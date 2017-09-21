  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Colorado
  4. Used 2018 Chevrolet Colorado
  5. Review
Edmunds Rating
7.3 / 10
Consumer Rating
(50)
Appraise this car

2018 Chevrolet Colorado Review

Pros & Cons

  • Gasoline V6 and diesel four-cylinder engines tow more than rivals
  • Maneuverable size, along with well-mannered steering and handling
  • Comfortable ride over most surfaces
  • Simple, easy-to-use cabin controls
  • Front seats can feel confining for larger people
  • Rivals offer more in-cab storage with rear seats folded
  • Low-hanging front airdam limits off-road potential
  • Limited availability of optional safety features
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
Chevrolet Colorado for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
List Price Range
$23,777 - $40,087
Used Colorado for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which Colorado does Edmunds recommend?

If you're looking for a good balance between equipment level and pricing, we recommend the LT trim level. There are several options packages to choose from, so you can customize your truck with varying levels of features. We also recommend the optional 3.6-liter V6 or the 2.8-liter turbodiesel engine, both of which are available on the LT.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.3 / 10

If you don't need all the capability that a full-size pickup provides, a truck like the 2018 Chevrolet Colorado might be right up your alley. Midsize trucks such as the Colorado are appealing thanks to virtues such as carlike maneuverability and fuel economy. The Colorado certainly has some of that appeal, along with plenty of available options and good all-around pickup-truck competency.

The Colorado has several tough competitors, though, namely the Toyota Tacoma and the Honda Ridgeline. The Tacoma has strong resale value and excellent off-road capabilities, while the Honda Ridgeline has excellent on-road performance and interior refinement. The Colorado offers long-distance comfort, a simple cabin layout and a range of desirable engines. Picking a winner in this segment will largely come down to what attributes you value most, but the 2018 Colorado is definitely worth a test drive.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Chevrolet Colorado as one of Edmunds' Best Pickup Trucks for 2018 and Best Used Cars.

What's it like to live with?

Our editorial experts put more than 50,000 miles on a Colorado ZR2 to suss out its strengths and weaknesses. Equipped with an optional turbodiesel engine and loads of rugged equipment, the Colorado ZR2 is an adventurer's dream. But does that mean it's the right truck for you? Read our long-term Colorado ZR2 test to learn more. Note that while we tested a 2017 truck, the 2018 Colorado is of the same generation. All of our reporting still applies.

2018 Chevrolet Colorado models

The 2018 Chevrolet Colorado is a midsize pickup offered in extended-cab and crew-cab body styles. There are two bed lengths and five trim levels: Base, Work Truck (WT), LT, Z71 and ZR2. For a no-frills truck, the Base and Work Truck models have limited features and low prices. The midrange LT offers extras such as a larger touchscreen and a standard 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, while the top-of-the-line Z71 combines some basic off-road prowess with top equipment. The ZR2 model features significant suspension and body changes that give it improved off-road capability.

The entry-level model, known simply as Base, covers the truck basics without a lot of extras, but it still has a decent amount of equipment. It's offered only as an extended cab, and standard features include a 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder engine (200 horsepower and 191 pound-feet of torque), a six-speed manual transmission, 16-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, vinyl upholstery and floor covering, a four-way power driver seat with manual recline, front bucket seats, a tilt-only adjustable steering wheel, power windows, a rearview camera, and a six-speaker sound system with Chevrolet's app-based MyLink system, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, voice controls, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 7-inch display.

There aren't too many changes when you step up to the Work Truck (WT) model, but it does come in both extended-cab and crew-cab body styles and adds fold-up rear jump seats (extended-cab models only), cloth upholstery, carpeting and floor mats.

The biggest difference between the Base Colorado and the Work Truck trim is the latter's list of available options. Essentially you can equip the Work Truck with a few tech items, optional engines and exterior trim that make it feel less basic. From the WT level on up, you can get a six-speed automatic transmission for the base four-cylinder or one of the Colorado's two optional engines: a 3.6-liter V6 (308 hp and 275 lb-ft) paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission or a 2.8-liter turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine (181 hp and 369 lb-ft) paired to a six-speed automatic.

Notable options for the WT include remote keyless entry, cruise control, an EZ-Lift tailgate, and OnStar telematics (roadside assistance, turn-by-turn navigation, automatic crash response) and 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot connectivity.

If you don't want to sort through all the WT's options sheets, you can simply spring for the LT, which gets you most of the above items, plus 17-inch alloy wheels, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an 8-inch touchscreen, satellite radio, in-car 4G LTE Wi-Fi, and two additional USB ports.

More options are available for the LT, with the most notable ones being heated front seats, automatic climate control, heated exterior mirrors, and forward collision and lane departure warning systems. For LT models and above, there's an available seven-speaker premium Bose audio system and a navigation system (an enhancement of the standard 8-inch MyLink interface).

For more luxury items and some mild off-road ability, you'll want to check out the Z71. It comes standard with most of the LT's optional equipment, plus it adds dark-tinted 17-inch alloy wheels, all-terrain tires (instead of all-season tires), an off-road-oriented suspension, a locking rear differential, hill descent control, unique cloth and simulated leather upholstery, and other model-specific trim pieces.

Even with the off-road-oriented suspension, the Z71 is still more oriented toward street use. For more ability off the beaten path, the ZR2 is your truck. The ZR2 has a raised suspension with special dampers, bigger all-terrain tires, fender flares, special bodywork for improved approach and departure angles, a spray-in bedliner (optional on other trims) and an electronically locking rear differential. Chevy offers the V6 or the diesel engine for the ZR2.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2017 Chevrolet Colorado LT (3.6L V6 | 8-speed automatic | 4WD).

Driving

7.5
The V6 engine is lively, and the eight-speed automatic well-behaved. Other than the praiseworthy powertrain, the Colorado also handles well for a truck, even if the steering lacks feedback.

Acceleration

8.5
The V6 makes the truck feel light in straightaways and never breathless at full tilt, even if its 6.7-second zero-to-60 time is barely faster than the Honda Ridgeline's. There's a lack of grunt low in the rev range that's only revealed when the transmission hesitates to downshift.

Braking

7.5
The pedal is firm and numb under moderately hard braking, but it's otherwise easy to modulate in regular driving conditions. We recorded a stopping distance from 60 mph of 124 feet, which is good for the class. Nosedive is noticeable under hard braking, not out of character for a truck.

Steering

7.0
The steering offers good on-center feel for highway driving and precise control. Steering effort is appropriately weighted even if the assistance feels a bit artificial. Feedback is nearly nonexistent.

Handling

7.5
Body roll is tamed by the firm suspension, so the Colorado corners quite well for a truck. With an unloaded bed, the light rear end will easily break traction, but stability control always keeps that manageable. As carlike as the Colorado feels, it's ultimately still a truck.

Drivability

8.0
The eight-speed transmission is well-matched to this engine, and acceleration is intuitive, with smooth throttle tip-in. There's no real issue of the transmission hunting for gears, and it holds speed easily on hills — although it is occasionally reluctant to downshift on flat roads.

Off-road

6.0
The low air dam hanging from the front bumper is good for mileage but bad for clearance. The Colorado (in all but ZR2 trim) isn't a good choice for tackling rocks or deep ruts or dips, but it does have locking differentials and hill descent control.

Comfort

7.5
The Colorado offers a better ride than most full-size pickups, but it is more stiff-legged than some midsize competition. Noise isolation, climate control and seat adjustability are rudimentary, but the Colorado is designed well enough that drivers with pickup-truck expectations will be comfortable.

Seat comfort

7.5
The front seats are nicely molded, if a little firm, and offer an upright but comfortable position. There's not a ton of adjustability, so opinions are sometimes divided, but most drivers will be comfortable even on longer drives. The rear bench is harder, and the backrest is expectedly upright.

Ride comfort

7.5
The ride is much less rough than most full-size trucks, likely thanks in part to the more limited hauling capacity, but it's definitely still firm. The more generous sidewalls on the tires help keep bigger bumps from feeling harsh.

Noise & vibration

7.0
There's considerable road, wind and tire noise, especially at freeway speeds. The transmission helps to avoid engine noise, and wind noise is the biggest factor at speed. We didn't find the noise levels ever rising to the point where they impede conversation, though.

