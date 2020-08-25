Used 2009 Chevrolet Colorado for Sale Near Me
- Not Provided4 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,499
Best Price Dealer - Hallandale / Florida
THIS 2009 CHEVROLET COLORADO 4X2 COMES WITH RACK-AND-PINION STEERING, SATELLITE RADIO, AC, MUST BE SEEN IN PERSON TO BE APPRECIATED. **BEST PRICE DEALER INC** IS PROUD TO BE ONE OF THE FEW DEALERS TO HAVE THIS KIND OF VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY AND YOUR GARAGE CAN BE ITS HOME. ACT FAST! WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK AND GET CALLS FROM ALL OVER THE UNITED STATES AND BEYOND. EVERYONE'S APPROVED! OVER 40 BANKS TO WORK WITH. REBUILT TITLE, NO EXCUSES. YOU MUST GET FINANCED! WE ALSO OFFER BUY HERE PAY HERE,AND WE CAN EVEN OFFER INTEREST RATES STARTING AS LOW AS 2.9%, 90 DAYS AS CASH. PRICE BASED AFTER EQUITY OF $1500. WITH BEACON SCORE OF 750 OR ABOVE W.A.C. ESTE 2009 CHEVROLET COLORADO 4X2 VIENE CON MECANISMO PIÑON-CREMALLERA,RADIO SATELITAL, CONTROL CRUISE CON DEBE SER VISTO EN PERSONA PARA SER APRECIADO. ** BEST PRICE DEALER INC ** ESTÁ ORGULLOSO DE SER UNO DE LOS POCOS DISTRIBUIDORES ENTENDER ESTE TIPO DE VEHÍCULO EN NUESTRO INVENTARIO Y SU GARAJE PUEDE SER SU PRÓXIMO HOGAR. ¡ACTÚA RÁPIDO! ESTAMOS ABIERTOS 7 DÍAS POR SEMANA, RECIBIMOS LLAMADAS DESDE TODOS LOS ESTADOS UNIDOS Y MÁS ALLÁ. ¡TODOS ESTÁN APROBADOS! MÁS DE 40 BANCOS ... SIN EXCUSAS. ¡DEBES OBTENER FINANCIACIÓN! TAMBIÉN OFRECEMOS COMPRAR AQUÍ PAGAR AQUÍ, Y PODEMOS OFRECER TASAS DE INTERÉS DESDE EL 2,9%, 90 DIAS EN EFECTIVO. PRECIO BASADO DESPUÉS DEL PATRIMONIO DE $1500. CON PUNTUACIÓN DE BALIZA DE 750 O MÁS DE W.A.C. CALL 954-391-7910 * www.bestpricecardealer.com *****ANY CREDIT APPROVED EASY FINANCE BUY HERE PAY HERE***** REPO ? OK BAD CREDIT ? OK NO CREDIT ? OK SSI INCOME ? OK NO SOCIAL ? OK OPEN LOAN ? OK FIRST TIME BUYER ? OK *****TRADES WELCOME EVERYONE'S APPROVED! OVER 40 BANKS TO WORK WITH... NO EXCUSES. WE ALSO OFFER BUY HERE PAY HERE,AND WE CAN EVEN OFFER INTEREST RATES STARTING AS LOW AS 2.9%. PRICE BASED AFTER EQUITY OF $1500.WITH BEACON SCORE OF 700 OR ABOVE W.A.C *****OPEN LATE 7 DAYS + SUNDAYS *SE HABLA ESPAÑOL **** OBTENGA EL MEJOR PRECIO LLAME AHORA MISMO (954-391-7910) * NOS ESPECIALIZADO EN TODO TIPO DE CRÉDITO; BUENO, MALO O NO CREDIT...TODOS SON BIENVENIDOS TRAIGA SU USADO Y SALGA MANEJANDO EN SU VEHÍCULO NUEVO HOY MISMO ! NECESITAS FINANCIAR ? VAMOS A TRABAJAR CON MAS DE 40 BANCOS HASTA OBTENER SU APROBACIÓN ! *****NECESITAS AYUDA CON TU DOWNPAYMENT? NO HAY PROBLEMA*****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 4 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Colorado LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, Stability Control, 6ft Bed, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCCS149598149668
Stock: 149668
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 147,148 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
Tom's Auto Sales - Des Moines / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Colorado LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCCS139198109959
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 181,061 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,250
Lasco Ford - Fenton / Michigan
Gray 2009 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4WD 3.7L 5-Cylinder SFI DOHC ABS brakes, Child Security Rear Door Locks, Dual front impact airbags, Front & Rear Chrome Bumpers, Traction control.Recent Arrival!TEXT ... GO LASCO... to 810-629-2255 to get your trade appraisal and credit approval! Lasco Ford is located in Fenton MI and has been in business for over 35 Years! You can make your purchase with confidence and complete your purchase hassle free in a timely manner. As a Carfax certified dealer we provide a free Carfax with every purchase. Additionally we will be happy to provide all of our customers with a complimentary Carfax on their vehicle as well.We have a selection of lenders and credit unions to choose from with the most competitive rates & terms available. Lasco Ford has guaranteed financing where EVERYONE'S APPROVED!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Colorado LT with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCDT13E898132198
Stock: OP18471A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 100,480 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$13,500
Harchelroad Motors of Imperial and Wauneta - Imperial / Nebraska
Featuring: Front Single Zone Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Side Mirrors, Power 12v Outlet, AM/FM Stereo with Single CD Player MP3 Playback, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, OnStar Satellite Communications, Tilt Steering Wheel, Running Boards, Bed Liner Airbag Safety System, 4-Wheel Antilock Brake System, 4-Wheel Drive, Chrome Alloy Wheels. Paint Condition 8 Out 10, Interior 8 Out Of 10, Tires front Rear 85%. VISIT US TODAY At Harchelroad Motors Inc. in Wauneta and Imperial, we are committed to 100% customer satisfaction with every interaction you have with us. Please don't hesitate to let us know how your experience was or how we could make it better for you. We look forward to personally meeting all our Chevrolet and Buick customers after every purchase to make sure your experience with us has been better than expected!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Colorado LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCDT13E298133282
Stock: 10467A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 176,449 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,000
Bradshaw Buick Chevrolet GMC - Greer / South Carolina
Recent Arrival! Victory Red 2009 Chevrolet Colorado LT CARFAX One-Owner. **GREAT CARFAX SERVICE HISTORY**, **ONE-OWNER**, **ACCIDENT FREE**. **BRADSHAW BUY B4 AUCTION VEHICLE** These are a select offering of used cars, trucks, and SUVs that have traditionally been sold to independent dealers and small used car lots. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that are perhaps 'flawed' in some way. They are only offered for a limited time (14-21 days) before being sent to auction. They are sold 100% AS-IS without any warranty coverage. They are sold with our best price listed on the windshield with no negotiation necessary!! Contact dealer for more information. https://www.kbb.com/kbbreport/hsbuj
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Colorado LT with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCDS13E198110305
Stock: C66629A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 165,055 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,977
I-77 Chevrolet - Ripley / West Virginia
This Deep Ruby Metallic 2009 Chevrolet Colorado WT might be just the regular cab for you. We're offering a great deal on this one at $5,977. This vehicle's gorgeous deep ruby metallic exterior pairs nicely with its black interior. This is the vehicle you have been waiting for! Call now to schedule a test drive! All quotes are estimates only. On occasion, unintentional, but material, errors may occur in the entry of the condition, warranty, pricing and/or payment data that forms the basis of the quotes. In such an event, The dealer will not honor such quotes. The dealer, in its sole discretion, will make the determination as to whether a quote is materially inaccurate as a result of unintentional data entry errors. Contact Information: I-77 Auto Group, 475 Church St S., Ripley, WV, 25271, Phone: 3045147077, E-mail: leads@I-77autogroup.motosnap.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Colorado LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, Stability Control, 6ft Bed, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCCS149398154710
Stock: R95120A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- 171,383 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,680
Martin Chevrolet - Crystal Lake / Illinois
!!! MECHANIC'S SPECIAL!!! This 2009 Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD comes equipped with Locking Rear Differential and Fog Lamps and is in need of some TLC and a little work. This vehicle was minimally inspected and will be sold AS IS WITH ALL FLAWS .Stop in today to take a closer look!Martin Chevrolet is excited to be Crystal Lake and McHenry County's newest Chevy dealer. We handle every transaction in a very simple, straight-forward and transparent manner and our goal is to make your car buying experience fun. Please call, e-mail or stop in and see why Martin Chevrolet will be Chicagoland's #1 Chevy dealer!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck with AWD/4WD, Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCDT19E198147164
Stock: 17461A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 134,156 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995
Best Buy Auto Sales - Murphysboro / Illinois
*new water pump and serpentine belt*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Colorado LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, Stability Control, 6ft Bed, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCCS149998109058
Stock: 20042
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 103,842 miles
$6,800
Champion Chevrolet of Fowlerville - Fowlerville / Michigan
Located At Matthews Hargreaves Chevrolet In Royal Oak, MI Questions Or To Schedule A Test Drive Call/Text 248-301-9609. To Keep You Safe, We Deliver! Buy Online-Text-Email-Chat-Phone 248-301-9609 And We Will Deliver Your Next Vehicle To Your Door! FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR! IT'S THAT EASY. ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Low tire pressure warning, Traction control, XM Radio. Every pre-owned vehicle comes with an autobiography which includes a vehicle history report as well what we did in service to get your vehicle ready for you! We pride ourselves on value pricing our vehicles and exceeding customer expectations! The next step? Give us a call to confirm availability and schedule a hassle free test drive! While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Recent Arrival! Colorado LT Black Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 21642 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Colorado LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, Stability Control, 6ft Bed, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCCS149598110529
