Black/Alloy w/Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats or Cloth Bucket Seats, 17 x 7.0 Aluminum Wheels, 2nd & 3rd Row Window Shades (DISC), 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Mo. Trial (Registration Required), 6 Speakers, 8.4 Touchscreen Display, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Black Stow N Place Roof Rack, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.com, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, GPS Antenna Input, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Manufacturer's Statement of Origin, Nav-Capable! See Dealer for Details, Normal Duty Suspension, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkSense Rear Park Assist w/Stop, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 25L (DISC), Radio: Uconnect 3C w/8.4 Display, Rear air conditioning, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, SafetyTec, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Trip computer, Uconnect Access, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1BG2HR675753
Stock: DT2081A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 79,305 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$19,977$4,196 Below Market
Curry Honda - Yorktown Heights / New York
We are OPEN! For the safety of our customers and employeeâ s we are sanitizing vehicles and facility, wearing face covering, social distancing, limiting the number of people in the store and much more. We are here for you!2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat 3.6L V6 24V VVT FWD 9-Speed Automatic CARFAX One-Owner.service records available, recent trade, NAVIGATION GPS NAV, BLUE TOOTH HANDS FREE, XM radio, SUNROOF MOONROOF, usb port, BACK UP CAMERA, leather seats, heated seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Advanced Brake Assist, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: Uconnect Access, Front anti-roll bar, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag.At Curry Honda all our vehicles are priced based on market conditions and these prices are reviewed regularly utilizing state-of-the-art technology. We constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our shoppers the best competitive pricing and value. Prices do not include taxes, license, or DMV fees. *MPG Ratings- Based vehicle's model year EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions how you drive and maintain your vehicle, battery-pack age (Hybrids/Electrified vehicles), and other factors. Please contact us with any questions. Not responsible for typographical errors. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Our entire team is committed to making sure you DRIVE HOME HAPPY!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1GG3HR507158
Stock: 43521T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- certified
2017 Chrysler Pacifica LX26,407 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$18,499$2,695 Below Market
Greenway Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Orlando / Florida
New Price! Certified. With our Below Market Pricing it saves you Time and Money!, CHRYSLER CERTIFIED!!!, 3 ROW SEATING, Pacifica LX, 9-Speed Automatic, 17" x 7.0" Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, ParkSense Rear Park Assist w/Stop, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5" Display, Rear air conditioning, SafetyTec, Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control. CARFAX One-Owner. Come to Greenway DODGE and test drive this vehicle today! ** Contactless Purchase**, ** Free Home Drop-off **, ** Free Test Drive at Home **, ** Private Dealership Appointments **, ** Virtual Appointments ** , ** Custom Online Financing **.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica LX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1CG0HR531620
Stock: LB2130
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- certified
2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L35,947 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,300$3,401 Below Market
Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Bronx / New York
FACTORY CERTIFIED WARRANTY AVAILABLE THROUGH 2025!! CERTIFIED CLEAN CARFAX!!! One Owner Vehicle - Bluetooth - DVD - Alloy Wheels - Backup Camera - Premium Leather Seats - Third Row Seats - Power Accessories - Immaculate Condition - Save yourself Time and Money by shopping with the award winning Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, a 3 time consecutive CUSTOMER FIRST AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE dealer! Buy with Confidence. View our entire inventory by visiting our virtual showroom at www.eastjeep.com "Pay the Least in the East" at Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge-This Brand New State of the Art Dealership is only 2 blocks away from Exit 13 off I-95 or Minutes from exit 7 on the Hutchinson Parkway. Over 200 Certified cars available for Immediate Delivery. To take advantage of the special pricing for this vehicle, the purchase must be consummated based on mutually agreed upon method of payment (cash or finance) and customer must present ad at arrival and take same day delivery. $0 down available. Prices are adjusted and modified frequently -weekly, daily, and sometimes hourly. Price adjustment is a function of website traffic, inquiries, and bidding on any one vehicle. For more information and up to date accuracy of pricing and terms of sale, please visit our website, www.eastjeep.com. Excludes sales tax, registration fees, finance and reconditioning charges (dealer fees may apply). Aftermarket/Mopar warranties and coverages are available but not necessary to purchase any vehicle. A complete listing of these items are available on site and upon request. Vehicles sold cosmetically as is, not responsible for typos. Customer Inquiries only- No Dealer or Wholesale calls please.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1BG5HR757105
