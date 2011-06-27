Used 2017 Chevrolet Traverse Consumer Reviews

Stepped up to something bigger Adrian Q , 03/17/2017 LT w/1LT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 22 of 23 people found this review helpful I traded in my 2010 Equinox since the equinox had started to have some rather costly repairs. So i figured to get something bigger with more space. And that is exactly what I got. Compared to the equinox, the Traverse has en enormous amount of space. Even with the third row up, there is still ample cargo room in the back. That and passengers in the third row can actually sit comfortably and have plenty of head room and leg space. Since this was a bigger vehicle, it did take some time to get use to it. I have a narrow drive way and it took some effort to adjust to a wider car. Aside from that so far the ride is comfortable and acceleration is very nice considering the size of the engine. I thought i would be underwhelmed since the V6 i had in the Equinox made it very quick, and the steering was very precise and responsive. The Traverse is a little more muddy but not too much, i think that i am just feeling the weight a lot more then i did on the Equinox. So I feel the weight a lot more on the turns then i did on the Equinox. But not so much that its an issue. Its more something that i need to get use to. Over all I am happy with the Traverse. Since what i needed was a family SUV with lots pf space for kits and and entertainment option for long trips, the Traverse was exactly what I was looking for. The only thing negative that i can report was that when we fist got the car and took it on the express way, there was a noticeable vibration in the steering. We took it back to the dealer and that was corrected quickly and no fuss. Aside from that we have made some long trips and it has been great. Entertainment system is adequate even though i wish i would have been able to get one with a newer version on Chevy's MyLink. But these are minor grips since so far a really like this SUV. Comfort Value Report Abuse

A good size and ride vehicle with too many CONS. GerryC , 10/16/2017 LT w/1LT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful CONS, NOT IN ANY PARTICULAR ORDER: 1st gas mileage., on busy streets, around 12 MPG. Best highway 23 MPG. 2nd the AC CIRC mode turns off every time you turn the key off, having to reset it every time you restart the car. 3rd the location and shape of the front roof columns obstruct your view of pedestrians and even some cars VERY DANGEROUS. 4th the shifting. Some times when shifting out of 1st gear it kicks really bad, since brand new. BAD. 5th in case of a flat you have to place the regular tire in the cargo area. Impossible to do when you have luggage in it. This is HORRIBLE. PROS I liked the ride and the idea that the leg room in the second of seats can be adjusted to to accommodate passengers in all 3 rows.

Got this after the 2015 Journey Jennifer , 10/17/2017 LT w/1LT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Coming from a 2015 Journey, I can say that overall, I prefer the 2017 Chevy Traverse so far.I have the LT1, which I understand to be the mid range model. Much roomier, wonderfully smooth ride, captains chairs in the middle row bring more comfort for the backseat passengers and also make it easier to access the 3rd row. I feel it has a classier interior with the dual brown/gray color combination. Better fuel economy, much more storage space with both the 3rd row up and down and from the drivers perspective, much more fun to drive as it handles very well and as I said previously, has such a smooth ride. The down side? The infotainment center isn't as up to date and user friendly as the Journey, it won't connect to my iphone 5s so I can't use the texting or pandora features, it doesn't have the auto unlock feature where all the doors unlock when the driver grabs the door handle, it starts with a key instead of a button start which means I have to get used to having my keys out when I leave where before I could just leave them in my purse and my final gripe is that it doesn't have a digital speedometer!! I have had a digital speedometer since my 2012 DodgeCaravan and I am finding it hard adjusting to actually having to read the speedometer instead of just glancing down to see the digital number. I do believe that all of these features I don't like were eliminated with the 2018 Traverse so in 2 years when I turn in my lease, if I were to get another one and those features were upgraded, I would give it 5 starts

Sleeper vehicle now owned for 19 months FJDTraverse , 09/14/2016 LT w/2LT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 50 of 56 people found this review helpful Handling is very good . Gas mileage is great if you know how to drive on the highway. If the road is level and you are traveling at 65 I have had gas mileage numbers at 25.5-26 mpg. If there are rolling hills then the mileage will be between 23.8 to 24.5 mpg. I traveled from Twin mountain NH on 302 to North Conway NH at 50 mph I averaged 28.8 mpg distance about 29 miles. Adults sitting in the third report that the leg room is a little short. This is due to the second row captains chairs needing to be moved backward to accommodate child car seats, no problem if child seats are not in place. I have had no other issues with this vehicle. I still will give it 5 stars. It is now 2 years with the vehicle. Still no issues. no warranty work needed. current mileage 15880. No rattles. I still think this is a great vehicle. Would have no reservations about buying another traverse.