Used 2018 Chevrolet Colorado for Sale Near Me

  • 2018 Chevrolet Colorado LT in Black
    certified

    2018 Chevrolet Colorado LT

    15,704 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $31,500

    $6,999 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Colorado Z71

    19,265 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $30,589

    $5,025 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Colorado LT in Black
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Colorado LT

    10,529 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $31,990

    $7,080 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck in Gray
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck

    18,033 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $23,995

    $5,164 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Colorado LT in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Colorado LT

    11,634 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $27,998

    $4,855 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Colorado LT in White
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Colorado LT

    24,418 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $31,998

    $5,034 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Colorado LT in Silver
    certified

    2018 Chevrolet Colorado LT

    20,765 miles

    $32,076

    $6,804 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck in White
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck

    6,249 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $27,000

    $3,928 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Colorado LT in Black
    certified

    2018 Chevrolet Colorado LT

    17,765 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $31,900

    $2,948 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Colorado LT in White
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Colorado LT

    24,324 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Delivery Available*

    $19,999

    $3,419 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Colorado LT in White
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Colorado LT

    20,558 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $29,672

    $2,319 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 in White
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Colorado Z71

    5,294 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $31,977

    $3,497 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 in Silver
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Colorado Z71

    18,415 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $34,696

    $4,579 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Colorado LT in Red
    certified

    2018 Chevrolet Colorado LT

    22,460 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $33,999

    $5,472 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Colorado LT in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Colorado LT

    30,583 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,984

    $5,000 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 in Light Blue
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2

    23,917 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $36,971

    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck in Silver
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck

    25,480 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $27,495

    $3,369 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck in Black
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck

    24,657 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $27,500

    $3,234 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,274 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Colorado

Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Colorado
Overall Consumer Rating
3.650 Reviews
See all 50 reviews
  • 5
    (44%)
  • 4
    (22%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 2
    (8%)
  • 1
    (20%)
transmission vibration
larry rucker,05/26/2018
Z71 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
I purchased 2018 colorado new at champion chevrolet johnson city tn and at 2,000 miles transmission developed a vibration in transmission most of the time.I returned to dealership for repairs and tech. said he could not find anything wrong and since the check engine light was not on there was nothing wrong with the transmission.I left and it vibrated all the way home.At 5,000 miles it appears to be geting worse,I have appt. at another dealershio this time.tarr chevrolet in jefferso city tn. changed the fluid in transmission and this resolved the problem.I also found a service tech,notice concerning this problem which has been ongoing for a few years but apparently champion chevrolet in johnson city has no knowledge of this problem or does not care about there customers.at approx 10,000 miles the vibration returned.this time tarr chevrolet replaced the torque converter.this took care of the problem until approx.15,000 miles and the vibration returned.this time tarr chevrolet obtained some type special tools to remove all transmission lines and they flushed the system and changed the fluid again.I now have 21,000 miles and have not had any problems with the vibration.however when you start the vehicle after being parked overnite you can hear a loud noise underneath and occasionally the transmission will have a small jerk while driving.I would not recommend anyone purchasing a chevrolet with the 8 speed automatic transmission.general motors has had problems with this transmission for a few years. champion chevrolet of johnson city tn said they could not find anything wrong with my transmission.apparently they have incompant technicans and service manager.vehicle has been in the shop now 5 times at 27,000 miles and chevrolet cannot repair the transmission.the big problem now is a jerking motion in the transmission.2 times the vehicle lunged foward sitting at an intersection.also at times when the vehicle is started there is a loud noise that comes from the direction of the transmission.a class action lawsuit has been filed in federal court in florida which includes 5 states due to the transmission problem.vehicle now has 36,000 miles and i still have transmission problems.at times the transmission seems to attempt to down shift and up shift at the same time causing a jerki9ng motion.apparently chevrolet cannot fix the problem.
Report abuse
