Consumer Rating
(31)
2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy cabin, relatively low sticker price, an engine for everyone.
  • Vague steering detracts from handling, stark cabin design.
Chevrolet Monte Carlo for Sale
List Price Estimate
$2,259 - $4,249
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo offers a roomy cabin, surprising fuel efficiency (with the V6) and a decent ride and handling balance for a sticker price thousands less than more refined but less accommodating rivals.

Vehicle overview

The Chevy Monte Carlo represents one of the last surviving members of the personal luxury coupe market. Often placing flashy looks ahead of more practical concerns such as passenger space and optimum outward visibility, this type of vehicle enjoyed more successful days in the '70s and '80s when people thought that long hoods, smallish rear seats and padded vinyl tops with small quarter-windows were cool.

Thankfully, the 2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo has little in common with its gold-chain-wearing predecessors. The current Monte shares a platform with the Impala and combines a spacious cabin with the styling pizzazz of a two-door coupe. A number of recent changes, such as a stiffer structure, a lineup of more powerful engines (including a V8 for the SS version), upgraded cabin materials and cleaned-up styling have made the vehicle a more competitive choice than in years past.

Consumers interested in a midsize coupe for '07 will find the choices somewhat limited. Perhaps the Monte's closest rival is Pontiac's G6 coupe, which uses the same 3.5-liter V6 and boasts an even roomier cabin. The Ford Mustang is sportier, but its rear seat is small. In terms of overall quality and refinement, the Monte Carlo loses out to the Accord coupe and Camry Solara, but counters with a lower price. Overall, the Chevy stacks up pretty well. With trim levels ranging from the fuel-efficient (31 mpg highway) LS and LT versions to the 303-horsepower SS, the 2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo is a solid choice for those wanting a midsize vehicle with a bit more "personal luxury" than the average family sedan.

2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo models

The 2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo is a midsize two-door coupe that comes in three trim levels: LS, LT and SS. The LS model comes with 16-inch wheels, air-conditioning, full power accessories, a tilt steering wheel and keyless entry. Stepping up to the LT model gets you 17-inch alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, dual-zone air-conditioning, a remote vehicle starter and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls. The Monte Carlo SS brings a V8, 18-inch wheels, a performance-tuned suspension, XM satellite radio, leather seating with heaters up front, foglamps and full-perimeter ground effects. Some of these features are available as options on the LS and LT. A sunroof is the main stand-alone option.

2007 Highlights

For the 2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, the changes are few but significant. The LTZ and the 3900 (3.9-liter) V6 engine are dropped; a non-E85 version of the 3500 V6 (3.5-liter) becomes standard for California-level emissions states; and the LT's option packages are simplified.

Performance & mpg

The standard engine for the LS and LT is a 3.5-liter V6 that produces 211 horsepower and 214 pound-feet of torque. The SS has a 5.3-liter V8 making 303 hp and 323 lb-ft of torque. All models employ a responsive four-speed automatic transmission (heavy-duty in the SS) that sends the power through the front wheels. The 3.5 has strong pull around town along with respectable passing power, along with fuel ratings of 21 mpg city and 31 mpg highway. The SS's burbling V8 thrills with its strong acceleration, but laying into it too often will pull fuel mileage into the mid teens, despite ratings of 18 city and 28 highway.

Safety

Antilock brakes and traction control are standard on the LT and SS; they're optional on the LS. Front-seat side airbags are optional on all Monte Carlos. In NHTSA frontal crash tests, the 2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo received five stars (out of five). Side-impact tests on a Monte without side airbags resulted in three stars for the front occupants and four stars for those in back.

Driving

The Chevy Monte Carlo handles well enough to suit its intended buyer. Large four-wheel disc brakes and meaty performance tires give it respectable stopping power and grip, but the steering doesn't communicate enough road feel to make this big coupe feel sporty. The fact that it only comes with an automatic transmission doesn't help either, but at least both engines are torquey off the line. While the SS model may be appealing to buyers hungry for power, installing a V8 of this size in a front-wheel-drive car invariably results in torque steer and a nose-heavy feel.

Interior

As far as coupes go, the Monte Carlo is spacious and comfortable. The seats are wide and can accommodate a variety of drivers, and even the rear seats are usable by adults. Cabin fit and finish is much improved, thanks to last year's updates, and the car's somewhat stark ambiance is offset with splashes of metallic trim. Features such as an input jack for portable music players and optional heated front seats make the Monte Carlo most accommodating on long trips.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo.

5(81%)
4(10%)
3(6%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.7
31 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

*Stunnin*
joby,04/02/2009
This is a great driving car. It has a smooth ride without the noise of the road. It has plenty of room both in the front and the back, not to mention the trunk is huge. Most of my friends are rather big and non of them have trouble fitting. I get an average of 18.5 mpg (city/highway) with a K&N air intake but I don't drive much on the highway. I ran a 14.3 @ 100.7 mph at the track when it was stock which was better then my friends stock mustang gt. I have picked it up to 140 after getting tuned and the bigger breaks helped slow this big car down. It dynoed at 287 whp with 264 pounds of torque. I am really impressed with this car and I'm sure anyone else who owns one would agree.
An Impala for singles. Sweet ride!
Motorman,09/21/2010
Consider it a 2007 Impala LT with two doors and sleeker styling. It's basically the same car! Very comfortable with its wide interior and vast stretch-out space up front. Even the rear seat is roomy once you access it. The 3.5-liter V6 gives a nice power and economy combination; I regularly get 20-23 MPG city and 30-32 MPH highway on 87-octane gas, and still have plenty of power for safe passing and merging. Blissfully smooth ride with its long wheelbase. Quiet on the move. Very roomy trunk. Handles well enough, but just a little too big to be called nimble. OnStar brings great safety-related peace of mind. Climate controls heat and cool quickly and effectively. Long GM powertrain warranty!
Frayed Wires
graciebh,11/22/2011
With the exception of this, I did love my Monte Carlo. Wires frayed and broke at 32,000 miles on the shifter causing the shifter to stick in park. Also caused my battery to die. Dealer and complaint to Chevy was answered with average wear and tear, out of warranty. Sorry 32,000 miles going from park, drive and reverse caused wear and tear on wires that are hidden under the console?
2007 Monte Carlo SS 5.3 Liter
Rexter,11/17/2008
I have owned three of these Monte Carlo's; A 2000 V-6, a 2003 V-6, and now the 5.3L V-8. The V-8 is an interstate cruiser with it's long wheel base, drivers seat with lumbar adjustments, power and handling - a real joy on a long trip. The mileage running in 4 cylinder mode is impressive. In teh flat lands of Florida on cruise control i achieved 31 mpg!! Pretty amazing out of a 300+ HP V-8. I have added a performance chip from Jet and a K&N cold air intake. I have not had it dyno tested since those mods, but with hightest gas, the results are noticeable - guess 15 to 20 HP. This machine fits my bill and I am very happy with it. I have not seen another like it in Red Jewel paint and bra
See all 31 reviews of the 2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
211 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
303 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
211 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo

Used 2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Overview

The Used 2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo is offered in the following submodels: Monte Carlo Coupe. Available styles include LS 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 4A), SS 2dr Coupe (5.3L 8cyl 4A), and LT 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 4A).

