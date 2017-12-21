Used 2018 BMW M4 for Sale Near Me
- 10,068 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$56,998$5,809 Below Market
CarMax Oxnard - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Oxnard / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS4Z9C58JED22355
Stock: 19397884
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 14,116 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$57,995$7,699 Below Market
United BMW - Alpharetta / Georgia
BMW Certified with Unlimited Miles Warranty ! COMPETITION PACKAGE ! WAS $60,879. Excellent Condition, ONLY 14,116 Miles! Alpine White exterior and Black interior, M4 Coupe trim. Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, Rear Air, Turbo Charged, PARK DISTANCE CONTROL, TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED M-DOUBLE CLUTCH..., EXECUTIVE PACKAGE, COMPETITION PACKAGE, Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle. AND MORE!CERTIFIED PRE-OWNEDBMW is now offering a more comprehensive warranty beginning in 2014 that will cover Navigation, Small Electronics, Cupholders, Headlights, and much more! This vehicle's warranty coverage has been extended, as it's now being back by BMW's 5-year/Unlimited mile CPO protection plan! Just like before, this vehicle has been inspected by a BMW-trained technician and we're holding it to the same high CPO standards! On top of that, we at United BMW stand behind our Certified BMW's by offering a 3-day Penske Promise that allows you the opportunity to return the vehicle within the first 3 days or 300 miles if you are not satisfied with your purchase! See dealer for additional information! OPTION PACKAGESCOMPETITION PACKAGE Tires: P265/30R20 Front & P285/30R20 Rear Mixed performance, BMW Individual High-Gloss Shadow Line, extended controls, Engine: 3.0L 6-Cylinder TwinPower Turbo, automatic start/stop function with 444 HP, Wheels: 20 x 9 Front & 20 x 10 Rear M forged, star-spoke, style 666M United BMW 3 Day Promise United BMW is proud to be the #1 volume BMW dealer in the Nation as well as the largest retailer in Penske Automotive Group. BMW of North America has awarded United BMW with it's SIXTH consecutive Center of Excellence Award! United BMW is the only BMW dealership in Georgia to win this prestigious award! It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the existence and condition of any equipment listed. United BMW of Roswell is not responsible for misprints on prices or equipment. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify features and options -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS4Y9C5XJAG66845
Stock: R22876B
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 17,138 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$55,999$6,804 Below Market
BMW of Fairfax - Fairfax / Virginia
**CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED** $84,065.00 MSRP, M-COMPETITION PACKAGE, 20" M-COMP WHEELS, ADAPTIVE M-SUSPENSION, EXECUTIVE PACKAGE, ADAPTIVE FULL LED HEADLIGHTS, NAVIGATION, HEADS-UP DISPLAY, SIRIUS/XM RADIO, BACKUP CAMERA, PARK DISTANCE CONTROL, SIDE AND TOP VIEW CAMERA, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED FRONT SEATS, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT DETECTION, ACTIVE DRIVING ASSISTANT, HARMAN KARDON SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, WIRELESS CHARGING, WIFI HOTSPOT AND MUCH MORE!The car is in great shape. The car has been inspected by our BMW Factory Trained Technicians and passed BMWs Certified Pre-Owned Inspection and Virginia State Inspection. This car has an extensive service history, and full maintenance records. The Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Warranty is in effect until 08/2022 and Unlimited Miles. Call Today for an Appointment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M4 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS4Y9C55JAC86456
Stock: SJAC86456
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 7,462 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$55,885$6,228 Below Market
O.C. Autohaus - Westminster / California
*** Executive Package *** 7-Speed M Double Clutch Transmission *** Carbon Fiber Roof *** Heated Front Seats *** Navigation System *** Head Up Display *** Side & Top View Cameras *** Park Distance Control *** Backup Camera *** Full LED Headlamps *** Harman/Kardon Sound System *** Active Blind Spot Detection *** Black Cloth/Leather Seats *** Power Front Seats *** LED Daytime Running Lights *** 19 Double-Spoke M Wheels *** Easy Financing Available! *** Comes with free CarFax vehicle history report! *** Come by and see how beautiful this car is for yourself! *** Please call us at (714) 898-2800 and make an appointment to come in. We look forward to serving you! Thank you. *** - Contact Kifah/ Chris at 714-898-2800 or ocautohaus@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M4 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS4Y9C55JAC88160
Stock: 11346
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-17-2019
- 8,979 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$61,886$5,341 Below Market
BMW of Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Competition Package Transmission: 7-Speed M-Double Clutch W/Drivelogic Opal White; Bmw Individual Extended Merino Leather Upholstery Executive Package Wheels: 19" X 9" Front & 19" X 10" Rear Black Head-Up Display Park Distance Control Silverstone Metallic Active Blind Spot Detection Active Driving Assistant Leather Seats Neck Warmer Wireless Charging Navigation System Apple Carplay Compatibility Heated Steering Wheel Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Heads-Up Display Convertible Hardtop Merino Leather Dashboard This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. Thank you for your interest in one of BMW of Bellevue's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2018 BMW M4 with 8,977mi. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Let a little sunshine in. Just drop the top of this BMW M4 convertible and go. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this BMW M4 . Well-known by many, the M4 has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the BMW M4 . Left your phone at the restaurant? No problem. With the navigation system on this BMW M4, you'll be able to quickly find your way back to get it. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M4 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS4Z9C59JEA24235
Stock: JEA24235
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 24,105 milesGreat Deal
$47,995$8,105 Below Market
On The Road Automotive Group - Bronx / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS4Z9C56JED22307
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,209 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$50,999$6,558 Below Market
Stevens Creek BMW - Santa Clara / California
Check out this 2018 BMW M4 Coupe. Its Automatic transmission and Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded I-6 3.0 L/182 engine will keep you going. This BMW M4 comes equipped with these options: WIRELESS CHARGING -inc: Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, WiFi Hotspot, WHEELS: 20" X 9" FRONT & 20" X 10" REAR -inc: M forged, star-spoke, style 666M, POWER REAR SUNSHADE, PARK DISTANCE CONTROL, MINERAL GRAY METALLIC, HEAD-UP DISPLAY, EXECUTIVE PACKAGE -inc: Parking Assistant, Icon Adaptive Full LED Headlights, Head-Up Display, Automatic High Beams, Speed Limit Info, Side & Top View Cameras, COMPETITION PACKAGE -inc: Tires: P265/30R20 Front & P285/30R20 Rear Mixed performance, BMW Individual High-Gloss Shadow Line, extended controls, Engine: 3.0L 6-Cylinder TwinPower Turbo, automatic start/stop function w/444 HP, Wheels: 20" x 9" Front & 20" x 10" Rear M forged, star-spoke, style 666M, M Competition Package, new settings for suspension, DSC and Active M Differential, Competition Package (7MA), BLACK, EXTENDED MERINO LEATHER UPHOLSTERY, and APPLE CARPLAY COMPATIBILITY. See it for yourself at Stevens Creek BMW, 4343 Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara, CA 95051.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS4Y9C59JAA92559
Stock: LJAA92559
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 1,126 milesGreat Deal
$57,890$6,870 Below Market
Unique Auto Mall - South Amboy / New Jersey
This 2018 BMW M4 2dr Base features a 3.0L STRAIGHT 6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Black Sapphire Metallic with a Sakhir Orange/Black Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Navigation System, Competition Package, Competition Package (7MA), M Competition Package, 16 Speakers, DVD-Audio, Hands-Free Bluetooth & USB Audio Connection, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, harman/kardon Speakers, HD Radio, Radio data system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Automatic temperature control, Lumbar Support, Power driver seat, Adaptive suspension, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall, Front anti-roll bar, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, BMW Individual High-Gloss Shadow Line, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Cloth/Leather Upholstery, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, Power Front Seats, Split folding rear seat, Passenger door bin, Wheels: 20 x 9 Front & 20 x 10 Rear, Rain sensing wipers Bluetooth, Carbon Fiber Trim, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-707-3223 or prestigeautogroup@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS4Y9C52JAC86222
Stock: C86222
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 12,067 milesGreat Deal
$55,945
