Used 2018 Chevrolet Colorado for Sale Near Me

- 15,704 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,500$6,999 Below Market
Ferman Chevrolet of Brandon - Tampa / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner.GM CERTIFIED, 4WD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Fog Lamps, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Rear Chrome Bumper. 17/24 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 10983 miles below market average! 4WDColorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Colorado LT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGTCEN3J1159571
Stock: C205635B
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 19,265 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$30,589$5,025 Below Market
Honda of Murfreesboro - Murfreesboro / Tennessee
Heated Seats, Leather Seating, Backup Camera, **10 YEAR 150,000 MILE LIMITED ENGINE WARRANTY, Bluetooth HandsFreeLink, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aux Port, USB Audio Interface, Remote Engine Start. Odometer is 13219 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX.Centennial Blue Metallic 2018 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 V6 8-Speed Automatic RWD CARFAX One-Owner.****Price Includes $750 Finance Coupon****At Honda of Murfreesboro located in Murfreesboro Tennessee we strive to provide outstanding professional service in all areas of our dealership. We serve Nashville, Chattanooga, Hermitage, Brentwood, La Vergne, Mt. Juliet, Smyrna, Wilson County, Franklin, North Alabama and we will ship to anywhere in the US! For your next New or Used car, truck or SUV visit us 24/7 at www.HondaofMurfreesboro.com! Listed price doesn't include state or local taxes, tags, doc fee or vehicle reconditioning.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGSDEN5J1279199
Stock: H18736B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 10,529 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,990$7,080 Below Market
Sierra Motors - Jamestown / California
Low Miles, One Owner! This beautiful vehicle comes equipped with Onstar, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Sirius Satellite, Navigation and so much more! You can't buy the wrong vehicle here at Sierra Motors! We have a 7 day or 500 mile, no questions asked, full money back guarantee or a 30 day No Hassle Exchange! Along with the 12 Month 12,000 Miles Extended Bumper to Bumper Warranty, this vehicle comes with a 172 Point Inspection. 'One Low Price, Plain and Simple Always!' Features Include ,CALL NOW (800) 814-9783
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Colorado LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGSCEN6J1155534
Stock: 13215A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 18,033 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,995$5,164 Below Market
Belle Glade Chevrolet Buick - Belle Glade / Florida
In our friendly country setting here at Belle Glade Chevrolet Cadillac And Buick we will make your shopping experience friendly, easy and, painless. Naturally, you want to avoid paying too much for your next car, but you also want to be sure you're driving off in the best vehicle for you. We're here to make that process easier. From city-friendly subcompacts to luxurious SUVs, Trucks and sports cars for those weekend getaways, our vehicles will have what you need.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGTBENXJ1213832
Stock: 3213832A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 11,634 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,998$4,855 Below Market
Mt. Home Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Mountain Home / Idaho
WINDOW, REAR-SLIDING, MANUAL, WHEELS, 17' X 8' (43.2 CM X 20.3 CM) BLADE SILVER METALLIC CAST ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TRAILERING PACKAGE, HEAVY-DUTY includes trailer hitch and 7-pin connector, TOW/HAUL MODE, TIRES, 255/65R17 ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL (STD), TIRE, SPARE 265/70R16 ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL, TAILGATE, EZ-LIFT AND LOWER, SEATS, FRONT BUCKET (STD), SAFETY PACKAGE includes (UEU) Forward Collision Alert and (UFL) Lane Departure Warning. This Chevrolet Colorado has a powerful Gas V6 3.6L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. These Packages Will Make Your Chevrolet Colorado 4WD LT The Envy of Your Friends LT CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (C49) rear window defogger, (A28) rear-sliding window, (T3U) front fog lamps, (BTV) Remote vehicle starter system, (PPA) EZ-Lift tailgate and (DG6) outside heated power-adjustable, body-color, manual-folding mirrors , MIRRORS, OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE, BODY-COLOR, MANUAL-FOLDING, LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment, LPO, TRAILER HITCH TOW BALL COVER, LICENSE PLATE KIT, FRONT, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, JET BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, GVWR, 6000 LBS. (2722 KG) (STD), FORWARD COLLISION ALERT, FOG LAMPS, FRONT, ENGINE, 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD), DIFFERENTIAL, AUTOMATIC LOCKING REAR, DEFOGGER, REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC, CAJUN RED TINTCOAT, AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH 8' DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH-SCREEN, AM/FM STEREO seek-and-scan and digital clock, includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones voice-activated technology for radio and phone featuring Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phone includes auxiliary jack (STD), Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down, Wheels, 17' x 8' (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) Blade Silver Metallic cast aluminum, Wheel, spare, 16' x 7' (40.6 cm x 17.8 cm) steel (Requires (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine on Crew Cab Short Box. Standard on Crew Cab Long Box.), Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors, Transmission, 8-speed automatic (Requires (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine. Standard on Crew Cab models. Available on Extended Cab models.). Visit Us Today For a must-own Chevrolet Colorado come see us at Mountain Home Auto Ranch, 2800 American Legion Blvd, Mountain Home, ID 83647. Just minutes away! Why should you choose an Auto Ranch Dealership ? Simple: We Do Business A Better Way! We provide a totally hassle-free purchase experience that's completely transparent, with no games or gimmicks. Our pre-discounted guaranteed Best Prices are posted on every vehicle and on the Internet, so everyone gets a great deal! Smart shoppers find our prices are better than any other retailer around. In fact, each month, people come from all around the Western United States to make their car or truck purchase at the Auto Ranch. That's how we've grown to be among the largest local dealer groups in the area. We Do Business A Better Way at The Auto Ranch ! Come visit us at any of our dealerships in Mountain Home or Meridian in Idaho, or our newest dealerships a Ford store - a CDJR store in Ontario as well, a CDJR store in Baker City Oregon . We are proud to announce a brand new location in Fruitland, Idaho .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Colorado LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGTCEN7J1226091
Stock: HP30165
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-06-2020
- 24,418 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,998$5,034 Below Market
CarMax West 104th Ave - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Federal Heights / Colorado
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CO, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Colorado LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGTCEN0J1199879
Stock: 19053954
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,765 miles
$32,076$6,804 Below Market
Haselwood Chevrolet Buick GMC - Bremerton / Washington
This vehicle is a certified CARFAX 1-owner. Protect it from unwanted accidents with a cutting edge backup camera system. This vehicle has a clean CARFAX vehicle history report. This vehicle has four wheel drive capabilities. Keep safely connected while in this Chevrolet Colorado with OnStar. You may enjoy services like Automatic Crash Response, Navigation, Roadside Assistance and Hands-Free Calling. This unit has a 3.6 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This 2018 Chevrolet Colorado gleams with an elegant silver clear coated finish. Stay safe with additional front side curtain airbags. Easily set your speed in this vehicle with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button. Front and rear side curtain airbags are included on it. It has front air bags that will protect you and your passenger in the event of an accident. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in this model.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Colorado LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGTCEN1J1310522
Stock: EB9737A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 6,249 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,000$3,928 Below Market
Russell Westbrook Hyundai of Garden Grove - Garden Grove / California
2018 Chevrolet Colorado White 8-Speed Automatic 4 NEW TIRES, Colorado Work Truck, V6, 8-Speed Automatic, Jet Black w/Cloth/Leatherette Seat Trim, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver 4-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM w/7" Diagonal Color Touch Screen, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Speed-sensing steering, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 16" x 7" Ultra Silver Metallic Steel. Odometer is 14013 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. This Vehicle is Located at: Russell Westbrook Hyundai of Garden Grove, 9898 Trask Ave, Garden Grove, CA 92844. Dealer Installed accessories are optional and may be purchased for an additional charge.All prices subject to government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge.While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where some of the factory rebates, incentives, options or vehicle features may be listed incorrectly as we get data from multiple data sources. PLEASE MAKE SURE to confirm the details of this vehicle (such as what factory rebates you may or may not qualify for) with the dealer to ensure its accuracy. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck with Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGSBEN8J1226078
Stock: PG2851
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 17,765 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,900$2,948 Below Market
Junction Buick GMC - Chardon / Ohio
Clean one owner Carfax!! Side steps, bed liner, and tanneau cover and weathertechs already included!! Safe steering wheel controls with cruise and bluetooth!!Color backup camera!! Remote start!! Recently inspected and serviced by our professional technicians here at Junction Auto Family. Call for your free vehicle history report. www.JunctionAutoFamily.com. Get your next new to you vehicle at Junction, 12423 Mayfield rd, Chardon, OH, 44024. The Junction Auto Family is a fifth generation family owned dealership doing business locally for 89 years!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Colorado LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGTCEN9J1140037
Stock: B140037J
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 24,324 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseDelivery Available*
$19,999$3,419 Below Market
Enterprise Car Sales Worth - Worth / Illinois
Transfer of vehicle from another location to your neighborhood Enterprise Car Sales may require payment of a non-refundable transfer fee to begin the process. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. This vehicle passed a rigorous inspection by an ASE-Certified technician and is backed by a 12-Month/12,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty(1). We offer a free CARFAX (R) Vehicle History Report (TM) and a 7-Day Buyback (2) to give you peace of mind that you are buying a quality used vehicle. Call us for further details or stop by today for a test drive! 1-888-227-7253. (1) Limited Powertrain Warranty begins on the vehicle purchase date & extends for 12 months or 12,000 miles, whichever comes first. Coverage runs concurrently with manufacturer warranty. Restrictions apply. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. (2) For a period of 7 days after the date of purchase or 1,000 miles beyond the odometer reading at purchase, whichever comes first, the vehicle may be returned for the exact price originally paid minus a $200 restocking fee, (as allowed by law). Restrictions apply.Price does not include processing, administrative, closing, dealer and handling, or similar fees of $199 or less. Price does not include tax, title, tags, governmental fees, electronic filing charge, any emissions testing and/or state inspection fees, and any finance charges (if applicable).Vehicles subject to prior sale. We make every effort to provide accurate information including but not limited to price, miles and vehicle options, but please verify with your local Enterprise Car Sales location before purchasing. Current mileage may vary due to test drives and vehicle relocation. Used vehicles were previously part of Enterprise short term rental, lease fleet or purchased by Enterprise from other sources including auto auctions, with previous use possibly short term rental, lease or other.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Colorado LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHSCEA9J1237324
Stock: 8CG7PJ
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 20,558 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,672$2,319 Below Market
Crivelli Chevrolet Buick - Mount Pleasant / Pennsylvania
TEXT 724-542-1050 FOR A SPECIAL OFFER!!! MOTORTREND CERTIFIED!! * GIVES YOU A BEST PRICE GUARANTEE!! * 6 MONTH 7500 MILE WARRANTY! * UNLIMITED STATE INSPECTION! * UNLIMITED CAR WASH!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Colorado LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCHTCEN7J1161926
Stock: 144
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 5,294 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,977$3,497 Below Market
Serra Honda - Akron / Ohio
