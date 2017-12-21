Used 2018 BMW M4 for Sale Near Me

United BMW - Alpharetta / Georgia

BMW Certified with Unlimited Miles Warranty ! COMPETITION PACKAGE ! WAS $60,879. Excellent Condition, ONLY 14,116 Miles! Alpine White exterior and Black interior, M4 Coupe trim. Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, Rear Air, Turbo Charged, PARK DISTANCE CONTROL, TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED M-DOUBLE CLUTCH..., EXECUTIVE PACKAGE, COMPETITION PACKAGE, Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle. AND MORE!CERTIFIED PRE-OWNEDBMW is now offering a more comprehensive warranty beginning in 2014 that will cover Navigation, Small Electronics, Cupholders, Headlights, and much more! This vehicle's warranty coverage has been extended, as it's now being back by BMW's 5-year/Unlimited mile CPO protection plan! Just like before, this vehicle has been inspected by a BMW-trained technician and we're holding it to the same high CPO standards! On top of that, we at United BMW stand behind our Certified BMW's by offering a 3-day Penske Promise that allows you the opportunity to return the vehicle within the first 3 days or 300 miles if you are not satisfied with your purchase! See dealer for additional information! OPTION PACKAGESCOMPETITION PACKAGE Tires: P265/30R20 Front & P285/30R20 Rear Mixed performance, BMW Individual High-Gloss Shadow Line, extended controls, Engine: 3.0L 6-Cylinder TwinPower Turbo, automatic start/stop function with 444 HP, Wheels: 20 x 9 Front & 20 x 10 Rear M forged, star-spoke, style 666M United BMW 3 Day Promise United BMW is proud to be the #1 volume BMW dealer in the Nation as well as the largest retailer in Penske Automotive Group. BMW of North America has awarded United BMW with it's SIXTH consecutive Center of Excellence Award! United BMW is the only BMW dealership in Georgia to win this prestigious award! It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the existence and condition of any equipment listed. United BMW of Roswell is not responsible for misprints on prices or equipment. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify features and options -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 BMW M4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBS4Y9C5XJAG66845

Stock: R22876B

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-15-2020