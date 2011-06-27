Vehicle overview

The volatile fuel prices of recent years have made a lot of pickup truck consumers re-evaluate what their real needs are. Smaller, less thirsty pickups are suddenly an acceptable alternative to massive full-sizers. This may seem to be obvious good news for the compact 2010 Chevrolet Colorado, but sadly, such is not the case.

A longstanding complaint about the Colorado's lack of power was addressed last year with the introduction of a burly 5.3-liter V8. Previously, this Chevy's top engine was an inline-5 that couldn't match its rivals' more capable V6s. With 300 horsepower, the available V8 makes the Colorado one of the quickest small pickups around. Meanwhile, the four- and five-cylinder engines continue to promise enhanced fuel economy.

But once you climb inside the Colorado, the excitement of strong acceleration or high fuel mileage fades. The cabin is virtually unchanged since the truck's debut back in 2004, where it was soundly criticized for its bland style and abundance of plastic trim that looks and feels cheap. The driving experience is also subpar, with a bouncy ride and plenty of road noise while traveling at highway speeds.

The 2010 Chevrolet Colorado compensates for its faults somewhat via relative affordability and a variety of powertrain choices. But overall, we still believe the Dodge Dakota, Nissan Frontier and Toyota Tacoma are superior in almost every regard. If you're a budget-minded shopper who has completely ruled out used pickups, the Colorado may be worth checking out. But if you're looking for a refined and thoroughly capable small-to-midsize pickup, we suggest skipping the Chevy Colorado.