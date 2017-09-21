2018 Chevrolet Colorado Review
Pros & Cons
- Gasoline V6 and diesel four-cylinder engines tow more than rivals
- Maneuverable size, along with well-mannered steering and handling
- Comfortable ride over most surfaces
- Simple, easy-to-use cabin controls
- Front seats can feel confining for larger people
- Rivals offer more in-cab storage with rear seats folded
- Low-hanging front airdam limits off-road potential
- Limited availability of optional safety features
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.3 / 10
If you don't need all the capability that a full-size pickup provides, a truck like the 2018 Chevrolet Colorado might be right up your alley. Midsize trucks such as the Colorado are appealing thanks to virtues such as carlike maneuverability and fuel economy. The Colorado certainly has some of that appeal, along with plenty of available options and good all-around pickup-truck competency.
The Colorado has several tough competitors, though, namely the Toyota Tacoma and the Honda Ridgeline. The Tacoma has strong resale value and excellent off-road capabilities, while the Honda Ridgeline has excellent on-road performance and interior refinement. The Colorado offers long-distance comfort, a simple cabin layout and a range of desirable engines. Picking a winner in this segment will largely come down to what attributes you value most, but the 2018 Colorado is definitely worth a test drive.
Notably, we picked the 2018 Chevrolet Colorado as one of Edmunds' Best Pickup Trucks for 2018 and Best Used Cars.
What's it like to live with?
Our editorial experts put more than 50,000 miles on a Colorado ZR2 to suss out its strengths and weaknesses. Equipped with an optional turbodiesel engine and loads of rugged equipment, the Colorado ZR2 is an adventurer's dream. But does that mean it's the right truck for you? Read our long-term Colorado ZR2 test to learn more. Note that while we tested a 2017 truck, the 2018 Colorado is of the same generation. All of our reporting still applies.
2018 Chevrolet Colorado models
The 2018 Chevrolet Colorado is a midsize pickup offered in extended-cab and crew-cab body styles. There are two bed lengths and five trim levels: Base, Work Truck (WT), LT, Z71 and ZR2. For a no-frills truck, the Base and Work Truck models have limited features and low prices. The midrange LT offers extras such as a larger touchscreen and a standard 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, while the top-of-the-line Z71 combines some basic off-road prowess with top equipment. The ZR2 model features significant suspension and body changes that give it improved off-road capability.
The entry-level model, known simply as Base, covers the truck basics without a lot of extras, but it still has a decent amount of equipment. It's offered only as an extended cab, and standard features include a 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder engine (200 horsepower and 191 pound-feet of torque), a six-speed manual transmission, 16-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, vinyl upholstery and floor covering, a four-way power driver seat with manual recline, front bucket seats, a tilt-only adjustable steering wheel, power windows, a rearview camera, and a six-speaker sound system with Chevrolet's app-based MyLink system, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, voice controls, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 7-inch display.
There aren't too many changes when you step up to the Work Truck (WT) model, but it does come in both extended-cab and crew-cab body styles and adds fold-up rear jump seats (extended-cab models only), cloth upholstery, carpeting and floor mats.
The biggest difference between the Base Colorado and the Work Truck trim is the latter's list of available options. Essentially you can equip the Work Truck with a few tech items, optional engines and exterior trim that make it feel less basic. From the WT level on up, you can get a six-speed automatic transmission for the base four-cylinder or one of the Colorado's two optional engines: a 3.6-liter V6 (308 hp and 275 lb-ft) paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission or a 2.8-liter turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine (181 hp and 369 lb-ft) paired to a six-speed automatic.
Notable options for the WT include remote keyless entry, cruise control, an EZ-Lift tailgate, and OnStar telematics (roadside assistance, turn-by-turn navigation, automatic crash response) and 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot connectivity.
If you don't want to sort through all the WT's options sheets, you can simply spring for the LT, which gets you most of the above items, plus 17-inch alloy wheels, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an 8-inch touchscreen, satellite radio, in-car 4G LTE Wi-Fi, and two additional USB ports.
More options are available for the LT, with the most notable ones being heated front seats, automatic climate control, heated exterior mirrors, and forward collision and lane departure warning systems. For LT models and above, there's an available seven-speaker premium Bose audio system and a navigation system (an enhancement of the standard 8-inch MyLink interface).
For more luxury items and some mild off-road ability, you'll want to check out the Z71. It comes standard with most of the LT's optional equipment, plus it adds dark-tinted 17-inch alloy wheels, all-terrain tires (instead of all-season tires), an off-road-oriented suspension, a locking rear differential, hill descent control, unique cloth and simulated leather upholstery, and other model-specific trim pieces.
Even with the off-road-oriented suspension, the Z71 is still more oriented toward street use. For more ability off the beaten path, the ZR2 is your truck. The ZR2 has a raised suspension with special dampers, bigger all-terrain tires, fender flares, special bodywork for improved approach and departure angles, a spray-in bedliner (optional on other trims) and an electronically locking rear differential. Chevy offers the V6 or the diesel engine for the ZR2.
Driving7.5
Comfort7.5
Interior7.5
Utility7.0
Technology8.0
Safety
Our experts like the Colorado models:
- OnStar System
- Provides emergency crash notification, stolen vehicle notification, and remote locking and unlocking. Standard on the LT and above.
- Safety Package
- Includes forward collision and lane departure warning systems. It's available on the LT only.
- Teen Driver Mode
- Lets you have custom key settings for secondary drivers and can provide in-vehicle reports.
