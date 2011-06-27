Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,309
|$3,122
|$3,570
|Clean
|$2,090
|$2,830
|$3,236
|Average
|$1,652
|$2,246
|$2,567
|Rough
|$1,214
|$1,663
|$1,898
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS 2dr Coupe (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,704
|$7,333
|$8,770
|Clean
|$4,258
|$6,647
|$7,949
|Average
|$3,365
|$5,276
|$6,306
|Rough
|$2,473
|$3,905
|$4,663
Estimated values
2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LT 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,548
|$3,646
|$4,249
|Clean
|$2,306
|$3,305
|$3,851
|Average
|$1,823
|$2,623
|$3,055
|Rough
|$1,339
|$1,941
|$2,259