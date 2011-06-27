Used 2005 Chevrolet Express Cargo 1500 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
$22,860
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$22,860
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
$22,860
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)403/558 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$22,860
Torque260 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower195 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle43.4 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
$22,860
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
$22,860
2 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
$22,860
front door pocketsyes
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
Power Feature
$22,860
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$22,860
clockyes
Front Seats
$22,860
Front head room40.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room68.8 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room65.5 in.
vinylyes
Measurements
$22,860
Front track67.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity267.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight4898 lbs.
Gross weight7200 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place267.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload2302 lbs.
Length224.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity6600 lbs.
Ground clearance7.6 in.
Height81.6 in.
Wheel base135.0 in.
Width79.4 in.
Rear track67.8 in.
Colors
$22,860
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Summit White
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Berry Red Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Neutral
  • Medium Dark Pewter
Tires & Wheels
$22,860
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P235/75R E tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
$22,860
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
$22,860
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
