Used 2016 Chevrolet Traverse Consumer Reviews

First 10K across the USA Brad , 01/21/2017 LT w/2LT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 26 of 27 people found this review helpful I feel like I can write a solid review since we have driven this vehicle in every climate and weather extreme. We were in the market for a new family car and made our purchase in July 2016. We tested everything in class to include Honda Pilot, Volvo XC70, Subaru Outback, and the Toyota 4runner. At the end of the day the Traverse made the cut due to its interior, cargo capacity (over 100 cubic feet!), and entertainment features. We were able to get into the 2LT trim line that has four captain's chairs and a third row all clad in soft leather. We bought ours during the 20% off sale, all said and done we walked out the door at $28K for a 42K vehicle. For active duty military you cannot beat Chevy's incentives. Watch for reduced prices on the 2017s as the new 2018s are getting a new body design. We drove the vehicle from PA to our new home in AR without any issues. A week later my wife drove the Traverse from AR to FL with heat indexes over 110 degrees. The vehicle pacified a our 4 year old granddaughter, our 15 year old and our 25 year old. All three seating areas have vents and there is second row and third row climate control which is a big plus during the summer months. This past December our family took a vacation from AR to MT during the big winter storm that came through before Christmas. The distance was over 2,000 miles and we encountered white out conditions, 50 mph crosswinds in WY, and general winter conditions. Comfort wise the Traverse allowed me to put over 1,000 miles of driving on our first day without any lower back pain or leg pain. The vehicle is very solid and didn't budge during the high crosswinds which had blown tractor trailers off the road. The AWD is amazing at keeping traction where it is needed. The road noise is almost nonexistent and there are no little creaks or rattles what so ever. Temperatures on that trip ranged from 40 degrees to minus 15. In WY on our return trip I was able to cruise at 85mph and the Traverse held at about 2k rpms. It had no problem staying in gear even at high speeds. Combined fuel economy after 10k is 20.2 MPGs. I purposely did not reset the "gallons of fuel used" in the driver information center so I could get an accurate number later on. There is plenty of power at highway speeds for passing. The side blind spot sensor is a big help as the vehicle layout does present a significant blind spot and is tricky when passing. This is hands down the best family vehicle that we have owned. I really cannot find a negative thing to say about it. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Positives outweigh negatives Richinbk , 02/19/2016 LS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I got a very basic model so theres nothing too impressive to mention except that the truck is roomy in all directions, rides very well and looks good. My only major complaint would be poor fuel mileage. Sticker claims i should be getting 19 city and 24 highway. I'm actually getting about 12 or 13 mpg city and jury is out on highway mileage since I do mostly city driving. I have AWD so maybe thats the culprit. Otherwise, so far so good. Can't wait to take it on a nice road trip.*"*** Updated***highway mileage is no better than city..stuck at the 12 to 13 mpg range Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Road Trip Vehicle John Myers , 03/20/2016 LT w/2LT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 16 of 17 people found this review helpful I rented a 2016 LT2 for a trip from the SF Bay Area to Arizona with 4 adults including baggage. (Grand canyon, Flagstaff and Sedona by way of Las Vegas) and was quite impressed with the acceleration performance, cargo capacity and overall gas mileage. It averaged 22 mpg for the trip but was the front wheel drive model. Hard for me to believe the poor mpg rating others have given the Traverse but maybe the AWD really does impact the efficiency. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

Not buying a chevy again. Quinn , 04/12/2018 LT w/1LT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 15 of 16 people found this review helpful I have owned this car for less then 3 years. I am very good about making sure I do all the regular maintenance at a chevy service dept. In the first year Chevy had to offer all owners compensation due to inflating the actual fuel economy on the vehicle sticker. My traverse does 15 miles per gallon at best. I have had repeated issues with the stabiltrack traction control misfiring and causing my car to decelerate on its own to below 30 miles / hour. This has happened while going over 55 on the highway several times. Upon searching this issue, many people have reported a similar experience. The dealer was unable to find or fix the issue. With my latest issue, a part within the transmission broke, causing me to break down and require a tow (on a road with no shoulder with all 3 kids in the car). This car is less then 3 years old!!!! While fixing the transmission I was also informed I had a leak in my power steering hose. I have been put in several very unsafe situations because of this car. I would NOT buy another chevy. At this point , I am not even confident I can keep this one for fear of breaking down again or having ongoing issues. I did contact Chevy Customer Service with my concerns, they informed me "They were sorry". Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse