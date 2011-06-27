  1. Home
2022 Chevrolet Traverse LS Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Traverse
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG21
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.6 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower310 hp @ 6,800 rpm
Torque266 lb-ft @ 2,800 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity1,500 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Packages
Cargo Package +$210
"Hit the Road" Package +$1,095
Black Accent Package +$750
Blackout Package +$695
Midnight/Sport Edition +$1,145
Chrome Essentials Package +$285
Interior Protection Package +$275
Floor Liner Package +$425
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Foldable Cargo Organizer +$205
Horizontal Cargo Net +$75
Protective Seat Cover +$295
Cargo Area Organizer +$155
Premium Carpet Floor Mat Package +$350
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium clothyes
Front head room42.8 in.
Front hip room58.1 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front shoulder room61.9 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room56.9 in.
Rear leg room38.4 in.
Rear shoulder room62.2 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
20" Chrome Aluminum Wheels +$2,695
Keyless Entry Keypad +$205
Black Lug Nut and Wheel Lock Kit +$285
Front and Rear Black Bowtie Emblems +$250
20" Gloss Black Painted Aluminum Wheels +$1,995
Molded Assist Steps +$850
Custom Molded Front and Rear Splash Guards +$230
Black Roof Rack Cross Rails +$335
Front License Plate Bracket Mounting Package +$40
Bright Wheel Locks +$95
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.0 cu.ft.
Gross weight6,160 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height70.7 in.
Length205.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity98.2 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity1,500 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors78.6 in.
Wheel base120.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Northsky Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black/Chai, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P255/65R18 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100,000 mi.
