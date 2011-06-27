  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(231)
Appraise this car

2004 Chevrolet Cavalier Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Low price, torquey four-cylinder engine, optional satellite radio and OnStar.
  • Ancient design inside and out, cheap interior materials, poor build quality, low resale value, poor side-impact and front-offset crash test results.
Chevrolet Cavalier for Sale
List Price Estimate
$1,254 - $2,658
Used Cavalier for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Despite the new look, there's no hiding the fact that this car was engineered more than a decade ago, leaving it hopelessly outclassed by nearly every other car on the market.

2004 Highlights

Not much. An upgraded stereo with a CD and MP3 player is now available on the base coupe and sedan. The Sport Appearance package that includes 16-inch wheels, a rear spoiler and sport suspension is also available on the base coupe and sedan.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier.

5(67%)
4(22%)
3(9%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.5
231 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 231 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Would be good
Jon Smith,09/23/2010
Would be good but the car just keeps having problems, IAT, HUBS go out, Slave cylinders go out multiple times and then contaminate the clutch but That problem starts with the master cylinder which is usually repaired wrong at dealers for cost cutting-they replace the slave not the master cylinder. almost cost my life in an accident! Trans went out, Radio went out twice the replaced one was remanufactured, not NEW under warranty. speakers go out, throttle cable rusted and would make the throttle stick or not move-thus no driving or very high revs. The car would be great if GM wasn't so Cheap! and that intake manifold design is crap.
Great car!
hannam,10/15/2012
I drove this car for almost a year before someone ran a red light and totaled it. Looks great for the price, easy to drive and great for a first car! I bought it with 90k and drove it to 100k. I did have a few issues with it. The backseat was really difficult to access. If you buy with the original radio, be aware that installing a new radio could put you in the $200-300 range as the system is connected to many other things in the car (like the beeps for when your car door is open). AC went out around 94,000 miles. The lights below around the gearshift went out, and I had to hit the gearshift to make them come back on. All in all, I'm still happy with the purchase and sad to lose it.
It's doing its job.
evanz,09/28/2012
This is my second car. I bought it, after weeks of searching for something else in my price range. I don't really like Chevy, but i got it in great shape, and condition. I bought it with 80,000 miles, and it now has about 105,000. I've driven it across states without hesitating. The only thing I've had to replace was the fuel pump at about 100. Everything else works fine, and even looks alright. The car isnt fast, but if you give enough gas it can go. I live in an area with snow, ice, rain, and hills, and this car works fine everywhere. I take good care of my cars aesthetically, and get their regular maintenance. But I drive the **** out of my cars, and this one is still holding up fine.
A great engine surrounded by an average car
happychihuahua,10/01/2012
The EcoTec 2.2 is a marvelous engine, its powerful, quiet and as reliable as an anvil, a testament to its foreign design. The rest of the car however is General Motors, what can you say. The steel on the car is paper thin, so even a slight bump will distort the quarter panels and your plastic bumper will never fit properly again. The interior is typical GM, with the bizarre toilet seat flusher door handles and the cheap plastic interior. The plastic covers by the mirrors tend to slap off and the manual mirror adjusters tend to break. The shift level gets loose and since its plastic will begin to fall apart, requiring replacement. The interior noise is higher than it should be.
See all 231 reviews of the 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver1 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier

Used 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier Overview

The Used 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier is offered in the following submodels: Cavalier Sedan, Cavalier Coupe. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M), 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M), LS 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M), LS Sport 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M), Special Value 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M), LS 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M), and LS Sport 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier LS is priced between $2,288 and$2,288 with odometer readings between 118818 and118818 miles.

Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Chevrolet Cavaliers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2004 Cavaliers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $2,288 and mileage as low as 118818 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier.

Can't find a used 2004 Chevrolet Cavaliers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Cavalier for sale - 4 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $24,170.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 1 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $7,876.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Cavalier for sale - 8 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $11,869.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $22,591.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

