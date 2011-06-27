2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Review
Pros & Cons
- Roomy cabin, relatively low sticker price, an engine for everyone.
- Vague steering detracts from handling, stark cabin design.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo offers a roomy cabin, surprising fuel efficiency (with the V6) and a decent ride and handling balance for a sticker price thousands less than more refined but less accommodating rivals.
Vehicle overview
The Chevy Monte Carlo represents one of the last surviving members of the personal luxury coupe market. Often placing flashy looks ahead of more practical concerns such as passenger space and optimum outward visibility, this type of vehicle enjoyed more successful days in the '70s and '80s when people thought that long hoods, smallish rear seats and padded vinyl tops with small quarter-windows were cool.
Thankfully, the 2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo has little in common with its gold-chain-wearing predecessors. The current Monte shares a platform with the Impala and combines a spacious cabin with the styling pizzazz of a two-door coupe. A number of recent changes, such as a stiffer structure, a lineup of more powerful engines (including a V8 for the SS version), upgraded cabin materials and cleaned-up styling have made the vehicle a more competitive choice than in years past.
Consumers interested in a midsize coupe for '07 will find the choices somewhat limited. Perhaps the Monte's closest rival is Pontiac's G6 coupe, which uses the same 3.5-liter V6 and boasts an even roomier cabin. The Ford Mustang is sportier, but its rear seat is small. In terms of overall quality and refinement, the Monte Carlo loses out to the Accord coupe and Camry Solara, but counters with a lower price. Overall, the Chevy stacks up pretty well. With trim levels ranging from the fuel-efficient (31 mpg highway) LS and LT versions to the 303-horsepower SS, the 2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo is a solid choice for those wanting a midsize vehicle with a bit more "personal luxury" than the average family sedan.
2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo models
The 2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo is a midsize two-door coupe that comes in three trim levels: LS, LT and SS. The LS model comes with 16-inch wheels, air-conditioning, full power accessories, a tilt steering wheel and keyless entry. Stepping up to the LT model gets you 17-inch alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, dual-zone air-conditioning, a remote vehicle starter and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls. The Monte Carlo SS brings a V8, 18-inch wheels, a performance-tuned suspension, XM satellite radio, leather seating with heaters up front, foglamps and full-perimeter ground effects. Some of these features are available as options on the LS and LT. A sunroof is the main stand-alone option.
2007 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The standard engine for the LS and LT is a 3.5-liter V6 that produces 211 horsepower and 214 pound-feet of torque. The SS has a 5.3-liter V8 making 303 hp and 323 lb-ft of torque. All models employ a responsive four-speed automatic transmission (heavy-duty in the SS) that sends the power through the front wheels. The 3.5 has strong pull around town along with respectable passing power, along with fuel ratings of 21 mpg city and 31 mpg highway. The SS's burbling V8 thrills with its strong acceleration, but laying into it too often will pull fuel mileage into the mid teens, despite ratings of 18 city and 28 highway.
Safety
Antilock brakes and traction control are standard on the LT and SS; they're optional on the LS. Front-seat side airbags are optional on all Monte Carlos. In NHTSA frontal crash tests, the 2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo received five stars (out of five). Side-impact tests on a Monte without side airbags resulted in three stars for the front occupants and four stars for those in back.
Driving
The Chevy Monte Carlo handles well enough to suit its intended buyer. Large four-wheel disc brakes and meaty performance tires give it respectable stopping power and grip, but the steering doesn't communicate enough road feel to make this big coupe feel sporty. The fact that it only comes with an automatic transmission doesn't help either, but at least both engines are torquey off the line. While the SS model may be appealing to buyers hungry for power, installing a V8 of this size in a front-wheel-drive car invariably results in torque steer and a nose-heavy feel.
Interior
As far as coupes go, the Monte Carlo is spacious and comfortable. The seats are wide and can accommodate a variety of drivers, and even the rear seats are usable by adults. Cabin fit and finish is much improved, thanks to last year's updates, and the car's somewhat stark ambiance is offset with splashes of metallic trim. Features such as an input jack for portable music players and optional heated front seats make the Monte Carlo most accommodating on long trips.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Monte Carlo
Related Used 2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2000
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2004
- Used BMW 3 Series 2014
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2013
- Used Kia Niro 2017
- Used Subaru Forester 2009
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2006
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- Audi A8 2019
- 2019 Accent
- 2020 Range Rover
- 2021 Honda Civic News
- 2020 Audi TT
- 2021 Acura NSX News
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 McLaren 720S Spider
- Ram 1500 Classic 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD