Consumer Rating
(53)
2015 Chevrolet Colorado Review

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable but confident ride quality
  • many available high-tech features
  • fuel-efficient engines
  • classy-looking interior
  • maneuverable size.
  • Some full-size trucks are just as fuel-efficient
  • pricey compared to other midsize pickups
  • low-hanging front airdam limits off-road potential.
List Price Range
$15,765 - $29,998
Used Colorado for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Chevrolet Colorado is now the most up-to-date and refined midsize pickup truck available. Compared to dated rivals or even as an alternative to full-size trucks, this new Colorado is very appealing.

Vehicle overview

While a lot of people like having the utility that comes with driving a pickup, not everyone needs or wants a full-size truck. That's typically been where compact trucks have fulfilled a need. In recent years, though, there hasn't been a whole lot to choose from. Chevrolet even stopped producing its compact Colorado for a few years. But this year is different, as Chevy's back in the game with an all-new 2015 Colorado.

The new Colorado (and its GMC sibling, the Canyon) is larger than the version Chevrolet discontinued three years ago, and that's made it more or less the same size as its Toyota Tacoma and Nissan Frontier rivals. That means the Colorado's real advantages over those older competitors lie in its more fuel-efficient powertrains, a noticeably nicer interior and the addition of what many buyers will consider to be the latest "must-have" features. We think these upgrades should go a long way toward stirring things up in what has been a largely stagnant vehicle segment.

While the Colorado's regular cab model has been dropped, Chevy is now offering an extended-cab body style with a 6-foot, 2-inch "long" bed and a crew cab with four proper doors and a choice of a 5-foot, 2-inch short bed or the aforementioned long bed. A fuel-efficient 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine is standard in extended-cab models, while most crew cab models come with the more powerful 3.6-liter V6 that bumps towing capacity to a class-leading 7,000 pounds.

Where this truck really surpasses both its own previous generation and its current competitors, however, is in the area of overall refinement. Chevy's engineers went to great lengths to make the handsomely styled interior noticeably quieter than the competition's. Chevy has also added the latest technology, from a standard rearview camera to the available 8-inch MyLink touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone-like apps and a 4G LTE WiFi hotspot. In short, it's safe to say that the all-new Colorado is one of the most sophisticated midsize pickups on the market.

The Chevrolet Colorado does have a few minor shortcomings. Its newness is paired with a price premium, certainly, and chances are you'll pay a little more to get a Colorado. Also, the minimal price difference and fuel economy savings between this new midsize model and many light-duty full-size trucks -- once the two chief arguments for buying a smaller pickup -- may also turn out to make it less attractive than in previous years.

To be thorough, you'll still want to compare the Colorado to the 2015 Nissan Frontier and 2015 Toyota Tacoma. The Frontier and Tacoma are still capable trucks and are priced lower than the Colorado, but they also show their age in regard to refinement. It's also worth pointing out that the 2015 Ford F-150 and 2015 Ram 1500 can post EPA fuel economy estimates that are as good as these new compact trucks while offering greater interior room and payload/towing capability. But overall we think pickup shoppers will find a lot to like with the new Colorado.

Notably, we picked the 2015 Chevrolet Colorado as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars.

2015 Chevrolet Colorado models

The 2015 Chevrolet Colorado is a midsize pickup offered in two- and four-seat extended-cab and five-seat crew cab body styles. There are two bed lengths and four trim levels, ranging from no-nonsense Base and Work Truck models to the better-equipped LT and the top-of-the-line Z71.

The entry level model, known simply as Base, is offered only with an extended cab. Standard features include 16-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, daytime running lights, air-conditioning, vinyl upholstery and floor covering, a four-way power driver seat with manual recline, front bucket seats and deletion of rear jump seats, a tilt-only adjustable steering wheel, power windows, a rearview camera and a six-speaker AM/FM audio system with a 4.2-inch color display and USB and auxiliary audio input jacks.

The next step up would be the Work Truck model, which is available in both extended-cab and crew cab body styles and adds fold-up rear jump seats (extended-cab models only), cloth upholstery, carpeting and floor mats.

The major difference between the Base and Work Truck trims is the latter's availability of a long list of desirable options including the WT Convenience package, which bundles an EZ-Lift tailgate, keyless entry, cruise control and a theft-deterrent system. The Work Truck Appearance package adds 16-inch alloy wheels and body-color mirrors, door handles and rear bumper. An audio system upgrade package includes Chevrolet's app-based MyLink system, with a 4.2-inch screen and Bluetooth cell phone and audio streaming connectivity. Stand-alone options include an automatic locking rear differential, spray-on bedliner, a trailering package (V6 models only), power-adjustable outside mirrors with built-in convex spotter mirrors, the EZ-Lift tailgate, the OnStar telematics service and a 4G LTE WiFi hotspot.

Springing for the LT gets you everything in the WT Convenience and Work Truck Appearance option packages plus 17-inch alloy wheels, power-adjustable outside mirrors with built-in convex spotter mirrors, an overhead console, a tilt-and-telescoping adjustable leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, illuminated visor mirrors, the OnStar telematics service, a 4G LTE WiFi hotspot and a Chevrolet MyLink audio system with an 8-inch touchscreen, satellite radio, Pandora radio, steering wheel and voice controls and three additional USB ports.

Options on LT models include the LT Convenience package, which adds front foglights, a rear window defogger, the EZ-Lift tailgate and remote starting. The Luxury package (requires LT Convenience package) includes projector-style headlights, heated power-adjustable chrome outside mirrors, chrome door handles and rear bumper, a four-way power front passenger seat, driver and front passenger power lumbar adjustment, heated front seats, automatic climate control and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. The available Safety package includes forward collision alert and lane departure warning systems.

The top-of-the-line Z71 trim level (which takes its name from what used to be an off-road-oriented option package) includes the LT features as well as distinctive LED daytime running lights, dark-tinted 17-inch alloy wheels and grille surround, an off-road-oriented suspension, hill descent control, unique cloth/leatherette upholstery and other model-specific trim. A seven-speaker Bose premium audio system is available as an option on LT and Z71.

2015 Highlights

The 2015 Chevrolet Colorado has been fully redesigned.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Chevy Colorado is offered with a choice of two engines, starting with the standard 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder that puts out 200 horsepower and 191 pound-feet of torque. Matched to a six-speed manual transmission, which is standard on the two-wheel-drive Base and extended-cab WT models, it returns EPA fuel economy estimates of 22 mpg combined (19 city/26 highway). With the available six-speed automatic, the numbers are 22 mpg combined (20/27) with two-wheel drive and 21 mpg combined (19/25) with four-wheel drive. Properly equipped, four-cylinder models can tow up to 3,500 pounds.

The available 3.6-liter V6 puts out 305 hp and 269 lb-ft and comes mated to the six-speed automatic. EPA estimates for two-wheel-drive models are 21 mpg combined (18/26), and with four-wheel drive you're looking at 20 mpg combined (17/24). Properly equipped V6-powered models have a maximum towing capacity of 7,000 pounds.

In Edmunds performance testing, a Colorado crew cab short bed with four-wheel drive went from zero to 60 mph in a quick 7.5 seconds.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2015 Chevrolet Colorado include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, trailer sway control, front seat side impact airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and a rearview camera.

The OnStar telematics system (standard on upper trims) provides emergency crash notification, stolen vehicle notification and remote locking and unlocking services. Advanced safety technologies including forward collision and lane departure warning systems are offered as options on select models.

During Edmunds testing, a Colorado crew cab short bed with four-wheel drive came to a stop from 60 mph in 129 feet, which is a good result for the segment. Competitors average about 5 additional feet.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the 2015 Colorado its highest possible rating of "Good" in its moderate-overlap frontal-offset crash test, the only test that agency has conducted thus far on the Colorado as of this writing.

