2006 Chevrolet Colorado Review

Pros & Cons

  • Handles well on- and off-road, simple controls, side curtain airbags available on all body styles.
  • Not much low-end torque, no six- or eight-cylinder engine option, low tow ratings, subpar build and materials quality.
Edmunds' Expert Review

It has the features and the looks necessary to become the dominant truck in the compact class, but next to the all-new pickups from major competitors, the 2006 Chevrolet Colorado comes up short in power, interior room and overall fit and finish.

Vehicle overview

Slightly larger than the S-10 truck that it replaced, the Chevrolet Colorado is bigger, bolder and more refined than any compact Chevy truck in years. Built on a tough ladder frame chassis, the Colorado offers three body styles, two- and four-wheel drive and a choice of two Vortec inline engines.

Derived directly from the 4.2-liter straight six found in the TrailBlazer SUV, the Colorado's all-aluminum four- and five-cylinder power plants are the most technologically advanced engines ever offered in a compact Chevy truck. Both engines use dual-overhead camshafts, four valves per cylinder and electronic throttle control to deliver a broad range of peak torque that extends from 1,200 to 5,600 rpm on the standard 2.8-liter four-cylinder, and from 1,400 to 5,200 rpm on the optional 3.5-liter five-cylinder. Both engines offer a choice of a four-speed automatic or a five-speed manual. The suspension consists of a solid rear axle with leaf springs and an independent coil spring front suspension. An off-road package swaps out the coil springs for torsion bars, while a sport package adds an anti-sway bar in back.

Off-road enthusiasts will also appreciate the Colorado's dual-speed push-button transfer case as well as the optional locking rear differential. Since the majority of compact truck buyers purchase their vehicles for personal use, the Chevrolet Colorado was given a more refined and feature-laden cabin than the S-10. The overall design is simple, with rotary dials for the climate control system and a large radio faceplate for easy control of the XM Satellite Radio-compatible audio system. Extended cab Colorado models feature reverse-opening rear doors on both sides for easier access to the backseats, while the larger crew cab models offer a 60/40-split-folding rear seat that can accommodate three adults. Side curtain airbags are available that provide head protection in the event of a side impact or rollover accident. Standard antilock brakes and optional traction control on 2WD models further contribute to the Colorado's complement of safety features.

On paper, the 2006 Chevrolet Colorado offers all the necessary ingredients to satisfy the majority of compact pickup buyers. The engines provides both efficiency and power, and with three body styles to choose from in both two- and four-wheel drive, finding a configuration that meets your needs isn't too difficult. The problem is, the Colorado feels cheap, even in a class of vehicles where functionality and value come before upscale accommodations. The doors are lightweight and tinny, and the first thing you'll notice when you slide behind the wheel is how low-grade the dash looks and rough the upholstery feels. Out on the road, neither the four- or five-cylinder engine provides acceleration on par with V6 and V8 engines offered by the Dakota, Frontier and Tacoma. If you're shopping for a small pickup, make sure you explore all the options before settling on the Chevy Colorado.

2006 Chevrolet Colorado models

The Chevrolet Colorado comes in regular, extended- and crew-cab body styles, and all are offered in both two- and four-wheel drive. Regular and extended-cab models have a 6-foot bed, while the crew cab gets a 5-foot bed. There are two basic trim levels: base and LT. Base models come with air conditioning and an AM/FM stereo. An LS package upgrades trim and seating. The LT adds titanium-colored trim, leather-wrapped steering wheel and alloy wheels. Both the Z85 heavy-duty and Z71 off-road packages add a torsion-bar front suspension with heavier-duty shocks. The Z71 offers the tallest ride height, along with a locking rear differential, oversize tires and skid plates on 4WD models. There's also an Xtreme package with a lowered suspension, quicker-ratio steering, 18-inch alloy wheels with 235/50 performance tires, and color-keyed wheel flares, grille and bumpers.

2006 Highlights

Other than package and trim level revisions, there are no significant changes to the Chevy Colorado for 2006.

Performance & mpg

A 2.8-liter, four-cylinder engine is standard on all models and is rated at 175 horsepower and 185 lb-ft of torque. The optional 3.5-liter inline-five engine offers 220 hp and 225 lb-ft of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard, but a four-speed automatic is also available on all models. Four-wheel-drive models feature a dual-range transfer case with pushbutton controls. Maximum towing capacity, at 4,000 pounds, is relatively meager for this class of truck.

Safety

The Chevrolet Colorado was the first compact pickup to offer roof-mounted side curtain airbags; they're optional on all body styles. Four-wheel antilock brakes are standard, and. traction control is optional on 2WD trucks. In government crash tests, the Colorado earned four stars (out of five) for both the driver and front passenger in frontal-impact testing, and four out of five stars in side-impact testing for front passengers, and five stars for rear passengers.

Driving

Our performance review of the 2006 Chevrolet Colorado finds that the inline engines are reasonably refined, but their lack of off-the-line punch and odd exhaust notes are disappointing compared to the larger V6s offered in competitors. Shifts from the four-speed automatic are firm and well timed, and the five-speed manual gearbox is about as good as you're going to find in a compact pickup. The stock suspension tuning is on the soft side, but the Chevy truck handles well for its class. If you're intent on going fast or bashing boulders, the sport and off-road packages provide noticeable performance benefits in these areas.

Interior

Trucks may have gotten more hospitable in recent years, but don't expect anything fancy in the Colorado's cabin. Materials range from average to substandard in quality, and build quality is inconsistent. On the plus side, simple rotary climate controls and a large stereo faceplate make the interior seem instantly familiar as soon as you get in. The gauges are similarly basic, but functional in their design.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Chevrolet Colorado.

5(38%)
4(37%)
3(15%)
2(7%)
1(3%)
4.0
93 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Very Surprised.. And Happy with my Colorado
colorred,04/07/2013
I bought my Colorado used with only 48K miles on the OD. I've doubled that and it still runs like a top. I'll admit I was a bit of a skeptic but saw some positive reviews and I'm glad I took the chance. The inline 5 is a great engine, though not overly powerful it suits my needs perfectly. The crew cab has lots of comfortable space. So far (knock on wood) I've only performed regular maintenance and it hasn't required any repair needs. I keep the brake pads changed perhaps a little more often than normal as I was told new rotor replacements will be big bucks. They weren't designed to be changed easily.
Surprised
jmatt360,10/08/2012
I bought this truck used and was kinda hesitant about it's performance. After driving for awhile I was really impressed. Drove it 360 miles in one weekend and got great gas mileage. Estimated about 27 mpg with a load of furniture on the back. Sure it gets more without furniture. Loved the handling of it through Altanta traffic. Would recommend it to anyone interested in a mid - size truck.
Reliable
watchman3,11/09/2011
I have owned my truck since new and have put over 100K miles on her, now and have never experienced a single issue. I do regular maintenance and she is the most dependable vehicle I've ever owned.
06 Chevy Colorado LT 4WD 3.5L Inline 5
Corey,08/08/2010
I have had my Colorado for almost a year now. And so far I haven't had any problems besides the fuel economy.
See all 93 reviews of the 2006 Chevrolet Colorado
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2006 Chevrolet Colorado features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