BALANCE OF MANUFACTURER'S ORIGINAL WARRANTY REMAINING, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, 4WD. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.2018 Chevrolet Colorado Z714WD 8-Speed Automatic V6Odometer is 14909 miles below market average!17/24 City/Highway MPGThank you for viewing this Pre Owned Vehicle at Serra Auto Park in Akron Ohio 44312. 4WD, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth/Leatherette Seat Trim, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver 4-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power Driver Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Power driver seat, Power Passenger Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/8 Diagonal Color Touch Screen, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGTDEN0J1323638
Stock: C50838TC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 18,415 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,696$4,579 Below Market
Art Gamblin Motors - Enumclaw / Washington
Stock V5154 1 Owner. CLEAN HISTORY REPORT! This 2018 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4WD comes with LEATHER Interior, BLUETOOTH, and HEATED SEATS. This Silver Ice Metallic Colorado is powered with a 2.8L Duramax Turbo Diesel engine paired with an automatic transmission. Drive with the safety of traction control, rear vision camera, hill descent control, frontal airbags, side impact airbags, and head curtain airbags. Start your morning off right with remote vehicle start and let your car warm up or cool down before you get in. Additional options include front recovery hooks, fog lights, power locks, power windows, power mirrors, power seats, steering wheel controls, cruise control, air conditioning, trailer brake controller, satellite radio, AM/FM radio, engine exhaust brake, LED Durabed lighting, sliding rear window, remote keyless entry, auto dimming rearview mirror, rear window defroster, locking tailgate, auto locking rear differential, USB, engine block heater, tow/haul mode, tilt and telescoping steering column, EZ lift and lower tailgate, and 12v outlet. GVWR: 6,200 LBS. Rear Axle 3.42 Ratio. This is a General Motors Buy Back vehicle. The vehicle has been repaired and meets General Motors specifications. The vehicle was bought back for 'check engine light on'. This Vehicle has been repaired. The vehicle comes with the remaining factory warranty or manufacture 12,000 mile / 12 month limited bumper to bumper warranty. What is a GM reacquired vehicle? This vehicle was recently reacquired by General Motors because the previous owner was dissatisfied either with the performance or appearance of the vehicle. A GM Dealer has inspected and repaired this vehicle so you can be confident that it's reliable. Every GM reacquired vehicle comes complete with the Limited Warranty for Repurchased Vehicles backed by General Motors and provides you with a wide range of benefits: Coverage for 12 months or 12,000 miles, whichever comes first. Coverage begins upon delivery to the customer. Important: You are also entitled to the original unexpired portion of the manufactures warranty. The warranty start date for this coverage was the date the vehicle was delivered to or put into service by the first owner. See you sales representative for the New Vehicle Limited Warranty and exact coverage period and details. 20/28 City/Highway MPG Call us today to check availability. Visit https://www.gamblinmotors.com for a full list of vehicle pictures and options, as well as the rest of our new and pre-owned inventory. Art Gamblin Motors takes trade- ins, paid for or not, and we will pay TOP DOLLAR for your trade-in. Save hundreds with LOWER SALES TAX! Our sales tax is almost 1% lower than most King County car dealers and over 1/2% lower than most Pierce County dealers. Our average new vehicle owner, without a trade-in, saves over $350 in sales tax verses Puyallup, Auburn, Renton and Seattle. Options, pricing and availability subject to change. Every effort is made to make sure the vehicle model and options are correctly described, but errors can occur. Customers are responsible to verify vehicle content and description before they buy. Dealership is not responsible for errors in description or content. Art Gamblin Motors has been a trusted family owned and operated dealership in Enumclaw, WA for 45 years. Google us and check out our reviews to see why you should do business with Gamblin Motors. Call us today and buy with confidence from a trusted dealer that genuinely cares. All vehicles are one of each. Sale Price does not include sales tax, license and a negotiable $150 Documentary Service Fee may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. HABLA ESPANOL!.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCPTDE13J1150615
Stock: V5154
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-10-2020
- 22,460 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,999$5,472 Below Market