Driving

On the road, the 2015 Chevrolet Colorado demonstrates the same polished feel evident throughout the rest of the truck. That's not to say its ride is luxury-sedan smooth — this is still a pickup after all — but it definitely has a less truckish quality than its competitors. Handling feels equally secure, with relatively little body lean when you're driving around turns. It's not nearly as intimidating around tight bends as its big brother, the Silverado 1500.

Fitted with the available V6 engine, the Colorado has plenty of oomph and can tow your typical trailer full of dirt bikes or ATVs without breaking a sweat. For heavier lifting, it's the obvious choice. In regular city driving, though, the six-speed automatic transmission is a bit slow to change gears. It's optimized for fuel economy, which makes it slightly hesitant to downshift when you need a bit more acceleration than that provided by just squeezing on the gas pedal. The 2.5-liter four-cylinder is underwhelming, as it just doesn't have enough power to really motivate a vehicle this large, especially if you plan on doing any towing or hauling. Real-world fuel economy can suffer, too. We recommend just getting the V6.

Chevy offers a Z71 trim level for the Colorado but this is not a truck that you'll want to drive too far off pavement, however. The truck's modest ground clearance combined with the low-hanging front airdam, which is meant to improve aerodynamics and therefore fuel economy at highway speeds, limit how much tough terrain the Colorado can take on. You'll certainly want to remove the airdam if you're planning on doing any serious four-wheeling.

Interior

If you've had a look at its long-running midsize pickup competitors lately, it's easy to see the 2015 Chevrolet Colorado's interior is a decided step up in terms of design, quality and available features. It's also noticeably quieter than rival trucks at highway speeds.

Gauges and basic controls are well placed and refreshingly intuitive. The available MyLink infotainment system is relatively simple to use, and we like the extra capabilities of the voice command system (and built-in Apple Siri Eyes Free technology). The touchscreen can sometimes be slow to respond to inputs, however, or require a reset before it responds at all.

On a more practical front, the crew cab's rear seat offers a few additional inches of legroom compared with its rivals, which is convenient if you plan on transporting any adults or locking large items in the cab. The seating is pretty comfortable for two normal-sized adults, though full-size crew cabs are still the way to go for three-across seating and/or superior legroom.

As with most extended-cab models, the rear jump seats in the Colorado's version are no place you'd want to put an adult for more than a short jaunt. Both body styles offer storage space under those rear seats for valuable tools or gear you'd rather not leave unprotected in the bed. For shoppers interested in the extended cab, Chevrolet has integrated a feature where the rear headrest doubles as an extension to the rear seat bottom, allowing for the installation of a child seat.

The Colorado's taller sides and tailgate (they're almost full-size truck high) make it easy to haul bulky payload items, and the Colorado long bed model can carry standard 4-by-8 sheets of plywood with the tailgate down without any overhang. The available EZ-Lift and Lower tailgate makes opening and closing the tailgate less of a workout, too.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Chevrolet Colorado.

5(44%)
4(21%)
3(11%)
2(11%)
1(13%)
3.7
53 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

