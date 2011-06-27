I would say, If you are sending your kids to college, this is a great car to get them. I had this car for the past 7 years with minor issues. And just a few days ago, the radiator and the transmission pan cracked. But I got about a little over 220,000 miles out of it. This american car was built to last and it will be sad to let it go. This car had been stolen twice, had the steering column and ignition ripped out, ran into a brick wall, was hit twice by drunk drivers and through all of it (minus body damage), it still ran like a champ. I plan on getting another one of a later model.

Read more