Vehicle overview

Slightly larger than the S-10 truck that it replaced, the Chevrolet Colorado is bigger, bolder and more refined than any compact Chevy truck in years. Built on a tough ladder frame chassis, the Colorado offers three body styles, two- and four-wheel drive and a choice of two Vortec inline engines.

Derived directly from the 4.2-liter straight six found in the TrailBlazer SUV, the Colorado's all-aluminum four- and five-cylinder power plants are the most technologically advanced engines ever offered in a compact Chevy truck. Both engines use dual-overhead camshafts, four valves per cylinder and electronic throttle control to deliver a broad range of peak torque that extends from 1,200 to 5,600 rpm on the standard 2.8-liter four-cylinder, and from 1,400 to 5,200 rpm on the optional 3.5-liter five-cylinder. Both engines offer a choice of a four-speed automatic or a five-speed manual. The suspension consists of a solid rear axle with leaf springs and an independent coil spring front suspension. An off-road package swaps out the coil springs for torsion bars, while a sport package adds an anti-sway bar in back.

Off-road enthusiasts will also appreciate the Colorado's dual-speed push-button transfer case as well as the optional locking rear differential. Since the majority of compact truck buyers purchase their vehicles for personal use, the Chevrolet Colorado was given a more refined and feature-laden cabin than the S-10. The overall design is simple, with rotary dials for the climate control system and a large radio faceplate for easy control of the XM Satellite Radio-compatible audio system. Extended cab Colorado models feature reverse-opening rear doors on both sides for easier access to the backseats, while the larger crew cab models offer a 60/40-split-folding rear seat that can accommodate three adults. Side curtain airbags are available that provide head protection in the event of a side impact or rollover accident. Standard antilock brakes and optional traction control on 2WD models further contribute to the Colorado's complement of safety features.

On paper, the 2006 Chevrolet Colorado offers all the necessary ingredients to satisfy the majority of compact pickup buyers. The engines provides both efficiency and power, and with three body styles to choose from in both two- and four-wheel drive, finding a configuration that meets your needs isn't too difficult. The problem is, the Colorado feels cheap, even in a class of vehicles where functionality and value come before upscale accommodations. The doors are lightweight and tinny, and the first thing you'll notice when you slide behind the wheel is how low-grade the dash looks and rough the upholstery feels. Out on the road, neither the four- or five-cylinder engine provides acceleration on par with V6 and V8 engines offered by the Dakota, Frontier and Tacoma. If you're shopping for a small pickup, make sure you explore all the options before settling on the Chevy Colorado.