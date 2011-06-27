I drove this car for almost a year before someone ran a red light and totaled it. Looks great for the price, easy to drive and great for a first car! I bought it with 90k and drove it to 100k. I did have a few issues with it. The backseat was really difficult to access. If you buy with the original radio, be aware that installing a new radio could put you in the $200-300 range as the system is connected to many other things in the car (like the beeps for when your car door is open). AC went out around 94,000 miles. The lights below around the gearshift went out, and I had to hit the gearshift to make them come back on. All in all, I'm still happy with the purchase and sad to lose it.

