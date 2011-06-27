  1. Home
2011 Chevrolet Colorado Review

Pros & Cons

  • Affordable
  • strong V8 performance
  • wide variety of possible configurations.
  • Mediocre interior fit and finish quality
  • aging design
  • lackluster power and towing capacity with base engines.
Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2011 Chevy Colorado suffers from an aging design and lags behind the competition in passenger comfort and overall refinement.

Vehicle overview

Both generations of Chevrolet's previous S10 compact pickup were sold for a decade or more. That's how things went in the truck segment. Unfortunately the little Chevys didn't exactly age gracefully, growing stale and losing popularity to fresher, more sophisticated compact pickup rivals as well as more powerful larger trucks that sold especially well in an era of low gas prices. Despite rising fuel costs and an increased interest in more efficient vehicles in the last few years, the 2011 Chevrolet Colorado seems to be on track for a repeat performance.

Now entering its eighth year of production since it was first introduced, the Chevrolet Colorado carries over into 2011 with many of its original strengths and weaknesses intact. On the positive side, it's still an affordable and handsome truck that's offered in many different permutations, including three body styles, three different engines and several trim levels. Though the Colorado was initially criticized for a lack of power from its inline-5 engine compared to the V6s of the competition, a brawny 300-horsepower V8 was added to the lineup two years ago.

So far then, the 2011 Chevrolet Colorado looks pretty appealing with respect to the big picture. But the details look less rosy once you get up close and step inside. The utilitarian cabin hasn't changed much since the Colorado's debut, and lots of cheap plastic trim underwhelms the senses. Once underway, the Colorado's busy ride and noisy atmosphere on the highway provide more evidence of arrested development.

Among competing small trucks, only the 2011 Ford Ranger is more dated so we'll give the nod to the Colorado in that match-up. Otherwise, be sure to check out the 2011 Nissan Frontier and 2011 Toyota Tacoma, two competitors that exceed the Colorado in most respects. And even if you're a value shopper, late-model used versions of those trucks might also be worth considering. Either way, if a well-rounded and refined compact or midsize pickup is what you're after, we suggest you keep looking.

2011 Chevrolet Colorado models

The 2011 Chevrolet Colorado is a compact/midsize pickup offered in three body styles: regular cab, extended cab (with small rear access doors) and crew cab (with four regular doors). Crew cabs are equipped with shorter, 5-foot cargo boxes, while other models feature a 6-foot box. The Colorado is offered in either a basic Work Truck or a premium LT trim, with the latter coming in 1LT, 2LT and 3LT subsets tailored to particular needs. Colorados are available in two-wheel-drive or four-wheel-drive versions.

Work Trucks come standard with a front split-bench seat, air-conditioning, cruise control, OnStar and an AM/FM stereo. The 1LT adds 16-inch alloy wheels, privacy glass, deluxe cloth upholstery and upgraded audio with a CD/MP3 player and satellite radio. The 2LT trim includes 17-inch alloy wheels, a sliding rear window, chrome exterior trim and full power accessories. 3LT models add 18-inch alloys and front bucket seats with a floor console. Colorado options include assist steps, chrome accessories, a towing package, and for crew cabs, leather-trimmed upholstery and power/heated front seats.

A Z71 Off-Road package that offers more ground clearance and larger tires/wheels is available with both powertrains, and also includes skid plates and a locking rear differential on 4WD models. The ZQ8 Sport suspension puts the emphasis on sharper handling and greater control on pavement with a lowered, stiffer suspension, quicker steering and 18-inch wheels with performance tires.

2011 Highlights

The Chevrolet Colorado receives no notable changes for 2011.

Performance & mpg

The 2011 Chevy Colorado offers a range of engines including an inline-4, inline-5 and a V8. On Work Trucks and LT1 models, the standard engine is a 2.9-liter four-cylinder that makes 185 hp and 190 pound-feet of torque. Optional on those trims and standard on the 2LT is a 3.7-liter five-cylinder that produces 242 hp and 242 lb-ft of torque. Colorado 3LT trucks come with a 5.3-liter V8 generating 300 hp and 320 lb-ft of torque. The V8 is also offered as an option on most 1LT and 2LT variants.

A five-speed manual transmission is standard on most four-cylinder Colorados, with a four-speed automatic optional; the five-cylinder and V8 engines are equipped only with the automatic. Four-wheel-drive models feature a two-speed InstaTrac transfer case with dash-mounted controls.

EPA estimated fuel economy ranges from 18 mpg city/25 mpg highway and 21 combined on four-cylinder 2WD regular cabs down to 14 mpg city/19 mpg highway and 16 mpg combined on V8 4WD crew cabs. A properly equipped V8-powered Colorado can tow up to 6,000 pounds.

Safety

The 2011 Colorado comes standard with OnStar, antilock brakes, stability control, traction control and side curtain airbags.

The Colorado has not been rated using the government's new, more strenuous 2011 crash testing procedures. However, its 2010 ratings (which aren't comparable to the new methodology) for the crew cab were a perfect five stars for frontal-impact crash tests and three stars for the driver and five stars for the rear passengers in side-impact testing.

In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, an extended-cab Colorado received a top-ranked score of "Good" for frontal-offset collisions. However, the crew cab model received a second-best "Acceptable" ranking for the same test and a worst "Poor" rating for side-impact protection.

Driving

The 2011 Chevrolet Colorado's smaller four- and five-cylinder engines are smooth enough, but the level of performance and hauling capacity fall short of those offered by the competition's V6s. The V8 makes up for this deficit, and its impressive power provides strong acceleration, albeit at the expense of fuel economy. The Colorado's four-speed automatic transmission shifts smoothly, but can't match the sophistication of five-speed gearing found in competing automatics.

The Colorado is reasonably quiet around town, but noticeable wind and road noise enter the cabin at higher cruising speeds. The standard suspension offers a satisfactory ride and handling trade-off for a small truck, though it can be bouncy at times. Those with more focused needs will be well-served by the added control and performance of the optional off-road and sport suspension packages.

Interior

One of the Colorado's major weaknesses continues to be the quality of its cabin furnishings. While rivals have gotten more refined over the years, the Colorado carries on with mediocre materials, lots of hard plastic trim and barely adequate seat comfort and support.

The layout of controls and instruments is simple and straightforward, with lots of room up front. However, passengers in the back of rear-seat models are likely to experience awkward ingress and egress through the small door openings, and cramped legroom once inside.

Cargo carrying is aided by a two-position tailgate that can rest partially open to help support construction materials stacked on the wheelwells.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Chevrolet Colorado.

5(43%)
4(28%)
3(29%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.1
7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

DON'T RELY ON EXPERT REVIEWS
dchronister,04/08/2011
DON'T RELY ON EXPERT REVIEWS,LIKE CONSUMER REPORTS,EDMUNDS,ECT.... LOOK AT CONSUMER REVIEWS, THOSE ARE REAL WORLD TESTS ON THE COLORADO. IF I WENT BY A PARTICULAR(SO CALLED EXPERT) I WOULD NEVER HAVE BOUGHT THIS TRUCK. THIS IS MY SECOND COLORADO IV'E OWNED,A 04 COLORADO EXT, AND NOW A 2010 EXT. LOVE BOTH OF THEM! GOOD MPG,GOOD POWER,VERY NICE LOOKING TRUCK...AND DID NOT HAVE PROBLEMS WITH EITHER OF THEM, VERY RELIABLE! IF YOR IN THE MARKET? DON'T SKIP THIS TRUCK, ITS A VERY GOOD TRUCK.
Nice Truck !!!
bonharbor,08/18/2011
1600 miles on it and quite satisfied so far. I pulled a small pop-up trailer less than 100 miles and I was very impressed by the trailering aspects of the vehicle. The gas mileage was 14.5 per gal on the round trip. In summary good value, good looking black truck.
Expect about 10 years life
romulan1,09/21/2014
I bought the truck new in 2011. Regular cab 1 Lt 4X4 Currently the frame rails have rust up and down them. I expect the rust to eat through the thin frame rails in less than 10 years from now. My 99 Dakota has thicker frame rails and also more black paint on them.
Very Dissapointed
nickb85,01/17/2013
After having 2 friends buying colorados and the good review i went and bought a new one in august 2011. I just bought the lt1 2wd with auto trans. For first month everything was great. Then when starting truck it would spit and sputter until it made this weird vacuum noise. took to dealer and they put new parts on and still didnt help. Then my turn signal switch started messing up. Last but not least when starting it makes a bad chain dragging noise that we have yet to figure out. this happened with less then 4k miles and i keep extra good care of my vehicles. Looking to trade in for a import truck. my 95z28 with 130k miles has no problems. but a new truck has a lot. I wouldnt buy again.
See all 7 reviews of the 2011 Chevrolet Colorado
Features & Specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2011 Chevrolet Colorado Overview

The Used 2011 Chevrolet Colorado is offered in the following submodels: Colorado Crew Cab, Colorado Regular Cab, Colorado Extended Cab. Available styles include LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A), LT1 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 4A), LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M), LT1 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M), LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M), LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A), LT1 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M), LT1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M), LT3 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LT2 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A), LT3 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A), and LT2 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A).

