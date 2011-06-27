Vehicle overview

Higher fuel prices have changed many people's perceptions about what's truly needed from a pickup. Suddenly, small pickups are an acceptable alternative to full-size pickups for many people. You might think this trend would bode well for the 2009 Chevrolet Colorado. However, you'll want to think twice before buying Chevy's pint-sized pickup.

Things would appear to be looking up for the Colorado. For 2009, Chevrolet has effectively addressed our previous concerns about a lack of power by making a V8 engine available for the first time. It's a 5.3-liter V8 capable of 300 horsepower, and it should make the Colorado one of the quickest small pickups you can buy. Meanwhile, the previously available four- and five-cylinder engines are still available, promising enhanced fuel economy.

Unfortunately, that extra power or fuel economy will likely be largely forgotten as soon as you sit inside the Colorado. The interior is still bland, the seats are uncomfortable and the plastic trim looks and feels cheap. It's the same with the driving experience -- the ride is bouncy and there's plenty of road noise.

The 2009 Chevrolet Colorado compensates for its faults somewhat via relative affordability and a variety of powertrain choices. But overall, we still believe the Dodge Dakota, Nissan Frontier and Toyota Tacoma are better trucks in almost every regard. If you're a budget-minded shopper with light-duty usage in mind -- and you have completely ruled out used pickups -- the Colorado may be worth checking out. But if you've set your sights on a refined and thoroughly capable small pickup, you'll want to skip the Chevrolet Colorado.