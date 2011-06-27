Used 2006 Chevrolet Colorado Consumer Reviews

Very Surprised.. And Happy with my Colorado colorred , 04/07/2013 35 of 35 people found this review helpful I bought my Colorado used with only 48K miles on the OD. I've doubled that and it still runs like a top. I'll admit I was a bit of a skeptic but saw some positive reviews and I'm glad I took the chance. The inline 5 is a great engine, though not overly powerful it suits my needs perfectly. The crew cab has lots of comfortable space. So far (knock on wood) I've only performed regular maintenance and it hasn't required any repair needs. I keep the brake pads changed perhaps a little more often than normal as I was told new rotor replacements will be big bucks. They weren't designed to be changed easily. Report Abuse

Surprised jmatt360 , 10/08/2012 25 of 25 people found this review helpful I bought this truck used and was kinda hesitant about it's performance. After driving for awhile I was really impressed. Drove it 360 miles in one weekend and got great gas mileage. Estimated about 27 mpg with a load of furniture on the back. Sure it gets more without furniture. Loved the handling of it through Altanta traffic. Would recommend it to anyone interested in a mid - size truck. Report Abuse

Reliable watchman3 , 11/09/2011 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I have owned my truck since new and have put over 100K miles on her, now and have never experienced a single issue. I do regular maintenance and she is the most dependable vehicle I've ever owned. Report Abuse

06 Chevy Colorado LT 4WD 3.5L Inline 5 Corey , 08/08/2010 22 of 23 people found this review helpful I have had my Colorado for almost a year now. And so far I haven't had any problems besides the fuel economy. Report Abuse