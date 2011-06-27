  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Colorado
  4. Used 2017 Chevrolet Colorado
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(60)
Appraise this car

2017 Chevrolet Colorado Review

Pros & Cons

  • Gasoline V6 and four-cylinder diesel engines tow more than rivals
  • Maneuverable size, along with well-mannered steering and handling
  • Comfortable ride over most surfaces
  • Front seats can feel confining for larger people
  • Rivals offer more in-cab storage with rear seats folded
  • Low-hanging front air dam limits off-road potential
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
Chevrolet Colorado for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
List Price Range
$26,360 - $36,990
Used Colorado for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which Colorado does Edmunds recommend?

Other than deciding which engine and cab configuration to go with, picking a Colorado will depend largely on the number of creature comforts you need. With that in mind, the LT strikes a good balance between equipment levels and price while providing a few desirable option packages and a pretty modern vibe. The Z71 comes with the most features but gives you less flexibility to pick and choose. Its off-road capabilities aren't best-in-class, but if you want to hit the dirt in a Colorado, the new ZR2 is your best choice.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

The smooth-riding and well-equipped 2017 Chevrolet Colorado is a solid offering in the midsize truck segment. It's not the best choice for heading off-road or for ultimate comfort, but it's easy to drive and has plenty of towing capability.

Although full-size trucks are some of the most popular vehicles in America, trucks such as the Colorado make a great case for themselves as mini-me versions of the big haulers. Available with three different engines and an array of cab and bed configurations, the 2017 Colorado is a midsize truck that can get all sorts of jobs done.

A plus for midsize trucks such as the Colorado is their maneuverability. Though they may seem only marginally smaller than full-size trucks (such as Chevy's Silverado), they're much more nimble and versatile in the city. Plus, the Colorado can tow up to 7,700 pounds — that's more than enough for the typical trailer.

Notably, we picked the 2015 Chevrolet Colorado as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars.

What's it like to live with?

Our editorial experts put more than 50,000 miles on a 2017 Colorado ZR2 to determine its strengths and weaknesses. Equipped with an optional turbodiesel engine and loads of rugged equipment, the Colorado ZR2 is an adventurer's dream. But does that mean it's the right truck for you? Read our long-term Colorado ZR2 test to learn more.

2017 Chevrolet Colorado models

The 2017 Chevrolet Colorado is a midsize pickup offered in two- and four-seat extended-cab and five-seat crew-cab body styles. There are two bed lengths and five four trim levels: Base, Work Truck (WT), LT, Z71 and ZR2. For a no-nonsense truck, the Base and Work Truck models will likely hit the spot. The better-equipped LT offers extras such as Apple CarPlay and 4G LTE Wi-Fi hot-spot connectivity, while the top-of-the-range Z71 combines some basic off-road prowess with top equipment. Lastly, the ZR2 has significant suspension and body modifications that give it significantly greater off-road capability.

The entry-level model, known simply as Base, covers the truck basics without much in the way of extra fluff, but it still has a decent amount of equipment. It's offered only as an extended cab, and standard features include a 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder engine (200 horsepower and 191 pound-feet of torque), a six-speed manual transmission, air-conditioning, vinyl upholstery and floor covering, a four-way power driver seat with manual recline, front bucket seats, a tilt-only adjustable steering wheel, power windows, a rearview camera, and a six-speaker sound system with a 4.2-inch display.

There aren't too many changes when you step up to the Work Truck (WT) model, but it does come in both extended-cab and crew-cab body styles and adds fold-up rear jump seats (extended-cab models only), cloth upholstery, carpeting and floor mats.

The major difference between the Base and Work Truck trims is the latter's exclusive list of desirable options. Essentially you can equip the Work Truck with a few tech items, optional engines and exterior trim that makes it feel less basic. From the WT level on up, you can get a six-speed automatic transmission for the base four-cylinder or one of the Colorado's two optional engines: a 3.6-liter V6 (308 hp and 275 lb-ft) paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission or a 2.8-liter turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine (181 hp and 369 lb-ft) paired to a six-speed automatic.

Notable options that are part of packages for the WT include remote keyless entry, cruise control, and an audio system upgrade package that includes a version of Chevrolet's app-based MyLink system with Bluetooth connectivity, a 7-inch display screen, voice controls, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, OnStar telematics and 4G LTE Wi-Fi hot-spot connectivity.

If you don't want to sort through all the WT's options sheets, you can simply spring for the LT, which gets you most of the above items, plus 17-inch alloy wheels, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an 8-inch touchscreen, satellite radio and two additional USB ports.