First New Chevy
fozcat,12/31/2014
LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Review updated 12/31/16 This truck replaced a Nissan Frontier. I don't need a full size truck, so sadly my alma matter, Ford, was out as they killed off the Ranger 3 years ago. I have had the truck a week and like it. We drove a 700 mile trip through the mountains and averaged 23.5 mpg going 70 mph with 4 people and bed full. The Nissan on the same trip averaged 19.3 mpg. Truck is very quiet and comfortable. The fit and finish inside and out are first rate. I have not used the 4X4 or towed yet, but with 7000 lbs capacity it should do well. Overall, after a week and 1000 miles, I would recommend it. I was going to wait on the diesel, but after comparing potential costs vs. return, the gas V-6 was the better buy. Update 12/31/2016 The bad - I have owned this truck 2 years now and 27K miles, and sadly it has not been reliable and I just can't recommend the Colorado. It has been in a Chevy dealer for warranty repairs for over 35 days of the 2 years of ownership. Problems include, OnStar Module, 4WD electronic transfer case replaced twice, hood vibrating at highway speeds replaced twice and still has minor vibration, poor paint quality on roof, engine spark knocking under light load, transmission has higher pitched hum at 50-60 mph and hard shifting under light load, heater completely went out, A/C went out twice, ignition had to be replaced do the key getting so hot you could not touch it, brakes squeaking when cold, and the most annoying, a clicking sound in the steering column that GM engineering has yet to come up with a fix for that is related to the airbag, not to mention multiple recalls. The bright spot has been the dealer support, Autosport Chevrolet in Hackettstown NJ. They have been very helpful through all these problems and kept in contact with GM engineering to resolve most of the issues and I can't say enough good things about them! The good - The reasons I purchased the truck have led me to want to try and keep it with the hopes that before the warranty period ends the issues will be resolved. It gets great mileage for a gas truck (been averaging 22.5 combined city/highway), its very comfortable, roomy and quiet. The infortainment and navigation are first rate. So if you decide to purchase a Colorado my recommendation is to buy the GM extended warranty. There are a lot of Colorado's on the road now and mine was one of the first ones produced, and the build quality was just not adequate, others have had good experiences with later production trucks.
Great Truck - better than I expected
Justin Tate,07/20/2015
Z71 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Lest start with this - Mine is a Z71 with 275 70 R17 Cooper AT3 tires, a 2 & 1 lift/level kit. I test drove 2 of these set up that way (The way a truck should sit with real rubber). Other than that the typical stuff on a loaded Z71. Very clean and refined buggy, A few little tweaks would be great in the future. It rides and handles like a truck should - after the mods. Much better than the Silverado and it looks good. Comfort is great, Mileage is real world and very good - Absolutely love it. LIKES: Mileage, Power, Comfort DISLIKES: Tranny seems to search at times, No Heated Mirrors, No Electric Sliding Rear Window
New Colorado X-Cab LT 4X4 w/I4
cjbrown,02/17/2015
LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
We primarily wanted a lighter weight pickup truck that we could flat-tow behind a Winnebago class-A motorhome. The new Colorado does this in spades. To keep weight and complexity down, as well as cost, the extended cab and 4-cyl was our best choice. The 4-cyl is very smooth and quiet as long as you are not in a hurry. If you mash the pedal or like to drive fast then this is not for you. Around town it keeps up with traffic, it is not designed for towing heavy loads over mountain passes. The new build quality is outstanding, looks very euro or japanese under the hood. The ride is very smooth and it's amazingly quiet. This one is a home-run. EDIT: Edmunds sent out a request to re-visit and update my review after two years with the vehicle. I'm still just as impressed with this as the day I bought it, it has been very good. There have been three or four minor recalls, and zero warranty claims. Absolutely no failures whatsoever. Fit and finish is excellent, no wear points. Some owners have complained about balky shifting, however I have found overall it works as designed - some fault the way it shifts up to a higher gear and locks up the TC to conserve fuel. If you're trying to mash the pedal and get it to shift down at the same time it can take longer than some expect. For around town driving I use manual mode and leave it in 4 or 5 so it cannot shift all the way to 6th. This solves that issue and it works very well otherwise. The I4 is no powerhouse, but it's adequate even on the freeway. We have since acquired a boat that is about 2500lbs on it's trailer - the truck easily pulls this load even on mountain grades. I just installed new all-terrain tires (Cooper Adventurer/Discoverer) as I wanted AT type tires from the beginning but could not get a reasonable trade in for the new take-offs, even when they were under 100miles. So after two years decided to just spend the money - it rides so much nicer than the GY Wrangler Fortitudes it comes with. All in all very happy with this truck. Oh, and have towed it a couple of thousand miles with the RV and it does just fine - absolutely zero issues. It has now traveled to four states and plenty of short-commuting miles. EDIT - 2 Hmmm...well Edmunds emailed me AGAIN to update this review. I think this is bordering on ridiculous...but whatever. Since my last edit I have added the TRIFECTA engine tune. It's a $300 programming software and a cable to connect your laptop to your OBDII port and re-programs the engine and transmission ECU (computer). What a HUGE improvement in acceleration, shifting, and driving performance. This is how GM should have tuned this little motor. An excellent option for this truck. Next I replaced the rear shocks with Bilstein 4600 series (stock height) shocks to help with towing our 2500lb boat. It didn't make much of a difference towing, but improved the overall ride so much I went ahead and ordered the fronts as well and installed them. It's kind of a bear cuz these are struts so you have to obtain a spring compressor tool (most parts stores have a tool-loan program). It's still a pretty difficult job, especially if you've never done struts before (I have, they were fairly standard). The overall ride is much better, more of the floating on air feeling, and more control overall when towing. For about $300 I thought these were well worth it too. I'm right at about 22K miles and the truck still looks and drives great. It has not been back to the dealer since it was new, for the couple of recalls, but otherwise zero warranty work done, no issues whatsoever. I love this rig. It's going to end up being the only lease car I'll buy out at the end over the last dozen or more cars I've owned. A home run baby. ;) EDIT 3: Well gee, Edmunds keeps following up on these things, wanting an update. I'm out at 3 years now, about 25K miles and still like this truck - which is amazing because normally I trade off at about 30 months - regardless of brand, even the Mercedes Benz's I've owned. So that's certainly worth noting. The whole vehicle still looks like new, I keep it up, seats are super durable, the interior surfaces are well done, and the exterior has also held up well. I got a lot of brush scratches offroading so buffed out the whole truck and waxed it and it looks like the day it came home. Mileage with the tuner is better on the freeway but less in town so I took a hit on fuel economy, but it's well worth it. Right now the only other vehicle considered would be another Jeep Wrangler, simply because I like trail running. But I don't get to do it often, the Colorado 4x4 is good for mild stuff, and it way more practical otherwise. So the truck stays. The new ZR2 has been very popular - too bad we can't retrofit some of the components into the older rigs. Well, we could, but stupid expensive and hard to get. We'll see if aftermarket catches up.
Great mid-size
Justin Kay,12/12/2015
Z71 4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
The other reviews I have read are nowhere near my experience. I have owned this truck for a year and I absolutely love it. The fuel economy is tremendous and the overall value of the truck has been terrific. The MyLink is a little wonky at times, but the overall driving experience of the truck far surpasses that of the 2012 Silverado that I owned before this truck.
See all 53 reviews of the 2015 Chevrolet Colorado
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
305 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
305 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
305 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
305 hp @ 6800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover22%

