1993 Chevrolet Cavalier Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
Convertible gets glass rear window, and RS coupes and sedans can be equipped with the Z24's 3.1-liter V6. A CD player is a new option on VL models. RS gets Z24 interior trimmings.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Chevrolet Cavalier.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Sean,08/15/2008
I must say in the years that I have had my 1993 Chevy Cavalier that I have only replaced a head gasket and solinodes, radiator in the last 10 years. The car is great for the money. I am planning on buying another Cavalier
seid,09/21/2012
I would say, If you are sending your kids to college, this is a great car to get them. I had this car for the past 7 years with minor issues. And just a few days ago, the radiator and the transmission pan cracked. But I got about a little over 220,000 miles out of it. This american car was built to last and it will be sad to let it go. This car had been stolen twice, had the steering column and ignition ripped out, ran into a brick wall, was hit twice by drunk drivers and through all of it (minus body damage), it still ran like a champ. I plan on getting another one of a later model.
gonzothegreat,06/11/2013
i bought this car new in 1993. the odometer is showing 293,000 miles. thats right 293,000 miles. it has the original engine and transmission. the clutch assembly is factory. it has achieved 40 mpg on the highway. i have changed the oil at regular times and it has only left me stranded once(fuel pump went out). aside from tires, belts, hoses, shocks, brakes, shifter cable, and alternators, being replaced, it has never had the valves adjusted. i dont know if it has a timing chain, if it does i have never had to replace it. my goal is to replace it at 300k, but i dont think i will. it gets 30mpg in the city if driven the speed limit. the insurance is $240 a year, best car ive ever owned.
Richard,10/06/2008
I purchased this convertible in a salvage yard 4 years ago and after getting my R title it was back on the road. The following summer I took it on a 3700 mile road trip with no problems what so ever. This has been a great car and I really like it. It has all the options except the rear window defroster and all the options work. Problems have been minimal and easily repaired; parts are cheap and can be obtained at my favorite auto parts store or junk yard. For me this has been a joy to own and I am looking forward to taking this car on a trip to the Florida gulf coast and then to the Keys next year.
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
22 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 5200 rpm
