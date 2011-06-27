  1. Home
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Traverse LT 4dr SUV w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,097$19,319$21,554
Clean$16,625$18,776$20,936
Average$15,681$17,690$19,699
Rough$14,738$16,604$18,461
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Traverse LT 4dr SUV w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,107$18,216$20,338
Clean$15,662$17,704$19,755
Average$14,773$16,680$18,587
Rough$13,884$15,656$17,420
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Traverse LS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,466$16,474$18,495
Clean$14,067$16,011$17,965
Average$13,268$15,085$16,903
Rough$12,470$14,159$15,841
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Traverse LS Base 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,196$15,128$17,070
Clean$12,832$14,703$16,580
Average$12,104$13,852$15,600
Rough$11,376$13,002$14,621
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Traverse LT 4dr SUV AWD w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,054$20,191$22,340
Clean$17,556$19,623$21,699
Average$16,559$18,488$20,417
Rough$15,563$17,353$19,134
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Traverse LTZ 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,277$23,655$26,049
Clean$20,690$22,990$25,302
Average$19,515$21,660$23,806
Rough$18,341$20,330$22,311
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Traverse LT 4dr SUV AWD w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,112$19,278$21,459
Clean$16,640$18,737$20,843
Average$15,695$17,653$19,611
Rough$14,751$16,569$18,379
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Traverse LS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,621$17,729$19,851
Clean$15,190$17,231$19,281
Average$14,328$16,234$18,142
Rough$13,466$15,238$17,002
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Traverse LTZ 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,211$22,587$24,978
Clean$19,654$21,952$24,261
Average$18,538$20,682$22,827
Rough$17,423$19,412$21,393
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Chevrolet Traverse on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Chevrolet Traverse with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,832 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,703 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Chevrolet Traverse. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Chevrolet Traverse and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Chevrolet Traverse ranges from $11,376 to $17,070, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Chevrolet Traverse is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.