Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Traverse Premier 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,241
|$27,398
|$29,650
|Clean
|$24,601
|$26,694
|$28,877
|Average
|$23,320
|$25,285
|$27,331
|Rough
|$22,040
|$23,877
|$25,784
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT 4dr SUV AWD w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,559
|$23,525
|$25,578
|Clean
|$21,012
|$22,920
|$24,911
|Average
|$19,918
|$21,711
|$23,577
|Rough
|$18,825
|$20,502
|$22,243
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT 4dr SUV w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,420
|$22,505
|$24,682
|Clean
|$19,902
|$21,926
|$24,038
|Average
|$18,866
|$20,769
|$22,751
|Rough
|$17,830
|$19,612
|$21,464
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT 4dr SUV w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,212
|$21,194
|$23,264
|Clean
|$18,725
|$20,649
|$22,657
|Average
|$17,750
|$19,559
|$21,444
|Rough
|$16,775
|$18,470
|$20,231
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Traverse LS Base 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,711
|$17,562
|$19,494
|Clean
|$15,312
|$17,110
|$18,986
|Average
|$14,515
|$16,208
|$17,969
|Rough
|$13,718
|$15,305
|$16,952
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Traverse LS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,279
|$19,188
|$21,183
|Clean
|$16,841
|$18,695
|$20,630
|Average
|$15,965
|$17,709
|$19,526
|Rough
|$15,088
|$16,722
|$18,421
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT 4dr SUV AWD w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,409
|$22,430
|$24,541
|Clean
|$19,891
|$21,853
|$23,901
|Average
|$18,856
|$20,700
|$22,621
|Rough
|$17,821
|$19,547
|$21,341
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Traverse LS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,635
|$20,627
|$22,708
|Clean
|$18,162
|$20,097
|$22,116
|Average
|$17,217
|$19,036
|$20,931
|Rough
|$16,271
|$17,976
|$19,747
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Traverse Premier 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,974
|$26,152
|$28,427
|Clean
|$23,366
|$25,479
|$27,686
|Average
|$22,149
|$24,135
|$26,203
|Rough
|$20,933
|$22,790
|$24,721