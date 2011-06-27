  1. Home
2017 Chevrolet Traverse Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Traverse Premier 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,241$27,398$29,650
Clean$24,601$26,694$28,877
Average$23,320$25,285$27,331
Rough$22,040$23,877$25,784
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT 4dr SUV AWD w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,559$23,525$25,578
Clean$21,012$22,920$24,911
Average$19,918$21,711$23,577
Rough$18,825$20,502$22,243
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT 4dr SUV w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,420$22,505$24,682
Clean$19,902$21,926$24,038
Average$18,866$20,769$22,751
Rough$17,830$19,612$21,464
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT 4dr SUV w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,212$21,194$23,264
Clean$18,725$20,649$22,657
Average$17,750$19,559$21,444
Rough$16,775$18,470$20,231
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Traverse LS Base 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,711$17,562$19,494
Clean$15,312$17,110$18,986
Average$14,515$16,208$17,969
Rough$13,718$15,305$16,952
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Traverse LS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,279$19,188$21,183
Clean$16,841$18,695$20,630
Average$15,965$17,709$19,526
Rough$15,088$16,722$18,421
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT 4dr SUV AWD w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,409$22,430$24,541
Clean$19,891$21,853$23,901
Average$18,856$20,700$22,621
Rough$17,821$19,547$21,341
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Traverse LS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,635$20,627$22,708
Clean$18,162$20,097$22,116
Average$17,217$19,036$20,931
Rough$16,271$17,976$19,747
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Traverse Premier 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,974$26,152$28,427
Clean$23,366$25,479$27,686
Average$22,149$24,135$26,203
Rough$20,933$22,790$24,721