Denny Menholt Chevrolet Buick GMC - Cody / Wyoming
Summary Welcome to the exclusive Denny Menholt Chevrolet Buick GMC Cody online vehicle listings. Vehicle Details If you are looking for a tough long lasting vehicle, this this 2018 Chevrolet Colorado is a great option for you. The vehicle sips fuel. The Chevrolet Colorado is as tough as they come. The like new condition of this Chevrolet Colorado will astound you. This small pickup has very low miles for its year. The vehicle has a clean AutoCheck single owner vehicle history report. This small pickup has never been in an accident. This unit is priced to sell IMMEDIATELY! Move fast! Management has slashed the price to sell it this week. Good credit or bad credit, we can get you a great loan! Equipment This vehicle has a diesel engine. This 2018 Chevrolet Colorado has an automatic transmission. Just the right size. This truck is ready for all your needs. It has four wheel drive capabilities. Additional Information A qualified Denny Menholt Chevrolet Buick GMC Cody sales consultant is available by phone to answer any questions you may have about this vehicle. Thanks for viewing Denny Menholt Chevrolet Buick GMC Cody's exclusive listings. Denny Menholt Chevrolet Buick GMC Cody's mission is to ensure all our customers have a positive auto buying experience and are completely satisfied with their new vehicle. A qualified Denny Menholt Chevrolet Buick GMC Cody sales consultant is available by phone to answer any questions you may have about this vehicle. Denny Menholt Chevrolet Buick GMC Cody's mission is to ensure all our customers have a positive auto buying experience and are completely satisfied with their new vehicle. A qualified Denny Menholt Chevrolet Buick GMC Cody sales consultant is available by phone to answer any questions you may have about this vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Colorado LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCPTCE13J1142900
Stock: 5016A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 30,583 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,984$5,000 Below Market
Arcadia Chevrolet Buick - Arcadia / Florida
*Equipment* See what's behind you with the back up camera on this vehicle. This model gleams with a flashy red exterior. This 2018 Chevrolet Colorado is rear wheel drive. This vehicle has a 3.6 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Keep safely connected while in this small pickup with OnStar. You may enjoy services like Automatic Crash Response, Navigation, Roadside Assistance and Hands-Free Calling. Stay safe with additional front side curtain airbags. This 2018 Chevrolet Colorado has front air bags that will protect you and your passenger in the event of an accident. This small pickup has an automatic transmission. Front and rear side curtain airbags are included on it. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in this 2018 Chevrolet Colorado . Easily set your speed in this Chevrolet Colorado with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button. *Packages* LPO; PREMIUM INTERIOR PACKAGE: includes (AAK) All-weather floor liner; LPO and (SJ8) Interior Illumination Package; LPO. LT CONVENIENCE PACKAGE: includes (C49) rear window defogger; (A28) rear-sliding window; (T3U) front fog lamps; (BTV) Remote vehicle starter system; (PPA) EZ-Lift tailgate and (DG6) outside heated power-adjustable; body-color; manual-folding mirrors. TRAILERING PACKAGE; HEAVY-DUTY: includes trailer hitch and 7-pin connector. DIFFERENTIAL: AUTOMATIC LOCKING REAR. HITCH GUIDANCE: TRAILERING ASSIST GUIDELINE. TOW/HAUL MODE. WHEEL: SPARE; 16 X 7 (40.6 CM X 17.8 CM) STEEL. FOG LAMPS: FRONT. LPO: CARGO AREA LAMPS. MIRRORS: OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE; BODY-COLOR; MANUAL-FOLDING. WINDOW: REAR-SLIDING; MANUAL. TAILGATE: EZ-LIFT AND LOWER. LPO: ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINER; 1ST AND 2ND ROWS. REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM. DEFOGGER: REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC. LPO: INTERIOR ILLUMINATION PACKAGE. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Colorado LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGSCEN4J1205282
Stock: 5205282
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 23,917 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$36,971
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Fort Worth - Fort Worth / Texas