Climate control

7.5
The climate controls are easy and intuitive to use, and the system is more than a match for most weather conditions. But it's only a single-zone setup. The heated seats and steering wheel work well and are easy to operate.

Interior

7.5
As befits a small truck, the driving position is upright and the controls are simple. Even as a crew cab, the Colorado favors the front seat, with a cramped and difficult-to-access rear seat, especially since side steps are optional extras. Large door pillars create some problematic sight lines.

Ease of use

8.0
Everything is easy to reach, and there's plenty of well-labeled and generously sized switchgear, including oversize toggles in the center console that are easy to operate even when wearing heavy gloves.

Getting in/getting out

7.0
This is a relatively high vehicle, and steps are optional extras. The big front door opening helps, and step-up isn't too high for adults of average height. The rear door is much narrower and has a slightly shorter opening, so getting in and out of the back seat is noticeably more difficult.

Driving position

8.5
The driving position in the Colorado is upright and commanding yet remains comfortable. None of the controls are out of reach, and everything is accessible and visible. There's also generous adjustment range in the seat and steering column to suit all types of drivers.

Roominess

7.5
The front seat offers lots of room all around. There's enough adjustability for most drivers, and taller drivers won't run out of headroom. The crew cab's rear seat is tight; legroom is limited, and there's insufficient headroom for taller passengers.

Visibility

7.0
Forward visibility is quite good, but the very wide door pillars can cause problems, especially when pulling out of a driveway at an angle. The side mirrors are sized properly, making them useful during lane changes.

Quality

7.5
The cabin is full of hard plastics and generally cheap-feeling surfaces. That said, it's solidly put together, and it feels more modern than the Tacoma or Frontier. Still, it can't match the Ridgeline.

Utility

7.0
The Colorado offers high towing and hauling ratings, but it can't match the Ridgeline for usability. The bed is narrower, even if it boasts a higher total volume. The rear seats don't fold flat, and there are no clever compartments for larger items, reducing enclosed storage options.

Small-item storage

7.5
There are plenty of places to stash things in the cabin, including a cellphone tray next to the USB port. Door pockets are cleverly tiered to help organize small items, and the cupholders are generously sized. Rear passengers only get seatback pockets and cupholders if there's no middle passenger.

Cargo space

6.0
Even though the Colorado is available with the longest in-class cargo box, it isn't wide enough for a 4-by-8 sheet of plywood to lie flat. The bed also requires a bedliner and lacks the clever storage compartments or electrical outlets seen in competitors. The floor height is also higher than competitors'.

Child safety seat accommodation

6.5
The outboard rear seats both offer LATCH points, although the tether anchors are difficult to access. Larger rear-facing seats will impinge on front-seat travel. The rear-seat height means getting seats and infants into the back requires lifting, which may be troublesome for shorter drivers.

Towing

9.0
The Colorado offers best-in-class performance thanks to a maximum tow rating of up to 7,700 pounds with the diesel and 7,000 pounds with the V6. A seven-way electrical connector, integrated trailer-brake controller, exhaust brake, and a number of hitch styles are available as optional extras.

Hauling

7.0
Our 4,529-pound test truck had a maximum payload of 1,548 pounds, which is good, but trails the Ridgeline slightly. The bed sides and tailgate lip are high, but numerous tie-down locations aid functionality. The Tacoma and Ridgeline have power outlets, composite beds and more tie-downs.

Technology

8.0
Chevrolet offers solid in-car technology thanks largely to its MyLink system, which is easy to use and feature-rich. Unfortunately, the Colorado lags behind in terms of useful on-road active safety technology.

Audio & navigation

8.0
The sound quality from the premium Bose system is acceptable but nothing special. It does reach higher volumes without causing distortion. Chevy's MyLink navigation remains a good system. It's responsive with sharp graphics and a straightforward interface.

