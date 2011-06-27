  1. Home
2016 Chevrolet Colorado Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable ride
  • capable and fuel-efficient diesel engine
  • many available high-tech features
  • maneuverable size.
  • Low-hanging front airdam limits off-road potential
  • gasoline V6's disappointing real-world fuel economy.
List Price Range
$15,700 - $23,636
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its refined demeanor and feature-laden interior, the 2016 Chevrolet Colorado is a very appealing option for a midsize pickup or an alternative to a full-size truck. Midsize rivals surpass it off-road, but the Colorado's new diesel engine is a game-changer.

Vehicle overview

Midsize truck fans rejoiced when the new-generation Chevy Colorado arrived on the scene last year. Compared with older rivals in this class, it was more pleasant to drive, nicer on the inside and thriftier at the pump. Yet history may judge 2016 as an even more momentous year for midsize trucks because the 2016 Chevrolet Colorado is the first modern example to offer a diesel engine. It's a pricey add-on, to be sure, but the diesel provides a highly desirable combination of performance and fuel economy.

An optional diesel engine is the major upgrade on the 2016 Colorado, and it's worth considering if you're planning to tow.

You might not be all that impressed when you scan the specs on the diesel. After all, we're talking about a 2.8-liter four-cylinder that makes all of 181 horsepower. But the engine's 369 pound-feet of torque tell the story here. That's far more torque than you get with the gasoline V6, and not only can a diesel Chevy Colorado handle even bigger towing jobs, it'll also feel stronger and smoother pulling your trailer up highway grades. In normal driving situations, the diesel has a more relaxed character than the Colorado's gas engines and, thanks to the extra low-end grunt, the standard six-speed automatic transmission doesn't need to change gears as often. For now, Chevrolet is offering the diesel to retail consumers only on crew cabs.

The other notable update to the 2016 Colorado is the arrival of Apple CarPlay smartphone integration in trucks equipped with the available 8-inch MyLink touchscreen interface. This should make the Colorado that much more appealing for buyers who crave uninterrupted connectivity. It's worth noting, however, that the full-size Silverado 1500 also gets Apple CarPlay for 2016, and there's an argument to be made for making the stretch, especially if you're considering the Colorado V6. After all, the V6 isn't that much more efficient than the Silverado's satisfying 5.3-liter V8, and the price difference may be less than you think.

If you're sold on the midsize-truck segment, you'll naturally want to take a hard look at its reigning champ, the fully redesigned 2016 Toyota Tacoma. With its higher ground clearance and superior approach angle, the Tacoma is a real mountain goat compared to the more street-biased Colorado, and its technology offerings have improved notably this time around. The aged Nissan Frontier ranks a distant third in most categories, but it's likely to be the most affordable option, and it remains a competent, if uninspiring, pick. If you're planning to go diesel, it's worth your time to look at the full-size Ram 1500, which offers a diesel V6 in a wide range of cab styles. Overall, though, the 2016 Chevrolet Colorado should please the vast majority of midsize truck buyers with its diverse collection of talents.

Notably, we picked the 2015 Chevrolet Colorado as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars.

2016 Chevrolet Colorado models

The 2016 Chevrolet Colorado is a midsize pickup offered in two- and four-seat extended-cab and five-seat crew cab body styles. There are two bed lengths and four trim levels, ranging from no-nonsense Base and Work Truck models to the better-equipped LT and the top-of-the-line Z71.

The entry-level model, known simply as Base, is offered only on the extended cab. Standard features include 16-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, daytime running lights, air-conditioning, vinyl upholstery and floor covering, a four-way power driver seat with manual recline, front bucket seats, rear-seat delete, a tilt-only adjustable steering wheel, power windows, a rearview camera and a six-speaker AM/FM audio system with a 4.2-inch color display and USB and auxiliary audio inputs.

The next step up is the Work Truck model, which is available in both extended-cab and crew cab body styles and adds fold-up rear jump seats (extended-cab models only), cloth upholstery, carpeting and floor mats.

