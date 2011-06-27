Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Traverse LT 4dr SUV w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,097
|$19,319
|$21,554
|Clean
|$16,625
|$18,776
|$20,936
|Average
|$15,681
|$17,690
|$19,699
|Rough
|$14,738
|$16,604
|$18,461
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Traverse LT 4dr SUV w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,107
|$18,216
|$20,338
|Clean
|$15,662
|$17,704
|$19,755
|Average
|$14,773
|$16,680
|$18,587
|Rough
|$13,884
|$15,656
|$17,420
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Traverse LS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,466
|$16,474
|$18,495
|Clean
|$14,067
|$16,011
|$17,965
|Average
|$13,268
|$15,085
|$16,903
|Rough
|$12,470
|$14,159
|$15,841
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Traverse LS Base 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,196
|$15,128
|$17,070
|Clean
|$12,832
|$14,703
|$16,580
|Average
|$12,104
|$13,852
|$15,600
|Rough
|$11,376
|$13,002
|$14,621
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Traverse LT 4dr SUV AWD w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,054
|$20,191
|$22,340
|Clean
|$17,556
|$19,623
|$21,699
|Average
|$16,559
|$18,488
|$20,417
|Rough
|$15,563
|$17,353
|$19,134
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Traverse LTZ 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,277
|$23,655
|$26,049
|Clean
|$20,690
|$22,990
|$25,302
|Average
|$19,515
|$21,660
|$23,806
|Rough
|$18,341
|$20,330
|$22,311
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Traverse LT 4dr SUV AWD w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,112
|$19,278
|$21,459
|Clean
|$16,640
|$18,737
|$20,843
|Average
|$15,695
|$17,653
|$19,611
|Rough
|$14,751
|$16,569
|$18,379
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Traverse LS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,621
|$17,729
|$19,851
|Clean
|$15,190
|$17,231
|$19,281
|Average
|$14,328
|$16,234
|$18,142
|Rough
|$13,466
|$15,238
|$17,002
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Traverse LTZ 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,211
|$22,587
|$24,978
|Clean
|$19,654
|$21,952
|$24,261
|Average
|$18,538
|$20,682
|$22,827
|Rough
|$17,423
|$19,412
|$21,393