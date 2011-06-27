Vehicle overview

Chevy seems to be on another 10-year plan with its Colorado compact/midsize pickup. The Colorado's predecessor, the S10, lasted more than two decades. And though the 2012 Chevrolet Colorado is a competent truck, its age has resulted in it being outclassed by its primary rivals in terms of utility, design, feature content and all-around desirability.

Entering its ninth year of production without a full redesign, the Colorado is still an affordable pickup with much the same muscular look as Chevy's full-size trucks. It offers multiple configurations of body styles, trim levels and engines, including a stout 300-horsepower V8 that can pull 6,000 pounds of trailer toys.

But a look inside the cabin reveals the Colorado's shortcomings. This utilitarian space with its unimpressive materials hasn't changed much since the Colorado's debut. Chevy designed the interior with unfussy truck buyers in mind -- large knobs can be manipulated while wearing work gloves -- but the fleet managers who find themselves in compact pickups won't be impressed with this truck's noisy cabin and busy ride.

Among competing small trucks, only the Ford Ranger feels more dated, so the Colorado wins against this rival. But the Nissan Frontier and Toyota Tacoma are two more contemporary and refined alternatives to the Colorado. Value hunters might even consider late-model used versions of these competitors before settling on the aging Colorado.