The major difference between the Base and Work Truck trims is the latter's exclusive list of desirable options, including the WT Convenience package, which bundles an EZ-Lift tailgate, a driver-side convex "spotter" mirror for enhanced visibility, remote keyless entry, cruise control and a theft-deterrent system. The Work Truck Appearance package adds 16-inch alloy wheels, chrome beltline trim, power-adjustable side mirrors and additional body-color exterior trim (mirror housings, door handles, rear bumper). An audio system upgrade package includes a basic version of Chevrolet's app-based MyLink system (operated via the 4.2-inch display), Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, voice controls, Pandora Internet radio, OnStar telematics and 4G LTE WiFi hotspot connectivity. Stand-alone options include an automatic locking rear differential, a spray-on bedliner and a trailering package (V6 models only).

Springing for the LT gets you most of the items in the WT Convenience and Work Truck Appearance packages (with the notable exception of the EZ-Lift tailgate), plus 17-inch alloy wheels, an overhead console, a tilt-and-telescoping adjustable leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, illuminated visor mirrors, OnStar (with 4G LTE WiFi) and an upgraded version of the MyLink interface with an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay smartphone integration, satellite radio, voice and steering wheel controls and four USB ports (two for the music interface and two for device charging).

Feature content is plentiful in the LT and Z71. The MyLink touchscreen interface is Apple CarPlay-compatible for 2016.

Options on LT models include the LT Convenience package, which adds foglights, a rear window defroster, the EZ-Lift tailgate, remote starting and a sliding rear window. The Luxury package (offered with or without chrome exterior accents) includes projector-style headlights, heated mirrors, chrome door handles and rear bumper, a four-way power front passenger seat, driver and front passenger power lumbar adjustment, heated front seats, automatic climate control and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. The available Safety package includes frontal collision and lane departure warning systems.

The top-of-the-line Z71 trim level comes standard with the contents of the LT Convenience package and the functional upgrades from the Luxury package, and it adds distinctive LED daytime running lights, dark-tinted 17-inch alloy wheels and grille surround, all-terrain tires (instead of all-season tires), an off-road-oriented suspension, the locking rear differential, hill descent control, unique cloth/leatherette upholstery and other model-specific trim pieces.

Offered exclusively on the Z71 is the Trail Boss package, which enhances the Colorado's image and off-road ability with 17-inch black wheels, black badges, all-terrain tires, black step bars, off-road lights, an off-road "sport bar" and fender flares. The LT and Z71 offer the diesel engine (crew cabs only), a seven-speaker Bose premium audio system and a navigation system (an enhancement of the standard 8-inch MyLink interface). All V6-powered Colorados can be fitted with a dual-mode sport exhaust.

2016 Highlights

For 2016, Chevrolet Colorado crew cabs get an optional diesel four-cylinder engine. The available MyLink touchscreen interface now supports Apple CarPlay, and the LT and Z71 models get an enhanced driver information display.

Performance & mpg

Three engines are available on the 2016 Chevy Colorado. The entry-level engine is a 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder that puts out 200 hp and 191 lb-ft of torque. Matched to a six-speed manual transmission, which is standard on the two-wheel-drive Base and extended-cab WT models, it returns EPA fuel economy estimates of 22 mpg combined (19 city/26 highway). With the available six-speed automatic, the numbers are 22 mpg combined (20/27) with two-wheel drive and 21 mpg combined (19/25) with four-wheel drive. Properly equipped, four-cylinder models can tow up to 3,500 pounds.

The available 3.6-liter V6 is a major upgrade over the four-cylinder with its 305 hp and 269 lb-ft. It comes mated to the six-speed automatic. EPA estimates for two-wheel-drive models are 21 mpg combined (18/26), and with four-wheel drive you're looking at 20 mpg combined (17/24). These are good numbers, but we were unable to match the combined mpg rating in Edmunds' 12-month Chevrolet Colorado long-term test. Properly equipped V6-powered models have a maximum towing capacity of 7,000 pounds.

