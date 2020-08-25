Used 2009 Chevrolet Colorado for Sale Near Me

Unique Auto Import - Dumfries / Virginia

Looking for a family vehicle? This Chevrolet Colorado is great for kids and adults. Buyer confidence is more important than ever these days which is why we at UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT have the title records to prove this truck is a one-owner vehicle. Rest assured knowing that this Chevrolet Colorado has the low miles that you have been searching for with only 108,088 on the odometer. Plus, even better! There aren't any smoke odors because the previous owner was a non-smoker. It has also been meticulously maintained, and we have the complete SERVICE HISTORY to prove it. We performed a thorough MULTI-POINT INSPECTION on this and every vehicle that we offer for sale to assure your complete satisfaction. Anything meant to stand the test of time must first be built upon a solid foundation. Without a shred of doubt, we guarantee that this vehicle's foundation has not been compromised by any structural damage.The powerful 3.7L L5 DOHC 20V engine accelerates strongly and more than holds its own in the toughest of traffic. The 3.7L L5 DOHC 20V engine gets great gas mileage and performs well on the highway. The sporty handling will make driving fun and help you gracefully handle even the toughest of curves and turns. If you like to take your vehicles out for a rough off-road trek then this Chevrolet Colorado is perfect for you as it is ready off the lot to do some serious adventuring. Feel like royalty in the luxury of this truck. All the best power, convenience and safety options are available on this fully equipped Chevrolet Colorado. Compare and see for yourself.This baby 'purrs like a kitten' under the hood. We know you want a vehicle that looks good. This truck has been well maintained and is flawless. Enjoy your new ride knowing the interior could pass a 'white glove' test as it has been well cared and has no damage or stains. The road has been great to this one and everything is in proper working order. All in all the exterior is in great shape with no rust, dings or dents other than the usual minuscule scuff or two that require close scrutiny to even notice. The interior of a used vehicle can take the hardest hits but the condition of this one has been well kept.Want a CARFAX? Not an issue! We supply a free report with all of our vehicles. We are proud to be a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. Every car that we sell has been thoroughly inspected by us and is also comes with a clean history as verified by CARFAX. This truck is a one-owner vehicle according to the report by CARFAX, which we run on every vehicle that we sell. We run a AutoCheck Report on every car we buy and make that information available to you just for asking. Buyer confidence is important to us and to prove this we have gone to great lengths to become an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. We've told you how well the previous owner kept this vehicle up, now let this truck's AutoCheck One Owner report provide the proof.For peace of mind, this truck comes with our STANDARD WARRANTY protection package. Stop by or call us for more information. Be sure to ask us about our optional extended warranty packages that are available and at very affordable prices. GUARANTEED FINANCING for all types of credit. Call today for more information. Call us today at (703) 441-0111 to find out just how low your monthly payments can be with approved credit and low money down. If you trust BLUE BOOK's pricing then you better believe the fact that we have priced this truck below its BLUE BOOK means it won't stay on our lot long. Act today!We are only minutes away from Reston, stop by and visit us today.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Colorado LT1 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 5 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GCJTCDE4A8131082

Stock: 131082

Certified Pre-Owned: No

