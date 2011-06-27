Just purchased ( 2015 Black Friday) 2016 Colorado LT 4x4, with all the options, Rainforest green, with dark ash leather Got 10% off MSRP of $40K, and 1.99% 6 year loan Great looks, sharp interior, great size, fits in my garage and is easy to park, and has good turning radius. This truck has all the upgrades ( Conv and luxury package, plus safety package ) Ride is very nice, some sharp jolts on bad pavement. The one negative, the front seats are narrow, average comfort, but I love the heated feature, and that I can raise the seat Test drove the 2016 Toyota Tacoma, eliminated it, as there is no power seat option, and no way to raise or lower the seat. Too low of a seating position I spent over a year looking at mid-size trucks, and the Colorado is #1 in my opinion UPDATE: 6-14-16- now have 12,000 miles on Colorado, no major problems, still love the truck. One minor annoyance, and I hope Chevy fixes this in future updates, is the transmission. It is geared to search for lowest gear ( to get better gas mileage), but it makes it tough when you need quick acceleration, it hesitates too much. One thing I now do, is use the manual mode if I want the RPM"s up, as you can control what gear you are in. As far as looks, I get an average of 3-4 people checking out the truck, people will stop me, and ask about it. Definitely the best looking and unique truck in the market right now. UPDATE: 6-15-17- Now have 29,000 miles on my Colorado, no major or minor problems, still love the truck. Chevy has updated the 2017 Colorado with a new 8 speed transmission. This will eliminate the hesitation, I see on my 6 speed 2016. I have added 2 new custom upgrades, I would recommend. Cat back Muffler system ( $1,000) and a cold air intake air filter system ( $500 ) Both were dealer installed, so it keeps your warranty in place. Gives better throaty sound, and I am getting half mpg better mileage. I was averaging 20.5, now I get 21, with mixed use driving. Love it! UPDATE: 12-20-17 - Now have 37,000 miles on my Colorado, no problems at all, still love the truck. Still getting 21 MPG overall, which is way better then I expected, since I have 4WD, and usually haul stuff around. I have gotten used to the narrow seats, they do not bother me anymore. The only issue still, is the 6 speed transmission, it hesitates too long, before kicking in to a lower gear, when you need power quick. Chevy did this to get better MPG, but is irritating when on freeway, and need power, you have to stomp on the accelerator! I also have been in the snow, and gone mudding in it, and it did great at both. Still have people checking out the truck, no doubt best looking truck in market. UPDATE: June 29th 2018: Now have 43,000 miles, and no issues or problems. Still getting 21 MPG combined city/Highway. Only services, have been regular oil changes, tire rotations. My brother wants to buy one now. Looks like an updated Colorado coming out for 2019. Good deals on 2018's I would guess. UPDATE: July 2nd 2019: Now have 55,000 miles, and no issues of problems. Original tires still good, most likely get another 10,000 miles out of them. Speaking of tires, just had screw go thru, back driver side and got a flat. On dash, it tells you the air in each tire, great feature, and helped me to know I had low air. UPDATE: Jan 2nd, 2020: Now have 62,000 miles, and still now issues. I did get 4 new tires at 61,000 miles, the originals still had tread, but I was slipping more on wet surfaces. Put on Bridgestone Dueler Alenza Plus. Very good trackton, and smooth. 2022 is when the redesigned Colorado is coming out. Hoping they improve the seats, interior looks and transmission. UPDATE July 2020: Just went in for service at 65,000 Miles, no issues, brakes still have 5 to 10 thousand miles left on pads. Another bonus, the resale value on the this truck is still very high, around $20,000.