The LT and Z71 crew cab configurations offer an optional turbocharged 2.8-liter four-cylinder diesel engine with 181 hp and an impressive 369 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed automatic is standard, as is a more deluxe trailering package that includes a driver-selectable exhaust brake and an integrated trailer brake controller (not available with the V6). You have a choice between 2WD and 4WD. When properly equipped, the diesel Chevy Colorado has a tow rating of 7,700 pounds. Expect the diesel to return significantly better fuel mileage than the V6 whether there's a trailer hitched to the back or not.

In Edmunds performance testing, a V6-equipped 4WD Colorado crew cab short bed went from zero to 60 mph in a quick 7.5 seconds, beating a 2016 Tacoma 4WD V6 by 0.7 second.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2016 Chevrolet Colorado include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, trailer sway control, front seat side impact airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and a rearview camera.

The OnStar telematics system (standard on upper trims) provides emergency crash notification, stolen vehicle notification and remote locking and unlocking services. Note that the Safety package, which includes forward collision and lane departure warning systems, is offered only on the LT trim level.

During Edmunds testing, a Colorado V6 Z71 crew cab short bed came to a stop from 60 mph in 129 feet, while a Colorado V6 LT 4WD crew cab long bed stopped in just 123 feet. Both results are a few feet better than comparable Tacoma models we've tested, likely due to the GM trucks' slightly grippier tires.

In government crash testing, the Chevy Colorado extended cab earned an overall rating of four out of five stars, with four stars for overall frontal crash protection and a full five stars for side-impact safety. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Colorado crew cab its highest possible rating of "Good" in its moderate-overlap frontal-offset crash test, the only test conducted as of this writing.

Driving

On the road, the 2016 Chevrolet Colorado feels polished and confident. That's not to say its ride is luxury-sedan smooth &mdash; this is still a pickup, after all &mdash; but it has a less truckish quality than you might expect. Handling feels secure, with relatively little body lean when you're driving around turns. On the flip side, the Colorado's modest ground clearance combines with the low-hanging front airdam (which is meant to improve aerodynamics and therefore fuel economy at highway speeds) to hamper the truck's off-road ability. You'll certainly want to remove the airdam if you're planning on doing any serious four-wheeling.

Ride quality and handling are impressively civilized, and the Z71 Trail Boss makes the most of the Colorado's off-road potential.

The Colorado's entry-level, gasoline-fueled 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine is pretty underwhelming unless you're just looking for a cheap, basic truck (or you want a manual transmission). Fitted with the available V6 engine, however, the Colorado has plenty of oomph and can tow your typical trailer full of dirt bikes or ATVs without breaking a sweat. The engine sounds coarse during hard acceleration, though, and the six-speed automatic transmission can be a bit slow to downshift. The potent yet efficient turbodiesel four-cylinder is a compelling alternative, as there's plenty of torque available at low engine speeds, meaning the transmission doesn't have to downshift as often. The diesel Colorado is extraordinarily quiet, too.

Interior

The 2016 Chevrolet Colorado's readouts and controls are generally well-placed and intuitive, though the design of the gauges is exceptionally generic-looking. The available MyLink infotainment system is relatively simple to use, and we like the extra capabilities of the voice command system and built-in Apple CarPlay compatibility. The touchscreen can sometimes be slow to respond to inputs, however, or require a reset before it responds at all.

If you're looking for a roomy backseat in a midsize truck, the Chevrolet Colorado crew cab delivers.

Seat comfort is excellent up front, even on long drives, and if you're on the tall side, you'll find headroom and legroom more plentiful than in the Tacoma. The crew cab's rear seat also offers a few more inches of legroom compared to class rivals and is pretty comfortable for two normal-sized adults, though full-size crew cabs are still the way to go if backseat space is a top priority. As with most extended-cab models, the rear jump seats in the Colorado's version are no place you'd want to put an adult for more than a short jaunt.