Zr2 Dusk Special Edition Lpo; Off-Road Lights Lpo; Premium Interior Package Audio System Feature; Bose Premium 7-Speaker System Leather Seats Kinetic Blue Metallic Lpo; Black Bowtie Emblem Package Bluetooth Connection Audio System; Chevrolet Mylink Radio With 8" Diagonal Color Touch-Screen; AM/FM Stereo Engine; 3.6L Di Dohc V6 Vvt Gvwr; 6000 Lbs. (2722 Kg) Jet Black; Leather-Appointed Seat Trim Lpo; All-Weather Floor Liner; 1St And 2Nd Rows Lpo; Interior Illumination Package Lpo; Off-Road Sport Bar Rear Axle; 3.42 Ratio Seats; Front Bucket Solid Paint Transmission; 8-Speed Automatic Wheel; Spare; 17" X 8" (43.2 Cm X 20.3 Cm) Gloss-Black Aluminum Wheels; 17" X 8" (43.2 Cm X 20.3 Cm) Gloss-Black Aluminum Zr2 Preferred Equipment Group This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Fort Worth has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2018 Chevrolet Colorado. This Chevrolet includes: ENGINE, 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Chevrolet Colorado. This vehicle comes with 4WD for better traction on unstable surfaces, like snow and dirt to give you the edge over anything you might encounter on the road. This 2018 Chevrolet Colorado has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGTEEN4J1301387
Stock: J1301387
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 25,480 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,495$3,369 Below Market
McGuire Chevrolet - Newton / New Jersey
Top Quality Off Lease Colorado Crew Cab Short Bed with the Custom Special Edition Package that includes body color front grille and door handles plus the 18 Inch Dark Argent Metallic Wheels plus other extras like Rear Vision Camera, fog lamps, power front seat, tinted glass, power outside mirrors and all the great power options. Enjoy the CD Stereo System with XM Satellite radio. Also has the MyLink 7 Inch Color Touch Screen display with Bluetooth, voice activated technology, USB port, auxiliary input jack plus Pandora and Stitcher integration. You get complete hands free connectivity with MyLink. Has a cargo box light, lockable tailgate, EZ Lift tailgate and corner step rear bumper for easier access to cargo bed. Ready to TOW with the Z82 Trailering Package that includes a locking rear differential, fluid coolers and hitch. WOW what a great looking Colorado Custom Special Edition in classic Silver Ice Metallic paint with an immaculate Gray cloth interior. You get the balance of the immaculate off lease Colorado Crew Cab including the huge GM 5 year/60,000 mile power train warranty. CALL US TODAY for fast and accurate answers to any questions you might have.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGTBEN3J1278666
Stock: 6119G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 24,657 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,500$3,234 Below Market
Michael Bates Chevrolet - Woodhaven / Michigan
2018 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck Black V6 BLUE TOOTH/HANDSFREE, ONE OWNER CAR FAX, 4 WHEEL DRIVE/ALL WHEEL DRIVE , REAR VISION CAMERA, SUPER SHARP BOTH INSIDE AND OUT, WILL NOT DISAPPOINT, TEEN DRIVER, Wheels: 18 x 8.5 Dark Argent Metallic Cast Alloy. 4WDWe provide car financing to all customers. We invite you to fill out the auto financing at http://www.michaelbateschevy.com Whether you have good credit or bad credit, are looking to buy a new or used car, we want to help you find the best financing option. Our financing department looks forward to assisting you in your next new or used car purchase. Apply for a no-obligation car loan at Michael Bates Chevrolet, Inc. Even if you've already secured a loan from your bank, we may be able to find you a lower interest rate. Check out our easy to use no obligation loan application at http://www.michaelbateschevy.com.Michael Bates Chevrolet located minutes for Detroit Metro Airport with shuttle service available. Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Drivers Seat, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Alloy Wheels, Cloth Interior Surface, Black Bowtie Emblem Package (LPO), Custom Special Edition, OnStar & Chevrolet Connected Services Capable, WT Convenience Package, 6 Speakers, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Radio data system, Power driver seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear Body-Color Bumper, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Body-Color Door Handles, Body-Color Grille, Bumpers: body-color, EZ-Lift & Lower Tailgate, Outside Power-Adjustable Body-Color Mirrors, Rear step bumper, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Chevrolet 4G LTE, Chevrolet Connected Access, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, OnStar 5 Year Basic Plan, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear seat center armrest, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Passenger door bin, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, BLUE TOOTH/HANDSFREE, ONE OWNER CAR FAX, REAR VISION CAMERA, SUPER SHARP BOTH INSIDE AND OUT, WILL NOT DISAPPOINT, TEEN DRIVER - Contact Erik Capion at 734-377-3771 or ECAPION007@GMAIL.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCGTBEN8J1259000
Stock: P12146
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