More about the 2015 Chevrolet Colorado
More About This Model

Quick Summary
The 2015 Chevrolet Colorado represents General Motors' reentry into the compact pickup truck market after a two-year absence. It's significantly larger than the Colorado it replaces, but that mainly brings it up to the same scale of its longtime archrivals, the Toyota Tacoma and Nissan Frontier.

What Is It?
The last-generation Colorado compact pickup was introduced in 2004, and when it appeared it was only modestly larger than its predecessor, the Chevrolet S-10. Then, just one year later, Toyota and Nissan came out with significantly enlarged compacts. More midsize than compact, they made the Colorado feel small in comparison.

Today, the aging Tacoma and Frontier remain more or less unchanged going into their 11th year of production, which gives the upsized 2015 Chevrolet Colorado a big advantage. Much has changed in the last decade, from engine technology to in-car electronics, and the 2015 Chevrolet Colorado benefits from a lot of new thinking.

The 2015 Colorado is available as a four-passenger extended cab with a 6-foot-2-inch long bed or a five-passenger crew cab with a 5-foot-2-inch short bed. Both configurations ride on a rigid fully boxed frame with a 128.3-inch wheelbase.

The stubby regular cab truck and its short-wheelbase frame have been discontinued. Instead, Chevy has added a new 140.5-inch long-wheelbase frame that finally allows the desirable crew cab to coexist with the longer 6-foot-2-inch bed, a combination that Toyota and Nissan have sold with much success for many years.

2015 Chevrolet Colorado

What Has Changed?
Everything about the 2015 Chevrolet Colorado is new, from those fully boxed frames to the enlarged cabs that sit atop them to every button, knob and stitch inside. But the most transformative changes are concealed under the hood.

Gone are the tepid 2.9-liter four-cylinder and the loathsome 3.7-liter straight-5 engine. They've been replaced with smaller motors that are simultaneously more powerful and less thirsty thanks to the efficiency of direct fuel injection and variable valve timing.

The standard 2.5-liter four-cylinder now makes 200 horsepower (up from 185) and delivers 191 pound-feet of torque, 90 percent of which is available at just 2,000 rpm. But the optional 3.6-liter V6 is the one that really transforms this truck. It makes 305 hp and 269 lb-ft of torque, a huge jump from the 242 of each made by the retired five-cylinder.

What's more, both engines now come paired with a six-speed automatic instead of the last generation's four-speed automatic. Fleet customers and bargain hunters can get their hands on a six-speed manual at the low end of the price scale, however.

The basic suspension layout is similar to the competition and isn't much of a surprise. The front end rides on double wishbones and coil springs, while the back half sits atop the usual solid axle and leaf springs.

But there's still something new underneath. More efficient electronic rack-and-pinion power steering replaces the hydraulically boosted steering of old. And the rear brakes are now discs instead of drums, which makes the standard stability control, traction control and antilock braking systems that much more effective.

2015 Chevrolet Colorado

How Many Trim Levels Are There?
Chevrolet offers the new Colorado in four trim levels. In all cases the 2.5-liter four-cylinder is the standard offering unless you buy a crew cab short bed 4x4 or any crew cab with the long bed. The V6 comes standard on these configurations.

The rubber floor mat special (vinyl, but who's counting) goes by the name Base. It's only available in two-wheel drive with the extended cab, the 2.5-liter four and the six-speed manual gearbox. And it only seats two because the usual rear side-facing jump seats are deleted.

Next up is the Work Truck, which is offered in all three cab and bed configurations. It can be upgraded to four-wheel drive, and the V6 is optional on those versions that don't have it as standard equipment. The six-speed automatic is essentially standard unless you get the two-wheel-drive extended-cab configuration that mimics the Base truck.

The volume-selling LT sits one notch higher, and at this point the six-speed automatic is universal. It rides on 17-inch tires and alloy wheels, with 18-inch wheels and tires available as an option. Keyless entry comes standard here, as does the Chevy MyLink 8-inch touchscreen audio system and its extra USB port and Sirius/XM radio.

The steering wheel gets a grippy leather covering, telescoping adjustment and control buttons for the audio system and cruise control. Class-exclusive systems like lane departure warning and forward collision alert can be added as part of a Safety package, and the Convenience and Luxury packages bring heated seats, automatic climate control and a host of other goodies.

The Z71 sits atop the pile, having grown into a trim level unto itself instead of just an off-road package. Most of the contents of the Convenience and Luxury packages come standard, but the Safety package is not available. The 18-inch tires and wheels have been banished, too, in favor of the taller sidewalls of 17-inch rubber with an all-terrain tread. Four-wheel drive is not a prerequisite here because the Z71 also comes as a two-wheel-drive truck.

2015 Chevrolet Colorado

How Does It Drive?
Much of our time was spent in a V6-powered 4x4 crew cab with the short bed, the configuration that's expected to account for the biggest percentage of total sales.

The smoothness of the powertrain is evident as soon as we fire the engine. There simply isn't much idle vibration. It's infinitely more refined than the old five-cylinder and it seems to have the edge on the Frontier and Tacoma.

It pulls hard when we stand on the gas, and the six-speed automatic shifts smoothly from gear to gear as we accelerate to cruising speed. Triple-sealed doors help ensure there isn't much wind or road noise when we get there, either. This is a vastly more refined truck than the one it replaces.

The steering feels steady going straight ahead and the truck bends reassuringly into turns accurately and with minimal body lean. It feels more connected and composed than the last Tacoma we drove. The steering response does feel a bit slow, but GM is quick to point out that the Colorado's turning circle is tighter than the Tacoma's.

As ever, a back-to-back test on home soil is on order. But it's clear the Colorado has made a massive leap forward compared to its former self.

2015 Chevrolet Colorado

What About Ride Comfort?
Compared to the last Tacoma we drove, the new Colorado feels more taut and controlled. GM seems to have gotten the balance right: The ride isn't overly hard, and the body doesn't bounce much when the road gets really wavy.

The fully boxed frame and its nine crossmembers (we counted) deserve a lot of credit. A stiff structure makes it easier for the springs and dampers to do their job, and that's probably why potholes are absorbed and dismissed without a lot of after-shake.

Still, the ride can exhibit the slight firmness of an empty truck. The situation improves with a couple extra companions in the cab. The upgraded front seats that come standard in the Z71 (and appear in the LT Luxury package) do their part to take the edge off, too.

What Is the Interior Like?
Apart from the seats, which look as inviting as they feel, the cab of the new Colorado is a revelation, moving or not. The bargain-basement feel of the old truck has been wiped away, replaced instead with a downsized version of the handsome interior of the Silverado 1500.

Easy-to-read gauges adorn the instrument panel, and the 8-inch MyLink touchscreen and its attendant controls fit well in the middle of the dash. The available $495 navigation upgrade utilizes the same screen and doesn't compromise usability one bit.

The climate controls occupy a nicely arranged pod of their own just below, and the amply sized air vents they control are well positioned to spray cool air all around the enlarged cabin.

That's a good thing because the back half of the crew cab gains the most from the makeover. A full 35.8 inches of rear legroom gives the 2015 Chevrolet Colorado crew cab a 2.2-inch advantage over the Frontier and a 3.2-inch surplus relative to the Tacoma. But we're not as enamored with the extended cab, as the front-facing rear seats make it feel more like a storage compartment than a place for a couple of your friends.

Throughout, the look and feel of the materials in the 2015 Chevrolet Colorado have been brought up a couple of pegs. More than anything, the upgraded interior of the new Colorado makes the Tacoma and Frontier feel long in the tooth.

2015 Chevrolet Colorado

How About Off-Road?
The 4x4 version of the Colorado features a two-speed, low-range transfer case that's electronically controlled by a switch on the dash. It's a part-time system that lacks a center differential, so it's not intended for use on paved surfaces. No surprise there.

Z71 models come with an automatic locking rear differential as standard equipment, and the "G80" option will add the same functionality to any Colorado all the way down to the Work Truck level.

All of that sounds like a good foundation, but 8.4 inches of ground clearance isn't exactly class-leading. And the 4x4 versions don't stand any higher than their 4x2 counterparts, either. What's more, the front bodywork hangs low, favoring aerodynamics in the name of fuel economy instead of a respectable off-road approach angle. The engineers at Chevrolet tell us the lower half of the fascia can be removed by undoing several bolts, but we have yet to try it.

The Chevrolet S-10 was once offered with an incredible ZR-2 off-road package that was something of a mini-Raptor in its day. We quizzed a couple of Colorado engineers about this, but they just smiled and said nothing. Fingers crossed, but not this year, in any case.

What About Cargo and Towing?
The bed of the Colorado is distinctive in that it looks so tall, and indeed GM says the cargo box is 2 inches deeper than the competition. It looks every bit of that, but the real advantage may be that a taller bed equals a longer tailgate.

And so 8-foot lumber doesn't overhang the folded-down tailgate of the 6-foot-2-inch box. Dirt bikes look more at home back there, too. And Chevrolet has numerous bed hardware accessories available to tie it all down.

The numbers aren't bad, either. Its maximum tow rating of 7,000 pounds gives the Colorado a 500-pound advantage on that front. And the towing numbers are directly comparable because, like Toyota, GM followed SAE J2807 tow-test guidelines.

It takes the Z82 Trailering package (receiver hitch and integrated seven-pin wiring), the V6 engine and the locking differential to get to this level, but there's no optional axle ratio to buy. All V6 Colorados utilize the same 3.42 final-drive gears, which means the maximum tow rating and the rated fuel economy can be achieved by the same truck. If only the full-size truck market were this transparent and straightforward.

What's more, the power and torque are there, and past experience with other GM six-speed truck transmissions show that the calibration team knows what it's doing when it comes to towing. And yes, they've provided a Tow/Haul mode switch here, too.

What Kind of Mileage Does It Deliver?
This is the part where people expect the rug to get pulled out from under them, but that's not going to happen here. The 2015 Chevrolet Colorado V6 4x2 with 63 extra horses and 7,000 pounds of towing capacity is rated at 21 mpg combined (18 city/26 highway). The old 242-hp five-cylinder it replaces was good for 19 mpg combined (17 city/23 highway).

What's more, this makes the new 305-hp 3.6-liter V6 fractionally more fuel-efficient than the old 2.9-liter four-cylinder that was the old truck's 185-hp base engine. That one was rated at 21 combined (18 city/25 highway) when paired with an automatic. Direct injection, variable valve timing and two extra cogs in the transmission are worth their weight in gasoline, it would seem.

No four-cylinder ratings were available at the time of this writing, but they can only be better. As for the rumored turbodiesel, that one isn't coming until the 2016 model year. But it is on the horizon.

How Much and When Can I Get One?
The cheapest Base 2WD Extended Cab four-cylinder manual starts at $20,995. The 2WD LT Crew Cab short bed that's on most people's radar will start at $27,985 with the four-cylinder engine. The same truck in 4x4 trim starts at $32,960, but the difference can't be wholly attributed to the 4x4 system because the V6 engine is standard at that point.

The Z71 Crew Cab 4x4 short bed we spent the most time in stands near the top of the range at $34,990. Interestingly, it only costs $300 to upgrade from a crew cab short bed to a crew cab long bed, and that applies at any grade level.

What Are Its Closest Competitors?
The 2015 Toyota Tacoma is perhaps the Colorado's strongest competition, with a host of loyal fans. It's going into its 11th year with no significant changes, so it's no wonder its interior appointments appear dated and its powertrains lag behind in both power and fuel economy. Still, Toyota's design emphasis on off-road capability is real. For certain customers the Tacoma still has the measure of the Colorado.

Nissan's 2015 Frontier is the other obvious choice, but it's as old as the Toyota and suffers from the same need for a full redesign. It makes a bit more power than the Tacoma, but lags behind in fuel economy. If anything, the Frontier's interior is even more in need of an upgrade.

There is another, of course, but it's the 2015 GMC Canyon, a nearly identical in-house rival that almost doesn't count as competition.

Why Should You Consider This Truck?
You don't need excessive towing and hauling capability, but you want the flexibility of a pickup truck. Or you simply want a truck that won't fill up your entire garage and is easy to park. Either way, the Colorado delivers on both fronts and does so with much of the same refinement as its bigger brother.

Why Should You Think Twice About This Truck?
If off-road capability and toughness are top priorities, the Colorado has yet to prove itself. The limited ground clearance and low-hanging bodywork suggest that a properly equipped Toyota Tacoma would still be a better choice for such work.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

Used 2015 Chevrolet Colorado Overview

The Used 2015 Chevrolet Colorado is offered in the following submodels: Colorado Crew Cab, Colorado Extended Cab. Available styles include LT 4dr Crew Cab 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Z71 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Z71 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Z71 4dr Crew Cab 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6M), LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A), LT 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Z71 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A), 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6M), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Z71 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and Z71 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Chevrolet Colorado?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Chevrolet Colorado trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck is priced between $13,999 and$19,998 with odometer readings between 42092 and93374 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 is priced between $15,765 and$29,998 with odometer readings between 39754 and171330 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Chevrolet Colorado LT is priced between $18,995 and$29,995 with odometer readings between 19327 and114820 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Chevrolet Colorados are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Chevrolet Colorado for sale near. There are currently 17 used and CPO 2015 Colorados listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $13,999 and mileage as low as 19327 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Chevrolet Colorado.

Can't find a used 2015 Chevrolet Colorados you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Colorado for sale - 9 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $7,988.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $21,910.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Colorado for sale - 5 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $9,300.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 7 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $10,636.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Chevrolet Colorado?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