Both body styles offer storage space under those rear seats for valuable tools or gear you'd rather not leave unprotected in the bed. For shoppers interested in the extended cab, Chevrolet has integrated a feature where the rear headrest doubles as an extension to the rear seat bottom, allowing for the installation of a child seat.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love my 2016 Colorado LT
jerry,12/12/2015
LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft.SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Just purchased ( 2015 Black Friday) 2016 Colorado LT 4x4, with all the options, Rainforest green, with dark ash leather Got 10% off MSRP of $40K, and 1.99% 6 year loan Great looks, sharp interior, great size, fits in my garage and is easy to park, and has good turning radius. This truck has all the upgrades ( Conv and luxury package, plus safety package ) Ride is very nice, some sharp jolts on bad pavement. The one negative, the front seats are narrow, average comfort, but I love the heated feature, and that I can raise the seat Test drove the 2016 Toyota Tacoma, eliminated it, as there is no power seat option, and no way to raise or lower the seat. Too low of a seating position I spent over a year looking at mid-size trucks, and the Colorado is #1 in my opinion UPDATE: 6-14-16- now have 12,000 miles on Colorado, no major problems, still love the truck. One minor annoyance, and I hope Chevy fixes this in future updates, is the transmission. It is geared to search for lowest gear ( to get better gas mileage), but it makes it tough when you need quick acceleration, it hesitates too much. One thing I now do, is use the manual mode if I want the RPM"s up, as you can control what gear you are in. As far as looks, I get an average of 3-4 people checking out the truck, people will stop me, and ask about it. Definitely the best looking and unique truck in the market right now. UPDATE: 6-15-17- Now have 29,000 miles on my Colorado, no major or minor problems, still love the truck. Chevy has updated the 2017 Colorado with a new 8 speed transmission. This will eliminate the hesitation, I see on my 6 speed 2016. I have added 2 new custom upgrades, I would recommend. Cat back Muffler system ( $1,000) and a cold air intake air filter system ( $500 ) Both were dealer installed, so it keeps your warranty in place. Gives better throaty sound, and I am getting half mpg better mileage. I was averaging 20.5, now I get 21, with mixed use driving. Love it! UPDATE: 12-20-17 - Now have 37,000 miles on my Colorado, no problems at all, still love the truck. Still getting 21 MPG overall, which is way better then I expected, since I have 4WD, and usually haul stuff around. I have gotten used to the narrow seats, they do not bother me anymore. The only issue still, is the 6 speed transmission, it hesitates too long, before kicking in to a lower gear, when you need power quick. Chevy did this to get better MPG, but is irritating when on freeway, and need power, you have to stomp on the accelerator! I also have been in the snow, and gone mudding in it, and it did great at both. Still have people checking out the truck, no doubt best looking truck in market. UPDATE: June 29th 2018: Now have 43,000 miles, and no issues or problems. Still getting 21 MPG combined city/Highway. Only services, have been regular oil changes, tire rotations. My brother wants to buy one now. Looks like an updated Colorado coming out for 2019. Good deals on 2018's I would guess. UPDATE: July 2nd 2019: Now have 55,000 miles, and no issues of problems. Original tires still good, most likely get another 10,000 miles out of them. Speaking of tires, just had screw go thru, back driver side and got a flat. On dash, it tells you the air in each tire, great feature, and helped me to know I had low air. UPDATE: Jan 2nd, 2020: Now have 62,000 miles, and still now issues. I did get 4 new tires at 61,000 miles, the originals still had tread, but I was slipping more on wet surfaces. Put on Bridgestone Dueler Alenza Plus. Very good trackton, and smooth. 2022 is when the redesigned Colorado is coming out. Hoping they improve the seats, interior looks and transmission. UPDATE July 2020: Just went in for service at 65,000 Miles, no issues, brakes still have 5 to 10 thousand miles left on pads. Another bonus, the resale value on the this truck is still very high, around $20,000.
Converted from Tacoma and have never looked back
Jim,09/28/2016
