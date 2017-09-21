I purchased 2018 colorado new at champion chevrolet johnson city tn and at 2,000 miles transmission developed a vibration in transmission most of the time.I returned to dealership for repairs and tech. said he could not find anything wrong and since the check engine light was not on there was nothing wrong with the transmission.I left and it vibrated all the way home.At 5,000 miles it appears to be geting worse,I have appt. at another dealershio this time.tarr chevrolet in jefferso city tn. changed the fluid in transmission and this resolved the problem.I also found a service tech,notice concerning this problem which has been ongoing for a few years but apparently champion chevrolet in johnson city has no knowledge of this problem or does not care about there customers.at approx 10,000 miles the vibration returned.this time tarr chevrolet replaced the torque converter.this took care of the problem until approx.15,000 miles and the vibration returned.this time tarr chevrolet obtained some type special tools to remove all transmission lines and they flushed the system and changed the fluid again.I now have 21,000 miles and have not had any problems with the vibration.however when you start the vehicle after being parked overnite you can hear a loud noise underneath and occasionally the transmission will have a small jerk while driving.I would not recommend anyone purchasing a chevrolet with the 8 speed automatic transmission.general motors has had problems with this transmission for a few years. champion chevrolet of johnson city tn said they could not find anything wrong with my transmission.apparently they have incompant technicans and service manager.vehicle has been in the shop now 5 times at 27,000 miles and chevrolet cannot repair the transmission.the big problem now is a jerking motion in the transmission.2 times the vehicle lunged foward sitting at an intersection.also at times when the vehicle is started there is a loud noise that comes from the direction of the transmission.a class action lawsuit has been filed in federal court in florida which includes 5 states due to the transmission problem.vehicle now has 36,000 miles and i still have transmission problems.at times the transmission seems to attempt to down shift and up shift at the same time causing a jerki9ng motion.apparently chevrolet cannot fix the problem.