Stock: U200964
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 28,824 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$22,090
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1BG3HR739489
Stock: 10430989
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 19,914 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$20,999$2,829 Below Market
CarVision Mitsubishi - Norristown / Pennsylvania
***PRICE AS NEW $34,995*** ***REMAINING POWERTRAIN WARRANTY UP TO 12/22/2021 OR 40,086 MILES*** VEHICLE OVERVIEW The Pacifica packs some cool new optional features, including a dual-screen rear entertainment system, automatic braking for forward collision mitigation, a built-in vacuum cleaner and an automated parallel and perpendicular parking system. Standard safety equipment for the 2017 Pacifica includes traction and stability control, antilock disc brakes, side curtain airbags, front seat side airbags, driver and front passenger knee airbags, and a rearview camera. The antilock brake system also includes a couple extra features, including periodic brake-rotor drying in rainy conditions and automatically snugging the brake pads to the rotors when the driver abruptly lifts off the gas. The Touring-L adds on a power liftgate, roof rails, fancier exterior trim, foglights, remote engine start, rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring, rear-cross traffic alert, LED taillights, a security alarm, automatic climate control (three-zone), leather seating, heated front seats, second- and third-row sunshades and added storage for the first-row floor console. FEATURES One Owner FWD 3rd Row Seat Back-Up Camera Blind Spot Monitor Bluetooth Connection Climate Control Entertainment System Fog Lamps Heated Seats Keyless Start Multi-Zone A/C Parking Assist Power Seats Power Liftgate Privacy Glass Rear A/C Rear Bucket Seats Satellite Radio Smart Device Integration Tire Pressure Monitor PACKAGES RADIO: UCONNECT 3C W/8.4" DISPLAY 8.4" Touchscreen Display Gps Antenna Input SAFETYTEC Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection Parksense Rear Park Assist W/stop TIRE & WHEEL GROUP Wheels: 18" X 7.5" Aluminum Nexen Brand Tires Touring Suspension Tires: P235/60r18 Bsw All Season
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1BGXHR633962
Stock: 633962
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- 21,444 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$17,500
Austin Direct Auto Sales - Austin / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica LX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1CG2HR722875
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,707 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$24,000$3,178 Below Market
Bishop Chevrolet Buick - Rogers City / Michigan
** POWER DRIVER SEAT ** REAR ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM ** REAR BUCKET SEATS ** STOW AND GO SEATING ** TOUCH SCREEN ** BLUETOOTH // HANDSFREE CALLING ** ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL ** REAR BACK UP CAMERA ** HEATED FRONT SEATS ** HEATED STEERING WHEEL ** PARK ASSIST ** USB // AUX PORTS ** ONE OWNER // NO ACCIDENTS // CLEAN CARFAX ** PLEASE CALL (989)734-4726 FOR MORE DETAILS. * * FREE IN-HOME DELIVERY * *GET YOUR GOLDEN DEAL FROM THE BISHOP AUTOMOTIVE GROUP. PROUDLY SERVING CHEBOYGAN, ROGERS CITY AND SURROUNDING COMMUNITIES. www.BishopAutoMI.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L Plus with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1EG9HR538238
Stock: 1545A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- certified
2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited29,891 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$26,900$2,655 Below Market
Security Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Amityville / New York
The fun never stops when youre in our Certified Pre-Owned 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited! The cabin is upscale and modern with thoughtful touches including ParkView rear backup camera, blind spot and cross path detection, ParkSense rear park assist, remote start, keyless Enter n' Go, Stow n' Vacc Integrated Vacuum, 2nd and 3rd-row Stow n' Go, seats, power driver seat, power folding 3rd-row seats, Nappa leather heated/cooled front seats, heated second-row seats, heated steering wheel, 8.4' touchscreen display with navigation, available SiriusXM radio, rear DVD entertainment system, Harman Kardon Sound System, Tire and Wheel Group, parallel and perpendicular park assist, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, UConnect Theater and Sound, and so much more! Stop by or give us a call today before this one is gone!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1GG5HR635630
Stock: 49679
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-22-2020