Helfman Alfa Romeo - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M4 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS4Y9C56JAG62940
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 4,405 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGood Deal
$58,998$6,359 Below Market
Quality Auto Center - Lynnwood / Washington
*BUY FROM HOME!* *DEALER COST ON NATIONWIDE SHIPPING* CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 3.0L 6-Cylinder Turbocharged DOHC Odometer is 12901 miles below market average! Let's make this short and sweet - WE LOVE CARS. We are three generations of car lovers who created a BOUTIQUE style car buying experience. Each car in our inventory is hand picked for the highest QUALITY. Check it out for yourself and visit our website at Qautocenter.com All vehicles plus Tax Title Licensing fees and a $150 negotiable documentary fee. See dealer for complete details. Vehicle subject to sell.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS4Y9C57JAC87267
Stock: C87267
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,552 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$56,999
Momentum BMW - Houston / Texas
EXECUTIVE PACKAGE -inc: Parking Assistant, Icon Adaptive Full LED Headlights, Head-Up Display, Automatic High Beams, Speed Limit Info, Side & Top View Cameras, COMPETITION PACKAGE, Navigation System, Heated Front Seats, Harman Kardon Premium Audio System.Momentum BMW has been serving Houston and surrounding communities for the last 25 years. In an effort to better serve our customers, we have expanded our BMW Pre-Owned department and facility. We have a boutique full of gift ideas and a showroom full of a variety of SUVs, sedans, coupes, and convertibles. We now feature the largest BMW Certified Pre-Owned inventory in Texas and have our own BMW Certified service and reconditioning center. BMW Certified technicians will carefully perform all repairs in order to give our customers the best possible product and peace of mind. We are the only BMW Dealer in Houston to be prestigiously named a Center of Excellence in 2016 by BMW, an award that represents the facilities that score in the top ten percent for Quality and Customer Service. Customer Service is our first priority and we invite you to experience the Ultimate Driving Machine at Momentum BMW the Ultimate Dealer. Please verify any information in question with Momentum BMW. Come in and enjoy a cup of coffee or tea, browse the internet and relax. Hope to see you soon.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS4Y9C55JAC86876
Stock: TJAC86876
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 5,230 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$57,991$5,819 Below Market
BMW Encinitas - Encinitas / California
Transmission: 7-Speed M-Double Clutch W/Drivelogic Executive Package Head-Up Display Black; Extended Merino Leather Upholstery Park Distance Control Silverstone Metallic Active Blind Spot Detection Active Driving Assistant Leather Seats Wireless Charging Navigation System Apple Carplay Compatibility Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Heads-Up Display This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. BMW Encinitas is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2018 BMW M4 only has 5,230mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This BMW includes: APPLE CARPLAY COMPATIBILITY Smart Device Integration SILVERSTONE METALLIC HEAD-UP DISPLAY Heads-Up Display TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED M-DOUBLE CLUTCH W/DRIVELOGIC Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode 7-Speed A/T A/T PARK DISTANCE CONTROL Rear Parking Aid WIRELESS CHARGING WiFi Hotspot ACTIVE BLIND SPOT DETECTION Blind Spot Monitor EXECUTIVE PACKAGE Automatic Parking Heads-Up Display BLACK, EXTENDED MERINO LEATHER UPHOLSTERY Leather Seats ACTIVE DRIVING ASSISTANT Lane Departure Warning *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the BMW M4 . You'll quickly realize how much you will need a navigation system once you are stopping for directions or looking up addresses on your phone instead of looking at the road. This BMW M4 features a navigation system that will free you of these unnecessary headaches. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M4 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS4Y9C57JAC86393
Stock: JAC86393
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 23,879 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$54,962$3,794 Below Market
South Motors BMW - Miami / Florida