Smartphone integration

9.0
Chevy does a good job offering charging options, with two USB ports up front and two optional ports in back, as well as 110-volt outlets front and back. Bluetooth is easy to set up, and it works well. The MyLink system also features Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Driver aids

7.0
Our tester was optioned with forward collision alert and lane departure warning. Both work as advertised, though the forward collision system can be overly sensitive. But it doesn't return completely false positives the way some systems occasionally do.

Voice control

8.0
It has one of the less frustrating mainstream systems, even though it requires relatively specific phrasing. Commands are displayed on the touchscreen, which is helpful, and the system does its best to help you along when things go wrong rather than furthering misunderstandings.

Mobile web

9.0
Chevrolet's hotspot setup is one of the easier systems to use. It offers a 4G LTE connection and can handle up to seven devices.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.3 / 10
Driving7.5
Comfort7.5
Interior7.5
Utility7.0
Technology8.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Chevrolet Colorado.

5(44%)
4(22%)
3(6%)
2(8%)
1(20%)
3.6
50 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 50 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

transmission vibration
larry rucker,05/26/2018
Z71 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
I purchased 2018 colorado new at champion chevrolet johnson city tn and at 2,000 miles transmission developed a vibration in transmission most of the time.I returned to dealership for repairs and tech. said he could not find anything wrong and since the check engine light was not on there was nothing wrong with the transmission.I left and it vibrated all the way home.At 5,000 miles it appears to be geting worse,I have appt. at another dealershio this time.tarr chevrolet in jefferso city tn. changed the fluid in transmission and this resolved the problem.I also found a service tech,notice concerning this problem which has been ongoing for a few years but apparently champion chevrolet in johnson city has no knowledge of this problem or does not care about there customers.at approx 10,000 miles the vibration returned.this time tarr chevrolet replaced the torque converter.this took care of the problem until approx.15,000 miles and the vibration returned.this time tarr chevrolet obtained some type special tools to remove all transmission lines and they flushed the system and changed the fluid again.I now have 21,000 miles and have not had any problems with the vibration.however when you start the vehicle after being parked overnite you can hear a loud noise underneath and occasionally the transmission will have a small jerk while driving.I would not recommend anyone purchasing a chevrolet with the 8 speed automatic transmission.general motors has had problems with this transmission for a few years. champion chevrolet of johnson city tn said they could not find anything wrong with my transmission.apparently they have incompant technicans and service manager.vehicle has been in the shop now 5 times at 27,000 miles and chevrolet cannot repair the transmission.the big problem now is a jerking motion in the transmission.2 times the vehicle lunged foward sitting at an intersection.also at times when the vehicle is started there is a loud noise that comes from the direction of the transmission.a class action lawsuit has been filed in federal court in florida which includes 5 states due to the transmission problem.vehicle now has 36,000 miles and i still have transmission problems.at times the transmission seems to attempt to down shift and up shift at the same time causing a jerki9ng motion.apparently chevrolet cannot fix the problem.
Torque converter problem
JW,10/25/2018
LT 4dr Crew Cab 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
12000 miles and experiencing the rumble/vibration issue that seems to be a very common problem with Chevy trucks. Had the transmission flush and then the torque converter replaced under warranty. Still doing the same thing. After research, it seems a lot of people are having this issue. Waiting for a response for GM as dealer doesn't seem to be able to fix. Update - dealer never could figure out how to fix. Chevrolet Regional Service manager was supposed to look at it or contact me. He/she never did. Finally got the dealer to take the truck back, but it was at a substantial lost to me. I do not recommend any Chevy/GM vehicle with this transmission.
So Far pretty Good
sossendh,06/24/2018
Z71 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
Only 600 miles on the clock; here are some observations. Interior is fairly minimal. Not much storage compared to Taco and Ridgeline. Only two USB ports for the front. The very important drivetrain control is hidden behind the wheel so you can't see it while driving. Also, there is no light on the panel to tell you what mode you are in. Big design flaw and easy to fix by now. The 8 gear tranny is constantly shifting as you would expect, but it is not that noticeable and does not affect acceleration. If you step on it, it will spin the wheels a bit in first, which must be very low indeed. It also has variable cylinder count, so it switches between 4 and 6. Not very noticeable. I think this is one of the tradeoffs for good mileage. I have a high for the last 50 miles of 24, and an average for 600 miles of about 22. That's a mix of highway and city. Compared to low teens on my 2000 Tundra V8. The ride with the Z71 is stiff and rough. I think it will soften a bit with time. Sound and NAV are great, though the Android interface is a bit clumsy. And it cannot play MP3 files from you Android phone, only from iPhones. Haven't tried offroad or towing yet. 4 way power drivers seat works well and has a firm lumbar support. This was a big deal for me and so far my back is not complaining about the seat. Apparently it has a timing chain, a plus. LPO bedliner is flimsy, I am replacing it with a spray liner.
Nice truck-until I drove it for a couple of weeks
Robert Wolf,12/27/2018
LT 4dr Crew Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
I'm usually a Toyota man, but when I decided on a mid-size truck I found the Colorado to be a quieter, smoother ride and the interior's look more to my liking. Plus, i did not like that the Tacoma had such an enormously long hood! I really wanted a 2 wheel drive vehicle, but the dealer only had 4 wheel drive's in stock. So, we went ahead and briefly test drove a pretty silver 4 door model and decided to go ahead and purchase it. After a week or so, we noticed two problems: 1st, a vibration while driving over 40mph every time I would accelerate slightly. 2nd, when we would come to a stop, we felt a "clunk" in the rear end like someone tapped us from behind! We took the truck back to the dealer, and they replaced the torque converter (I see that's a common issue!) and that took care of the vibration, but immediately after leaving the dealer parking lot, we noticed that the "clunk" was still there. We turned around and went back to the service department and had one of the technicians ride with us to experience the problem. We left the truck with them for over a week to try and figure out what was happening. They resurfaced the rear brakes and "greased the leaf springs". Again, as we left the dealer, the first light we came to we experienced the "clunk". We turned around again and went back to the service department and they said they had no other ideas to fix the problem! We took the truck home, and I did some research on the internet and found a Service Bulletin #99-04-20-002J which stated that this "clunking" was due to gear lash in the differential, transfer case, and transmission - and that it is NORMAL, and technicians should not attempt to remedy the issue! Unbelievable! Talking to a few other owners with 2 wheel drive Colorados I find this is apparently not a problem with 2WD's. After a couple of months of "clunking" every time I came to a stop, I felt I could not stand this issue any longer so I traded the truck in for a Toyota vehicle. Needless to say, I took a substantial loss on that Colorado, and I will never buy another Chevrolet vehicle again!
See all 50 reviews of the 2018 Chevrolet Colorado
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
308 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
308 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
308 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 2018 Chevrolet Colorado features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Colorado models:

OnStar System
Provides emergency crash notification, stolen vehicle notification, and remote locking and unlocking. Standard on the LT and above.
Safety Package
Includes forward collision and lane departure warning systems. It's available on the LT only.
Teen Driver Mode
Lets you have custom key settings for secondary drivers and can provide in-vehicle reports.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover22%

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2018 Chevrolet Colorado

Used 2018 Chevrolet Colorado Overview

The Used 2018 Chevrolet Colorado is offered in the following submodels: Colorado Crew Cab, Colorado Extended Cab. Available styles include Z71 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), ZR2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6M), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Z71 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Z71 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Z71 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), LT 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6M), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), ZR2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Z71 4dr Crew Cab 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), and Z71 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Chevrolet Colorado?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Chevrolet Colorado trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 is priced between $26,000 and$34,998 with odometer readings between 7351 and47848 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Chevrolet Colorado LT is priced between $22,000 and$35,590 with odometer readings between 5288 and60903 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck is priced between $18,999 and$30,998 with odometer readings between 8189 and59782 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 is priced between $35,000 and$40,087 with odometer readings between 15528 and69012 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Chevrolet Colorados are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Chevrolet Colorado for sale near. There are currently 53 used and CPO 2018 Colorados listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $18,999 and mileage as low as 5288 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Chevrolet Colorado.

Can't find a used 2018 Chevrolet Colorados you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Colorado for sale - 11 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $13,140.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $16,767.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Colorado for sale - 9 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $16,866.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $7,883.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Colorado lease specials

Related Used 2018 Chevrolet Colorado info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles