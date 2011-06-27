Vehicle overview

Both generations of Chevrolet's previous S10 compact pickup were sold for a decade or more. That's how things went in the truck segment. Unfortunately the little Chevys didn't exactly age gracefully, growing stale and losing popularity to fresher, more sophisticated compact pickup rivals as well as more powerful larger trucks that sold especially well in an era of low gas prices. Despite rising fuel costs and an increased interest in more efficient vehicles in the last few years, the 2011 Chevrolet Colorado seems to be on track for a repeat performance.

Now entering its eighth year of production since it was first introduced, the Chevrolet Colorado carries over into 2011 with many of its original strengths and weaknesses intact. On the positive side, it's still an affordable and handsome truck that's offered in many different permutations, including three body styles, three different engines and several trim levels. Though the Colorado was initially criticized for a lack of power from its inline-5 engine compared to the V6s of the competition, a brawny 300-horsepower V8 was added to the lineup two years ago.

So far then, the 2011 Chevrolet Colorado looks pretty appealing with respect to the big picture. But the details look less rosy once you get up close and step inside. The utilitarian cabin hasn't changed much since the Colorado's debut, and lots of cheap plastic trim underwhelms the senses. Once underway, the Colorado's busy ride and noisy atmosphere on the highway provide more evidence of arrested development.

Among competing small trucks, only the 2011 Ford Ranger is more dated so we'll give the nod to the Colorado in that match-up. Otherwise, be sure to check out the 2011 Nissan Frontier and 2011 Toyota Tacoma, two competitors that exceed the Colorado in most respects. And even if you're a value shopper, late-model used versions of those trucks might also be worth considering. Either way, if a well-rounded and refined compact or midsize pickup is what you're after, we suggest you keep looking.