Z71 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Before buying my 2016 Colorado in October of 2015, I was a committed Tacoma owner. I drove a 4wd Tacoma crew cab for 12 years and really loved it. But when I went to look at the 2016 Tacoma, the dealers only had 2015 models in stock and they did not come close in comparison to the Colorado. My mileage is a lot better than my Tacoma was (averaged 18-19 mpg); over the last 11 months I have consistently gotten 22-24 mpg. I admit I have a light foot, although I routinely travel 70 mph on the highway. The key is to avoid sudden accelerations. I have also been happy with the deeper bed (check it out - the Colorado bed is several inches deeper than Tacoma), the dampened tailgate and the step bumper, which makes it much easier to get up into the bed. I also bought the custom ladder rack that Chevy offers and have been very happy with it. It's super-sturdy and carries something like 800 pounds. The 4wd system has also worked great on trips to NH, VT and other snowy places. The only thing I don't like about my Colorado is the plastic shield that's bolted to the bottom of the front bumper. Obviously, it's designed to improve gas mileage, but it scrapes when I go off-road and even once when I pulled up to a concrete parking curb. On the plus side, if I want to take it off, it would be easy to do (just a bunch of screws) but I have been too lazy to remove it. I've had no mechanical issues and the display/electronics inside are really first-class. I admit to having had some jitters when I first bought it, since I have really been a Tacoma fan, but I took the leap but it has paid off so far.
One of the best mid-sized trucks, but not perfect
David Nixon,05/03/2016
Z71 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Overall, the truck is great. Chevy nailed the looks. It's tough, rugged and modern and does a great job of making it stand out on the road. The interior is excellent, but large drivers might have some time adjusting the seat to get it comfortable. Some issues with the motor... In normal drive mode, you have to mash the pedal to the floor to extract power out of it. The power is there, but the pedal calibration is there to soften power delivery and help improve fuel economy. Pushing the "tow mode" button helps, it changes the throttle response and shifting patterns on the transmission. It's essentially a renamed "sport" mode that you would find on a car. I drive in tow mode exclusively. Have your dealer install the 2" front leveling kit so that it doesn't look it is standing on it's nose, and makes the truck look balanced. You can throw a set of aggressive off-road 265/70-R17 tires on the stock rims without clearance issues once you do the leveling kit. Lifts it a little more, and makes it look balanced. The air damn under the front bumper needs to come off if you want to take this off road. Look at every picture of the truck in stock form. You have this 305hp off road package truck, and yet that plastic trim will hit a curb in a parking lot. Removing that and installing the leveling kit($400), gives the front end a lot of clearance for moderate off road capabilities... This truck, once set up, has great off-road potential. It will also haul more than any other truck in it's class. Overall I am VERY happy with my purchase. Got the Crew Cab, Z71 4x4 with Bose 7 speaker audio, NAV, spray in bed liner, heavy duty tow package, tinted windows, side steps, etc... for $37k You get a lot of truck for the money, Chevrolet did a great job on this model and that's why it is Motor Trend Truck of the Year, 2 years running. It's not perfect, but I rate the overall execution of an 8.5 out of 10.
Sharp looks, comfortable, but slow to accelerate
Zach,02/16/2016
Z71 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
I purchase a 2016 Z71 4WD black Trail Boss about three weeks ago and am loving it so far. I really like the trail boss package accessories like the off road sport bar and LED off road lights on top. The black painted wheels and aggressive all terrain tires seem to turn heads. I got all the options. Heated seats, navigation, Bose 7 speaker system, spray in bed liner, etc. I'm loving it so far. The technology in this truck is amazing. I especially love the apple car play feature that allows me to reflect my iOS device onto the in-dash display. The rear view camera is great with its line projections that show you where you're going to end up as you turn the wheel. I didn't especially like the price though. For everything, including the trail boss package (extra $7k), I ended up paying a little over 42k for the truck including an extended 72k mile bumper to bumper warranty. The only thing I don't like about the truck is its lack of responsiveness when laying on the gas. It takes a little long to switch gears, so I end up using the manual gear switching so that I can control when the truck shifts up and down. I'm glad it has this option. Over the course of 1,000 miles, I've ended up with an average of 17MPG. I'm a pretty aggressive driver though, so others may get better gas consumption rates. Overall, I'm loving the truck. I traded in my 2012 TRD Tacoma and don't regret it a bit. This is the best vehicle I've owned thus far. I can't give an accurate report to reliability yet or cost of ownership as I've only had it for a little less than a month. Don't get the 4 cylinder unless you drive like a granny. The v6 or turbo diesel are the only ways to go.
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 6300 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover22%

