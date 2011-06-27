  1. Home
2005 Chevrolet Colorado Review

Pros & Cons

  • Versatile size, fuel-efficient engine lineup, available side curtain airbags and locking differential, standard ABS.
  • Not much low-end torque, no six- or eight-cylinder engine option, low tow ratings, subpar build and materials quality.
Edmunds' Expert Review

It has the features and the looks necessary to become the dominant truck in the compact class, but next to the all-new pickups from Dodge, Nissan and Toyota, the Colorado comes up short in power, interior room and overall fit and finish.

2005 Highlights

No major changes this year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Chevrolet Colorado.

5(56%)
4(30%)
3(8%)
2(5%)
1(1%)
4.3
198 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Bestest vehicle I ever owned
persianguy40,04/23/2012
OK. I owned a 1987 VW Golf in the 90s. 1995 BMW 325is in late 90s. Ford sport trac 2001. Toyota Tercel 1993. Toyota Corolla 2005. Any finally my beloved 2005 4 door colorado 2-wheel drive. This is a perfect vehicle. Not too small, not too big. Looks good and aggressive. Engine sounds good, sporty, reliable. 5 cylinder engine sounds weird but it works great. Compared to my friends who have 6 or 8 cylinder trucks this truck is very easy on gasoline. I get 27 miles/gallon on freeway, and 22 on streets. Don't forget this is a truck, and you can do all things a truck can do with this awsome truck. I bouight the truck in 2007. It had 50,000 milies on it. Now it has 99,500.
Good truck
coloradoguy615,09/26/2012
I own a 2005 Colorado Z71 LS Crew. She looks great and handles amazing. Can't say too much about the interior (very bland, but does the job). I've owned her for about a year now and I've only had to replace the brakes. For buying the thing with 100k miles and putting 19k on in 11 months it's very surprising. She handles great on and off road. Plenty of power in the I5. I wouldn't pass the 2005 model year up for any reason. Looks better than the 2012 IMO. I drove a Dodge for 10 years and a 1999 F150 for 6 years. I've been a loyal ford guy my whole life, this truck changed me to a chevy guy. Good truck, cheap to fix, easy to maintain.
Love my Black Xtreme
John,02/17/2016
4dr Crew Cab ZQ8 LS Base Rwd SB (3.5L 5cyl 4A)
Bought it new in 2006. Had an issue with hvac fan motor resistor and connector other than that truck has been very reliable and a pleasure to drive.
Take this truck and ...
Truckhound,06/24/2010
The truck I have is a company vehicle I've used since new. It only failed to start once and I only needed to wait 10 minutes to have it start. Reason unknown. This truck has been serviced regularly and performs flawlessly. Canadian winters are no obstacle as long as you have winter tires and keep a couple of sand bags over the rear axle for severe winters. If driven with a light touch the fuel economy is outstanding even with a decent load. The interior is very spartan cheap in fact. It is functional, the climate controls work well but I dearly miss a center armrest of some kind. There isn't much this truck won't do. You can take this truck, put it to task and it won't let you down!
See all 198 reviews of the 2005 Chevrolet Colorado
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
175 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2005 Chevrolet Colorado features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2005 Chevrolet Colorado

Used 2005 Chevrolet Colorado Overview

The Used 2005 Chevrolet Colorado is offered in the following submodels: Colorado Crew Cab, Colorado Regular Cab, Colorado Extended Cab. Available styles include 4dr Extended Cab Z85 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab ZQ8 Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab ZQ8 Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab ZQ8 LS Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab Z85 Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab ZQ8 LS Base Rwd SB (3.5L 5cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab Z85 LS 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab Z71 LS Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab Z85 LS Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab Z71 LS 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab ZQ8 LS Rwd SB (3.5L 5cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab Z71 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab Z71 Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab Z85 LS Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab Z85 Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab Z71 Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab Z71 LS Rwd SB (3.5L 5cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab Z85 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab Z85 LS Base 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab ZQ8 LS Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab Z71 LS 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab Z85 LS Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab Z71 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab Z85 LS 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab Z85 LS Base Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab Z71 LS Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab Z71 LS Base Rwd SB (3.5L 5cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab Z71 LS 4WD SB (3.5L 5cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab Z71 LS Base 4WD SB (3.5L 5cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab Z85 LS 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab Z85 Fleet Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M), and 2dr Regular Cab Z85 Fleet Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M).

