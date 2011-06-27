Used 2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Consumer Reviews
*Stunnin*
This is a great driving car. It has a smooth ride without the noise of the road. It has plenty of room both in the front and the back, not to mention the trunk is huge. Most of my friends are rather big and non of them have trouble fitting. I get an average of 18.5 mpg (city/highway) with a K&N air intake but I don't drive much on the highway. I ran a 14.3 @ 100.7 mph at the track when it was stock which was better then my friends stock mustang gt. I have picked it up to 140 after getting tuned and the bigger breaks helped slow this big car down. It dynoed at 287 whp with 264 pounds of torque. I am really impressed with this car and I'm sure anyone else who owns one would agree.
An Impala for singles. Sweet ride!
Consider it a 2007 Impala LT with two doors and sleeker styling. It's basically the same car! Very comfortable with its wide interior and vast stretch-out space up front. Even the rear seat is roomy once you access it. The 3.5-liter V6 gives a nice power and economy combination; I regularly get 20-23 MPG city and 30-32 MPH highway on 87-octane gas, and still have plenty of power for safe passing and merging. Blissfully smooth ride with its long wheelbase. Quiet on the move. Very roomy trunk. Handles well enough, but just a little too big to be called nimble. OnStar brings great safety-related peace of mind. Climate controls heat and cool quickly and effectively. Long GM powertrain warranty!
Frayed Wires
With the exception of this, I did love my Monte Carlo. Wires frayed and broke at 32,000 miles on the shifter causing the shifter to stick in park. Also caused my battery to die. Dealer and complaint to Chevy was answered with average wear and tear, out of warranty. Sorry 32,000 miles going from park, drive and reverse caused wear and tear on wires that are hidden under the console?
2007 Monte Carlo SS 5.3 Liter
I have owned three of these Monte Carlo's; A 2000 V-6, a 2003 V-6, and now the 5.3L V-8. The V-8 is an interstate cruiser with it's long wheel base, drivers seat with lumbar adjustments, power and handling - a real joy on a long trip. The mileage running in 4 cylinder mode is impressive. In teh flat lands of Florida on cruise control i achieved 31 mpg!! Pretty amazing out of a 300+ HP V-8. I have added a performance chip from Jet and a K&N cold air intake. I have not had it dyno tested since those mods, but with hightest gas, the results are noticeable - guess 15 to 20 HP. This machine fits my bill and I am very happy with it. I have not seen another like it in Red Jewel paint and bra
Recently purchased a 2007 Monte Carlo ss
I just recently purchased a 2007 Monte Carlo SS with a V8. It is very fast and peppy and fun to drive, while also comfortable!
