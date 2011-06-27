Used 2005 Chevrolet Express Cargo Consumer Reviews
WOW
All I can say is 360K with no troubles. Engine/ trans /brakes/ electrical all exceptionally reliable. I am religious about maintenance and clean fluids which I believe has paid off. Drives great and very comfortable with seat mounted arm rests and cruise. I would consider no other after the service this vehicle has given me. This vehicle is a 2500, 4.8, 480el, semi floating 8 bolt axle, extended wheel base. It is worked everyday hauling hardwood flooring.
A good van.
For a van it handled well and was very comfortable to drive. Overall excellent reliability. A few glitches in the side door hinges and with a couple of the interior lights. Fuel economy varied dramatically by driving habits. Ranged from 12 to 22 mpg city to highway. Drivetrain reliability was excellent, with minimal expenses for maintenance or repairs in about 50K miles.
Mike's cargo van
I own a 2005, but the 08' is identical. I own a carpet cleaning business and the van has 1 ton+ of equipment mounted inside. It has had perfect reliability. The Ford is a very old design. The Sprinter was weird, expensive, and underpowered. It also wouldn't fit in my garage. I cheaped out & didn't get PW/PM/PL. Get the power accessories as walking around to unlock the doors is a pain! I think for the money this is by far the best cargo van. One gripe: GM seems to tune their gen-2 small-block V8's for power rather than low-rpm torque. I have the 4.8 w/3.73 axle. With all the weight I'm hauling it's barely enough. You may have to special order it, but get the 4.10 axle if you have the 4.8
Express Van Workhorses
I own two express vans that is use for my business, A 99, (170k miles) and 2005, (143k miles) 3500 ext vans. I have owned Ford vans prior to the Chevys. Ford makes a good van but my Express vans have more headroom, (no need for a sprinter van) and are more comfortable and durable. I load a lot of weight on my vans and they handle it without a problem. I think they are quality built. I have not had any problems with minor things breaking. But, then again, I do not abuse my vehicles. I work them hard, but I also maintain them. I would just like to say that I am very satisfied with my Chevy Express vans.
Never
The van only has 31,500 miles and i already had to take it to the shop 3 times for repair. I don't think Ill ever get a Chevy again. I also have a Chevy S10 that I had to take to the shop 5 times and it only has 34,800 miles on it. All the repairs are on the electricals.
Sponsored cars related to the Express Cargo
Related Used 2005 Chevrolet Express Cargo info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD
- 2021 Blazer