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. 2018 BMW M4 For sale in. Black Sapphire MetallicABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Cloth/Leather Upholstery, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Cloth/Leather Upholstery, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, 16 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Adaptive suspension, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Hands-Free Bluetooth & USB Audio Connection, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, harman/kardon Speakers, HD Radio, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Lumbar Support, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Front Seats, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS4Y9C5XJAC86775
Stock: L15718
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 26,518 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$52,999$4,425 Below Market
BMW of Denver Downtown - Denver / Colorado
WHEELS: 20" X 9.0" FRONT & 20" X 10.0" REAR BLACK -inc: M forged, star-spoke, style 666M, PARK DISTANCE CONTROL, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEAD-UP DISPLAY, EXECUTIVE PACKAGE -inc: Parking Assistant, Icon Adaptive Full LED Headlights, Head-Up Display, Automatic High Beams, Speed Limit Info, Side & Top View Cameras, COMPETITION PACKAGE -inc: Tires: P265/30R20 Front & P285/30R20 Rear Mixed performance, BMW Individual High-Gloss Shadow Line, extended controls, Engine: 3.0L 6-Cylinder TwinPower Turbo, automatic start/stop function w/444 HP, Wheels: 20" x 9" Front & 20" x 10" Rear M forged, star-spoke, style 666M, M Competition Package, new settings for suspension, DSC and Active M Differential, Competition Package (7MA), BLACK, FULL MERINO LEATHER UPHOLSTERY, ALPINE WHITE, Wheels: 18" x 9" Front & 18" x 10" Rear -inc: M ferric gray, V-spoke, style 513M, Wheels w/Silver Accents. This BMW M4 has a dependable Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded I-6 3.0 L/182 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This BMW M4 Coupe Has Everything You Want *Trip computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual, Tracker System, Tires: P255/40R18 Front & P275/40R18 Rear -inc: Mixed performance, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Sport Leather Steering Wheel, Sport Bucket Front Seats, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Smart Device Integration, Sliding Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest, SiriusXM Satellite Radio -inc: 1 year All Access subscription, Side Impact Beams, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regenerative 210 Amp Alternator, Rear-Wheel Drive.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Murray BMW of Denver, 4320 E Kentucky Ave, Glendale, CO 80246.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS4Y9C55JAC86439
Stock: LJAC86439
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 9,441 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$57,990$4,565 Below Market
BMW of Mount Laurel - Mount Laurel / New Jersey
LOW MILES - 9,426! Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, Rear Air, Alloy Wheels, Turbo Charged.This vehicle is located at BMW of Mt. LaurelPlease contact us at (856)840-1400 or visit www.bmwofmountlaurel.com to schedule an appointment.ABOUT BMW OF MT. LAURELHolman Automotive has been dedicated to providing outstanding service to its customers since 1924. During the past 9 decades the Holman Family of businesses has established a record of successful growth. Now into the third generation of family leadership, the Holman Automotive Group is poised to continue its success for decades to come.Sale price may include any or all applicable offers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M4 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS4Y9C50JAC87921
Stock: JAC87921
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 21,420 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$54,998$3,592 Below Market
CarMax Dulles - Now Open - Sterling / Virginia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in VA, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M4 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS4Y9C50JAC87093
Stock: 19253477
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 2,339 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$66,845
Century West BMW - North Hollywood / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS4Y9C53JAC88075
Stock: P69721
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-06-2020
- 9,455 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$57,992$6,442 Below Market
Courtesy Motors Buick GMC - Chico / California
BMW Individual High-Gloss Shadow Line, Competition Package, Competition Package (7MA), M Competition Package, Wheels: 20' x 9' Front & 20' x 10' Rear. 2018 BMW M4 Base Black Sapphire Metallic Thank you for choosing the Courtesy Automotive Group, we look forward to hearing from you!! Clean CARFAX. Ask us about home delivery and test drive options!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW M4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS4Y9C51JAA85699
Stock: P8263
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