Stock: 4443BGM
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 73,960 miles
$6,995
Havre Ford - Havre / Montana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck with Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, Stability Control, 6ft Bed, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCCS149598135270
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 109,090 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,993
Frenchys Auto - Pittsburgh / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Colorado LT with AWD/4WD, Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCDT19E598122266
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 95,014 miles
$9,000$1,583 Below Market
Toyota of Warren - Warren / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Colorado LT with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Post-collision safety system, Crew Cab.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCCS339388220040
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 119,317 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,900$1,975 Below Market
Lafayette Motors - Lafayette / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Colorado LT1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCDSCD9XA8139397
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 121,720 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,950$534 Below Market
Southern Auto Exchange - Smyrna / Tennessee
2010 CHEVY...COLORADO...LT...VERY NICE TRUCK INSIDE AND OUT WITH A CLEAN CARFAX...ALL POWER OPTIONS...CHROME WHEELS WITH GOOD TIRES... CALL OR TEXT FOR MORE INFO...615.944.4695 MULTIPLE FINANCING SOURCES WITH GREAT RATES...ALSO BUY HERE PAY HERE OPTIONS FOR TN RESIDENTS...OTHER FEES APPLY...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Colorado LT2 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCJSDDE8A8103133
Stock: 5133
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 108,088 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,497$420 Below Market
Unique Auto Import - Dumfries / Virginia
Looking for a family vehicle? This Chevrolet Colorado is great for kids and adults. Buyer confidence is more important than ever these days which is why we at UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT have the title records to prove this truck is a one-owner vehicle. Rest assured knowing that this Chevrolet Colorado has the low miles that you have been searching for with only 108,088 on the odometer. Plus, even better! There aren't any smoke odors because the previous owner was a non-smoker. It has also been meticulously maintained, and we have the complete SERVICE HISTORY to prove it. We performed a thorough MULTI-POINT INSPECTION on this and every vehicle that we offer for sale to assure your complete satisfaction. Anything meant to stand the test of time must first be built upon a solid foundation. Without a shred of doubt, we guarantee that this vehicle's foundation has not been compromised by any structural damage.The powerful 3.7L L5 DOHC 20V engine accelerates strongly and more than holds its own in the toughest of traffic. The 3.7L L5 DOHC 20V engine gets great gas mileage and performs well on the highway. The sporty handling will make driving fun and help you gracefully handle even the toughest of curves and turns. If you like to take your vehicles out for a rough off-road trek then this Chevrolet Colorado is perfect for you as it is ready off the lot to do some serious adventuring. Feel like royalty in the luxury of this truck. All the best power, convenience and safety options are available on this fully equipped Chevrolet Colorado. Compare and see for yourself.This baby 'purrs like a kitten' under the hood. We know you want a vehicle that looks good. This truck has been well maintained and is flawless. Enjoy your new ride knowing the interior could pass a 'white glove' test as it has been well cared and has no damage or stains. The road has been great to this one and everything is in proper working order. All in all the exterior is in great shape with no rust, dings or dents other than the usual minuscule scuff or two that require close scrutiny to even notice. The interior of a used vehicle can take the hardest hits but the condition of this one has been well kept.Want a CARFAX? Not an issue! We supply a free report with all of our vehicles. We are proud to be a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. Every car that we sell has been thoroughly inspected by us and is also comes with a clean history as verified by CARFAX. This truck is a one-owner vehicle according to the report by CARFAX, which we run on every vehicle that we sell. We run a AutoCheck Report on every car we buy and make that information available to you just for asking. Buyer confidence is important to us and to prove this we have gone to great lengths to become an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. We've told you how well the previous owner kept this vehicle up, now let this truck's AutoCheck One Owner report provide the proof.For peace of mind, this truck comes with our STANDARD WARRANTY protection package. Stop by or call us for more information. Be sure to ask us about our optional extended warranty packages that are available and at very affordable prices. GUARANTEED FINANCING for all types of credit. Call today for more information. Call us today at (703) 441-0111 to find out just how low your monthly payments can be with approved credit and low money down. If you trust BLUE BOOK's pricing then you better believe the fact that we have priced this truck below its BLUE BOOK means it won't stay on our lot long. Act today!We are only minutes away from Reston, stop by and visit us today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Colorado LT1 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCJTCDE4A8131082
Stock: 131082
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 134,545 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,000
Honda Cars of Bellevue - Bellevue / Nebraska
This 2010 Chevrolet Colorado LT w/1LT 2WD is offered to you for sale by Honda Cars Of Bellevue. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This rare vehicle is a prime example of automotive engineering perfected. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Chevrolet Colorado LT w/1LT 2WD is sure to sell fast. More information about the 2010 Chevrolet Colorado: The base model Colorado comes at an entry-level price for a no-frills truck. Even at that level, it comes equipped with a few luxuries such as air conditioning, two 12-volt power outlets, updated chrome trim for the interior and lots of safety features. Strengths of this model include New 5.3-liter V8 engine, nearly endless configuration options, curtain air bags now available, and standard stability control. Paste this link into your web browser or go to our website to see a video of our Used Car Manager doing a walk around of this actual vehicle: https://youtu.be/MwyqqD-Sz6E
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Colorado LT1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, Stability Control, 6ft Bed, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCCSCD99A8132582
Stock: 200165C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 170,087 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,995
Colonial Buick GMC - Loganville / Georgia
$600 below NADA Retail!, EPA 23 MPG Hwy/17 MPG City! LT w/1LT trim. Aluminum Wheels, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Bed Liner, ENGINE, 3.7L DOHC 5-CYLINDER SFI, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels. Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Electrochromic rearview mirror. OPTION PACKAGES ENGINE, 3.7L DOHC 5-CYLINDER SFI (242 hp [180.4 kW] @ 5600 rpm), 242 lb-ft [326.7 N-m] @ 4600 rpm), AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO with CD/MP3 player, seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, Radio Data System (RDS), automatic volume and TheftLock (STD), TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD). Chevrolet LT w/1LT with SHEER SILVER METALLIC exterior and EBONY interior features a 5 Cylinder Engine with 242 HP at 5600 RPM*. VEHICLE REVIEWS CarAndDriver.com's review says 'They're capable and competent, offering a wide variety of body styles, load ratings, and powertrain choices.'. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 23 MPG Hwy. A GREAT VALUE This Colorado is priced $600 below NADA Retail. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $23,800*. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER Here at Colonial Buick GMC, we work hard to find you the perfect new or used car, truck, SUV, or crossover that best fits your needs. Looking for parts or need an oil change? Colonial Buick GMCs got you covered there too. Pricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Colorado LT1 with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCDSCDE3A8121109
Stock: P7498A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 78,441 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$11,900$679 Below Market
Mincer Ford - Columbus Junction / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Colorado LT1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCDSCD95A8133846
Certified Pre-Owned: No
