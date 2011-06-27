1997 Chevrolet Cavalier Review
Pros & Cons
- Good looks, good value, standard anti-lock brakes, optional traction control
- Buzzy standard 2.2-liter engine, cheap interior materials
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
For 15 years, the Cavalier has been a staple sales leader for Chevy dealers. Understandably so, because the Cavalier offers reasonable value and is priced low enough to compete favorably in the compact market, often undercutting smaller models from other manufacturers.
The second-generation Cavalier debuted in 1995, and not a moment too soon. A very good car, this recently designed Cavalier, offering adequate room for four adults, decent performance, and acceptable interior accommodations. Styling is attractive and contemporary, and there is a model to suit almost everyone's needs.
GM's venerable 2.2-liter four cylinder, whose droning exhaust note you are no doubt familiar with, is standard in the Cavalier. Equipped with this powerplant, the Cavalier lags behind its primary competition, the Dodge Neon, in power and acceleration. Optional in LS sedan and convertible is a 2.4-liter twin-cam engine hooked to a four-speed automatic transmission that features traction control (a five-speed manual gearbox is a credit option on the LS convertible). The Cavalier is a much more livable car with this engine, and we wish that Chevrolet offered this powertrain in base models as well. The twin-cam engine is standard in the sporty Z24 coupe. Manually shifted Z24s are as quick as the Neon Sport Coupe from rest to 60 mph.
Changes to this successful formula are minimal for 1997. A new trim level, dubbed Rally Sport, is available in coupe format. The RS includes Z24 bodyside moldings and spoiler with body-color fascias, special badging, and larger tires. According to press materials, a three-dimensional decal is slapped onto the rear quarter panels of the RS. Hmmm...who thought this was a good idea, Beavis?
Additional changes include new exterior paint colors, a new light gray interior color, and revised wheel covers on the base coupe. Coupes also receive safety belt guide loops. All Cavaliers get a new easy-open gas cap and side-impact protection that meets new government regulations. Order the Exterior Appearance Package on a base model, and get a body-color grille insert.
Overall, we think Chevy has a winner here. The styling is attractive and contemporary. The interior is comfortable and well laid-out. Anti-lock brakes are standard equipment. And, best of all, the price is dead on; low enough to make the Geo Metro sedan an exercise in redundancy. We recommend that you check out the Cavalier if a compact car fits your needs.
1997 Highlights
