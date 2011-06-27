  1. Home
2010 Chevrolet Colorado Review

Pros & Cons

  • Affordable, composed handling on- and off-road, varied engine choices.
  • Mediocre towing capacity without V8 option, subpar fit and finish inside.
List Price Range
$12,497 - $13,998
Used Colorado for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Chevy Colorado is a handsome light-duty pickup that looks good on paper. But on the road or trail, where passenger comfort and refinement really count, it doesn't quite measure up.

Vehicle overview

The volatile fuel prices of recent years have made a lot of pickup truck consumers re-evaluate what their real needs are. Smaller, less thirsty pickups are suddenly an acceptable alternative to massive full-sizers. This may seem to be obvious good news for the compact 2010 Chevrolet Colorado, but sadly, such is not the case.

A longstanding complaint about the Colorado's lack of power was addressed last year with the introduction of a burly 5.3-liter V8. Previously, this Chevy's top engine was an inline-5 that couldn't match its rivals' more capable V6s. With 300 horsepower, the available V8 makes the Colorado one of the quickest small pickups around. Meanwhile, the four- and five-cylinder engines continue to promise enhanced fuel economy.

But once you climb inside the Colorado, the excitement of strong acceleration or high fuel mileage fades. The cabin is virtually unchanged since the truck's debut back in 2004, where it was soundly criticized for its bland style and abundance of plastic trim that looks and feels cheap. The driving experience is also subpar, with a bouncy ride and plenty of road noise while traveling at highway speeds.

The 2010 Chevrolet Colorado compensates for its faults somewhat via relative affordability and a variety of powertrain choices. But overall, we still believe the Dodge Dakota, Nissan Frontier and Toyota Tacoma are superior in almost every regard. If you're a budget-minded shopper who has completely ruled out used pickups, the Colorado may be worth checking out. But if you're looking for a refined and thoroughly capable small-to-midsize pickup, we suggest skipping the Chevy Colorado.

2010 Chevrolet Colorado models

The 2010 Chevrolet Colorado is a compact pickup available with two- or four-wheel drive in three body styles: regular cab, extended cab (with short reverse-opening doors) and crew cab (with four regular forward-swinging doors). Crew cabs come with a 5-foot cargo box, while other Colorados feature a 6-foot bed.

There are two primary trim levels to choose from: the base Work Truck and the mid- to high-level LT (as it consists of 1LT, 2LT and 3LT subsets). The regular cab can be had in Work Truck and LT1 trims. The extended cab comes in Work Truck, 1LT, 2LT and 3LT. The crew cab comes only in the LT trim.

The Work Truck is bare bones, aside from air-conditioning and an AM/FM stereo. As indicated above, the LT trim is offered in up to three increasingly well-equipped flavors: 1LT, 2LT and 3LT. Depending on your selection, you'll end up with features like an in-dash CD changer, satellite radio, full power accessories and remote keyless entry.

Three suspension packages are offered to tailor ride and handling to specific needs. They include the standard Z85, a Z71 off-road package (including larger wheels and tires, skid plates and a locking rear differential on 4WD models) and a ZQ8 sport suspension (including a lowered suspension, quicker steering and 18-inch wheels with performance tires). The crew cab also offers the option of heated leather seats with full power adjustments.

2010 Highlights

For 2010, the Chevrolet Colorado sees a shuffling of trim levels and gains head curtain airbags as standard across the board. But it also loses a few features, such as the previously available sunroof and, on extended-cab models, leather bucket seats.

Performance & mpg

No fewer than three different engines are offered for the 2010 Colorado, including an inline-4, an inline-5 and a V8.

The standard 2.9-liter four-cylinder makes 185 hp and 190 pound-feet of torque, and an optional 3.7-liter inline-5 produces 242 hp and 242 lb-ft of torque. The 5.3-liter V8 (only offered on extended-cab and crew cab models) makes 300 hp and 320 lb-ft of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard on most four-cylinder Colorados, with a four-speed automatic optional. The five-cylinder and V8 come with the automatic. Four-wheel-drive models feature a two-speed InstaTrac transfer case with push-button controls and an optional locking rear differential.

EPA fuel estimates stand at 18 mpg city/24 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined for a four-cylinder regular cab and drop down to 14/19/16 for a 4WD crew cab with the V8. Properly equipped, a V8-powered Colorado can tow up to 6,000 pounds.

Safety

The 2010 Chevy Colorado comes standard with the OnStar emergency communications system, antilock brakes, stability control, traction control and side curtain airbags.

In government frontal-impact crash tests, the Chevrolet Colorado crew cab earned a perfect five stars for the protection of the driver and front passenger. Other Colorados earned four stars in those tests. Government and Insurance Institute for Highway Safety side-impact testing with the newly standard side curtain airbags hadn't been performed as of this writing.

Driving

The 2010 Chevrolet Colorado's inline four- and five-cylinder engines are reasonably smooth, though acceleration and hauling performance are lackluster compared to those offered by the larger V6s of competitors. The available V8 gives the Colorado plenty of grunt, but there's an obvious penalty in fuel economy. The four-speed automatic transmission doesn't offer as many gears as its rivals, but its shifts are smooth and well-timed.

Chevy's small truck is relatively quiet around town, though wind and road noise increase noticeably at highway speeds. Either the Z71 or the ZQ8 suspension upgrade packages are worthy additions, depending on your trucking priorities.

Interior

While its competitors have gotten more luxurious and refined in recent years, the Chevy Colorado remains saddled with subpar materials, an abundance of hard plastic and mediocre seat comfort. The layout of controls and gauges gets high marks, however, for a simple and straightforward design. There's lots of room up front, though rear legroom is tight in both extended-cab and crew cab models. Rear entry/exit can also be awkward due to small rear door openings. A nice feature is a dual-position tailgate that can be secured when partially open to better support building materials resting on top of the wheelwells.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Chevrolet Colorado.

5(83%)
4(6%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(11%)
4.5
18 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 18 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Don't listen to the "experts"--this is a great truck!
sldl04,06/08/2014
Since I don't need a full-size truck, I moved from a '99 GMC Sierra to the Colorado. I bought this one used with 45,000 miles and I must say that I love this truck. I think I have a rare model, since it has the leather option with the LT2 trim level, which usually comes with the LT3 trim. The best thing that I ended up with in this truck is the optional 5.3L V8. In a mid-size truck like this one, the power to weight ratio is unbelievable. 300hp and 320 ft/lbs of torque is on tap and I can tow up to 6000 lbs with it. The experts are idiots--they slammed this truck in their reviews, but on average, the owners have given very high reviews.
A power house in disguise
Joseph Mumford,09/07/2016
LT3 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A)
It's the fastest truck I've owned. The 4x4 is awesome. Great handling. Do not be fooled by a small truck!
Great Truck
BestShopper,08/08/2010
This is my second Colorado Z71 Crew Cab. Loved my 2004, so bought another one. Based on my research, it has the best mileage in its class. Ride is great for a truck. People often comment on the nice ride. Back seat is very roomy.
Great Little Truck
Diane,04/23/2010
I loved my '05 Colorado so much I bought a 2010. It is a great little truck. Though the automatic "bogs down" if you tromp on the gas peddle too hard too fast(something that did not happen with the manual transmission in the '05), the performance is good, gas mileage is good, and the truck is very comfortable to drive. The interior is roomy even though it is not an extended cab. It is a basic truck that meets my hauling needs without the expensive bells and whistles, and I recommend the Colorado to anyone needing a smaller pickup that does the job.
See all 18 reviews of the 2010 Chevrolet Colorado
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
242 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
242 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2010 Chevrolet Colorado features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2010 Chevrolet Colorado

Used 2010 Chevrolet Colorado Overview

The Used 2010 Chevrolet Colorado is offered in the following submodels: Colorado Crew Cab, Colorado Regular Cab, Colorado Extended Cab. Available styles include LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A), LT1 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 4A), LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A), LT3 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M), LT1 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M), LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M), LT2 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A), LT3 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LT2 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A), LT1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M), and LT1 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Chevrolet Colorado?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Chevrolet Colorado trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Chevrolet Colorado LT1 is priced between $12,497 and$12,497 with odometer readings between 108088 and108088 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Chevrolet Colorado LT2 is priced between $13,998 and$13,998 with odometer readings between 90514 and90514 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck is priced between $9,800 and$9,800 with odometer readings between 108539 and108539 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Chevrolet Colorados are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Chevrolet Colorado for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2010 Colorados listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,800 and mileage as low as 90514 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Chevrolet Colorado.

Can't find a used 2010 Chevrolet Colorados you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Colorado for sale - 5 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $23,827.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $15,235.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Colorado for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $16,074.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $12,038.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Chevrolet Colorado?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Colorado lease specials

Related Used 2010 Chevrolet Colorado info

