Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,555
|$5,107
|$5,969
|Clean
|$3,273
|$4,696
|$5,480
|Average
|$2,710
|$3,875
|$4,503
|Rough
|$2,146
|$3,053
|$3,526
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,283
|$4,943
|$5,862
|Clean
|$3,023
|$4,545
|$5,382
|Average
|$2,503
|$3,750
|$4,422
|Rough
|$1,982
|$2,955
|$3,463
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Colorado LT 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,675
|$3,822
|$4,459
|Clean
|$2,463
|$3,514
|$4,094
|Average
|$2,039
|$2,900
|$3,364
|Rough
|$1,615
|$2,285
|$2,634
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,113
|$3,068
|$3,597
|Clean
|$1,946
|$2,821
|$3,303
|Average
|$1,611
|$2,328
|$2,714
|Rough
|$1,276
|$1,834
|$2,125
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,312
|$4,457
|$5,095
|Clean
|$3,050
|$4,099
|$4,678
|Average
|$2,525
|$3,382
|$3,844
|Rough
|$2,000
|$2,665
|$3,010
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,521
|$5,008
|$5,835
|Clean
|$3,242
|$4,605
|$5,357
|Average
|$2,684
|$3,800
|$4,402
|Rough
|$2,126
|$2,994
|$3,447
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,386
|$2,995
|$3,336
|Clean
|$2,197
|$2,754
|$3,063
|Average
|$1,818
|$2,272
|$2,517
|Rough
|$1,440
|$1,791
|$1,971
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,992
|$4,174
|$4,830
|Clean
|$2,755
|$3,838
|$4,435
|Average
|$2,280
|$3,167
|$3,644
|Rough
|$1,806
|$2,496
|$2,853
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Colorado LS 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,227
|$3,699
|$4,513
|Clean
|$2,051
|$3,402
|$4,144
|Average
|$1,698
|$2,807
|$3,405
|Rough
|$1,345
|$2,212
|$2,666
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Colorado LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,121
|$4,477
|$5,229
|Clean
|$2,874
|$4,117
|$4,801
|Average
|$2,379
|$3,397
|$3,945
|Rough
|$1,884
|$2,677
|$3,089
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,974
|$5,629
|$6,547
|Clean
|$3,659
|$5,176
|$6,012
|Average
|$3,029
|$4,271
|$4,940
|Rough
|$2,399
|$3,365
|$3,868