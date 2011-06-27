Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 Rwd 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,277
|$3,350
|$3,947
|Clean
|$2,130
|$3,133
|$3,686
|Average
|$1,837
|$2,699
|$3,164
|Rough
|$1,543
|$2,266
|$2,642
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Express Cargo 1500 AWD 3dr Van (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,195
|$2,846
|$3,213
|Clean
|$2,053
|$2,662
|$3,000
|Average
|$1,770
|$2,293
|$2,576
|Rough
|$1,487
|$1,925
|$2,151
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Express Cargo 3500 Rwd 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,807
|$3,926
|$4,550
|Clean
|$2,626
|$3,672
|$4,249
|Average
|$2,264
|$3,163
|$3,648
|Rough
|$1,902
|$2,655
|$3,046
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Express Cargo 1500 Rwd 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,345
|$3,301
|$3,835
|Clean
|$2,193
|$3,087
|$3,582
|Average
|$1,891
|$2,660
|$3,075
|Rough
|$1,589
|$2,232
|$2,568
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 Rwd 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,397
|$3,480
|$4,084
|Clean
|$2,243
|$3,255
|$3,814
|Average
|$1,934
|$2,804
|$3,274
|Rough
|$1,625
|$2,354
|$2,734
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Express Cargo 3500 Rwd 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,631
|$3,766
|$4,400
|Clean
|$2,461
|$3,523
|$4,109
|Average
|$2,122
|$3,035
|$3,528
|Rough
|$1,783
|$2,547
|$2,946