Quick Summary
Diesel fans have something to be excited about: the addition of a four-cylinder turbodiesel engine to the midsize 2016 Chevrolet Colorado pickup. The Duramax engine is more than just the only game in town. This diesel is genuinely well executed and gives truck shoppers yet another option to consider if they need substantial towing and hauling capability in a midsize package.

What Is It?
Joining the two gasoline-fueled models of the Colorado, the 2016 Chevrolet Colorado Duramax is the only midsize pickup you can buy with a diesel engine. It's only available in crew cabs in LT or Z71 trims, with RWD or 4WD layouts. GM has no plans to offer diesel-powered extended-cab models, but may change course if its sees enough demand for it.

The Duramax has been an eagerly awaited addition to the Colorado lineup since it was announced in 2014. In the meantime, sales of gasoline-fueled Colorados have surpassed expectations, and GM's plant has been running flat-out to keep up. The addition of the Duramax variant's pent-up demand will only exacerbate this supply constraint, so don't be surprised if you have to wait to take delivery of one.

What's New Under the Hood?
Though the Colorado's 2.8-liter inline-four-cylinder turbodiesel is new to the U.S. market, this engine has seen duty in many global markets for several years. So despite its newness Stateside, the new engine is a well-honed, mature product.

Changes were made to suit the U.S. market, however, since we expect a certain level of refinement and have more stringent emissions requirements than other regions. As such, the engine received a host of noise- and vibration-abatement measures, a urea-based exhaust after-treatment system and a revised engine calibration.

The result is a four-cylinder engine that generates 181 horsepower at 3,400 rpm. No news there. The kicker is the torque. There's 369 pound-feet of it and it peaks at 2,000 rpm. Compare that to the 3.6-liter gasoline V6, which delivers far more horsepower (305) but only 269 lb-ft of torque at 4,000 rpm.

A smaller compressor wheel in the diesel's variable-nozzle turbo improves response and enhances performance at altitude. Vibrations are smoothed out by balance shafts within the beefy iron block and a pendulum absorber in the six-speed automatic's torque converter, while Denso solenoid injectors are programmed to exorcise diesel clatter.

This is a purpose-built truck engine, and the engineering team accordingly subjected it to the same battery of testing levied upon all GM truck engines. The engine's robustness is partly why diesel-equipped Colorados weigh between 260 and 300 pounds more than otherwise similar V6-equipped models.

For towing, the Duramax is tops among Colorados. Chevrolet pegs the diesel's tow rating at 7,700 pounds (7,600 for 4WD versions). This is 700 pounds more (600 pounds for 4WD models) than the V6 Colorado equipped with the optional Trailering package. Payload capacity drops a few dozen pounds relative to V6 Colorados to between 1,457 and 1,508 pounds for the diesel.

What Else Is New?
The truck itself is fundamentally carried over intact from the existing model. But that's not to say the diesel engine was plopped in and the truck sent on its way with no other changes.

The engine's additional mass necessitated revisions to the suspension tuning and a revised calibration for the electric power steering system. The diesel setup also includes a driver-selectable exhaust brake that closes the turbocharger's vanes to provide engine braking.

