The truck I have is a company vehicle I've used since new. It only failed to start once and I only needed to wait 10 minutes to have it start. Reason unknown. This truck has been serviced regularly and performs flawlessly. Canadian winters are no obstacle as long as you have winter tires and keep a couple of sand bags over the rear axle for severe winters. If driven with a light touch the fuel economy is outstanding even with a decent load. The interior is very spartan cheap in fact. It is functional, the climate controls work well but I dearly miss a center armrest of some kind. There isn't much this truck won't do. You can take this truck, put it to task and it won't let you down!

