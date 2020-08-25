Used 2009 Chevrolet Colorado for Sale Near Me

2,274 listings
Colorado Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,274 listings
  • 2009 Chevrolet Colorado LT in White
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Colorado LT

    Not Provided
    4 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,499

    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet Colorado LT in White
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Colorado LT

    147,148 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet Colorado LT in Gray
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Colorado LT

    181,061 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,250

    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet Colorado LT in Silver
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Colorado LT

    100,480 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,500

    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet Colorado LT in Red
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Colorado LT

    176,449 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,000

    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet Colorado LT in Dark Red
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Colorado LT

    165,055 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,977

    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck in White
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck

    171,383 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,680

    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet Colorado LT in Dark Red
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Colorado LT

    134,156 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet Colorado LT in Black
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Colorado LT

    103,842 miles

    $6,800

    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck in Gray
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck

    73,960 miles

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet Colorado LT in Red
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Colorado LT

    109,090 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,993

    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet Colorado LT in Black
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Colorado LT

    95,014 miles

    $9,000

    $1,583 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Chevrolet Colorado LT1 in Dark Green
    used

    2010 Chevrolet Colorado LT1

    119,317 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,900

    $1,975 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Chevrolet Colorado LT2 in Black
    used

    2010 Chevrolet Colorado LT2

    121,720 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,950

    $534 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Chevrolet Colorado LT1 in Red
    used

    2010 Chevrolet Colorado LT1

    108,088 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,497

    $420 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Chevrolet Colorado LT1 in Dark Green
    used

    2010 Chevrolet Colorado LT1

    134,545 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,000

    Details
  • 2010 Chevrolet Colorado LT1 in Silver
    used

    2010 Chevrolet Colorado LT1

    170,087 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2010 Chevrolet Colorado LT1 in Black
    used

    2010 Chevrolet Colorado LT1

    78,441 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,900

    $679 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,274 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Colorado

Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Colorado
Overall Consumer Rating
4.419 Reviews
Write a review
  • 5
    (47%)
  • 4
    (42%)
  • 3
    (11%)
OK Truck
dandydon,04/14/2010
I missed not having a 4wd truck but I didn't miss the 14 mpg. So I got this Colorado. The mileage is OK, I have gotten 22 to 23 mpg on the highway. Around town in drops right off to 16- 17 mpg. I like the looks. It does ride a little rough , but it's a small 4wd with the off-road package, so that's expected.
Report abuse