How Does It Drive?
Rolling into the Duramax's right pedal from a stop produces intuitive, linear motivation. There's little of the off-boost sogginess you might expect from a turbodiesel. Torque at full whack is certainly healthy in the low- to midrange, and the engine feels perhaps a touch brighter than its 181 hp rating would suggest.

A welcome side effect of the broad torque delivery on tap is a reduction of the irksome transmission hunting that we've observed in our V6-powered long-term Colorado. Motoring in the diesel just feels breezier.

Turbo noise is almost nonexistent. In fact, most of the telltales of the diesel combustion are effectively banished once the truck's speed surpasses 20 mph or so. At idle or with the windows down, the engine's diesel-ness tips its hand — you notice a quiver at idle and the characteristic diesel grumble during light load operation — but it's never offensive.

Scott Yackley, the engine's assistant chief engineer, acknowledges that the engine might be too quiet for die-hard diesel enthusiasts who want to revel in the noise. For those customers, he says half-jokingly, the solution is free and easy: Simply remove the sound-damping blanket that sits atop the engine.

As far as handling is concerned, the additional mass lurking over the front wheels is unmistakable, but the stiffer springs ensure that it always remains in control. Another seat-of-the-pants difference includes a firmer brake pedal during light braking compared to what's found in the gasoline versions of this pickup. On a dirt ranch path, we also sampled the truck's hill descent control feature and give it high marks for its smooth operation and lack of histrionics.

What's the Interior Like and What Features Are Available?
Diesel models come standard with a 3.42 axle ratio, a trailering package including an integrated trailer brake controller, plus the aforementioned exhaust brake incorporated into the Tow/Haul button. All Colorados offer Apple CarPlay compatibility for 2016, and LT and Z71 models receive an improved gauge cluster screen.

Elsewhere, the interior is carried over intact from the current Colorado, and we've found it a mixed bag when compared to the cabin of its bigger brother, the Silverado. The backseat in particular lacks versatility with its cramped underseat storage and tall stack height when the seatback is folded.

How Much Does It Cost?
The diesel engine adds a not-inconsiderable $3,730 to the sticker over a comparably configured V6 model, bringing the Duramax's minimum price of entry to just under $36,000. While the diesel is certain to deliver the best fuel economy of any midsize pickup, thus eventually offsetting the engine's premium, GM hasn't released the truck's EPA fuel economy numbers.

Based on hints from GM and our drive, we are confident that the Duramax's combined mpg will be comfortably in the mid-20s and its highway rating will surpass 30 mpg. By comparison, the 2WD V6 Colorado manages 20 mpg in combined driving (21 combined mpg for 4WD V6 models).

What Competing Models Should You Also Consider?
Ram 1500 Ecodiesel: Bigger and priced a bit higher than the Colorado Duramax, the half-ton Ecodiesel is the next rung up the diesel truck ladder.

Toyota Tacoma: The Tacoma was redesigned for 2016. However, there's still no diesel offered, which is a shame considering Toyota has been offering one in overseas markets for decades.

Why Should You Consider This Truck?
There's simply no other alternative to the Colorado Duramax if you want a diesel-powered midsize pickup, and GM's turbodiesel engine is a sharp performer besides. It's refined, has good manners and is less frenetic than the gasoline V6 model.

Why Should You Think Twice About This Truck?
It's only available in crew cab configurations with select trim levels. That also means it's expensive.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2016 Chevrolet Colorado Overview

The Used 2016 Chevrolet Colorado is offered in the following submodels: Colorado Crew Cab, Colorado Extended Cab. Available styles include Z71 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft.SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Z71 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Z71 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A), LT 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Z71 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6M), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A), 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6M), Z71 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), and Z71 4dr Crew Cab 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Chevrolet Colorado?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Chevrolet Colorado trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 is priced between $21,988 and$33,998 with odometer readings between 24359 and163962 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Chevrolet Colorado LT is priced between $22,998 and$30,998 with odometer readings between 38762 and94201 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck is priced between $15,700 and$17,995 with odometer readings between 102299 and117865 miles.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 Chevrolet Colorado?

