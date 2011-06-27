  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(54)
2007 Chevrolet Colorado Review

Pros & Cons

  • Composed handling on- and off-road, high crash test scores.
  • Engines lack power compared to rivals, low tow ratings, mediocre build and materials quality.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2007 Chevrolet Colorado is a handsome truck that, on paper, looks competitive. But in reality, it lags far behind pickups from Dodge, Nissan and Toyota in terms of performance, passenger comfort and overall fit and finish.

Vehicle overview

It is a sad, vicious cycle. In certain vehicle segments, the imports seem to always lead the way in functional design, overall performance and build quality while many of the domestics try to play catch up. The latest example of this industry frustration is the 2007 Chevrolet Colorado. Sure, it's a better truck than the antiquated S-10 it replaced back in 2004, but that isn't necessarily saying a lot.

On paper, the Colorado offers all the necessary ingredients to satisfy the majority of compact truck buyers. The engines promise both efficiency and power, and with three body styles to choose from, finding a configuration that meets your needs isn't too difficult. Plus, styling is a strong point for the Chevy Colorado, as its distinctive front fascia mimics the look of Chevy's full-size trucks and SUVs. Some versions of the Colorado also sport aggressive wheel flares and monochromatic exterior paint schemes.

But hop inside and that's where the attraction ends. Low-grade materials pepper the cabin and seat comfort is below average. It's a similar story dynamically, especially if one chooses a crew cab (the heaviest body style), which has proven to be the most popular choice among truck buyers. The Colorado's acceleration, even with the increased power of this year's engines, doesn't approach the performance of the bigger V6s available in the Chevrolet's rivals. In its favor, the Colorado offers a choice of several well-sorted suspension setups that provide impressive capability off-road or sporty handling dynamics on twisty blacktop.

The main problem is that the Colorado feels cheap, even in a class of vehicles where functionality and value come before upscale accommodations. And out on the road, the Colorado's performance is lacking compared to the stronger, more polished pickups offered by Toyota, Nissan and Dodge. If you're shopping for a smaller pickup, make sure you explore all the options before settling on the 2007 Chevrolet Colorado.

2007 Chevrolet Colorado models

The 2007 Chevrolet Colorado is a compact pickup that's available in three body styles: a regular cab, an extended cab with small reverse-opening doors and a crew cab with 4 normal doors and the lineup's largest rear seating area. To keep the truck's overall size manageable, crew cabs come with a 5-foot bed while the other two have a 6-footer. There are three main trim levels for regular- and extended-cab Colorados: base ("Work Truck"), LS and LT. The crew cab comes in LT trim only. Base Chevy Colorados come with air-conditioning and an AM/FM stereo but not much else. The LS adds upgraded seating and trim and access to a few more optional features.

The LT trim actually consists of three subsets: 1LT, 2LT and 3LT. The 1LT adds a CD player, titanium-colored trim, leather-wrapped steering wheel and alloy wheels. The 2LT comes with full power accessories, keyless entry and a 5-cylinder engine (versus the inline 4 standard on lower trims). The 3LT adds color-keyed bumpers and grille, auto-dimming rearview mirror (with compass and outside temp display) and sliding rear window.

Several packages are available to tailor the Chevy Colorado to specific duties. Both the Z85 heavy-duty and Z71 off-road packages add a torsion-bar front suspension with heavier-duty shocks. The Z71 offers the tallest ride height, along with a locking rear differential, oversize tires and skid plates on 4WD models. The Xtreme package is geared toward street performance with a lowered suspension, quicker-ratio steering, 18-inch alloy wheels with 235/50 performance tires, and color-keyed wheel flares, grille and bumpers. Other available options, depending on trim level and body style, include leather seating, a CD changer, OnStar, satellite radio and a sunroof.

2007 Highlights

A much-needed boost in power comes to the 2007 Chevrolet Colorado as both the inline 4 and the inline 5 are slightly upsized. The 4-cylinder engine gets a 10-horsepower boost, and the inline 5-cylinder boasts 242 hp -- a 22-hp gain. A tire-pressure monitor is now standard on all Colorados.

Performance & mpg

For the 2007 Colorado, both engines are slightly larger and more powerful. The 2.9-liter inline 4 makes 185 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque -- the most of any 4-cylinder engine offered in a pickup. The 3.7-liter inline 5 produces 242 hp and 242 lb-ft. A 5-speed manual transmission is standard on all 4-cylinder Colorados (except the 2WD crew cab), while a 4-speed automatic is optional. The automatic comes standard on 5-cylinder trucks. Although their outputs are respectable, neither engine provides acceleration on par with the V6 and V8 engines offered on the Colorado's competition. Four-wheel-drive models feature a dual-range transfer case with push-button controls and offer an optional locking rear differential. Maximum towing capacity, at 4000 pounds, is meager for this class of truck.

Safety

Antilock brakes are standard, while side curtain airbags are optional. Stability control is not available. Traction control is also optional, but only on 2WD automatic trucks. In government crash tests, the 2007 Chevrolet Colorado crew cab earned five stars (out of five) for the driver and front passenger in frontal impact testing. The other body styles earned four stars in those tests. Side-impact testing resulted in four stars for front-passenger protection and five stars for rear passengers. In IIHS frontal-offset crash testing, the Colorado rated "Good," the highest score possible.

Driving

The inline engines are reasonably smooth, but their lack of off-the-line punch and odd exhaust notes are disappointing compared to the larger V6s offered in competitors. Shifts from the 4-speed automatic are firm and well-timed, and the 5-speed manual gearbox is about as good as you're going to find in a compact truck. The stock suspension tuning is on the soft side, but the 2007 Colorado handles well for its class. If you're intent on going fast around corners or bashing boulders, the Xtreme and various off-road packages provide noticeable performance benefits in these areas.

Interior

While most pickup trucks have gotten more luxurious in recent years, that is not the case with the Chevy Colorado, where mediocre materials, an abundance of hard plastic and so-so seat comfort are the norm. On the plus side, simple climate and audio controls make the interior seem instantly familiar as soon as you get in. The gauges are similarly basic, but functional in their design.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Chevrolet Colorado.

5(37%)
4(42%)
3(17%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.1
54 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Truck
dave,12/04/2006
It is a fuel sipping truck. It is not as heavy duty as the big trucks like the Tundra, but for the money it gets the job done for towing and picking up things when moving. I get a combined 20mpg.
Colorado 2.9L
junior08,12/18/2006
I've owned my '07 Colorado ext. cab 2wd, LT1, 2.9L auto, for two months, so far, so good. I like the interior, dash, controls, and the perferred power accessory option.The 60-40 split front bench is comfortable, but should have a better grade of cloth covering (it's suppose to be the deluxe seat?). The 2.9L I4 has pretty good response and torque; mpg is "okay". The auto trans is very good, smooth (but firm) shifts. The build quality, and style is quite good. Overall, a solid American small truck that should service my needs well for a long time.
Is a four speed automatic tranny ext cab lt 2007
fallingdown2,04/10/2013
LT 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M)
I bought the truck new in 2007 and I just cant say I've had any engine probs at all. I have changed the rotors and brake pads. Also the rear shocks and have been problem free otherwise. A few minor issues such as tail lights and a broken emergency brake handle but that's all. It now has 140,000 miles on it and has never had a tune up. I changed the plugs myself. It hasn't cost me a cent mechanically ...yet. Update is now April 2016 and the truck is at 180,000 miles. Has a faulty master cylinder or vacuum booster not sure which but has no break pedal. Goes to the floor. From what I've read brakes issues are common on these trucks. I also failed to mention that I've had problems with the pass lock system since 50,000 miles and dealer offers no sure fix. They'll change ignition but can't assure that will fix the issue. Should be a recall because it is also an issue with this truck and many owners. The ignition misidentifies your key and pass lock disables the fuel pump so you can't start the vehicle for sometimes up to ninety minutes before it resets itself. Has caused me to be late to numerous events and work and also has caused headache when it happens and people are in line behind me at gas stations. Over all I still haven't spent a cent on anything but brake related issues. The truck is not very comfortable riding and has the turn ratio of a cargo barge. I've towed a yard cart of concrete with it on a u haul hitch and it did well. Still has power. Also has a ac issue. Works only in setting 3-4 and this should also be a recall because it's a faulty Russian supplied part. The local radiator shop fixed it with a paper clip and it's been fine on and off since. Every prob I have all the Colorado's seem to have. Hopefully this newer version has improved on these issues. Chevy has a good truck here if they'd just give it some features. Comfort being first. Also some bluetooth and navigation and usb ports would be great.
My Colorado
mongo,10/30/2006
I am experienced with the S-10 and this model is better than the older model. The frame is stronger, the handling, braking, and steering are better, and since buying it in Sep '06 I've had no problems. I will admit that the interior plastic could be firmer but I am sure the factory has reasons for the flexible plastic now used.
See all 54 reviews of the 2007 Chevrolet Colorado
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
185 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2007 Chevrolet Colorado

Used 2007 Chevrolet Colorado Overview

The Used 2007 Chevrolet Colorado is offered in the following submodels: Colorado Crew Cab, Colorado Regular Cab, Colorado Extended Cab. Available styles include LT 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M), LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 5cyl 4A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M), LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M), LS 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M), LS 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M), LT 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M), LS 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M), LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M), LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (2.9L 4cyl 4A), and LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.9L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Chevrolet Colorado?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Chevrolet Colorado trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Chevrolet Colorado LT is priced between $9,000 and$9,000 with odometer readings between 114000 and114000 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Chevrolet Colorados are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Chevrolet Colorado for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2007 Colorados listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,000 and mileage as low as 114000 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Chevrolet Colorado.