More options are available for the LT, with the most notable ones being heated front seats, automatic climate control, and forward collision and lane departure warning systems.

For more luxury accoutrements and mild off-road ability, the Z71 is the next step up. It comes standard with most of the LT's optional equipment, plus it adds dark-tinted 17-inch alloy wheels, all-terrain tires (instead of all-season tires), an off-road-oriented suspension, a locking rear differential, hill descent control, unique cloth and simulated leather upholstery, and other model-specific trim pieces. And as a final touch, the LT and Z71 also offer a seven-speaker premium Bose audio system and a navigation system (an enhancement of the standard 8-inch MyLink interface).

Even with the off-road-oriented suspension, the Z71 is still more oriented toward street use. For more ability off the beaten path, the ZR2 is your truck. The ZR2 has a raised suspension with special dampers, bigger all-terrain tires, fender flares, special bodywork for improved approach and departure angles and an electronically locking rear differential. Chevy offers the V6 or the diesel engine for the ZR2.

For more detailed information about the ZR2, please read our 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 First Drive.

Driving

The Colorado drives well in almost all scenarios. Its tow ratings lead the class, steering and handling allow the truck to maneuver well around town, and the highway ride is smooth. We'd happily take the Colorado on a long road trip and drive it on a daily basis.

Acceleration

Fitted with the available V6 engine, the Colorado has plenty of oomph. The potent yet efficient turbodiesel four-cylinder is a compelling alternative, especially if you plan to do a lot of towing.

Braking

During Edmunds performance testing, a four-wheel-drive Colorado came to a stop from 60 mph in 123 feet. That's average for the segment. Brake pedal feel is soft, though, with a long travel, and the brakes exhibited some fade at the test track.

Steering

The big, chunky steering wheel feels good in the driver's hands. The truck's steering response is a little slow, but overall the Colorado feels predictable and well mannered.

Handling

Though this Colorado is less responsive than some other trucks in the segment, it is still confident, even with four-wheel drive. During performance testing and out on the road, it produced decent numbers and offered suitable stability when driving around turns.

Drivability

We've driven both long- and short-bed crew-cab Colorados, and the two differ significantly in maneuverability. The short bed is more manageable in tight spaces. Compared to full-size trucks, however, pretty much any Colorado will be a better choice for crowded cities.

Off-road

A two-speed transfer case is standard on 4WD Colorados. Hill descent control and an automatic locking rear differential are optional. The low nose on the Colorado compromises approach angle significantly, but the ZR2's revised front fascia and increased ground clearance should solve that problem.

Comfort

Though it's broadly utilitarian, the Colorado has a comfortable ride while being quiet and easy to drive — especially on long trips. It's not soft, but it's livable for anybody who knows trucks.

Seat comfort

The well-bolstered front seats are supportive, comfortable and attractive. They offer all-day livability, but larger-framed occupants could find them a bit confining. The crew cab's rear seats are a bit flat, but they can handle adult passengers, offering adequate support.

Ride comfort

Though the Colorado's ride is busy on uneven terrain when the bed is empty, it's still quite tolerable in everyday driving. A small load or a light trailer smooths things out quite a bit.

Noise & vibration

Road and wind noise is impressively absent, and the Colorado's cockpit is a quiet place to spend time. We could easily spend all day in this truck and never get tired.

Climate control

Chevy pulls off a cool trick with its heated front seats, allowing the lower and upper portions to be heated together, or just the back portion — great for back pain. Also the climate control knobs are big, tactile and easy to use. No problems here.

Interior

Though there are some plastics that aren't exactly class-leading, the Colorado has a likable, well-organized and utilitarian cabin overall. There's sufficient room for four adults, and the build quality stands up over time.

Ease of use

The Colorado's cabin is full of large, logically arranged buttons that improve usability. Four-way power front seats are standard, and power lumbar controls are available as an option. LT and ZL1 trims offer a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, but base trims have a tilt-only wheel.

Getting in/getting out

Though the Colorado isn't as wide or long as the Silverado, its seats are similar in height. Plan on some effort to get in and out. The doors open wide enough, but they are heavy.

Roominess

The front seat space is abundant. Even tall drivers will have ample head- and legroom. Hauling adult passengers in the rear seats requires the crew cab if you want them to be comfortable. Rear headroom is plentiful, but legroom is tight.

Visibility

It's easy to see out the front of the Colorado. The large side mirrors can hide vehicles or pedestrians, but they pay off in good rear visibility, especially when towing a trailer. A rearview camera is standard across the lineup.

Quality

The overall interior quality is respectable. Large swaths of plastic on the dash and the doors are obvious, but they're well-textured and don't look cheap. The assembly quality on and around the dashboard and seats looks and feels high-quality.

Utility

The Colorado manages a good balance of abundant small item storage and rear-seat cargo space. Buyers looking to maximize hauling capability should go for the long-bed Colorado.

Small-item storage

Small item storage in the Colorado is excellent. Cupholders, cubbies and pockets are everywhere. Under the rear seats are large storage areas that can be used to stow tools out of sight. The door pockets and the center console are a bit shallow.

Cargo space

Though this midsize truck doesn't have an overabundance of room inside, it does use space efficiently. A modest center console is supplemented with two bins in and under the center stack.

Child safety seat accommodation

If you need the space for a child seat, you'll want to go with the crew-cab Colorado. Larger child seats will require moving the front seat forward, though, so there may not be room for a front passenger.

Towing

The max tow rating with the diesel is 7,700 pounds, which is at the top of the class. The V6 tops out at 7,000 pounds, and the base four-cylinder is good for 3,500 pounds. The tow-haul mode is effective in tailoring transmission responses to your towing needs.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Chevrolet Colorado.

5(23%)
4(30%)
3(23%)
2(17%)
1(7%)
3.5
60 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 60 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best truck I have ever owned!!!
Ron V.,04/28/2017
LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
Considering the price, comfort, and gas mileage you cannot go wrong with this truck. I bought my truck brand new and it has been excellent. I was skeptical to get the four cylinder engine, but I am glad I did. The engine is a direct injection that runs very smooth and saves gas. I have taken the truck on several road trips with excellent gas mileage. The biggest plus is the comfort. For a taller driver (6'2) the leg room is ample and allows you to stretch out. The rear seats are ok for space and comfort. The onboard computer systems are very user friendly and easy to navigate. If you are looking for a daily driver pick up, long trip pick up or even a weekend truck, then this is it!
Nice Truck But Too Many Issues For 3 YO Design
Everett in Cincy,10/01/2017
LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
I bought diesel powered truck as a replacement tow vehicle for my 2005 Sequoia. The first warranty issue happened 3 days after purchase. Be aware that there are conditions with the diesel that can cause the vehicle to go into limp mode and cannot be cleared without taking the truck to a dealer. Then the Air Conditioning unit started freezing up and GM has not been able to find a fix after several tries. This is a know issue with the truck. I suggest you take the time to read the forums before you purchase this vehicle. You pay top dollar for this truck but it is not worth it. I am in the process of exercising the Ohio Lemon Law for a buy back.
The Colorado 2017 Z71 draws a lot of second looks
Mike Oxley,10/10/2017
Z71 4dr Crew Cab 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
Updated Review - 4/29/20 - I'm at 12,809 miles with the truck and all is well. No issues with the repair Torque Converter or anything else with the truck. Averaging a combined hwy/city mileage of 21 mpg. Still happy. Updated Review - 10/25/19 - I'm at just a little over 10,300 miles (2 years 2 months) with my truck and while I'm still very happy with the performance/ride/handling/features (25+mpg hwy) I need to update the Torque Converter issue. The rumbling/vibration showed up again around the 7500 mile point with the "new" torque converter so I took it back to the dealership. They confirmed the issue and told me that Chevrolet had finally determined the problem as being an issue with the transmission fluid and that the "fix" now is to flush the "old" and replace it with a new, higher quality fluid. Something about the "original fluid" having a moisture issue. So I took it in and had the fluid replaced (no charge/warranty) and, so far, everything appears to be OK. That being said the issue seems to occur every 3 to 4000 miles so I'm at the point that if it is going to occur it should start to show up. I want to also comment that the Seacoast Chevrolet, NJ Service Department has been exceptional in their help and support for this problem even though I didn't purchase the vehicle from them. As I mentioned earlier I'm still very happy with this truck and will purchase a Colorado again when I'm ready to trade this one in. Updated Review - 10/25/18 - I've had the truck around 13 months with 5235 miles on it so far. Everything remains the same (regarding my previous comments/likes) with the exception of a problem that developed with the Torque Converter that showed up around 4500 miles (causing a "rumbling/vibration" around 45-55 MPH while under acceleration). Apparently this is not an unknown problem, i.e., Chevrolet has a bulletin out about it. I will give full credit to the dealership (Seacoast in NJ) and Chevrolet for promptly fixing the problem (replaced the Torque Converter) and covering the issue fully under warranty. The problem appears to be completely resolved; will continue to monitor. I'm still a very big fan of this vehicle and still recommend it highly. This issue was a minor "speed bump" which can happen with any vehicle. Updated Review - 4/20/18 - I've had the truck for a little over 7 months with around 3100 miles on it so far. Everything that I said before still applies, i.e., I'm still very happy with my choice. Since my last review I did have the opportunity to make use of the 4-wheel drive in a 6-8" snow event and was very happy with how the truck performed. I felt fully in control at all times and happily passed several "spin-outs" that other people incurred. Please note that I DO drive very safely and don't attempt a lot of things I may have tried in my earlier years. My only regret about the truck, which is minor, is that if I had to do it over again I'd get the 6' bed. The 5' bed works for 95% of what I haul but occasionally having that extra foot would be nice. I don't like driving with the tail gate down, too many safety issues. Since my first review I've "adapted" to the side step bars and have become very comfortable with using them. Other than that I'm very happy and still receive a lot of positive comments about the looks of the Colorado Z71 and it's features. Initial Review - I've only had the truck for about a month and so far I'm very impressed regarding the technology innovations included in the Z71 model with the premium interior/entertainment center. The V6 3.8L engine (w/8 Speed Trans) is surprisingly agile with a lot of torque while still getting impressive gas mileage. I only have about 700+ miles on the truck so it's not even broken in yet I'm averaging 25+ miles per gallon for hwy driving and around 21+ for a mix (please note that I'm taking it "easy" during the break in period). The Bose sound system is excellent along with the media center options. I'm still getting the hang of the voice interaction system which is a bit complicated regarding how/when different commands work. It helps to be slightly techie with this part of the package. My only two very minor detraction's involve the side step bar and the manual door lock/unlock buttons. The side step bars are handy for getting in but for some reason don't feel comfortable when getting out. This is my first truck with the side step bars so I probably need to get used to them but I'd suggest that anyone looking at this as an option try them out at the dealership. Regarding the door lock/unlock buttons they are placed high up in the door handle area while I believe they should be by the window controls. Instead they have placed the "child lock" controls there which is a bit of a pain. Otherwise I'm very happy with Chevrolet and the innovations/features that they are now offering with the Colorado model and would highly recommend anyone to take a look at this offering.
Lemon
Patty B,02/06/2019
LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
At 9k miles this thing overheated and had lost all fluid. The dealer told me a temperature gauge was replaced. At 18k miles it happened again. Was told the water pump had to be replaced. 4 days later it's shaking, check engine light is back on, and I received an OnStar alert that there's a problem with the emissions system. Complete garbage!!!!!
See all 60 reviews of the 2017 Chevrolet Colorado
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
308 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
308 hp @ 6800 rpm
See all Used 2017 Chevrolet Colorado features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Colorado models:

OnStar System
Provides emergency crash notification, stolen vehicle notification, and remote locking and unlocking. Standard on the LT and above.
Safety Package
Includes forward collision and lane departure warning systems. It's available on the LT only.
Teen Driver Mode
Lets you have custom key settings for secondary drivers and can provide in-vehicle reports.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover22%

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2017 Chevrolet Colorado

Used 2017 Chevrolet Colorado Overview

The Used 2017 Chevrolet Colorado is offered in the following submodels: Colorado Crew Cab, Colorado Extended Cab. Available styles include Z71 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Z71 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Z71 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), ZR2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), ZR2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Z71 4dr Crew Cab 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6M), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Z71 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), LT 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Z71 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6M), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), and LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Chevrolet Colorado?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Chevrolet Colorado trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 is priced between $26,360 and$36,990 with odometer readings between 2346 and95637 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Chevrolet Colorado LT is priced between $22,695 and$32,590 with odometer readings between 10705 and74251 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck is priced between $23,998 and$27,998 with odometer readings between 12760 and32774 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 is priced between $36,000 and$36,000 with odometer readings between 47778 and47778 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Chevrolet Colorados are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Chevrolet Colorado for sale near. There are currently 54 used and CPO 2017 Colorados listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $22,695 and mileage as low as 2346 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Chevrolet Colorado.

Can't find a used 2017 Chevrolet Colorados you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Colorado for sale - 7 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $11,826.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 5 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $15,421.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Colorado for sale - 10 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $19,626.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 2 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $24,107.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Chevrolet Colorado?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Colorado lease specials

Related Used 2017 Chevrolet Colorado info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles