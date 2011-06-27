  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Cavalier
  4. Used 1993 Chevrolet Cavalier
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(26)
Appraise this car

1993 Chevrolet Cavalier Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chevrolet Cavalier for Sale
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$738 - $1,743
Used Cavalier for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Convertible gets glass rear window, and RS coupes and sedans can be equipped with the Z24's 3.1-liter V6. A CD player is a new option on VL models. RS gets Z24 interior trimmings.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Chevrolet Cavalier.

5(23%)
4(46%)
3(23%)
2(8%)
1(0%)
3.8
26 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 26 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Chevy Cavalier a great Car
Sean,08/15/2008
I must say in the years that I have had my 1993 Chevy Cavalier that I have only replaced a head gasket and solinodes, radiator in the last 10 years. The car is great for the money. I am planning on buying another Cavalier
Worth every penny
seid,09/21/2012
I would say, If you are sending your kids to college, this is a great car to get them. I had this car for the past 7 years with minor issues. And just a few days ago, the radiator and the transmission pan cracked. But I got about a little over 220,000 miles out of it. This american car was built to last and it will be sad to let it go. This car had been stolen twice, had the steering column and ignition ripped out, ran into a brick wall, was hit twice by drunk drivers and through all of it (minus body damage), it still ran like a champ. I plan on getting another one of a later model.
it keeps going
gonzothegreat,06/11/2013
i bought this car new in 1993. the odometer is showing 293,000 miles. thats right 293,000 miles. it has the original engine and transmission. the clutch assembly is factory. it has achieved 40 mpg on the highway. i have changed the oil at regular times and it has only left me stranded once(fuel pump went out). aside from tires, belts, hoses, shocks, brakes, shifter cable, and alternators, being replaced, it has never had the valves adjusted. i dont know if it has a timing chain, if it does i have never had to replace it. my goal is to replace it at 300k, but i dont think i will. it gets 30mpg in the city if driven the speed limit. the insurance is $240 a year, best car ive ever owned.
Fun Car
Richard,10/06/2008
I purchased this convertible in a salvage yard 4 years ago and after getting my R title it was back on the road. The following summer I took it on a 3700 mile road trip with no problems what so ever. This has been a great car and I really like it. It has all the options except the rear window defroster and all the options work. Problems have been minimal and easily repaired; parts are cheap and can be obtained at my favorite auto parts store or junk yard. For me this has been a joy to own and I am looking forward to taking this car on a trip to the Florida gulf coast and then to the Keys next year.
See all 26 reviews of the 1993 Chevrolet Cavalier
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
22 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1993 Chevrolet Cavalier features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Chevrolet Cavalier

Used 1993 Chevrolet Cavalier Overview

The Used 1993 Chevrolet Cavalier is offered in the following submodels: Cavalier Sedan, Cavalier Coupe, Cavalier Convertible, Cavalier Wagon. Available styles include VL 4dr Wagon, Z24 2dr Coupe, Z24 2dr Convertible, RS 2dr Coupe, VL 4dr Sedan, RS 4dr Sedan, RS 4dr Wagon, RS 2dr Convertible, and VL 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Chevrolet Cavalier?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 Chevrolet Cavaliers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Chevrolet Cavalier for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 Chevrolet Cavalier.

Can't find a used 1993 Chevrolet Cavaliers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Cavalier for sale - 10 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $8,649.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $22,903.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Cavalier for sale - 1 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $22,462.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 1 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $13,908.

Should I lease or buy a 1993 Chevrolet Cavalier?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Cavalier lease specials

Related Used 1993 Chevrolet Cavalier info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles