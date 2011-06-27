  1. Home
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,555$5,107$5,969
Clean$3,273$4,696$5,480
Average$2,710$3,875$4,503
Rough$2,146$3,053$3,526
2006 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,283$4,943$5,862
Clean$3,023$4,545$5,382
Average$2,503$3,750$4,422
Rough$1,982$2,955$3,463
2006 Chevrolet Colorado LT 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,675$3,822$4,459
Clean$2,463$3,514$4,094
Average$2,039$2,900$3,364
Rough$1,615$2,285$2,634
2006 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,113$3,068$3,597
Clean$1,946$2,821$3,303
Average$1,611$2,328$2,714
Rough$1,276$1,834$2,125
2006 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,312$4,457$5,095
Clean$3,050$4,099$4,678
Average$2,525$3,382$3,844
Rough$2,000$2,665$3,010
2006 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,521$5,008$5,835
Clean$3,242$4,605$5,357
Average$2,684$3,800$4,402
Rough$2,126$2,994$3,447
2006 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,386$2,995$3,336
Clean$2,197$2,754$3,063
Average$1,818$2,272$2,517
Rough$1,440$1,791$1,971
2006 Chevrolet Colorado 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,992$4,174$4,830
Clean$2,755$3,838$4,435
Average$2,280$3,167$3,644
Rough$1,806$2,496$2,853
2006 Chevrolet Colorado LS 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,227$3,699$4,513
Clean$2,051$3,402$4,144
Average$1,698$2,807$3,405
Rough$1,345$2,212$2,666
2006 Chevrolet Colorado LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,121$4,477$5,229
Clean$2,874$4,117$4,801
Average$2,379$3,397$3,945
Rough$1,884$2,677$3,089
2006 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,974$5,629$6,547
Clean$3,659$5,176$6,012
Average$3,029$4,271$4,940
Rough$2,399$3,365$3,868
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 Chevrolet Colorado on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Chevrolet Colorado with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,946 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,821 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Colorado is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Chevrolet Colorado with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,946 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,821 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2006 Chevrolet Colorado, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2006 Chevrolet Colorado with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,946 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,821 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2006 Chevrolet Colorado. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2006 Chevrolet Colorado and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2006 Chevrolet Colorado ranges from $1,276 to $3,597, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2006 Chevrolet Colorado is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.